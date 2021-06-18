Successfully reported this slideshow.
Conceptos de posicionamiento

Nombre: Michel Valeria Burgos Torres
Materia: Investigación de mercados II

Conceptos de posicionamiento

  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMÓN Michel Valeria Burgos Torres Docente: Mgr. Ramiro Zapata Materia: Investigación de Mercados II Grupo: 09 Semestre 1-2021 MORIR ANTES QUE ESCLAVOS VIVIR 6.-EL POSICIONAMIENTO 6.1 INTRODUCCIÓN.- El posicionamiento, en mercadotecnia, es una estrategia comercial que pretende conseguir que un producto ocupe un lugar distintivo, relativo a la competencia, en la mente del consumidor. Se entiende el concepto de «producto» de forma amplia: puede tratarse de un elemento físico, intangible, empresa, lugar, partido político, creencia religiosa, persona, etc. De esta manera, lo que ocurre en el mercado en relación con el producto es consecuencia de lo que ocurre en la subjetividad de cada individuo en el proceso de conocimiento, consideración y uso de la oferta. De allí que el posicionamiento hoy se encuentre estrechamente vinculado al concepto rector de propuesta de valor, que considera el diseño integral de la oferta, a fin de hacer la demanda sostenible en horizontes de tiempo más amplios.1. 6.1.1 Orígenes.- El término posicionamiento fue acuñado en 1969 por Jack Trout, quien escribió: "Posicionamiento es el juego que utiliza la gente en el actual mercado de imitación (o de yo- también)" En 1982, con su socio de entonces, Al Ries, presentó su libro Posicionamiento: La batalla por su mente, que luego ha sido traducido a 19 idiomas y que se ha transformado en un referente fundamental de la estrategia competitiva.1. Los mensajes preparados al estilo antiguo y tradicional no dan esperanzas de abrirse camino en la moderna sociedad sobre comunicada. Para poder entender la forma cómo hemos llegado a donde estamos hoy, conviene remontarnos brevemente a la historia de la comunicación:  La era de los productos.  La era de la imagen  La era del posicionamiento 6.1.2 Autores.- Dentro del ámbito del marketing, en relación al posicionamiento, ninguno de los famosos y tradicionales autores lo pueden pasar por alto. Así, encontramos que Kotler (2000, 337), señala que el posicionamiento es el acto de diseñar una oferta e imagen empresarial destinada a conseguir ocupar un lugar distinguible en la mente del público objetivo. Para Kevin, Berkowitz, Hartley y Rudelius (2004, 287), el término posicionamiento del producto es el sitio que el producto u ofrecimiento ocupa en la mente de los consumidores, en relación con atributos importantes que se comparan 106 contra los ofrecimientos de los competidores. De forma similar, Stanton, Etzel y Walker (2004, 184) establecen que el posicionamiento es el uso que hace una empresa de todos los elementos de que dispone para crear y mantener en la mente del mercado meta una imagen particular en relación con los productos de la competencia; y enfatizan que, el posicionamiento se refiere a la imagen del producto en relación con los
  2. 2. UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMÓN Michel Valeria Burgos Torres Docente: Mgr. Ramiro Zapata Materia: Investigación de Mercados II Grupo: 09 Semestre 1-2021 MORIR ANTES QUE ESCLAVOS VIVIR productos competidores, así como con otros productos que comercializa la misma compañía. Según Satesmases (2004, 407), el posicionamiento se refiere al lugar que ocupa un producto o marca, según las percepciones de los consumidores, con relación a otros productos o marcas competitivos o a un producto ideal. Por su parte Lambin (1997, 219), de forma similar indica que el posicionamiento define la manera en que la marca o la empresa desea ser percibida por los compradores objetivo. Las ideas anteriores convergen con lo que enuncian, Kotler y Armstrong (2001, 228) y (2003, 260) al puntualizar que la posición de un producto es la forma en la que los consumidores definen los productos con base en sus atributos importantes; el lugar que el producto ocupa en la mente de los consumidores, en la relación con los productos de la competencia. Complementariamente a ello, los mismos autores Kotler y Armstrong (2001, 47) y (2003, 62) señalan que el posicionamiento en el mercado consiste en hacer que un producto ocupe un lugar claro, distintivo y deseable en relación con los productos de la competencia, en las mentes de los consumidores meta. Formular un posicionamiento competitivo para un producto y una mezcla de marketing detallada. 6.2 DESARROLLO.- Algunos pasos básicos que hay que realizar son:  Segmentación del mercado  Evaluación de cada segmento  Selección de un segmento (o varios) que podrían ser el objetivo  Identificación de las diversas posibilidades de posicionamiento para cada segmento escogido  Selección y desarrollo de un concepto de posicionamiento Las estrategias de posicionamiento en el mercado pueden realizarse y desarrollarse de muchas maneras. Pueden derivarse de los atributos del objeto, la competencia, la aplicación del artículo, los tipos de consumidores que cubre o las características de la clase de producto.3. Pero antes de que se inicie el posicionamiento de un producto o servicio, deben contestarse algunas preguntas.  ¿Qué es lo que está comprando realmente tu cliente de ti? Por ejemplo, Burger King no está vendiendo hamburguesas y papas fritas, sino que vende comida rápida que sabe igual, no importa dónde o cuándo se ordene, buscando crear un ambiente limpio y amigable a familias.  ¿Qué es lo que diferencia a tu producto del de los competidores? Aunque haya muchos productos del mismo tipo, se puede añadir un extra que diferencia del de otros, o diferentes formas de hacerlo o presentarlo.
