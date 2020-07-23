Successfully reported this slideshow.
Generating Diverse and Consistent QA pairs from Contexts with Information-Maximizing Hierarchical Conditional VAEs Dong Bo...
Data Scarcity in Question Answering (QA) 2 One of the most crucial challenges in QA is the scarcity of labeled data. Since...
Neural Question Generation (NQG) 3 Neural Question (and answer) generation is a popular approach to overcome this. Neural ...
Diversity: One-to-many Problem 4 Existing systems have overlooked that QAG is essentially a one-to-many problem. Neural Ne...
Consistency: Answerability of Question 5 No constraint for consistency between question and answer. Neural Networks Input ...
Info-Maximizing Hierarchical Conditional VAEs 6 To overcome these challenges, we propose Info-HCVAE for QA pairs generatio...
Derivation of ELBO 7 Formally, our goal is to learn conditional joint distribution as follows: Question which city has mor...
Derivation of ELBO 8 In here, we introduce a separate latent space for question and answer as follows: Discrete R.V. (e.g....
Derivation of ELBO 9 We then use variational posteriors to maximize following Evidence Lower Bound: log 𝑝! 𝑥, 𝑦 𝑐 ≥ 𝔼"!~#$...
Derivation of ELBO 10 After training, the generative process of HCVAE is as follows: 1. 𝑝! 𝑧" 𝑐 2. 𝑝! 𝑧# 𝑧", 𝑐 3. 𝑝$ 𝑦 𝑧#,...
Hierarchical Conditional VAEs 11 This is the overall description of our specific implementation for HCVAE.
Hierarchical Conditional VAEs 12 Conditional Posterior / Prior networks aim at mapping the input into latent space. Poster...
Hierarchical Conditional VAEs 13 AG network aims at generating answer spans from categorical L.V: At the end of the main d...
Hierarchical Conditional VAEs 14 QG network aims at generating question from answer and continuous L.V: Question Generatio...
Mutual Information Maximization 15 Semantic consistency of QA pairs is important. Context: ...during the age of enlightenm...
Mutual Information Maximization 16 Maximizing the mutual information of QA pairs: Intractable [Belghazi 2018] Belghazi et ...
Mutual Information Maximization 17 Alternative estimator: Jensen-Shannon divergence [Hjelm 2019] Hjelm et al., Learning de...
Average pooling of hidden states 𝑀𝐼 𝑋, 𝑌 ≥ 𝔼-,0~ℙ[log 𝑔(𝑥, 𝑦)] + & 3 𝔼4-,0~ℕ[log(1 − 𝑔 8𝑥, 𝑦 )] + & 3 𝔼-, 40~ℕ[log(1 − 𝑔 𝑥...
Training Info-HCVAE 19 We maximize the following objective with Monte Carlo estimators 𝑚𝑎𝑥!ℒ"#$%& + 𝜆ℒ'()* Θ ≔ {𝜙, 𝜓, 𝜃, 𝑊}
Experimental Setup 20 1) Tasks and Evaluation Metric • QA generation: QA-based Evaluation, Reverse QA-based Evaluation • S...
Experimental Setup 21 3) Baselines • Harvesting-QG [Du 2018]: Seq2Seq + attention + copy • Maxout-QG [Zhao 2018]: Seq2Seq ...
QA-based Evaluation (QAE) 22 Train QA model with synthetic data and measure F1, EM with annotated data. Synthetic data Ann...
Reverse QA-based Evaluation (R-QAE) 23 Accuracy (F1, EM) of the QA model trained with annotated data, evaluated on synthet...
QA Generation on SQuAD 24 Method QAE(↑) R-QAE(↓) SQuAD (EM / F1) Harvesting-QG Maxout-QG Semantic-QG HCVAE Info-HCVAE 55.1...
QA Generation on SQuAD 25 More data efficient compared to the other baselines 61.38
QA Generation on Natural Questions 26 Method QAE(↑) R-QAE(↓) Natural Questions (EM / F1) Harvesting-QG Maxout-QG Semantic-...
