REALIDADE AUMENTADA NA INDUSTRIA - e-Paper

A Nova Interface entre a Máquina e o Homem na Indústria

REALIDADE AUMENTADA NA INDUSTRIA - e-Paper

  1. 1. REALIDADE AUMENTADA A Nova Interface entre a Máquina e o Homem na Indústria 1 MÁRCIO VENTURELLI Márcio Venturelli REALIDADE AUMENTADA A Nova Interface entre a Máquina e o Homem na Indústria e-Paper
  2. 2. REALIDADE AUMENTADA A Nova Interface entre a Máquina e o Homem na Indústria 2 MÁRCIO VENTURELLI Criar interfaces complexas e dinâmicas para interagir em um ambiente real, por exemplo, um painel de controle com diversos botões e instrumentos de leitura para operação, que na realidade não existem, apenas o painel e uma interface digital com o operador, aparecendo a experiência dos botões e os instrumentos, podendo interagir como se fossem reais, este desejo já pode ser realizado através da Realidade Aumentada RA, ou Augmented Reality (AR), tecnologia habilitadora da Indústria 4.0, já é uma realidade na indústria. Em nosso texto vamos descrever de forma breve, com os principais pontos sobre a RA, falando sobre o seguinte contexto, lembrando que este texto não esgota o assunto: • Obter, através da Realidade Aumentada RA, dados em tempo real no equipamento ou processo, do status de produção e suas tendências; • Ter o diagnóstico do ativo em tempo real com a RA, tendências e suporte quanto ao modo de manutenção; • Interagir em tempo real no campo, na produção e manutenção, com o equipamento ou processo usando a RA. Para colocar foco em um assunto tão extenso, vamos limitar nosso tema as seguintes questões: • O que é a RA Realidade Aumentada e sua evolução; • Como funciona a RA e suas tecnologias; • Como aplicar a RA na Indústria. A realidade aumentada não é tema recente, veja um breve histórico resumido dos principais pontos de sua evolução: • 1968 - PRIMEIRO HEADSET o Desenvolvido por Ivan Sutherland o Usado para mostrar desenhos em uma tela simples • 1990 - REALIDADE AUMENTADA o O termo foi cunhado pela primeira vez o Pelo pesquisador da Boeing Tom Cludell
  3. 3. REALIDADE AUMENTADA A Nova Interface entre a Máquina e o Homem na Indústria 3 MÁRCIO VENTURELLI • 1994 - DANÇA NO CYBERSPACE o 1ª produção de teatro AR por Julie Martin o Projeção em destaque de objetos virtuais • 2009 - AR PARA WEB o Trazido por Hirokazu Kato - ARToolKit o Um kit de ferramentas de código aberto para desenvolver conteúdo AR • 2017 - AR KIT E AR CORE o Lançado pela Apple e Google Respectivamente o Experiência otimizada com iOS e Android As experiências sobre realidade variam desde o ambiente real (físico) até o ambiente totalmente virtual, podendo ter um ambiente de Realidades Misturadas, este conceito de aplicações se dá pelo estudo do CONTÍNUO DE MILGRAM. De tudo isso, podemos então, conceituar a RA, sendo, Realidade Aumentada RA (Augmented Reality), é uma tecnologia que associa o objeto físico com o objeto virtual criado, permitindo ao usuário a integração em um único ambiente, podendo obter informações em tempo real e interagir no ambiente, criando uma experiência de múltiplas dimensões. A utilização de RA, promove diversos benefícios, podemos listar alguns abaixo: • Estar fisicamente no ambiente a ampliar a dimensão de informações em tempo real; • Tomar decisões com informações processadas de tendência e futuro projetado; • Interagir no ambiente sem elementos físicos, aumentando a velocidade e reduzindo custos; • Interação entre diversos usuários da RA em ambientes diversos, podendo trocar informações e ações. Ainda que a tecnologia já esteja sendo utilizada, temos diversos desafios ainda para melhorar em termos de aprimorar cada vez mais a experiencia:
  4. 4. REALIDADE AUMENTADA A Nova Interface entre a Máquina e o Homem na Indústria 4 MÁRCIO VENTURELLI • Aproximar ao máximo o campo real do virtual (experiencia - latência); • Interação e resposta dos dois ambientes iguais; • Interface vestível e o mais natural possível; • Sistema em aprendizado para interação; • Nova cultura. A composição da tecnologia habilitadora de RA, basicamente está na centralização de um sistema que gera o ambiente ou realidade, além dos componentes que farão parte da interação, um sistema computacional de alta capacidade, conectado a um processo e uma camada de IoT Internet das Coisas, podendo interagir, quanto ao usuário da experiência, ele pode utilizar um óculo de RA, um tablet ou celular. O funcionamento do sistema de RA se dá através do desenho do ambiente referenciado, o mais próximo da realidade com os objetos sobrepostos, com interação dos dados do processo, o sistema RA mistura e interage os dois, permitindo total interação sobreposta do digital sobre o físico. A sensação de interação dentro da experiência se dá através de localização referenciada, onde há associação por: • Por marcadores, que podem ser molduras impressas; • Marcadores fiduciais, isto é, imagens que representam um objeto conhecido do sistema (uma porta ex.); • Sensores ópticos, magnéticos, algo que interaja um sinal no sistema; • Por GPS integrado; Para a marcação do objeto referenciado que será sobreposto, utiliza-se a técnica dentro da tecnologia da RA, chamada de Tracking ou Rastreamento, que é: • Baseado em Visão o Com sensores Infra Vermelho o Com identificadores visíveis o Com marcadores fiduciais • Quadrado Plano
