Hojas de trabajo primero primaria

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Draw a line to match each word to a picture. teacher school
class
Write your name and draw a picture of yourself.
Sing along with your teacher.
Draw a line to match each word to a picture.
Cut out the figures, and place them in the correct spots.
Write the word that best completes each sentence. I am on a I can I can I can
We have to We do not like to We are a We like to listen. team. win! lose. fun!
We have Write the picture name under the picture.
Listen as your teacher reads the directions. Then follow the directions.
1.Where is the bird? Color the bird yellow. 2.Where is the tree? Color the tree green. 3.What does the boy have? Color the...
Then follow the directions. The round box is red. The big fish is yellow.
The small hat is blue. The square table is green.
Cut out the pictures. Match them to a riddle. We are very small. We build anthills. We are very big. We live near the rive...
We fly in the sky. We build nests. beavers dog hippos birds
ants
bird beavers dog hippos ants
Work with a partner. Take turns giving directions about where to put the
animals.
Instructions:write down who is your best friend, what you always do together, which are their favorite colors, and how man...
Instructions:name ten things you really like and ten things you don’t like at all.
L_____________ S_____________ G__________ B_____________ P_____________ M____________
W_____________ O_____________ A____________
Instructions: You’ll need: o A couple of clear glasses, or vases. o Food colouring o Shaving cream o Small bowls or contai...
Fill a clear glass with water about 2/3 full. Top it with a generous amount of shaving cream. Use the eye dropper (or syri...
This simple Handprint kid craft idea is a great way to practice our vocabulary. Here’s what you need to make your own flam...
Beginning Blends Fill in the blanks with the correct consonant blend. _ _ oon _ _ ake _ _ ar _ _ obe _ _ oke _ _ ate
_ _ ock _ _ arf _ _ amp _ _ ider _ _ ower _ _ ee _ _ ead _ _ rain _ _ asses _ _ irt _ _ ack _ _ ace
Animals home Draw a line to match each animal to his home. _ _ ag _ _ rawberry
My space book! Astronauts Grab your supplies!  2 black sheets  various color sheets for  Star stickers  Glitter pens o...
Circle the word and that best completes each sentence. Write the word. Fold your 2 black sheets in half and staple them to...
dad. 3) I an apple. 4) My friend and I like to 5) My dog makes me my helps eat here class talk class laugh 2) The boy
1) The pencils are in the Pencil case.
Write words from the boxes to name the pictures. snail tray rain 2) I have a red crayon. 3) The classroom has two desks. 2...
Write words from the box to complete the sentence. sailboat birthday rainbow Sky light pie high night
Look at each picture. Write words from the box to complete the sentence. 1. The sun is in the 2. Why do birds fly 3. Lets ...
1. They sit 2. He does not want to want 4. She got 3. Two birds are on the hats.
Cut out the pictures. Paste each one next to the sentence that tells about it. Some books are on the rug. The books are on...
1. I can kick a ball. 2. I can paint a picture. 3. we can read books. 4. I can smell the flowers. 5. I can play basketball.
Write words from the box to name the pictures.
eggs pet baby chick
Look at the picture. Then complete the sentence. Thank you Yes please you are welcome 1. May I see the kitten? 2. . I will...
Look at the picture. Then complete the sentence. 3. 4. Thank you Yes please you are welcome 1. May I have some carrots? 2....
Match the images on the left with their corresponding image on the right.
Tick ( ) the faster and cross out ( X ) the slower.
Cut out each place. Paste it above it is name. to create the town.
Write a vocabulary word in each web. meals lion dinner male female Wild animals brother
Write a word to complete each sentence. 1. Many people live in a 2. Flowers grow in the 3. I can the ball. 4. We can play ...
Write a word to name each picture. 6. I for a new bike. catch park wish city swings
Cut out the cards. Use the words to tell your partner where to put the cat, chip.
Cut out the cards. Use the words to tell your partner where to put the dog, lola. behind by in
Cut out the cards. Put them together to build sentences. near on under The world The shoe The pencil The baby The giraffe ...
Write the word that tells when you do each thing. Talk to a partner about the pictures and words. Morning afternoon evenin...
Write the word under the picture it tells about. Tell a partner about each picture. earth melt push strongest
Cut out the pictures. Put them in order. Tell a partner about the pictures.
Write the sentence that tells about the picture. 1. I eat. I will eat.
Hojas de trabajo primero primaria
Hojas de trabajo primero primaria
Hojas de trabajo primero primaria
Hojas de trabajo primero primaria
Hojas de trabajo primero primaria
Hojas de trabajo primero primaria
Hojas de trabajo primero primaria
Hojas de trabajo primero primaria
Hojas de trabajo primero primaria
Hojas de trabajo primero primaria
Hojas de trabajo primero primaria
Hojas de trabajo primero primaria
Hojas de trabajo primero primaria
Hojas de trabajo primero primaria
Hojas de trabajo primero primaria
Hojas de trabajo primero primaria
Hojas de trabajo primero primaria
Hojas de trabajo primero primaria
Hojas de trabajo primero primaria
Hojas de trabajo primero primaria
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
64 views
Jun. 16, 2021

