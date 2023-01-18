PERFORMANCE EVALUATION DECISIONS.docx

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Jan. 18, 2023
COUURSE NAME: Management Accounting COURSE CODE: MBA 8101 TOPIC: PERFORMANCE EVALUATION DECISIONS 1. INTRODUCTION Performa...
As the organization grows in size, successful management of it by a small group of people becomes more difficult. In such ...
One major difference between divisional and functional is that the functional activities will now be in each of the divisi...
Jan. 18, 2023
Management Accounting studies the preparation and use of cost accounting information for managerial decision-making and control purposes. This course provides students with the tools needed to understand and address the important problems facing management accountants today.

  1. 1. COUURSE NAME: Management Accounting COURSE CODE: MBA 8101 TOPIC: PERFORMANCE EVALUATION DECISIONS 1. INTRODUCTION Performance measurement is the attempt in business to be able to quantify what management has been doing during a certain period. The principle behind it is that of giving management the authority to make certain decisions in their areas of responsibility and later on make then accountable for them. In the end what a superior wants is a performance report from a manager concerning his division. The report would contain what he has been doing and whether targets set have been attained or not. This chapter will look at what sort of measures there are in performance both financial and non-financial; in private business and in not for profit organizations. DEFINITION OF KEY TERMS Performance measurement is the attempt in business to be able to quantify what management has been doing during a certain period. Responsibility accounting is a system of accounting based upon the identification of individual parts of a business which are the responsibility of a single manager. Responsibility center is an individual part of a business headed by a manager having responsibility for its performance. OBJECTIVES OF PERFORMANCE EVALUATION The question is what a company stands to gain form having performance evaluations. 1. Goal congruence The performance criteria should assist managers in divisions to be able to direct their performance towards the achievement of the overall objectives of the firm. Proper coordination should prevent sub-optimality and goal congruence would be achieved to a degree ii. Feedback: Through performance evaluations, the top management would be able to get feedback on how the divisional management is doing and how the unit he is heading is working. This will assist in judging its economic worth. iii. Motivation The performance appraisal system should be flexible enough to prevent stifling of initiative. The criteria chosen should be agreeable to all parties involved. In addition to that, the flexibility should accord to the divisional manager some sense of autonomy in making some decisions on her/his own. iv. Decentralization and structure
  2. 2. As the organization grows in size, successful management of it by a small group of people becomes more difficult. In such circumstances, authority for certain types of decision making is delegated to subordinate managers. There are two ways in which an organization could be structured: • Functional • Divisional 1. Functional structure: Here, the organization is split into departments based on their function. Each function is responsible for only one section of the process of coming up with the final product. The departments such as production and purchasing will be termed only as cost centers while marketing will be called a revenue center. The only function that is responsible for the overall costs and revenues will be high up to the CEO. Divisional Structure: In this structure, the division manager will be accorded with some level of autonomy to make almost all types of decision pertaining to the division. The departments have control of almost all their costs and revenues and would also be concerned with some investments on their own.
  3. 3. One major difference between divisional and functional is that the functional activities will now be in each of the divisions and not organization-wide. Note: Decentralizing the organization into autonomous divisions will place some sense of responsibility on the manager in charge. He will be held accountable for all decisions he has made concerning his unit. This leads us to what is called in management as Responsibility accounting. Responsibility accounting It is a system of accounting based upon the identification of individual parts of a business which are the responsibility of a single manager. Its concept is that the accounting system should report results and performance in a manner that allows the achievement of individual divisions and their managers to be monitored. It is able to trace costs to the individual manager who was primarily responsible for making the decisions about the costs in question. Responsibility center It is an individual part of a business headed by a manager having responsibility for its performance. Examples of responsibility centers include: i. Cost center It is described as a responsibility center in a functional organizational structure where a manager is responsible for costs and not revenues nor profits. They include the purchasing department and production department. ii. Revenue center It is a responsibility center where the manager is held accountable for output of the center as measured in monetary terms i.e. revenues. He is not responsible for any costs. A sales department is a good example. iii. Profit center center” Revenue is a monetary measure of outputs whereas costs are measures of inputs. Profit therefore is the difference between revenue and costs. If performance is measured in terms of the difference between revenues and costs, the responsibility
