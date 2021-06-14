Successfully reported this slideshow.
Topic: Networking Cables and Connectors CSE 317: Computer Networks Submitted To Pranab Bandhu Nath (Senior lecturer) CSE D...
Networking Cable Networking cables are networking hardware used to connect one network device to other network devices or ...
Categories of Unshielded Twisted Pair Category Speed Use 1 1 Mbps Voice Only (Telephone Wire) 2 4 Mbps LocalTalk & Telepho...
Fiber Optical Cable Connectors Fiber optic Cable connectors are Hardware installed on Fiber cable ends to provide cable at...
Multimode Fibers – OM1, OM2, OM3, OM4 and OM5 Multimode fibers are identified by the OM (optical mode) designation and the...
Coaxial Cables Coaxial cable looks similar to the cable used to carry TV signal. A solid-core copper wire conductor runs d...
BNC Originally designed for military use, the Bayonet Neil-Concelman (BNC) coaxial connector is a miniature-to- subminiatu...
A USB is intended to enhance plug-and-play and allow hot swapping. Plug-and-play enables the operating system (OS) to spon...
Straight Through Cable A straight through cable is a type of twisted pair cable that is used in local area networks to con...
Straight Through vs Crossover Cable Straight Through vs Crossover Cable, which to choose? Straight through vs crossover ca...
Conclusion on Straight Through vs Crossover Cable Straight through and crossover cables are wired differently from each ot...
  1. 1. Topic: Networking Cables and Connectors CSE 317: Computer Networks Submitted To Pranab Bandhu Nath (Senior lecturer) CSE Department City University, Dhaka Submitted By Mahadi Hasan Shihab Id: 1834902615 Batch: 49th ,( B)
  2. 2. Networking Cable Networking cables are networking hardware used to connect one network device to other network devices or to connect two or more computers to share printers, scanners etc. What is Network Cabling? Cable is the medium through which information usually moves from one network device to another. There are several types of cable which are commonly used with LANs. In some cases, a network will utilize only one type of cable, other networks will use a variety of cable types. The type of cable chosen for a network is related to the network's topology, protocol, and size. Understanding the characteristics of different types of cable and how they relate to other aspects of a network is necessary for the development of a successful network. The following sections discuss the types of cables used in networks and other related topics. • Unshielded Twisted Pair (UTP) Cable • Shielded Twisted Pair (STP) Cable • Fiber Optic Cable • Coaxial Cable Twisted pair cabling comes in two varieties: shielded and unshielded. Unshielded twisted pair (UTP) is the most popular and is generally the best option for school networks (See fig. 1). Fig.1. Unshielded twisted pair The quality of UTP may vary from telephone-grade wire to extremely high-speed cable. The cable has four pairs of wires inside the jacket. Each pair is twisted with a different number of twists per inch to help eliminate interference from adjacent pairs and other electrical devices. The tighter the twisting, the higher the supported transmission rate and the greater the cost per foot. The EIA/TIA (Electronic Industry Association/Telecommunication Industry Association) has established standards of UTP and rated six categories of wire (additional categories are emerging).
  3. 3. Categories of Unshielded Twisted Pair Category Speed Use 1 1 Mbps Voice Only (Telephone Wire) 2 4 Mbps LocalTalk & Telephone (Rarely used) 3 16 Mbps 10BaseT Ethernet 4 20 Mbps Token Ring (Rarely used) 5 100 Mbps (2 pair) 100BaseT Ethernet 1000 Mbps (4 pair) Gigabit Ethernet 5e 1,000 Mbps Gigabit Ethernet 6 10,000 Mbps Gigabit Ethernet Unshielded Twisted Pair Connector The standard connector for unshielded twisted pair cabling is an RJ-45 connector. This is a plastic connector that looks like a large telephone-style connector (See fig. 2). A slot allows the RJ-45 to be inserted only one way. RJ stands for Registered Jack, implying that the connector follows a standard borrowed from the telephone industry. This standard designates which wire goes with each pin inside the connector. Fig. 2. RJ-45 connector Shielded Twisted Pair (STP) Cable Although UTP cable is the least expensive cable, it may be susceptible to radio and electrical frequency interference (it should not be too close to electric motors, fluorescent lights, etc.). If you must place cable in environments with lots of potential interference, or if you must place cable in extremely sensitive environments that may be susceptible to the electrical current in the UTP, shielded twisted pair may be the solution. Shielded cables can also help to extend the maximum distance of the cables. Shielded twisted pair cable is available in three different configurations: 1. Each pair of wires is individually shielded with foil. 2. There is a foil or braid shield inside the jacket covering all wires (as a group). 3. There is a shield around each individual pair, as well as around the entire group of wires (referred to as double shield twisted pair).
