Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
slideshare SlideShare es un sitio web 2.0 de espacio web de dispositivos que ofrece a los usuarios la posibilidad de subir...
Qué es SlideShare? SlideShare es un sitio web 2.0 de espacio web de dispositivos que ofrece a los usuarios la posibilidad ...
Slideshare 2c quinto
Slideshare 2c quinto
Slideshare 2c quinto
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Slideshare 2c quinto

11 views

Published on

deber

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Slideshare 2c quinto

  1. 1. slideshare SlideShare es un sitio web 2.0 de espacio web de dispositivos que ofrece a los usuarios la posibilidad de subir y compartir en público o en privado ; documentos en Adobe PDF (.PDF), Microsoft Word (.doc,.docx y.rtf) y Open Office (.odt) y la mayoría de documentos de texto sin formato (.txt),[1] e incluso algunos formatos de audio y vídeo.[2] Originalmente el sitio web estaba destinado para los empleados del ámbito empresarial con la intención de que compartieran con más facilidad diapositivas entre ellos, pero luego el público objetivo se amplió para convertirse también en un entretenimiento. SlideShare fue lanzado el 4 de octubre de 2006.[3] Este sitio web se considera similar a YouTube, pero de uso orientado a las presentaciones de series de diapositivas.[4] El 4 de mayo de 2012 fue adquirida por LinkedIn. En agosto de 2015 como muestra del compromiso de LinkedIn de apostar por una mayor integración con SlideShare se produjo un rebranding pasándose a llamar LinkedIn SlideShare, con la intención de tratar de profesionalizar y evolucionar la web. Como muestra de esta nueva estrategia de profesionalización e integración de LinkedIn con SlideShare van a ir presentando una seria de aplicaciones y mejoras de su sitio web, que comprenderán desde la nueva herramienta Clipping hasta opciones para una mejor organización, formas de posicionamiento personal de los usuarios o búsqueda de expertos en categorías que interesen al propio usuario, así como otras herramientas personalizadas
  2. 2. Qué es SlideShare? SlideShare es un sitio web 2.0 de espacio web de dispositivos que ofrece a los usuarios la posibilidad de subir y compartir en público o en privado; documentos en Adobe PDF, Microsoft Word y OpenOffice y la mayoría de documentos de texto sin formato, e incluso algunos formatos de audio y vídeo •¿Qué formatos admite SlideShare? La aplicación móvil es compatible con PowerPoint, PDF y formatos de documento, pero no con infografías. El tamaño máximo de archivo que se puede subir es de 30 MB Si subes tu presentación como PDF, te asegurarás de que se muestre lo más parecida posible a la original. •¿Cuál es la capacidad máxima de almacenamiento? SOLO ADMITE UNA CAPACIDAD MÁXIMA DE 30MB. NO ADMITE ANIMACIONES, SON ESTÁTICAS. LA LECTURA EN PANTALLA GENERA CANSANCIO VISUAL. •¿Cuáles son las formas de acceder en la página de SlideShare? (en el margen superior derecho) para2. Accedemos a SIGNUP (en el margen superior derecho) para darnos de alta en su dominio. •¿Para que fue creado originalmente SlideShare? Originalmente el sitio web estaba destinado para los empleados del ámbito empresarial con la intención de que compartieran con más facilidad diapositivas entre ellos, pero luego el público objetivo se amplió para convertirse también en un entretenimiento

×