  3. 3. UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMÓN Michel Valeria Burgos Torres Docente: Mgr. Ramiro Zapata Materia: Investigación de Mercados II Grupo: 09 Semestre 1-2021 MORIR ANTES QUE ESCLAVOS VIVIR  ¿Qué hace a tu servicio o producto único? Dependiendo de la zona un producto o servicio puede adaptarse para ofrecer lo que a ese mercado más le atrae. Todas estas preguntas deben responderse con la investigación de mercado que debe hacer tu empresa. Una declaración de posicionamiento no tiene que ser larga o elaborada, pero sí señalar tu mercado objetivo, cómo lo alcanzarás, qué están comprando realmente de ti, quiénes son tu competencia y cuál es tu propuesta única de ventas. Cuando se crea un buen posicionamiento de mercado o posicionamiento de marca tu producto o servicio puede comenzar a aprovechar la claridad que esto da para enfocar todos tus esfuerzos en lo que se descubrió al realizar la investigación para el posicionamiento de mercado. 6.2.1 Claves para implementar o mejorar tu posicionamiento de mercado.- Puedes pensar que tratar de desarrollar más de un tipo de posicionamiento será ideal para tu marca, la realidad es que es mejor enfocar tus esfuerzos en aquella opción en la que tengas más oportunidades de éxito.3. Los diferentes tipos de posicionamiento de mercado que puedes elegir son:  Diferenciación Destacar la característica que hace única a tu marca o producto, su diseño, composición o servicio que resalta por encima de la competencia.  Beneficio Si tu marca o producto ofrece un valor adicional al producto o servicio en sí mismo, beneficiando al consumidor.  Competitivo En este tipo de posicionamiento de mercado basarás la comparación con tus competidores, es decir, que haces lo mismo….pero lo haces mejor.  Nicho de mercado Si tu producto o servicio ha nacido con el fin de satisfacer las necesidades específicas de un mercado, te será más fácil promoverlo como algo exclusivo o especial.  Estratégico Las marcas sumamente reconocidas y con gran posicionamiento de mercado ofrecen más que su calidad y precio, al brindar un estatus o prestigio a quienes las adquieren y las usan.
  4. 4. UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMÓN Michel Valeria Burgos Torres Docente: Mgr. Ramiro Zapata Materia: Investigación de Mercados II Grupo: 09 Semestre 1-2021 MORIR ANTES QUE ESCLAVOS VIVIR  Uso específico Bien sea una bebida, prenda de vestir u otra categoría, se puede dar a un producto o servicio una aplicación concreta basándose en cómo y dónde se utiliza. Por ejemplo muchas cervezas se piensan para la playa y otras van acordes al frio; pero se pueden posicionar por la localidad donde están como Cerveza Victoria que se presenta como la bebida que “enciende los valores de México para sentir el orgullo de ser mexicano”.  Calidad y precio Esta estrategia es seguida por marcas para relacionarse con atributos como exclusividad y lujo, por esto basan su posicionamiento en la calidad del producto y su precio. Este es muy usado por marcas de joyas, perfumes y moda elegante como Chanel, Dolce & Gabanna y otras.  Estilo de Vida Consiste en posicionarse según el estilo de vida del consumidor objetivo, es decir mostrar el producto como la alternativa para personas que viven de cierta forma. Esta técnica es empleada en el sector automotriz y en algunos estilos de moda, por ejemplo la urbana o la deportiva.  Posicionamiento social de la empresa Sin duda un rasgo distintivo de muchas empresas es su compromiso social o respeto por el medio ambiente y basan su posicionamiento en aspectos como ser ecoamigable o contribuir en un estilo de vida saludable para dar a conocer sus productos.  En función de un particular seleccionado El posicionamiento es libre según lo que se quiera destacar y se puede centrar en algo tan específico como el precio más barato del mercado o el único que llega a tal lugar; sin embargo esto implica riesgos porque sea como sea tiene que mantenerse o en el futuro se tiene que cambiar y esto generaría doble inversión. 6.2.2 Aspectos Positivos.-  Diferenciarse de la competencia Una estrategia de posicionamiento de marca efectiva permite definir aquellos elementos únicos que diferencian una marca del resto de competidores del mercado. Para conseguir esta diferenciación, es importante que las marcas elijan una estrategia de posicionamiento de marca centrada en su ventaja competitiva o propuesta de valor. De esta manera, lograrán que sus productos y servicios estén presentes en la mente de los consumidores, convirtiéndose así en la primera opción de compra.4.  Orientar las decisiones de compra de los clientes Definir el valor del producto o servicio ofrecido