QA Generation on TriviaQA 27 Method QAE(↑) R-QAE(↓) TriviaQA (EM / F1) Harvesting-QG Maxout-QG Semantic-QG HCVAE Info-HCVA...
QA Generation Examples (One-to-Many) 28 Input (paragraph and answer) The Scotland act 1998 which was passed by and given r...
QA Generation Examples (Latent Interpolation) 29 We generate QA pairs by interpolating between two latent codes. Input (pa...
QA Generation Examples (Latent Interpolation) 30 Q1: where is the grotto at? A1: A marian place of prayer and reflection W...
QA Generation Examples (Latent Interpolation) 31 Q1: where is the grotto at? A1: A marian place of prayer and reflection Q...
QA Generation Examples (Latent Interpolation) 32 Q1: where is the grotto at? A1: A marian place of prayer and reflection Q...
QA Generation Examples (Latent Interpolation) 33 Q1: where is the grotto at? A1: A marian place of prayer and reflection Q...
Semi-supervised QA 34 Sample 10 different QA pairs for a single paragraph from target datasets (+S×10, +N×10, +T×10) Info-...
Semi-supervised QA 35 Generate a QA pair for each paragraph from HarvestingQA dataset (+H×10% ~ +H×100%) Info-HCVAE Input ...
Semi-supervised QA on SQuAD 36 Data EM F1 SQuAD 80.25 88.23 +𝐒×𝟏𝟎 81.20 (+0.95) 88.36 (+0.13) +𝐇×𝟏𝟎𝟎% 81.03 (+0.78) 88.79 ...
Semi-supervised QA on Natural Questions 37 Data EM F1 SQuAD 42.77 57.29 +𝐍×𝟏 +𝐍×𝟐 +𝐍×𝟑 +𝐍×𝟓 +𝐍×𝟏𝟎 Natural Questions 46.70 ...
Semi-supervised QA on TriviaQA 38 Data EM F1 SQuAD 48.96 57.98 +𝐓×𝟏 +𝐓×𝟐 +𝐓×𝟑 +𝐓×𝟓 +𝐓×𝟏𝟎 TriviaQA 49.65 (+0.69) 50.01 (+1....
Conclusion 39 • We propose a novel probabilistic generative model for one-to-many QA generation • By maximizing mutual inf...
Thank you
  1. 1. Generating Diverse and Consistent QA pairs from Contexts with Information-Maximizing Hierarchical Conditional VAEs Dong Bok Lee1*, Seanie Lee1*, Woo Tae Jung2 , Donghwan Kim2 and Sung Ju Hwang1,3 KAIST1, Daejeon, South Korea 42MARU2, Seoul, South Korea AITRICS3, Seoul, South Korea 1
  2. 2. Data Scarcity in Question Answering (QA) 2 One of the most crucial challenges in QA is the scarcity of labeled data. Since it is costly to obtain QA pairs for target text domain with human annotation. Human AnnotatorNew domain Coronavirus (COVID-19) Coronaviruses are a group of related RNA viruses that cause diseases in mammals and birds. In humans, these viruses cause respiratory tract infections that can range from mild to lethal. Mild illnesses include some cases of the common cold (which is also caused by other … QA Annotation Q: When did the COVID-19 occur? A: 2019
  3. 3. Neural Question Generation (NQG) 3 Neural Question (and answer) generation is a popular approach to overcome this. Neural Networks Input (paragraph) Philadelphia has more murals than any other u.s. city, thanks in part to the 1984 creation of the department of recreation’s mural arts program, . . . The program has funded more than 2,800 murals Q1: which city has more murals than any other city? A1: Philadelphia Q2: why Philadelphia has more murals? A2: the 1984 creation of the department of recreation’s mural arts program Q3: when did the department of recreation’s mural arts program start? A3: 1984 Q4: how many murals funded the graffiti arts program by the department of recreation? A4: more than 2,800 Seq2Seq + attention + copy
