480 571.12 15 24.15 20 64.4 30 63 90 283,5 60 75,6 40 30 81.2 42 30 56,7 10 10 60 30 35 39,9 407,4 90,3 20 51,8
120 915,6 300 651 Total: 3.452.57 – 10%= 3.107.313 Kcal/día
Según la Tabla de : Ingestas recomendadas de energía y nutrientes y teniendo en cuenta mi edad me correspondería una inges...
Actividad 3.2
  3. 3. Según la Tabla de : Ingestas recomendadas de energía y nutrientes y teniendo en cuenta mi edad me correspondería una ingesta de 2075 Kcl. CONCLUSIÓN: En principio si sólo tenemos en cuenta los datos numéricos parece que en mi vida diaria hay un balance energético negativo, ya que se queman más calorías de las que se consumen. Estos datos me parecen muy bonitos sobre el papel, mi día a día durante la semana suele ser así, pero no creo que todas las comidas se ajusten a este patrón calórico, entonces veo difícil extrapolar los datos sin hacer un análisis más detallado de todo. Aunque debo decir que me ha parecido bastante interesante, ver como reparto mi día a día.

