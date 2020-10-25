Lesson 2 educational technology

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. EDUCATIONAL TECHNOLOGYALAN S.ABERILLA
  2. 2. Educational technology is the combined use of computer hardware, software, and educational theory and practice to facilitate learning. Educational technology creates, uses, and manages technological processes and educational resources to help improve user academic performance. (Wikipedia) Educational technology is the study and ethical practice of facilitating learning and improving performance by creating, using and managing appropriate technological processes and resources. https://educationaltechnology.net/definitions- educational-technology/ Consists of the designs and environment and reliable technique or method for engaging learning (David H. Jonassen, 1999) Is a theory about how problems in human learning are identified and solved (David H. Jonassen, Kyle L. Pack, Brent G. Wilson, 1999). Refers to how people use their inventions and discoveries to satisfy their educational needs and desires in learning WHAT IS EDUCATIONALTECHNOLOGY?
  3. 3. BENEFITS OFTECHNOLOGY IN EDUCATION 1. MULTISENSORY DELIVERY Technology supplies information through multiple channels, allowing the students with multiple learning styles to assimilate and apply knowledge. The more senses are involved, the better assimilation of knowledge and learning. 2. COMMUNICATION SKILLS Integrating telecommunications, pronunciation, diction and enunciation will be corrected and improved. Exposures to good and correct grammar will enable them to get used to speaking and proper communication.
  4. 4. 3. COOPERATIVE LEARNING Leadership abilities, teamwork and self-esteem will be developed and improved. These conditions uplift the ego of the slow learners and give a sense of achievement among the bright ones through helping others improve their learning. 4. COMMUNICATION SKILLS Integrating telecommunications, pronunciation, diction and enunciation will be corrected and improved. Exposures to good and correct grammar will enable them to get used to speaking and proper communication. 5. BROADENED THINKING Students can communicate in real-time with others across the world as quickly as they could converse with their neighbors. Applications such as Skype and Social Media allow instant communication regardless of distance. This thinking will enable students to broaden their horizons and not see the world through such a small window.
  5. 5. 6. CLASSROOM FLEXIBILITY Since students are learning more from interaction with technology such as MyMath Lab, the students can learn at their pace. This flexibility provides the faculty member with time to help students who may be struggling with a concept while allowing the more advanced students to work at a faster pace. 7. DIVERSITY OF INFORMATION The internet has produced a wide array of varying ideas, and students can locate reliable information on a variety of topics. The faculty member does need to incorporate a level of teaching students how to search and verify the information to ensure its accuracy. The amount of information available is diverse and only limited by the student’s thirst for knowledge. 8. TEACH DIGITAL LITERACY Students today will graduate into a workforce where technology is at the core of their work activities. This does not matter if they are working in an office or a factory, technology is changing everything, and the more digital literate the students are, the easier time they will have to excel in the workplaces of tomorrow.
  6. 6. 9. STUDENTS PREPARE FOR FUTURE TECHNOLOGY Technology changes at an ever-changing rate. Cell phones were considered a luxury just a few years ago, but now they are a part of everyday life. The mobile devices of today have as much if not more computing power than full desktop computers did in the early 2000s. Every year the mobile devices become more powerful and will soon replace desktop computers. With the move towards cloud computing, it is no longer necessary to have large amounts of storage on a device. This allows teachers to deliver instruction right to student’s phones through the use of such apps such as Office 365 or Google Apps. Faculty can be more reactive to student needs and deliver more personalized instruction as each student can have an individualized study plan. 10. MULTICULTURAL EDUCATION Telecommunications make it possible to expand classroom walls and link students and teachers in national and international exchanges.
  7. 7. IMPORTANCE OFTECHNOLOGY IN SCHOOL 1. Conversant with technology show improvements in their writing, reading and math skills 2. Decreases in dropout rates attendance and enhancement in their learning abilities 3. Technology in school benefits children during higher education (strong foundation) 4. Computers offer livelier explanations of various subjects (internet) 5. Learning process becomes enjoyable thus inviting interest (motivation) 6. Worldwide knowledge can be assimilated 7. Simplified administration process (electronic) 8. Decrease use of paper 9. The implementation of technology in schools helps close that gap. Technology has the ability to enhance relationships between teachers and students.
  8. 8. IMPORTANCE OFTECHNOLOGY IN LEARNING 1. Technology serves as information vehicles for exploring knowledge to support learning-by- constructing. 2. Technology is important when used for comparing perspectives, beliefs and world views 3. Technology provides important tools to support knowledge construction for presenting learner’s ideas, understandings and beliefs and for producing organized, multimedia knowledge bases for learners. 4. Technology serves in representing what the learner knows and what he/she is learning
  9. 9. ROLES OF EDUCATIONALTECHNOLOGY 1. MOTIVATION  Gaining learner attention  Encouraging the learner through production work  Increasing perceptions of learner control  Technology use as motivation 2. UNIQUE INSTRUCTIONAL CAPABILITIES  Linking learners to information sources  Enabling learners visualize problems and solutions (interactive visual media) (ELEMENTS FOR USINGTECHNOLOGY IN EDUCATION)
  10. 10. 3. SUPPORT FOR NEW INSTRUCTIONAL APPROACHES  Cooperative learning  Shared intelligence  Problem solving and Higher-level skills 4. REQUIRED SKILLS FOR AN INFORMATION AGE  Technology Literacy  Information Literacy  Visual Literacy ROLES OF EDUCATIONALTECHNOLOGY (ELEMENTS FOR USINGTECHNOLOGY IN EDUCATION)
  11. 11. 1. LEARNING TO LEARN  Enables one to address coping with situations that need knowledge, greater intellectual curiosity, shapes the mental faculties and enables one to make judgment on the things and situations they experienced. 2. LEARNING TO DO  Equip one with skills to undertake certain task to be productive and competent.  Learners put into action what they learned and the task is translated to actual manipulation. FOUR PILLARS OF EDUCATION Technology is of great help in realizing the four pillars of education.
  12. 12. 3. LEARNING TO LIVE TOGETHER  Provides individuals the potential for harmonious relationship with people artound them.  Establishes unity in diversity 4. LEARNING TO BE  Gives an individual a picture of what he plans to be after certain periods in his lifetime.  Provides goal in life. FOUR PILLARS OF EDUCATION Technology is of great help in realizing the four pillars of education.
  13. 13. ACTIVITY 2 (Lights, Camera, Action!) Make a video of your learnings about Lesson 2, emphasizing on the following: 1. Elaborate the benefits of technology in education 2. Elaborate the importance of technology in school 3. Elaborate the roles of educational technology Notes:  Video must be a minimum of 10 minutes and maximum of 20 minutes  Be creative Rubrics https://www.academiaapps.com/advantages-of-technology-in-education SPECIFICS POINTS Content 30 Mastery 10 Creativity 10
  14. 14. GOOD LUCK KEEP SAFE GOD BLESS / Sir A