  4. 4. Diversity: One-to-many Problem 4 Existing systems have overlooked that QAG is essentially a one-to-many problem. Neural Networks Input (paragraph) Philadelphia has more murals than any other u.s. city, thanks in part to the 1984 creation of the department of recreation’s mural arts program, . . . The program has funded more than 2,800 murals Q1: which city has more murals than any other city? A1: Philadelphia Q2: why Philadelphia has more murals? A2: the 1984 creation of the department of recreation’s mural arts program Q3: when did the department of recreation’s mural arts program start? A3: 1984 Q4: how many murals funded the graffiti arts program by the department of recreation? A4: more than 2,800 Philadelphia has more murals than any other u.s. city, thanks in part to the 1984 creation of the department of recreation’s mural arts program, . . . The program has funded more than 2,800 murals Q1: which city has more murals than any other city? A1: Philadelphia Q2: why Philadelphia has more murals? A2: the 1984 creation of the department of recreation’s mural arts program Q3: when did the department of recreation’s mural arts program start? A3: 1984 Q4: how many murals funded the graffiti arts program by the department of recreation? A4: more than 2,800
  5. 5. Consistency: Answerability of Question 5 No constraint for consistency between question and answer. Neural Networks Input (paragraph) Philadelphia has more murals than any other u.s. city, thanks in part to the 1984 creation of the department of recreation’s mural arts program, . . . The program has funded more than 2,800 murals Q1: which city has more murals than any other city? A1: Philadelphia Q2: why Philadelphia has more murals? A2: the 1984 creation of the department of recreation’s mural arts program Q3: when did the department of recreation’s mural arts program start? A3: 1984 Q4: how many murals funded the graffiti arts program by the department of recreation? A4: more than 2,800
  6. 6. Info-Maximizing Hierarchical Conditional VAEs 6 To overcome these challenges, we propose Info-HCVAE for QA pairs generation. Diversity-> deep latent variable model (HCVAE) Consistency-> Mutual Information Maximization +
  7. 7. Derivation of ELBO 7 Formally, our goal is to learn conditional joint distribution as follows: Question which city has more murals than any other city? Answer Philadelphia Context (paragraph) Philadelphia has more murals than any other u.s. city, thanks in part to the 1984 creation of the department of recreation’s mural arts program, . . . The program has funded more than 2,800 murals 𝑥, 𝑦 ~ 𝑝(𝑥, 𝑦|𝑐)
  8. 8. Derivation of ELBO 8 In here, we introduce a separate latent space for question and answer as follows: Discrete R.V. (e.g., Categorical Distribution) Continuous R.V. (e.g., Gaussian Distribution) 𝑝 𝑥, 𝑦 𝑐 = ' !! ( !" 𝑝 𝑥 𝑧", 𝑦, 𝑐 𝑝(𝑦|𝑧", 𝑧#, 𝑐) 𝑝 𝑧# 𝑧", 𝑐 𝑝 𝑧" 𝑐 𝑑𝑧"
  9. 9. Derivation of ELBO 9 We then use variational posteriors to maximize following Evidence Lower Bound: log 𝑝! 𝑥, 𝑦 𝑐 ≥ 𝔼"!~#$ 𝑧# 𝑥, 𝑐 [log 𝑝! 𝑥 𝑧#, 𝑦, 𝑐 ] + 𝔼"%~%$ 𝑧& 𝑧#, 𝑦, 𝑐 log 𝑝! 𝑦 𝑧&, 𝑐 −𝐷'([𝑞) 𝑧& 𝑧#, 𝑦, 𝑐 ||𝑝*(𝑧&|𝑧#, 𝑐)] −𝐷'([𝑞) 𝑧# 𝑥, 𝑐 ||𝑝* 𝑧# 𝑐 ] =: ℒ+,-./
  10. 10. Derivation of ELBO 10 After training, the generative process of HCVAE is as follows: 1. 𝑝! 𝑧" 𝑐 2. 𝑝! 𝑧# 𝑧", 𝑐 3. 𝑝$ 𝑦 𝑧#, 𝑐 4. 𝑝$ 𝑥 𝑧", 𝑦, 𝑐 1. Sample question L.V.: 𝑧, ~ 𝑝-(𝑧,|𝑐) 2. Sample answer L.V.: 𝑧. ~ 𝑝-(𝑧.|𝑧,, 𝑐) 3. Generate an answer: y ~ 𝑝/(𝑦|𝑧., 𝑐) 4. Generate a question: x ~ 𝑝/(𝑥|𝑧,, 𝑦, 𝑐)
  11. 11. Hierarchical Conditional VAEs 11 This is the overall description of our specific implementation for HCVAE.
