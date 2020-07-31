Successfully reported this slideshow.
 ¿Qué es?  Pasos para llegar a la resiliencia.  ¿Cómo se llega a la resiliencia?  ¿Cómo saber si una persona es resili...
El concepto de resiliencia es viejo como el tiempo, y tiene que ver con la capacidad que tiene un material, persona o ecos...
Establece relaciones de apoyo dentro y fuera de la familia. Evita ver las crisis como obstáculos insuperables. Acepta que ...
La resiliencia en psicoterapia. La resiliencia nos conecta a nuestra capacidad RE, es decir, de "volver a...": En la resil...
¿Cómo saber si una persona es resiliente? La realidad puede ser impredecible para todos, y en esta realidad la gente que e...
 La resiliencia pide/exige un convencimiento.  La resiliencia pide/exige una adaptación.  La resiliencia pide/exige pac...
 No intentan tenerlo todo bajo control  Tienen sentido del humor  Dan importancia a la calma y al silencio ligadas a la...
Se ha determinado que la resiliencia es una actitud y se puede y debe practicar cuando todo es normal. No hay que esperar ...
El Mindfulness, también llamado Atención Plena, es un estado de consciencia caracterizado por hacer que nos centremos en e...
Los niños también saben del dolor de vivir, pasan por situaciones que no alcanzan a comprender, pero les lastiman. Se les ...
La aptitud para desarrollarse pese a estos desafíos surge de la capacidad de resiliencia. Enseña a tu hijo a hacer amigos,...
ENSEÑAR A LOS NIÑOS A AYUDAR A LOS DEMÁS MANTENER UNA RUTINA DIARIA TOMARSE UN DESCANSO ENSEÑAR A LOS NIÑOS A CUIDARSE MOT...
  1. 1.  ¿Qué es?  Pasos para llegar a la resiliencia.  ¿Cómo se llega a la resiliencia?  ¿Cómo saber si una persona es resiliente?  La resiliencia en psicoterapia.  Vertientes de la resiliencia.  Características de una persona resiliente.  Una persona resiliente, ¿nace o se hace?  Potenciando la resiliencia a través del Mindfulness  Niños resilientes.  Tips. Melissa Alejandra Hernández Martínez Desarrollo de negocios área mercadotecnia. 1°A TM
  2. 2. El concepto de resiliencia es viejo como el tiempo, y tiene que ver con la capacidad que tiene un material, persona o ecosistema de volver a su estado inicial (del latin “resilio” – “volver”). En psicología, capacidad que tiene una persona para superar circunstancias traumáticas.
  3. 3. Establece relaciones de apoyo dentro y fuera de la familia. Evita ver las crisis como obstáculos insuperables. Acepta que el cambio es parte de la vida. Dirígete hacia tus metas. Lleva a cabo acciones decisivas. Busca oportunidades para descubrirte a ti mismo Mejora tus destrezas en comunicación y en solución de problemas. Nunca pierdas la esperanza. Cuida de ti mismo. Cultiva una visión positiva de ti mismo.
  4. 4. La resiliencia en psicoterapia. La resiliencia nos conecta a nuestra capacidad RE, es decir, de "volver a...": En la resiliencia nos rehacemos, resistimos, nos reparamos, reaprendemos, reactivamos, reanalizamos, recuperamos… Es nuestra capacidad de reponernos y reactualizarnos para transitar lo difícil, lo que nos está siendo contrario a nuestra salud innata.
  5. 5. ¿Cómo saber si una persona es resiliente? La realidad puede ser impredecible para todos, y en esta realidad la gente que es resiliente experimenta a menudo similares problemas a las personas que no lo son. La mayor capacidad que tienen los primeros en recuperarse ante la adversidad y volver a tomar las riendas de sus vidas.
  6. 6.  La resiliencia pide/exige un convencimiento.  La resiliencia pide/exige una adaptación.  La resiliencia pide/exige paciencia.  Pide/exige superar nuestros límites  Nos exige ir más allá de lo conocido, y renovar nuestros recursos.  La resiliencia pide/exige invocar a nuestro guerrero interior.
  7. 7.  No intentan tenerlo todo bajo control  Tienen sentido del humor  Dan importancia a la calma y al silencio ligadas a la meditación  Cuentan con un círculo social que les apoya cuando lo necesitan  Aprenden a responder en lugar de a reaccionar emocionalmente sin pensar
  8. 8. Se ha determinado que la resiliencia es una actitud y se puede y debe practicar cuando todo es normal. No hay que esperar a que vengan mal dadas para ver si puedo reaccionar de la mejor manera. Se puede nacer o hacer resiliente, esto depende del ritmo de vida.
  9. 9. El Mindfulness, también llamado Atención Plena, es un estado de consciencia caracterizado por hacer que nos centremos en el presente, desprendiéndonos de preocupaciones acerca del pasado y el futuro, y adoptando una perspectiva más distanciada y libre de juicios de valor.
  10. 10. Los niños también saben del dolor de vivir, pasan por situaciones que no alcanzan a comprender, pero les lastiman. Se les puede pedir a los niños que enfrenten problemas, como adaptarse a una nueva clase, ser intimidados por sus compañeros o incluso al abuso en el hogar.
  11. 11. La aptitud para desarrollarse pese a estos desafíos surge de la capacidad de resiliencia. Enseña a tu hijo a hacer amigos, incluso a ponerse en el lugar del otro y sentir lo que el siente. Desarrolla un lazo familiar fuerte para que se sienta amado y aceptado.
  12. 12. ENSEÑAR A LOS NIÑOS A AYUDAR A LOS DEMÁS MANTENER UNA RUTINA DIARIA TOMARSE UN DESCANSO ENSEÑAR A LOS NIÑOS A CUIDARSE MOTIVAR A LOS NIÑOS A FIJARSE METAS ALIMENTAR UNA AUTOESTIMA POSITIVA ENSEÑAR A LOS NIÑOS A VER LO POSITIVO INCLUSO EN LAS COSAS ESTIMULA EL AUTOCONOCIMIENTO