  4. 4. Fiber Optical Cable Connectors Fiber optic Cable connectors are Hardware installed on Fiber cable ends to provide cable attachment to a transmitter, Receiver or other cable. In order for information to be transmitted efficiently, the fiber cores must be properly aligned. They are usually devices that can be connected and disconnected repeatedly. Optical Fiber Cabling Optical Fiber cables use optical fibers that carry digital data signals in the form of modulated pulses of light. An optical fiber consists of an extremely thin cylinder of glass, called the core, surrounded by a concentric layer of glass, known as the cladding. There are two fibers per cable—one to transmit and one to receive. The core also can be an optical-quality clear plastic, and the cladding can be made up of gel that reflects signals back into the fiber to reduce signal loss. There are two types of fiber optic cable: Single Mode Fiber (SMF) and Multi Mode Fiber (MMF). • Single-Mode Fibers: These fibers are used for long-distance transmission of signals. • Multimode Fibers: These fibers are used for short-distance transmission of signals. Single Mode Fibers – OS1 and OS2 Single Mode fibers are identified by the designation OS or Optical Single-mode Fiber. Single Mode cable has a much smaller core (8-9um) than multimode cable and uses a single path (mode) to carry the light. The main difference between single mode OS1 and OS2 is cable construction rather than optical specifications. OS1 type cable uses a tight buffered construction while OS2 is a loose tube or blown cable construction.
  5. 5. Multimode Fibers – OM1, OM2, OM3, OM4 and OM5 Multimode fibers are identified by the OM (optical mode) designation and their specifications are outlined by the ISO/IEC 11801 standard. Multimode cable disperses the light into multiple paths as it travels down the core. This allows for higher bandwidth over short to medium distances. However, on longer cable runs, multiple paths of light can cause distortion at the receiving end, resulting in an unclear and incomplete data transmission. For this reason, Multimode is generally only used for short distance applications like data centers.
  6. 6. Coaxial Cables Coaxial cable looks similar to the cable used to carry TV signal. A solid-core copper wire conductor runs down the middle of the cable. Around that solid-core copper wire is a layer of insulation, and covering that insulation is braided wire and metal foil shield, which shields against electromagnetic interference. A final layer of plastic insulation jacket covers the braided wire. Following image shows the general structure of coaxial cable. There are two types of coaxial cabling: ThinNet and ThickNet. ThinNet is a flexible coaxial cable about ¼ inch thick. ThinNet is used for short-distance. ThinNet connects directly to a workstation’s network adapter card using a British Naval Connector (BNC). The maximum length of thinnet is 185 to 200 meters. ThickNet coaxial cable is thicker cable than ThinNet. ThickNet cable is about ½ inch thick and can support data transfer over longer distances than ThinNet. ThickNet has a maximum supported cable length of 500 meters and usually is used as a backbone to connect several smaller ThinNet-based networks. Types of Coaxial Connectors
  7. 7. BNC Originally designed for military use, the Bayonet Neil-Concelman (BNC) coaxial connector is a miniature-to- subminiature RF connector used for quick connect/disconnect in RF equipment, test instruments, radio, television, and video signal. TNC The Threaded Neil-Concelman is the threaded version of a BNC connector, that performs better microwave frequencies than BNC connectors. SBM Subminiature version B connectors are smaller versions of SMA connectors, and provide superior electrical performance from DC to 4 GHz. 7/16 DIN The 7/16 DIN (Deutsches Institut für Normung) connector is a threaded RF connector for high-wattage transmissions in cellular networks, antenna systems with multiple transmitters, and defense applications. QMA QMA connectors are the quick-lock and quick-disconnect variation of SMA connectors and feature the same internal construction. MCX Micro coaxial connectors are small-form-factor connectors which are ideal for applications with space, size, or weight restrictions. RCA The Radio Corporation of America connector, also known as a cinch connector, was originally designed for audio signal transmission but is now widely used in video, as well. Coaxial cable connectors Coaxial cable connectors are used to connect cables to other devices and are specifically designed to maintain the shielding on the cable. High-quality connectors offer reliable, long-lasting connections. There are two distinct connector styles; male and female. Male connectors have a protruding metal pin in the center, whereas female connectors have a receptacle to receive that pin. Depending on the connector size and frequency, some may be sexless and mounted flush instead of mating. Universal Serial Bus (USB) A Universal Serial Bus (USB) is a common interface that enables communication between devices and a host controller such as a personal computer (PC) or smartphone. It connects peripheral devices such as digital cameras, mice, keyboards, printers, scanners, media devices, external hard drives and flash drives. Because of its wide variety of uses, including support for electrical power, the USB has replaced a wide range of interfaces like the parallel and serial port.