  12. 12. Hierarchical Conditional VAEs 12 Conditional Posterior / Prior networks aim at mapping the input into latent space. Posterior 3 Bi-LSTMs, 2 MLPs, attention Prior 1 Bi-LSTM, 1 MLP M L PContext At the end of the main drive, is a simple, modern stone statue of mary. what is at the end of the main drive? Question Answer Bi-LSTM Encoder (a) Conditional Posterior / Prior Networks Bi-LSTM Encoder Bi-LSTM Encoder M L P
  13. 13. Hierarchical Conditional VAEs 13 AG network aims at generating answer spans from categorical L.V: At the end of the main drive, is a simple, modern stone statue of mary. modern stone statue of mary Bi-LSTM Decoder Answer Heuristic Matching Answer Generation Heuristic Matching Layer in NLI [Mou2016], Bi-LSTM, 2 linear layers to predict answer spans [Mou2016] Lili Mou et. al., Natural language inference by tree-based convolution and heuristic matching, ACL 2016 (b) Answer Generation Network
  14. 14. Hierarchical Conditional VAEs 14 QG network aims at generating question from answer and continuous L.V: Question Generation Bi-LSTM with gated self-attention [Wang2017], Luong attention [Luong2015], LSTM, Linear layer to predict words, Maxout copy mechanism [Zhao2018] what is at the end of the main drive? At the end of the main drive, is a simple, modern stone statue of mary. copy Bi-LSTM Encoder Attention LSTM Decoder Question (c) Question Generation Network [Wang2017] Wenhui Wang et. al., Gated self-matching net-works for reading comprehension and question answering, ACL 2017 [Luong2015] Thang Luong et. al. Effective approaches to attention-based neural machine translation, EMNLP 2015, [Zhao2018] Yao Zhao el. al. Paragraph-level neural question generation with maxout pointer and gated self-attention networks, EMNLP2018
  15. 15. Mutual Information Maximization 15 Semantic consistency of QA pairs is important. Context: ...during the age of enlightenment, philosophers such as john locke advocated the principle in their writings, whereas others, such as thomas hobbes, strongly opposed it. Ground Truth: who was an advocate of separation of powers? Generated: who opposed the principle of enlightenment? [Zhang 2019] Zhang and Bansal, Addressing Semantic Drift in Question Generation for Semi-Supervised Question Answering, EMNLP2019
  16. 16. Mutual Information Maximization 16 Maximizing the mutual information of QA pairs: Intractable [Belghazi 2018] Belghazi et al., MINE: Mutual Information Neural Estimation, ICML2018 𝐼 𝑋; 𝑌 = 𝐷!"(ℙ#$||ℙ#⨂ℙ$) = ∫𝒳×𝒴 log (ℙ!" (ℙ!⨂ℙ" 𝑑ℙ#$ ≥ 𝔼#$ 𝑇+(𝑥, 𝑦 ] − log 𝔼#⨂,$[exp(𝑇+ 𝑥, 𝑦 ] 𝑇+ ∶ 𝒳 × 𝒴 → ℝ is a discriminator
  17. 17. Mutual Information Maximization 17 Alternative estimator: Jensen-Shannon divergence [Hjelm 2019] Hjelm et al., Learning deep representations by mutual information estimation and maximization, ICLR 2019 𝑀𝐼 𝑋, 𝑌 ≥ 𝔼!"[log 𝜎(𝑇# 𝑥, 𝑦 )] +𝔼!⨂"[log 1 − 𝜎 𝑇# 𝑥% , 𝑦 ] 𝜎 𝑥 = & &'()*(,-)
