Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
DETECCIÓN Y PREVENCIÓN DEL MALTRATO INFANTIL DESDE EL ÁMBITO EDUCATIVO EL MALTRATO INFANTIL
EL MALTRATO INFANTIL  1. CONCEPTO  2. TIPOLOGÍAS  3. RESPUESTA EDUCATIVA  4. INDICADORES DE MALTRATO OBSERVABLES EN EL...
EL MALTRATO INFANTIL 1. CONCEPTO Según la Organización Mundial de la Salud, el maltrato infantil puede ser definido como e...
EL MALTRATO INFANTIL 1. CONCEPTO Los factores que originan una situación de maltrato infantil pueden ser: -Socioculturales...
EL MALTRATO INFANTIL 1. CONCEPTO Como docentes tenemos que prestar atención a: -Aspectos físicos. -Aspectos relacionados c...
EL MALTRATO INFANTIL  2. TIPOLOGÍAS -MALTRATO FÍSICO (Daños físicos o enfermedades) -ABANDONO FÍSICO (Falta de alimentaci...
EL MALTRATO INFANTIL  2. TIPOLOGÍAS -ABUSO SEXUAL -MALTRATO EMOCIONAL
EL MALTRATO INFANTIL  2. TIPOLOGÍAS -ABANDONO EMOCIONAL -MALTRATO INSTITUCIONAL
EL MALTRATO INFANTIL  2. TIPOLOGÍAS -EXPLOTACIÓN LABORAL Todas estas conductas, no surgen de forma repentina, sino que vi...
EL MALTRATO INFANTIL  3. RESPUESTA EDUCATIVA El personal de los centros escolares se debe sentir identificado con el defi...
EL MALTRATO INFANTIL  3. RESPUESTA EDUCATIVA Ante la presencia de indicadores de maltrato infantil, el personal de los ce...
EL MALTRATO INFANTIL  3. RESPUESTA EDUCATIVA ¿QUÉ HACE EL SERVICIO DE ORIENTACIÓN? Coordina la recogida de información pa...
EL MALTRATO INFANTIL  3. RESPUESTA EDUCATIVA Todo ello implica una respuesta rápida y coordinada por parte de los integra...
EL MALTRATO INFANTIL  4. INDICADORES DE MALTRATO OBSERVABLES EN EL ÁMBITO ESCOLAR -Conductas agresivas y/o rabietas sever...
EL MALTRATO INFANTIL  4. INDICADORES DE MALTRATO OBSERVABLES EN EL ÁMBITO ESCOLAR -Tiene pocos amigos o amigas en la escu...
EL MALTRATO INFANTIL  4. INDICADORES DE MALTRATO OBSERVABLES EN EL ÁMBITO ESCOLAR -Problemas alimenticios (glotonería o p...
EL MALTRATO INFANTIL  4. INDICADORES DE MALTRATO OBSERVABLES EN EL ÁMBITO ESCOLAR -Presentan conductas antisociales: fuga...
EL MALTRATO INFANTIL  4. INDICADORES DE MALTRATO OBSERVABLES EN EL ÁMBITO ESCOLAR -Relación entre niño o niña y persona a...
EL MALTRATO INFANTIL  4. INDICADORES DE MALTRATO OBSERVABLES EN EL ÁMBITO ESCOLAR -Señales físicas repetidas (cardenales,...
EL MALTRATO INFANTIL Teléfono de Atención al Maltrato Infantil 116111
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

