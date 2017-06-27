Belgium Rond-Point R.Schuman 11 1040 Brussels Phone: +32 2 588 5803 Fax: +32 2 588 5804 Canada Suite 300, 1090 Homer St Va...
20th April 2017 SPOT satellite device reaches major milestone with 5,000 rescues worldwide

  1. 1. Belgium Rond-Point R.Schuman 11 1040 Brussels Phone: +32 2 588 5803 Fax: +32 2 588 5804 Canada Suite 300, 1090 Homer St Vancouver, BC V6B 2W9 Phone: +1 778 807 9713 Fax: +1 778 807 9657 Singapore 146 Robinson Road #07-01 Singapore 068909 Phone: +65 65009377 Fax: +65 68355173 United States of America 712 H Street NE, Suite 1110 Washington DC 20002 Phone: +1 202 869 0988 Fax: +1 202 869 1121 PRESS RELEASE Date: 20th April 2017 Title: SPOT satellite device reaches major milestone with 5,000 rescues worldwide 255 life-saving rescues across Europe, Middle East and Africa since 2007 Dublin, Ireland, April 19 2017 – Globalstar Europe Satellite Services Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Globalstar Inc. (NYSE: GSAT) and the leader in satellite messaging and emergency notification technologies, announced today that its SPOT family of products has surpassed the milestone of initiating 5,000 rescues since its launch in 2007. These rescues have taken place on six continents and in over 89 countries. SPOT delivers affordable location-based messaging and a lifesaving S.O.S. service to hundreds of thousands of users worldwide. It has been used in 255 rescues in Europe, Middle East and Africa since 2007. These include 39 rescues in the UK, 26 in France, 26 in Norway, 25 in Spain and 23 in Sweden. Most of the worldwide rescues relate to hiking and mountain sports (33 per cent). In 2016, there were 44 rescues in Europe and 14 in the Middle East and Africa including seven rescues in Norway and eight in both Sweden and South Africa. The affordable, pocked-sized SPOT Gen3 is used to improve the safety of competitors in events in remote regions including this year’s Marathon Des Sables; the Transgrancanaria running race in the Canary Islands; the Titan Desert mountain bike race in Morocco; and the Carta Rallye race across the Sahara. Although initially aimed at consumers, the business sector is now a fast-growing market for SPOT, where it is used to enhance the safety of lone workers. Customers include the UK’s Forestry Commission, the BBC Natural History Unit filming in Africa and North America and General Electric Wind Energy who use SPOT to track and protect staff in Africa, central Europe and the Balkans. SPOT customers are currently initiating nearly two rescues a day. SPOT excludes test messages, false alarms, lost or stolen units and duplicate messages from rescue count. Recent rescue Connor Gallagher was solo hiking in Colorado at an elevation of 3,300 meters and activated the S.O.S. button on his SPOT Gen3 device when he began to see the early signs of hypothermia. “Without the SPOT Gen3, I’m not sure if I would be here today and I am extremely thankful for the West Elk Mountain Rescue team that helped me,” said Connor Gallagher. “I highly recommend SPOT to anyone who is planning to head out on a long trail. I am forever thankful for the little orange block that saved my life.” “For nearly a decade, we have dedicated ourselves to offering affordable, lifesaving technology that people can rely on,” said Jay Monroe, chief executive officer of Globalstar. “We are proud that SPOT has been universally accepted as the leader in satellite messaging and that we have been able to provide peace of mind to families, co-workers and loved ones worldwide. This 5,000 rescue milestone is a result of the hard work put in by the entire team at Globalstar, our partners at GEOS and the search and rescue community.” “We are happy to be a part of such a large number of rescues and to continue to provide such an important service for owners of SPOT devices as well as their family and friends,” commented Mark Garver, CEO of GEOS Safety and Response. “People should be able to focus on their travels and adventures when off the grid. Our 24/7 emergency response center and certified team at the International
  2. 2. Emergency Response Coordination Center (IERCC) ensures that should an emergency occur, we’ll get you out quickly and safely.” SPOT Gen3 gives you a critical, life-saving line of communication when you travel beyond the boundaries of cell service. The latest generation of award-winning SPOT devices, SPOT GEN3 lets family and friends know you’re okay, or if the worst should happen, sends emergency responders your GPS location – all with the push of a button. Features include: custom tracking (2 ½, 5, 10, 30, or 60 minute tracking intervals available), motion-activated tracking, continuous tracking and extended battery life. SPOT Gen3 retails for €145 (excl. VAT). SPOT Trace® helps customers keep tabs on their high-value assets like boats, off-road bikes and RVs. Users can receive theft-alert SMS texts or emails when movement is detected. Customized tracking intervals and notification features, such as power off and daily status messages are included with Basic Service. SPOT Trace’s battery life of up to 18 months and available line power option lets users confidently monitor assets on and off the grid, in near real-time via the SPOT App. SPOT Trace retails for €101 (excl. VAT). GEOS Search and Rescue is an additional membership offered for as low as €15 per year, providing financial relief of possible expenditures occurred during a Search and Rescue incident. The additional membership can cover up to $100,000 of incurred expenses in a given membership year. This infographic breaks down rescue incidents by region and activity. About SPOT SPOT LLC, a subsidiary of Globalstar, Inc., provides affordable satellite communication and tracking devices. SPOT messaging devices use both the GPS satellite network and the Globalstar network to transmit text messages and GPS coordinates. Since 2007, SPOT has provided peace of mind by
  3. 3. allowing customers to remain in contact completely independent of the mobile phone network having initiated over 5,000 rescues worldwide. For more information, visit FindMeSPOT.com Note that all SPOT products described in this press release are the products of SPOT LLC, which is not affiliated in any manner with Spot Image of Toulouse, France or Spot Image Corporation of Chantilly, Virginia. For media information, please contact: Gavan Murphy Globalstar Europe Satellite Services Ltd. gavan.murphy@globalstar.com This press release was distributed by the International Trade Council. International Trade Council Member news does not necessarily represent the views of the Trade Council nor the Council's employees. For more information on the International Trade council please visit http://www.tradecouncil.org or drop by on Twitter at http:/www.twitter.com/inttradecouncil