  18. 18. Average pooling of hidden states 𝑀𝐼 𝑋, 𝑌 ≥ 𝔼-,0~ℙ[log 𝑔(𝑥, 𝑦)] + & 3 𝔼4-,0~ℕ[log(1 − 𝑔 8𝑥, 𝑦 )] + & 3 𝔼-, 40~ℕ[log(1 − 𝑔 𝑥, 8𝑦 )] =: ℒ6789 𝑔(𝑥, 𝑦) = 𝑠𝑖𝑔𝑚𝑜𝑖𝑑( ̅𝑥: 𝑊 B𝑦) Mutual Information Maximization 18 Following Yeh and Chen (2019), we maximize MI of QA pairs as follows: [Yeh 2019] Yeh and Chen, QAInfomax: Learning Robust Question Answering System by Mutual Information Maximization EMNLP 2019 Negative Examples
  19. 19. Training Info-HCVAE 19 We maximize the following objective with Monte Carlo estimators 𝑚𝑎𝑥!ℒ"#$%& + 𝜆ℒ'()* Θ ≔ {𝜙, 𝜓, 𝜃, 𝑊}
  20. 20. Experimental Setup 20 1) Tasks and Evaluation Metric • QA generation: QA-based Evaluation, Reverse QA-based Evaluation • Semi-supervised QA: F1 and Exact Match (EM) 2) Data • HarvestingQA (Du and Cardie, 2018) • SQuAD • Natural Questions • TriviaQA
  21. 21. Experimental Setup 21 3) Baselines • Harvesting-QG [Du 2018]: Seq2Seq + attention + copy • Maxout-QG [Zhao 2018]: Seq2Seq + attention + Maxout copy + BERT encoder • Semantic-QG [Zhang 2019]: Seq2Seq + attention + Maxout copy + BERT encoder + Reinforcement [Du 2018] Du and Cardie, Harvesting Paragraph-Level Question-Answer Pairs from Wikipedia , NAACL2018 [Zhao2018] Paragraph-level Neural Question Generation with Maxout Pointer and Gated Self-attention Networks, EMNLP 2018 [Zhang 2019] Zhang and Bansal, Addressing Semantic Drift in Question Generation for Semi-Supervised Question Answering, EMNLP2019
  22. 22. QA-based Evaluation (QAE) 22 Train QA model with synthetic data and measure F1, EM with annotated data. Synthetic data Annotated data Train Test [Zhang 2019] Zhang and Bansal, Addressing Semantic Drift in Question Generation for Semi-Supervised Question Answering, EMNLP2019
  23. 23. Reverse QA-based Evaluation (R-QAE) 23 Accuracy (F1, EM) of the QA model trained with annotated data, evaluated on synthetic QA pairs. Train Test Annotated data Synthetic Data
  24. 24. QA Generation on SQuAD 24 Method QAE(↑) R-QAE(↓) SQuAD (EM / F1) Harvesting-QG Maxout-QG Semantic-QG HCVAE Info-HCVAE 55.11 / 66.40 56.08 / 67.50 60.49 / 71.91 69.46 / 80.79 71.18 / 81.51 66.77 / 77.85 62.49 / 78.24 74.23 / 88.54 37.57 / 61.24 38.80 / 60.73
  25. 25. QA Generation on SQuAD 25 More data efficient compared to the other baselines 61.38
  26. 26. QA Generation on Natural Questions 26 Method QAE(↑) R-QAE(↓) Natural Questions (EM / F1) Harvesting-QG Maxout-QG Semantic-QG HCVAE Info-HCVAE 27.91 / 41.23 30.98 / 44.96 30.59 / 45.29 31.45 / 46.77 37.18 / 51.46 49.89 / 70.01 49.96 / 70.03 58.42 / 79.23 32.78 / 55.12 29.39 / 53.04
  27. 27. QA Generation on TriviaQA 27 Method QAE(↑) R-QAE(↓) TriviaQA (EM / F1) Harvesting-QG Maxout-QG Semantic-QG HCVAE Info-HCVAE 21.32 / 30.21 24.58 / 34.32 27.54 / 38.25 30.20 / 40.88 35.45 / 44.11 29.75 / 47.73 31.56 / 49.92 37.45 / 58.15 34.41 / 48.16 21.65 / 37.65
