TALLER 6. MICHELL RAMIREZ DUARTE 15021052
Taller 6

TALLER 6

  1. 1. TALLER 6. MICHELL RAMIREZ DUARTE 15021052
  2. 2. Slideshare • Es un sitio web 2.0 de alojamiento de diapositivas que ofrece a los usuarios la posibilidad de subir y compartir en público o en privado presentaciones de diapositivas en PowerPoint (.ppt,.pps,.pptx,.ppsx,.pot y.potx), OpenOffice (.odp); presentaciones e infografías PDF (.pdf); documentos en Adobe PDF (.pdf), Microsoft Word (.doc,.docx y.rtf) y OpenOffice (.odt) y la mayoría de documentos de texto sin formato (.txt),1​ e incluso algunos formatos de audio y vídeo.
  3. 3. Dropbox • Es un servicio de alojamiento de archivos multiplataforma en la nube, operado por la compañía Dropbox. El servicio permite a los usuarios almacenar y sincronizar archivos en línea y entre ordenadores y compartir archivos y carpetas con otros usuarios y con tabletas y móviles.
  4. 4. SKYPE • Es un software propietario distribuido por Microsoft tras haber comprado la compañía homónima y que permite comunicaciones de texto, voz y vídeo sobre Internet (VoIP).