  8. 8. A USB is intended to enhance plug-and-play and allow hot swapping. Plug-and-play enables the operating system (OS) to spontaneously configure and discover a new peripheral device without having to restart the computer. As well, hot swapping allows removal and replacement of a new peripheral without having to reboot. USB connector types Mini-USB, also known as mini-B, is used with digital cameras and computer peripherals. Mini-USB has largely been replaced by Micro-USB and USB-C cables on newer devices. Micro-USB, announced in 2007, was designed to replace mini-USB. The two varieties of Micro-USB are Micro-A and Micro-B, both featuring a connector size of 6.85 x 1.8 mm, although Micro-A connectors feature a larger maximum over mold size. Micro-USB cables are often used to connect computer peripherals, video game controllers, and for charging smartphones. While many companies are upgrading to USB type-C connectors (next section), Micro-USB is still commonly used with electronic devices. The USB type-C cable is featured on most modern-day Android smartphones and other USB-connected devices. Unlike other forms of USB connections, USB-C cables are reversible, meaning they plug in properly regardless of whether or not they are "upside down."
  9. 9. Straight Through Cable A straight through cable is a type of twisted pair cable that is used in local area networks to connect a computer to a network hub such as a router. This type of cable is also sometimes called a patch cable and is an alternative to wireless connections where one or more computers access a router through a wireless signal. On a straight through cable, the wired pins match. Straight through cable use one wiring standard: both ends use T568A wiring standard or both ends use T568B wiring standard. The following figure shows a straight through cable of which both ends are wired as the T568B standard. Crossover Cable A crossover Ethernet cable is a type of Ethernet cable used to connect computing devices together directly. Unlike straight through cable, the RJ45 crossover cable uses two different wiring standards: one end uses the T568A wiring standard, and the other end uses the T568B wiring standard. The internal wiring of Ethernet crossover cables reverses the transmit and receive signals. It is most often used to connect two devices of the same type: e.g. two computers (via network interface controller) or two switches to each other.
  10. 10. Straight Through vs Crossover Cable Straight Through vs Crossover Cable, which to choose? Straight through vs crossover cable, which one should I choose? Usually, straight through cables are primarily used for connecting unlike devices. And crossover cables are use for connecting alike devices. Use straight through Ethernet cable for the following cabling: • Switch to router • Switch to PC or server • Hub to PC or server Use crossover cables for the following cabling: • Switch to switch • Switch to hub • Hub to hub • Router to router • Router Ethernet port to PC NIC • PC to PC
  11. 11. Conclusion on Straight Through vs Crossover Cable Straight through and crossover cables are wired differently from each other. One easy way to tell what you have is to look at the order of the colored wires inside the RJ45 connector. If the order of the wires is the same on both ends, then you have a straight through cable. If not, then it’s most likely a crossover cable or was wired wrong. At present, the straight through cable is much more popular than crossover cable and is widely used by people. FS.COM provides a full range straight through Cat5e, Cat6, Cat6a and Cat7 Ethernet cables with many lengths and colors options. Look for Ethernet patch cables, just come to FS.COM!