  28. 28. QA Generation Examples (One-to-Many) 28 Input (paragraph and answer) The Scotland act 1998 which was passed by and given royal assent by queen Elizabeth ii on 19 November 1998, governs functions and role of the Scottish parliament and delimits its legislative competence . . . Q1: which act was passed in 1998? Q2: which act governs role of the Scottish parliament? Q3: which act was passed by queen Elizabeth ii? Q4: which act gave the Scottish parliament the responsibility to determine its legislative policy? We sample the question latent variables multiple times with a fixed answer. 𝑧! ~ 𝑝"(𝑧!|𝑐)
  29. 29. QA Generation Examples (Latent Interpolation) 29 We generate QA pairs by interpolating between two latent codes. Input (paragraph and answer) Atop the main building’ s gold dome is a golden statue of the virgin mary. ... Next to the main building is the basilica of the sacred heart. Immediately behind the basilica is the grotto, ...a marian place of prayer and reflection. ... At the end of the main drive ..., is a simple, modern stone statue of mary. Interpolation
  30. 30. QA Generation Examples (Latent Interpolation) 30 Q1: where is the grotto at? A1: A marian place of prayer and reflection We generate QA pairs by interpolating between two latent codes. Input (paragraph and answer) Atop the main building’ s gold dome is a golden statue of the virgin mary. ... Next to the main building is the basilica of the sacred heart. Immediately behind the basilica is the grotto, ...a marian place of prayer and reflection. ... At the end of the main drive ..., is a simple, modern stone statue of mary. Interpolation
  31. 31. QA Generation Examples (Latent Interpolation) 31 Q1: where is the grotto at? A1: A marian place of prayer and reflection Q2: what place is behind the basilica of prayer? A2: grotto We generate QA pairs by interpolating between two latent codes. Input (paragraph and answer) Interpolation Atop the main building’ s gold dome is a golden statue of the virgin mary. ... Next to the main building is the basilica of the sacred heart. Immediately behind the basilica is the grotto, ...a marian place of prayer and reflection. ... At the end of the main drive ..., is a simple, modern stone statue of mary.
  32. 32. QA Generation Examples (Latent Interpolation) 32 Q1: where is the grotto at? A1: A marian place of prayer and reflection Q2: what place is behind the basilica of prayer? A2: grotto Q3: what is next to the main building at notre dame? A3: the basilica of the sacred heart We generate QA pairs by interpolating between two latent codes. Input (paragraph and answer) Interpolation Atop the main building’ s gold dome is a golden statue of the virgin mary. ... Next to the main building is the basilica of the sacred heart. Immediately behind the basilica is the grotto, ...a marian place of prayer and reflection. ... At the end of the main drive ..., is a simple, modern stone statue of mary.
