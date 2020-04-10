Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Henry Fayol’s By
* Whole work must be divided into small tasks or units * Each unit must be assigned to one person according to the capabil...
* Authority means power to take decision * Responsibility means obligation to complete the job assigned on time * There sh...
Discipline refers to * Following code of conduct, rules and regulation of employment agreement * Good superior at all leve...
ONE HEAD ONE BOSS
Interest of organisation must supersede the interest of individuals or employees
* Centralisation refers to concentration of authority or power at top level * Decentralisation means evenly distribution o...
A place for everything and everything must be properly placed
Equity refers to kind, fair and just treatment to employees. Does not mean equal salary to peon and manager but it Means a...
SCALAR CHAIN means line of authority or chain of superiors from highest to lowest rank. Fayol permitted a short cut (durin...
It refers to frequent termination and transfer. According to Fayol it may provide a feeling of job insecurity among the em...
Initiative refers to taking the first step with self-motivation. Managers must welcome the suggestions and ideas of Employ...
Fayol's principles of management
Fayol's principles of management
Fayol's principles of management
Fayol's principles of management
Fayol's principles of management
Fayol's principles of management
Fayol's principles of management
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Fayol's principles of management

16 views

Published on

Easy to understand with simple explanation

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Fayol's principles of management

  1. 1. Henry Fayol’s By
  2. 2. * Whole work must be divided into small tasks or units * Each unit must be assigned to one person according to the capability, qualification and experience of the person * When a person perform the same job again and again he will become perfect and specialized in doing that * It will lead to efficiency and results in less wastage of resources
  3. 3. * Authority means power to take decision * Responsibility means obligation to complete the job assigned on time * There should be a balance between Authority and Responsibilities * Excess of Authority without matching responsibilities may bring negative results * Excess of Responsibilities without matching authority will not allow the worker to complete his job on time
  4. 4. Discipline refers to * Following code of conduct, rules and regulation of employment agreement * Good superior at all levels * Clear and fair agreement * Meeting commitments at all levels * Judicious application of penalties
  5. 5. ONE HEAD ONE BOSS
  6. 6. Interest of organisation must supersede the interest of individuals or employees
  7. 7. * Centralisation refers to concentration of authority or power at top level * Decentralisation means evenly distribution of power at every level of management * There should be a proper balance between centralisation and decentralisation
  8. 8. A place for everything and everything must be properly placed
  9. 9. Equity refers to kind, fair and just treatment to employees. Does not mean equal salary to peon and manager but it Means application of same rules, leave rules in the same way irrespective grade,gender,religion,caste,nationality..etc.
  10. 10. SCALAR CHAIN means line of authority or chain of superiors from highest to lowest rank. Fayol permitted a short cut (during emergency) in the chain which is called “Gang-plank” which permits direct communication between the employees working in different position
  11. 11. It refers to frequent termination and transfer. According to Fayol it may provide a feeling of job insecurity among the employees and they may not contribute their maximum
  12. 12. Initiative refers to taking the first step with self-motivation. Managers must welcome the suggestions and ideas of Employees .

×