  5. 5. REALIDADE AUMENTADA A Nova Interface entre a Máquina e o Homem na Indústria 5 MÁRCIO VENTURELLI • Círculos concêntricos • Formas geométricas específicas o Com marcadores naturais o Com rastreadores do modelo dos objetos (linhas, círculos, etc) o Com rastreamento da estrutura 3D da cena • Demais sensores o Magnético o GPS o Sensores Inerciais • Híbrido As cenas, onde chamamos as telas que aparecem na experiência, podem ser: • 1 D – Texto; • 2 D – Gráficos ou cenas; • 3 D – Objetos acrescidos a cena. E a RA, se caracteriza pelo tipo de visualização que a experiencia e interação promove, sendo os tipos: • Quanto à Direção de Visualização o Visada Direta (manipulação e observação na mesma visada, usuário determina a direção de observação) o Ótica (elemento virtual projetado sobre a observação do real) por Vídeo (elemento virtual inserido na reprodução do real) o Visada Indireta (manipulação e observação em visadas diferentes, usuário não determina a direção de observação) o Projetor (imagem aumentada é apresentada em um plano) o Monitor (imagem aumentada é apresentada em um monitor) • Quanto ao Controle da Visualização o Acoplado à cabeça o Acoplado à mão (Handheld) o Desacoplado (Ponto fixado no ambiente)
  6. 6. REALIDADE AUMENTADA A Nova Interface entre a Máquina e o Homem na Indústria 6 MÁRCIO VENTURELLI Para implantar um sistema de RA, leva-se em conta o seguinte roteiro, lembrando que não é tema de nosso texto explicar cada etapa: • Coletar dados do processo a ser virtualizado e sobreposto; • Criar o modelo e desenho das interfaces o mais próximo da realidade; • Criar o mapeamento dos pontos de movimento do ambiente e interação; • Criar a experiência, unido o ambiente, referencias, pontos, movimento e interação; • Visualizar e utilizar. Como podemos ver não há limite quanto a aplicações de RA, em nosso caso, vamos pontuar algumas aplicações na indústria, foco de nosso tema: • Operação de processos local sem interface física; • Monitoramento de ativos para manutenção conectados na rede; • Acompanhamento de produção na linha; • Análise de qualidade de produto em tempo real na produção; • Suporte para manutenção integrado a distância; • Análise de cenários a partir de eventos no ambiente local. O conceito de virtualização é amplo, podemos ter diversas associações quanto a Realidade Aumentada e Realidade Virtual, podemos listar abaixo alguns outros tipos de realidade e experiências: • Realidade Misturada ou Mista (RA + RV); • Virtualidade Aumentada – VA; • Realidade Diminuída – RD; • Hiper Realidade – HR (RA+RV+IA); • Realidade Cruzada – RC (sentidos); • Realidade Ubíqua – RU – Interagir no Mundo; • Realidade Pervasiva – RP – O Ambiente se transforma.
  7. 7. REALIDADE AUMENTADA A Nova Interface entre a Máquina e o Homem na Indústria 7 MÁRCIO VENTURELLI Em relação a continuidade da evolução da RA, podemos pontuar algumas tendências para acompanharmos e ficarmos atentos: • Mudança radical na questão interface na indústria; • Equipamentos vestíveis; • Interação com Voz e IA Inteligência Artificial. Concluímos que a Realidade Aumentada é uma Tecnologia Habilitadora da Indústria 4.0, é uma tecnologia que evoluiu e é uma realidade para aplicações na indústria, mudando o formato de interações Homem-Máquina, ajudando a construir a Indústria Digital, mais inteligente, segura e competitiva. Principal Referência Bibliográfica: TORI, Romero; HOUNSELL, Marcelo da Silva (org.). Introdução a Realidade Virtual e Aumentada. Porto Alegre: Editora SBC, 2018.
  8. 8. REALIDADE AUMENTADA A Nova Interface entre a Máquina e o Homem na Indústria 8 MÁRCIO VENTURELLI SOBRE O AUTOR Márcio Venturelli trabalha há 25 anos no mercado de Automação Industrial, desenvolveu sua carreira ao longo do tempo com foco em Inovação e Novas Tecnologias, especializou-se em Digitalização e Indústria 4.0, atualmente é Consultor e Professor de Automação Industrial, como foco em Transformação Digital. Trabalhou em diversos projetos e implantação de sistemas de controle e automação industrial, no Brasil e no exterior, além de ser professor de graduação e pós-graduação nas áreas de automação e gestão industrial e desenvolve pesquisa aplicada nas áreas da Indústria 4.0. Graduado em Ciência da Computação com especialização em Controle e Automação Industrial, possui pós-graduação Ciência de Dados, Gestão Industrial e Tecnologia do Petróleo e Gás e MBA em Estratégica de Negócios. venturelli.tia@gmail.com MAIO - 2021