  33. 33. QA Generation Examples (Latent Interpolation) 33 Q1: where is the grotto at? A1: A marian place of prayer and reflection Q2: what place is behind the basilica of prayer? A2: grotto Q3: what is next to the main building at notre dame? A3: the basilica of the sacred heart Q4: what is at the end of the main drive? A4: stone statue of mary We generate QA pairs by interpolating between two latent codes. Input (paragraph and answer) Interpolation Atop the main building’ s gold dome is a golden statue of the virgin mary. ... Next to the main building is the basilica of the sacred heart. Immediately behind the basilica is the grotto, ...a marian place of prayer and reflection. ... At the end of the main drive ..., is a simple, modern stone statue of mary.
  34. 34. Semi-supervised QA 34 Sample 10 different QA pairs for a single paragraph from target datasets (+S×10, +N×10, +T×10) Info-HCVAE Input (paragraph) Philadelphia has more murals than any other u.s. city, thanks in part to the 1984 creation of the department of recreation’s mural arts program, . . . The program has funded more than 2,800 murals Q1: which city has more murals than any other city? A1: Philadelphia Q2: why Philadelphia has more murals? A2: the 1984 creation of the department of recreation’s mural arts program . . . Q9: when did the department of recreation’s mural arts program start? A9: 1984 Q10: how many murals funded the graffiti arts program by the department of recreation? A10: more than 2,800
  35. 35. Semi-supervised QA 35 Generate a QA pair for each paragraph from HarvestingQA dataset (+H×10% ~ +H×100%) Info-HCVAE Input (paragraph) … The typical division is into three branches: a legislature, an executive, and a judiciary, which is the trias politica model Q: what are the three branches of the government ? A: a legislature, an executive, and a judiciary,
  36. 36. Semi-supervised QA on SQuAD 36 Data EM F1 SQuAD 80.25 88.23 +𝐒×𝟏𝟎 81.20 (+0.95) 88.36 (+0.13) +𝐇×𝟏𝟎𝟎% 81.03 (+0.78) 88.79 (+0.56) +𝐒×𝟏𝟎 + 𝐇×100% 81.44 (+1.19) 88.72 (+0.49) Info-HCVAE +𝐒×𝟏𝟎 82.09 (+1.84) 89.11 (+0.88) +𝐇×𝟏𝟎𝟎% 82.37 (+2.12) 89.63 (+1.40) +𝐒×𝟏𝟎 + 𝐇×𝟏𝟎𝟎% 82.19 (+1.94) 89.84 (+1.59) Semantic-QG (baseline)
  37. 37. Semi-supervised QA on Natural Questions 37 Data EM F1 SQuAD 42.77 57.29 +𝐍×𝟏 +𝐍×𝟐 +𝐍×𝟑 +𝐍×𝟓 +𝐍×𝟏𝟎 Natural Questions 46.70 (+3.94) 46.95 (+4.19) 47.73 (+4.96) 48.19 (+5.42) 48.44 (+5.67) 61.55 61.08 (+3.79) 61.34 (+4.05) 61.98 (+4.69) 62.21 (+4.92) 62.69 (+5.40) 73.91
  38. 38. Semi-supervised QA on TriviaQA 38 Data EM F1 SQuAD 48.96 57.98 +𝐓×𝟏 +𝐓×𝟐 +𝐓×𝟑 +𝐓×𝟓 +𝐓×𝟏𝟎 TriviaQA 49.65 (+0.69) 50.01 (+1.05) 49.71 (+0.75) 50.14 (+1.18) 49.65 (+0.69) 64.55 59.13 (+1.21) 59.08 (+1.10) 59.49 (+1.51) 59.21 (+1.23) 59.20 (+1.22) 70.42
  39. 39. Conclusion 39 • We propose a novel probabilistic generative model for one-to-many QA generation • By maximizing mutual information of QA pairs, we improve the semantic consistency of QA pairs. • Results show that we significantly improve the performance of BERT QA model by further training it with our generated QA pairs. • Gap between semi-supervised and supervised learning, due to the discrepancy among different domains: we hope future research can close the gap. Codes available at https://github.com/seanie12/Info-HCVAE
  40. 40. Thank you

