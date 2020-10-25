Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
PRELIMINARIESALAN S. ABERILLA
TECHNOLOGY FOR TEACHING AND LEARNING IN THE ELEMETARY GRADES This is an introductory course that explores basic knowledge ...
MODALITIES In order to deliver the subject effectively, they following modalities will be implemented:  ON-LINE LEARNING ...
STUDENT TO STUDENT (S2S) LEARNING – Among the students, I will be creating a CORE group (5 to 10 members). Meeting with t...
GRADING SYSTEM SPECIFICATIONS PERCENTAGE MAJOR EXAMINATIONS 30% PERFORMANCE TASK/PROJECTS 45% FORMATIVE TEST 20% ATTENDANC...
PROFILE NAME: ALAN S. ABERILLA EDUCATIONAL BACKGROUND: MASTER IN MANAGEMENT – SLSU, SOGOD, SOUTHERN LEYTE MASTER OF ARTS I...
THANK YOU KEEP SAFE GOD BLESS Sir A
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Basic information

32 views

Published on

Basic Info

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Basic information

  1. 1. PRELIMINARIESALAN S. ABERILLA
  2. 2. TECHNOLOGY FOR TEACHING AND LEARNING IN THE ELEMETARY GRADES This is an introductory course that explores basic knowledge , skills and values in the use of technology for teaching and learning. It includes ICT policies and safety issues, media and technology in various content areas, learning theories and principles in the use and design of learning lessons, teaching-learning experiences and assessment tasks that utilize appropriate traditional and innovative technologies with social, ethical and legal responsibility in the use of technology tools and resources.
  3. 3. MODALITIES In order to deliver the subject effectively, they following modalities will be implemented:  ON-LINE LEARNING – Lessons will be uploaded in the Learning Management System (LMS). Lessons will be in a form of Videos or Slide Share Presentations. Another way is through virtual learning (ZOOM).  BARANGAY LEARNING ACTION CELL (BLAC) – If necessary, I will visit place(s) whose internet connection is a problem. During the visit, I will entertain questions and clarifications regarding the lessons that are uploaded in the LMS. Students from the nearby barangays can join the session. Since this is a face to face learning, strict observance about health protocol will be implemented.
  4. 4. STUDENT TO STUDENT (S2S) LEARNING – Among the students, I will be creating a CORE group (5 to 10 members). Meeting with the Core group will be done regularly simply to empower them. I will divide the class into several groups and assign one member from the Core group as the focal person and since they are already empowered, they can entertain questions/clarifications about the lessons if in case they cannot contact me due to internet connectivity. MODULAR LEARING – Aside form the videos and slide share presentations, modules will be uploaded in the LMS. MESSENGER (GROUP CHAT) – Additional information and
  5. 5. GRADING SYSTEM SPECIFICATIONS PERCENTAGE MAJOR EXAMINATIONS 30% PERFORMANCE TASK/PROJECTS 45% FORMATIVE TEST 20% ATTENDANCE 5%
  6. 6. PROFILE NAME: ALAN S. ABERILLA EDUCATIONAL BACKGROUND: MASTER IN MANAGEMENT – SLSU, SOGOD, SOUTHERN LEYTE MASTER OF ARTS IN PASTORAL MINISTRY – SAN CARLOS SEMINARY, MANILA BACHELOR OF ARTS IN COMPUTER ENGINEERING – ADAMSON UNIVERSITY, MANILA LICENSED PROFESSIONAL TEACHER – MATHEMATICS MAJOR CONTACT NUMBER: 0905-801-0696
  7. 7. THANK YOU KEEP SAFE GOD BLESS Sir A

×