EL MALTRATO INFANTIL

13 views

Published on

Detección y prevención del maltrato infantil desde el ámbito educativo

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

EL MALTRATO INFANTIL

  1. 1. DETECCIÓN Y PREVENCIÓN DEL MALTRATO INFANTIL DESDE EL ÁMBITO EDUCATIVO EL MALTRATO INFANTIL
  2. 2. EL MALTRATO INFANTIL  1. CONCEPTO  2. TIPOLOGÍAS  3. RESPUESTA EDUCATIVA  4. INDICADORES DE MALTRATO OBSERVABLES EN EL ÁMBITO ESCOLAR
  3. 3. EL MALTRATO INFANTIL 1. CONCEPTO Según la Organización Mundial de la Salud, el maltrato infantil puede ser definido como el abuso o desatención del que son objeto los menores de edad y que incluye cualquier tipo de maltrato físico-psicológico, abuso sexual, desatención, negligencia y explotación comercial, desarrollo o dignidad del niño o poner en peligro su supervivencia en el contexto de una relación de responsabilidad, confianza o poder.
  4. 4. EL MALTRATO INFANTIL 1. CONCEPTO Los factores que originan una situación de maltrato infantil pueden ser: -Socioculturales. -Por altas exigencias o expectativas de los progenitores. -Características conductuales del niño. -Relaciones tóxicas intrafamiliares.
  5. 5. EL MALTRATO INFANTIL 1. CONCEPTO Como docentes tenemos que prestar atención a: -Aspectos físicos. -Aspectos relacionados con la autonomía. -Aspectos emocionales -Aspectos de relación social
  6. 6. EL MALTRATO INFANTIL  2. TIPOLOGÍAS -MALTRATO FÍSICO (Daños físicos o enfermedades) -ABANDONO FÍSICO (Falta de alimentación, higiene y protección)
  7. 7. EL MALTRATO INFANTIL  2. TIPOLOGÍAS -ABUSO SEXUAL -MALTRATO EMOCIONAL
  8. 8. EL MALTRATO INFANTIL  2. TIPOLOGÍAS -ABANDONO EMOCIONAL -MALTRATO INSTITUCIONAL
  9. 9. EL MALTRATO INFANTIL  2. TIPOLOGÍAS -EXPLOTACIÓN LABORAL Todas estas conductas, no surgen de forma repentina, sino que vienen precedidas de otras, que se van incrementando de forma paulatina.
  10. 10. EL MALTRATO INFANTIL  3. RESPUESTA EDUCATIVA El personal de los centros escolares se debe sentir identificado con el definido en el artículo 13 de la Ley Orgánica 1/1996, de Protección Jurídica del Menor, cuando afirma que toda persona o autoridad, y especialmente aquellas que por su profesión o función detecten una situación de riesgo o posible desamparo de un menor, tiene la obligación de realizar la notificación de los mismos.
  11. 11. EL MALTRATO INFANTIL  3. RESPUESTA EDUCATIVA Ante la presencia de indicadores de maltrato infantil, el personal de los centros educativos debe comunicar el caso al Equipo Directivo y al Servicio de Orientación con el objetivo de que desde éste se coordine la notificación de la situación detectada.
  12. 12. EL MALTRATO INFANTIL  3. RESPUESTA EDUCATIVA ¿QUÉ HACE EL SERVICIO DE ORIENTACIÓN? Coordina la recogida de información para valorar cuál puede ser la respuesta más adecuada para cada caso.
  13. 13. EL MALTRATO INFANTIL  3. RESPUESTA EDUCATIVA Todo ello implica una respuesta rápida y coordinada por parte de los integrantes de un centro educativo, como: ● Observación y puesta en conocimiento del equipo directivo. ● Aplicación de medidas de urgencia. ● Obtención de información por varias vías o canales. ● Asesoramiento por parte de los servicios especializados. ● Notificación a los servicios sociales del municipio. ● En casos graves, aviso a los servicios sanitarios.
  14. 14. EL MALTRATO INFANTIL  4. INDICADORES DE MALTRATO OBSERVABLES EN EL ÁMBITO ESCOLAR -Conductas agresivas y/o rabietas severas y persistentes. Relaciones hostiles y distantes. -Actitud hipervigilante (en estado de alerta, recelosos…). -Conducta sexual explícita, juego y conocimientos inapropiados para su edad, masturbación en público… -Niño o niña que evita ir a casa (permanece más tiempo de lo habitual en el colegio, patio o alrededores)
  15. 15. EL MALTRATO INFANTIL  4. INDICADORES DE MALTRATO OBSERVABLES EN EL ÁMBITO ESCOLAR -Tiene pocos amigos o amigas en la escuela. -Muestra poco interés y motivación por las tareas escolares. -Después del fin de semana vuelve peor al colegio (tristes, sucios, etc.). -Presentan dolores frecuentes sin causa aparente.
  16. 16. EL MALTRATO INFANTIL  4. INDICADORES DE MALTRATO OBSERVABLES EN EL ÁMBITO ESCOLAR -Problemas alimenticios (glotonería o pérdida de apetito). -Faltan a clase de forma reiterada sin justificación. -Ausencias reiteradas de clase para responsabilizarse del cuidado de hermanos menores. -Retraso en el desarrollo físico, emocional e intelectual.
  17. 17. EL MALTRATO INFANTIL  4. INDICADORES DE MALTRATO OBSERVABLES EN EL ÁMBITO ESCOLAR -Presentan conductas antisociales: fugas, vandalismo, pequeños hurtos, etc. -Intento de suicidio y sintomatología depresiva. -Mutismo. -Regresiones conductuales (conductas muy infantiles para su edad).
  18. 18. EL MALTRATO INFANTIL  4. INDICADORES DE MALTRATO OBSERVABLES EN EL ÁMBITO ESCOLAR -Relación entre niño o niña y persona adulta secreta, reservada y excluyente. Reúye hablar de sí mismo y de su familia. -Falta de cuidados médicos básicos. Acude enfermo a la escuela. Heridas sin atender. -El niño o la niña hacen comentarios que indican desatención y falta de cuidados básicos. -Practican la mendicidad.
  19. 19. EL MALTRATO INFANTIL  4. INDICADORES DE MALTRATO OBSERVABLES EN EL ÁMBITO ESCOLAR -Señales físicas repetidas (cardenales, magulladuras, quemaduras…). -Niños y niñas que van sucios, malolientes, con ropa inadecuada… -Cansancio o apatía permanente (se suele dormir en el aula). -Cambio significativo en la conducta escolar sin motivo aparente. Llamadas de atención de manera reiterada y significativa.
  20. 20. EL MALTRATO INFANTIL Teléfono de Atención al Maltrato Infantil 116111

×