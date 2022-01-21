What is Rape Trauma Syndrome?

Wait! Exclusive 60 day trial to the world's largest digital library.
Sexual violence, including rape, has long-lasting emotional, psychological, and physical effects on survivors. One of these effects is rape trauma syndrome, sometimes called sexual assault trauma syndrome.
Other common mental health disorders after being a victim of sexual violence include depression, anxiety, self-harm, and substance abuse.