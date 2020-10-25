Lesson 1 Technology

Successfully reported this slideshow.
TECHNOLOGY
WHAT ISTECHNOLOGY? Technology is set of knowledge, skills, experience and techniques through which humans change, transfo...
TYPES OFTECHNOLOGY 1. COMMUNICATION TECHNOLOGY Communication is indeed rather essential in all aspects of our personal and...
2. CONSTRUCTION TECHNOLOGY Construction technology is related to the equipment and methods utilized to build both advanced...
4. MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY This is the most effective and beneficial type of technology as it assists in improving and extendin...
5. ARCHITECTURE TECHNOLOGY This type of technology is the application of modern technology for designing buildings. Archit...
6. BUSINESS TECHNOLOGY Business technology is the application of information, engineering, data and science for businesses...
7. EDUCATIONAL TECHNOLOGY Educational technology aims at enhancing the performance of students by managing and establishin...
8. INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY This technology comprises a set of software and hardware tools utilized to process, transfer and...
9. SPACE TECHNOLOGY This technology is developed by the aerospace industry or space science to utilize in space exploratio...
10. ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE Artificial Intelligence (AI) is also called machine intelligence. It is the intelligence the m...
Robots need intelligence to tackle tasks like object navigation and manipulation, as well as mapping, motion planning, and...
12. SUPERINTELLIGENCE Superintelligence is the technology which demonstrates intelligence that surpasses even the smartest...
There are numerous theories and ideas, some of which being utilized in movies as well, that artificial intelligence might ...
This technology is amongst the most impactful and revolutionary type of modern technology which is derived from the basic ...
14. ASSISTIVE TECHNOLOGY This technology is utilized by individuals with disabilities to assist them in performing certain...
15. OPERATION TECHNOLOGY This technology is a category of software and hardware which controls and monitors the ways in wh...
However, in today’s world, those physical devices have evolved with the help of technological advancements. Wireless techn...
ACTIVITY 1 (E-shoot mo - Three Points) Give at least 3 examples (products, tools, machines, etc.) for every type of techno...
GOOD LUCK KEEP SAFE GOD BLESS Sir A
Lesson 1 Technology

  ACTIVITY 1 (E-shoot mo - Three Points) Give at least 3 examples (products, tools, machines, etc.) for every type of technology and explains briefly its function(s). Please use short bond paper (Portrait) Encoded/Computerized : Font style - Arial Font size- 11