  4. 4. center is a profit center. Decisions made in a profit center will directly affect the numbers on the profit and loss which is therefore the basic management control document. iv. Investment center center” It is a form of profit center for which the manager is responsible for profit in relation to the capital invested in the division. Managers will be evaluated on their ability to generate a sufficiently high return on investment – ROI. So far we have mentioned that performance measurement is a very important aspect in business. Question: What areas of business require performance measurement? The different areas that make up an organization are involved in some activity towards the achievement of the firms overall objectives. Therefore it is up to the central management to analyze the performance reports of the various areas to see if they are on track. The different areas include: a. Sales and marketing This department will be involved in determining the demand trends through market research. There should be controls to ensure that they select an unbiased sample. They are also involved in setting up advertising campaigns. b. Credit control This will be involved in functions such as determining if the customers are taking long to pay back or determining if they are risky in terms of their credit worthiness. c. Production department This department strives to ensure that they fulfill their orders in time. They also have inspection to ensure that the quality of the product is maintained. They also determine how the maintenance of the machinery is to be conducted. d. Personnel This department will be involved in negotiating wages. Controls should be in place to ensure that the firm complies with legislation e.g. health and safety equality. They are also involved in the company’s manpower plan such as in advertising vacancies. e. Accounting department This department is in charge of presenting financial information both for internal and external use. They should comply with the accounting policies in place. 2. PERFORMANCE REPORTS They should have the following characteristics. i. Timeliness
  5. 5. They should be quickly produced to allow for quick corrective action to be taken. However, the balance between speed and accuracy must be maintained. ii. Goal congruence Measures should be there to ensure goal congruence to prevent sub-optimal decision making. iii. Controllability The most common measure of performance is profit. But which profits? As discussed earlier, several factors have to be considered.  The definition of controllable costs  Are we evaluating the division’s performance or the managers?  Short term Vs long term? - Some costs can only be controlled in the long term.  Absorption Vs marginal profit? Usually the marginal profit is preferred to absorption since most fixed costs are not controllable by a division’s manager. However if fixed costs are controllable, absorption method can be used. On one hand it may be demotivating on the other it might force the central management to question the wisdom of using certain central services whose costs are apportioned out to customers.  Interdependence As divisionalization tries to instill autonomy where an action of one division does not affect another’s, it seems this doesn’t happen in reality. Care must be taken to determine the true cause of any adverse performance by a division before jumping straight to conclusions. 3. BENCHMARKING It is the principle behind the formal inter-firm comparison scheme. It is the establishment, through data gathering, of targets and comparators through whose use related levels of performance (and particularly areas of under performance) can be identified. By adopting the best practices it is hoped that performance will improve. Traditional benchmarking had focused mostly on financial aspects and less on key operational matters such as productivity and quality. Comparing ourselves to industry leaders will assist in improving efficiency and cost reduction as we can focus on the areas that are critical to success and improve on them in an attempt to catch up. Types of benchmarking include: 1. Internal benchmarking, It compares one operating unit or function with another within the same industry. 2. Functional benchmarking The internal functions are compared with those of the best external practitioners of those functions regardless of the industry they are in. it is also known as operational or generic benchmarking.
  6. 6. 3. Competitive benchmarking In which information is gathered about direct competitors through techniques such as reverse engineering 4. Strategic benchmarking It’s a type of competitive bench marking aimed at strategic action and organizational change. Stages of benchmarking Step 1: Objectives are set and areas to benchmark are determined Step 2: Key performance measures are determined Step 3: Organizations to study are selected Step 4: Own and other’s performance are measured Step 5: Performances are compared Step 6: Improvement programme is designed and implemented Step 7: Improvements are monitored Advantages of benchmarking Some advantages of benchmarking are: (i) It identifies processes that need improvement. (ii) It assists in cost reduction. (iii) Benchmarking assesses a firm’s existing position and therefore provides a basis for establishing performance standards. (iv) Sharing of information can encourage innovation. (v) It can be used in both private and public sectors (vi) Encourages teamwork 4.0 KAIZEN PHILOSOPHY AND KAIZEN METHOD