  5. 5. UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMÓN Michel Valeria Burgos Torres Docente: Mgr. Ramiro Zapata Materia: Investigación de Mercados II Grupo: 09 Semestre 1-2021 MORIR ANTES QUE ESCLAVOS VIVIR Una estrategia de posicionamiento permite identificar qué aspectos o atributos hacen que el producto o servicio sea único y diferente al de los competidores. En otras palabras, ayuda a los clientes a darse cuenta de la razón por la cual deberían adquirir tu marca y no la de un competidor.  Corroborar el precio fijado Con una buena estrategia de posicionamiento de marca se define el valor agregado para los clientes, es decir, aquel beneficio por el que se espera que paguen el precio fijado. En caso de que las marcas no fueran capaces de definir dicho valor agregado, los clientes no estarían dispuestos a pagar el precio. Por el contrario, las marcas con un fuerte posicionamiento tienen la capacidad de elevar los precios de sus productos y servicios para obtener márgenes mayores. Si así fuera, los usuarios estarían dispuestos a pagar más al considerar que el precio se adecúa a las características del producto y al beneficio que ofrece.  Llegar a más personas Una vez definida la estrategia de posicionamiento, ya se tiene claro cuál es el mensaje que se debe transmitir al público. Para ello, se pueden utilizar los diferentes canales de comunicación de la marca, dando refuerzo a los mismos a través de estrategias de Marketing. De esta forma, se conseguirá un mayor alcance.  Obtener credibilidad a los nuevos productos Las marcas que destacan por encima de los competidores tienen más facilidad a la hora de realizar modificaciones en sus productos o de introducir otros nuevos porque los clientes confían en ellas y otorgan credibilidad a sus acciones. 6.2.3 Alcances.- Los atributos o beneficios que nos ayudaran a posicionar correctamente nuestra marca tienen que ser relevantes para los consumidores, de no ser así, no servirá de nada crear una estrategia de posicionamiento de marca. Es fácil y lógico, si nuestra marca no ofrece nada diferente, los consumidores no tienen ninguna razón para elegirla frente a otras competidoras. Por último la marca, en base a sus promesas realizadas sobre sus beneficios distintivos, tiene que ser capaz de entregar dichos beneficios a los consumidores mejor que su competencia. Si no ocurre así, de nada habrá servido todo el trabajo invertido. 6.2.4 Errores de posicionamiento.- Cuando se tiene multiplicidad de productos, clientes y competidores identificar el posicionamiento adecuado para la empresa es complejo. Algunos de los errores de posicionamiento más comunes son:  Sobreposicionamiento: consumidor aprecia una imagen limitada o estrecha de la marca.
  6. 6. UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMÓN Michel Valeria Burgos Torres Docente: Mgr. Ramiro Zapata Materia: Investigación de Mercados II Grupo: 09 Semestre 1-2021 MORIR ANTES QUE ESCLAVOS VIVIR  Subposicionamiento: la imagen del producto es imprecisa para el comprador, por lo que la marca no logra diferenciarse.  Posicionamiento dudoso: consumidor no tiene credibilidad de la imagen del producto debido al precio, la calidad, fabricante, etc.  Posicionamiento confuso: imagen poco clara debido a frecuencia de cambios o apuntar a numerosos segmentos.6. 6.3 CONCLUSIONES.- Para concluir digo que el posicionamiento tiende a situar o posicionar el nombre, la imagen de un determinado producto en un lugar tal que aparezca ante los usuarios o consumidores como que reúne las mejores características y atributos en la satisfacción de sus necesidades. Esto resume el objetivo principal del marketing. 6.4 REFERENCIAS.- 1. https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Posicionamiento 2. https://www.redalyc.org/pdf/4259/425942331007.pdf 3. https://marketing4ecommerce.mx/que-es-el-posicionamiento-de-mercado/ 4. https://taktic.es/cuales-son-los-beneficios-del-posicionamiento-de-marca/ 5. https://robertoespinosa.es/2014/09/15/posicionamiento-de-marca-batalla-por-mente 6. https://www.pricing.cl/conocimiento/posicionamiento/ 6.5 VIDEOS.- 1. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pVdb5iaZqf4 El posicionamiento es el lugar que ocupa tu marca, tu empresa, tu servicio en la mente de tu cliente o de tu potencial cliente.
  7. 7. UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMÓN Michel Valeria Burgos Torres Docente: Mgr. Ramiro Zapata Materia: Investigación de Mercados II Grupo: 09 Semestre 1-2021 MORIR ANTES QUE ESCLAVOS VIVIR 2. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wZocCwrXlEc El posicionamiento es el lugar que ocupa una marca en la mente del consumidor y va más por la percepción. 6.6 PREZI.- https://prezi.com/fgskc-h-a4uc/posicionamiento-en-el-mercado/ El posicionamiento en el mercado de un producto o servicio es la manera en la que los consumidores definen un producto a partir de sus atributos importantes, es decir, el lugar que ocupa el producto en la mente de los clientes en relación de los productos de la competencia.

