Ukraine france projects

  1. 1. УКРАЇНА ФРАНЦІЯ підписання міжурядових інвестиційних угод РЕЗУЛЬТАТ РОБОТИ УКРАЇНО-ФРАНЦУЗЬКОЇ КОМІСІЇ З ЕКОНОМІЧНОГО СПІВРОБІТНИЦТВА
  2. 2. міжурядові проекти на понад 1300 млн євро локалізація виробництва на українських підприємствах до 35 %
  3. 3. ПОСТАЧАННЯ ЕЛЕКТРОВОЗІВ ВИРОБНИЦТВА КОМПАНІЇ «АЛЬСТОМ» 130 електровозів: 80 двосистемних 50 односистемних Рівень локалізації виробництва – 35 % (понад 300 млн євро буде залишено в Україні) створення біля 7000 нових робочих місць Сума контракту 882,5 млн євро Термін кредиту 10 років Пільговий період виплати Кредиту 36 місяців 85 % кредитування Республікою Франція Казначейська позика – 400 млн євро – ставка кредитування 0,32 % Банківська позика під гарантії – 350 млн евро
  4. 4. 370 спецалізованих машин для висотних робіт Рівень локалізації виробництва – до 50 % створення від 100 до 500 нових робочих місць 85 % кредитування Республікою Франція Казначейська позика – 100 млн євро – орієнтовна ставка кредитування 0,32 % Банківська позика під гарантії – 155 млн євро Сума контракту 300 млн євро Термін кредиту 10 років ПОСТАЧАННЯ СПЕЦІАЛІЗОВАНОЇ РЯТУВАЛЬНОЇ ТЕХНІКИ ДЛЯ РОБОТИ НА ВИСОТНИХ БУДІВЛЯХ
  5. 5. ПРОЕКТ З ПОКРАЩЕННЯ ВОДОПОСТАЧАННЯ У ЛУГАНСЬКІЙ ОБЛАСТІ Покращення якості питної води для мешканців Луганської області, як на підконтрольній, так і на тимчасово не підконтрольній території. Доступ до якісної питної води отримають мешканці понад 20 міст та селищ Луганської області Рівень локалізації виробництва – до 30 % Сума контракту 70 млн євро, фінансування забезпечено пільговою Казначейською позикою Термін кредиту 40 років Пільговий період Кредитування 15 років Процентна ставка 0,0092 % річних
  6. 6. ПРОЕКТ З ПОКРАЩЕННЯ ВОДОПОСТАЧАННЯ У КИЄВІ Очікується покращення якості питної води в м. Києві для понад 25 % мешканців Києва Рівень локалізації виробництва – до 30 % Сума контракту 70 млн євро, фінансування забезпечено пільговою Казначейською позикою Термін кредиту 40 років Пільговий період Кредитування 15 років Процентна ставка 0,0092 % річних
  7. 7. ЕТАПИ РЕАЛІЗАЦІЇ Підписання міжурядових Угод Ратифікація цих Угод Верховною Радою України Підписання Комерційних контрактів на виконання робіт та постачання продукції 1 2 3