  7. 7. What is Kaizen? Kaizen means “improvement”. Kaizen strategy calls for never-ending efforts for improvement involving everyone in the organization – managers and workers alike. Kaizen and Management Management has two major components: 1. Maintenance, 2. Improvement. The objective of the maintenance function is to maintain current technological, managerial, and operating standards. The improvement function is aimed at improving current standards. Under the maintenance function, the management must first establish policies, rules, directives and standard operating procedures (SOPs) and then work towards ensuring that everybody follows SOPs. The latter is achieved through a combination of discipline and human resource development measures. Under the improvement function, management works continuously towards revising the current standards, once they have been mastered, and establishing higher ones. Improvement can be broken down between innovation and Kaizen. Innovation involves a drastic improvement in the existing process and requires large investments. Kaizen signifies small improvements as a result of coordinated continuous efforts by all employees. The Kaizen method of continuous incremental improvements is an originally Japanese management concept for incremental (gradual, continuous) change (improvement). K. is actually a way of life philosophy, assuming that every aspect of our life deserves to be constantly improved. The Kaizen philosophy lies behind many Japanese management concepts such as Total Quality Control, Quality Control circles, small group activities, labor relations. Key elements of Kaizen are quality, effort, and involvement of all employees, willingness to change, and communication. Japanese companies distinguish between innovation (radical) and Kaizen (continuous). Literally, K. means: change (kai) to become good (Zen). The foundation of the Kaizen method consists of 5 founding elements: 1. Teamwork, 2. Personal discipline, 3. Improved morale, 4. Quality circles, and 5. Suggestions for improvement. Out of this foundation, three key factors in K. arise: - elimination of waste (muda) and inefficiency - the Kaizen five-S framework for good housekeeping 1. Seiri - tidiness 2. Seiton - orderliness
  8. 8. 3. Seiso - cleanliness 4. Seiketsu - standardized clean-up 5. Shitsuke - discipline Note: Standardization. When to apply the Kaizen philosophy? Although it is difficult to give generic advice, it is clear that it fits well in incremental change situations that require long-term change and in collective cultures. More individual cultures that are more focused on short-term success are often more conducive to concepts such as Business Process Reengineering. K. philosophy is more people-oriented, easier to implement, requires long-term discipline. BPR on the other hand is harder, technology-oriented, enables radical change but requires major change in management skills. Characteristics of Kaizen-Teian: Kaizen: improvement Teian: proposal • Gradual and continuous accumulation of small improvements • Focus on team of collaborators (vs. team of experts/consultants), engage the entire workforce • Promote a maintained progress (vs. lack of continuity) • Implement incremental improvements in small steps (vs. big leaps) • Is a building block of a typical lean organization? (The other building block is identifying waste in operations.) • Typical setting: a small team of 8-20 people from all levels and functions/departments of the organization identifying, analyzing, and implementing a project in a matter of 4-5 days. Kaizen-Teian vs. Business Process Reengineering Kaizen-Teian(“Improvement Proposal”) Business Process Re-engineering/Innovation • Incremental, long-term improvement process driven by workforce • Empowers workers who are closer to the process and build unity in organization • Benefit from the insight of those closest to the process • Not as disruptive • Workforce may only achieve “local optimum” but not “global optimum” • Process being improved might be inherently “flawed” • Difficult to engage everyone in the organization • Big change: enabling element to get on the next “S” curve • Lead by example: management is willing to change • See the entire system: avoid negative outcome of seemingly unrelated local improvements that are in fact related • Drastic changes are not easy • “Push” system: not necessarily customers-focused and may undermine organizational identity • May results in layoffs that might “chill” participation Common Roadblocks in Kaizen Implementation Technical Factors: • Little visible technical impediment on kaizen.
  9. 9. • Measurement metrics for kaizen efforts Social Factors: • Overly formalizing the kaizen process will collapse the improvement program. • Competition between departments on kaizen can be both positive and negative. • Negative workers-management friction will impede the kaizen process. • Lack of management commitment to kaizen can impede the improvement program. Conclusion: • Kaizen-Teian emphasizes “Just Do It!” • Kaizen-Teian is a building block of a typical lean organization. • Kaizen-Teian is a gradual and continuous accumulation of small improvements and focuses on a team of collaborators. • Kaizen-Teian treats every variance from target as a problem to be solved and everyone in the organization as a responsible contributor. • Standardization and measurements are the keys to successful Kaizen-Teian efforts. 5. BALANCED SCORECARD The approach of a balanced score card emphasizes on the need to provide management with a set of information that covers all relevant areas of performance in an objective way. The information could be both financial and non-financial in nature. The idea of the balanced scorecard is that performance could be measured form four different perspectives. i. Customer perspective How do customers view our business? This will be followed by measures of aspects that customers find important e.g. quality, after sales service, inspection etc ii. Internal perspective What skills and processes must we excel at? Improvement of internal processes and decision making procedures will have to ensue. iii. Innovation and learning How can we improve ourselves and increase value/ this perspective looks at the ability of the firms to attain and retain its competitive position through the acquisition of new skills and development of new products. iv. Financial perspectives How do shareholders view our business? Traditional financial measures could be applied here include those of profitability ROI and EPS. A ‘balance’ has to be created to prevent managers for trying to make more improvements in one area at the expense of another. Here’s an illustration how this could be done.
  10. 10. Important features of this approach are as follows. • It looks at both internal and external matters concerning the company ie; Customer and financial- external Internal processes and learning and growth- internal • It is related to key elements of the company’s strategy. • Financial and non-fi nancial measures are linked together

