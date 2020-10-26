Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. IIMT COLLEGE OF MANAGEMENT, GREATER NOIDA Faculty Name: Vijay Kumar Dept: BBA/BCA Subject: MIS COURSE CODE: BBA-601 Assignment NO: - 1 1. Define the term MIS. What is its Importance? 2. Explain various elements of MIS. 3. What are the various characteristics of MIS? 4. Write a brief note on MIS resources. 5. What are different types of Information? What is the process of generation of Information? Assignment NO: - 2 1. Explain the concept of Decision Making. 2. Describe the structure of Management Information System. 3. Write the six levels of Management Information System. Discuss any one of them in detail. 4. What is managerial control? Discuss its types? 5. What are the various steps involved in the process of strategic planning?
  2. 2. Assignment NO: - 3 1. Draw the diagram of management levels structure and their interactions. 2. Differentiate between primary and secondary data. 3. Discuss the tree types of system design. 4. Write is the need of Information Systems? 5. Describe the various components of Information Systems? Assignment NO: - 4 1. What is management of quality in the MIS? Discuss in brief. 2. What are the planning and development of MIS in an organization? Discuss. 3. Discuss various Information required in MIS. 4. Discuss the points for successful implementation of MIS. 5. Differentiate between life cycle approach and prototype approach. Assignment NO: - 5 1. Define an intelligent agent. Why is it useful? 2. Discuss the various types of decision support system. 3. Define the term AI and explain the engineering goals of AI. 4. Write a sort note on KBES (Knowledge Based Expert System). 5. Discuss the concepts of TPS (Transaction Processing System).
  3. 3. IIMT COLLEGE OF MANAGEMENT, GREATER NOIDA Faculty Name: Vijay Kumar Dept: BBA/BCA Subject: MIS COURSE CODE: BBA-506 QUESTION BANK Unit – 1 1. Define the term MIS. What is its Importance? 2. Explain various elements of MIS. 3. What are the various characteristics of MIS? 4. Write a brief note on MIS resources. 5. What are different types of Information? What is the process of generation of Information? 6. Explain MIS with its Organizational Structure in detail. 7. What the Challenges Management Information System faces at each level. 8. What are the Characteristics of MIS? And what are the purposes and uses of it? 9. Explain Information System (IS) with Diagram and Example. 10. What are the components and resources of IS? Unit – 2 1. Explain the concept of Decision Making. 2. Describe the structure of Management Information System. 3. Write the six levels of Management Information System. Discuss any one of them in detail. 4. What is managerial control? Discuss its types?
  4. 4. 5. What are the various steps involved in the process of strategic planning? 6. Explain the System View of Business and what is the role of IS in Business? 7. Explain the complete process of MIS at every stages of Organization. 8. Explain the process of Management with their information needs. 9.What are the Development Stages of MIS within Organization? Discuss merits and demerits of developing MIS in the organization. 10. Explain Planning, Implementation and Controlling of MIS in detail. Unit – 3 1. Draw the diagram of management levels structure and their interactions. 2. Differentiate between primary and secondary data. 3. Discuss the tree types of system design. 4. Write is the need of Information Systems? 5. Describe the various components of Information Systems? 6. What is the System Approach of MIS in Planning, Organizing and Controlling? 7. Explain: 1. Application Software 2. Telecommunication Modem 3. Manual and Computer based Information System 8. What are the components of Computer Systems? 9. What is Flow-Chart? What are the advantages of using flow chart? 10.Draw the flow chat to generate prime number. Unit – 4 1. What is management of quality in the MIS? Discuss in brief.
  5. 5. 2. What are the planning and development of MIS in an organization? Discuss. 3. Discuss various Information required in MIS. 4. Discuss the points for successful implementation of MIS. 5. Differentiate between life cycle approach and prototype approach. 6. Explain Decision Support System (DSS) with its process and Characteristics. 7. What are the Components of Decision Support System (DSS)? 8. What do you mean by system design? Describe security and control issues in MIS. 9. Write short note on: (a). Form design (b). I/O design (c). Database (d). System concept 10. Explain the Management Information system process and working of any Organization in detail. Unit – 5 1. Define an intelligent agent. Why is it useful? 2. Discuss the various types of decision support system. 3. Define the term AI and explain the engineering goals of AI. 4. Write a sort note on KBES (Knowledge Based Expert System). 5. Discuss the concepts of TPS (Transaction Processing System). 6. What is ERP? Explain the concept, use and importance of ERP in an organization. 7. Explain the advantages and disadvantages of EIS? 8. Explain the differences between DSS AND EIS. 9. Write about manual information system and computer based information system. 10. Explain the structure of MIS based upon decision support for decision making.