Hojas de trabajo primero primaria

ejercicios de ingles

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Hojas de trabajo primero primaria

  1. 1. Draw a line to match each word to a picture. teacher school
  2. 2. class
  3. 3. Write your name and draw a picture of yourself.
  4. 4. Sing along with your teacher.
  5. 5. Draw a line to match each word to a picture.
  6. 6. Cut out the figures, and place them in the correct spots.
  7. 7. Write the word that best completes each sentence. I am on a I can I can I can
  8. 8. We have to We do not like to We are a We like to listen. team. win! lose. fun!
  9. 9. We have Write the picture name under the picture.
  10. 10. Listen as your teacher reads the directions. Then follow the directions.
  11. 11. 1.Where is the bird? Color the bird yellow. 2.Where is the tree? Color the tree green. 3.What does the boy have? Color the apple red. 4.What does the girl have? Color the balloons purple. Listen as your teacher reads the directions.
  12. 12. Then follow the directions. The round box is red. The big fish is yellow.
  13. 13. The small hat is blue. The square table is green.
  14. 14. Cut out the pictures. Match them to a riddle. We are very small. We build anthills. We are very big. We live near the river. I can bark. I am a good pet. We have wide tails. We are brown.
  15. 15. We fly in the sky. We build nests. beavers dog hippos birds
  16. 16. ants
  17. 17. bird beavers dog hippos ants
  18. 18. Work with a partner. Take turns giving directions about where to put the
  19. 19. animals.
  20. 20. Instructions:write down who is your best friend, what you always do together, which are their favorite colors, and how many people are in their family. My friend's name:
  21. 21. Instructions:name ten things you really like and ten things you don’t like at all.
  22. 22. L_____________ S_____________ G__________ B_____________ P_____________ M____________
  23. 23. W_____________ O_____________ A____________
  24. 24. Instructions: You’ll need: o A couple of clear glasses, or vases. o Food colouring o Shaving cream o Small bowls or containers that hold 1 to 2 ounces o Water o An eye dropper, syringe or 1/4 teaspoon measuring spoon Start by fillingthe small containers with water. The less water you use (so the more concentratedthe food colouring), the faster your“rain” will drop. Add different colours of food colouring to each of the small containers.
  25. 25. Fill a clear glass with water about 2/3 full. Top it with a generous amount of shaving cream. Use the eye dropper (or syringe, or 1/4 tsp measuring spoon) to drop the different colors of water onto the shaving cream cloud. The closer you squirt to the edges, the faster it will go through the shaving cream and come down as rain. Now we can see how rain works since the water is like the air, and the shaving cream is like the clouds. And as the clouds get saturated with water, they produce rain.
  26. 26. This simple Handprint kid craft idea is a great way to practice our vocabulary. Here’s what you need to make your own flamingo handprintcanvas: Supplies: * Medium SizedCanvas {or white cardstock} * Various shades of paint {but pink, orange and black being important} * PaintBrushes * Baby Wipes * Cute kids with hands
  27. 27. Beginning Blends Fill in the blanks with the correct consonant blend. _ _ oon _ _ ake _ _ ar _ _ obe _ _ oke _ _ ate
  28. 28. _ _ ock _ _ arf _ _ amp _ _ ider _ _ ower _ _ ee _ _ ead _ _ rain _ _ asses _ _ irt _ _ ack _ _ ace
  29. 29. Animals home Draw a line to match each animal to his home. _ _ ag _ _ rawberry
  30. 30. My space book! Astronauts Grab your supplies!  2 black sheets  various color sheets for  Star stickers  Glitter pens or a white crayon  Staplers, scissors, glue stick
  31. 31. Circle the word and that best completes each sentence. Write the word. Fold your 2 black sheets in half and staple them together to form a booklet. Design your front cover to say “my space book” add your name to make it extra special! Inside make some lovely spacey art! You can make a page for the earth, sun, moon, stars, planets, rocket ship or an astronaut. Everything you think is out in the space. Remember be creative! You will present this in your show and tell families laugh 1) Here are two
  32. 32. dad. 3) I an apple. 4) My friend and I like to 5) My dog makes me my helps eat here class talk class laugh 2) The boy
  33. 33. 1) The pencils are in the Pencil case.
  34. 34. Write words from the boxes to name the pictures. snail tray rain 2) I have a red crayon. 3) The classroom has two desks. 2) the bookshelf has several book.
  35. 35. Write words from the box to complete the sentence. sailboat birthday rainbow Sky light pie high night
  36. 36. Look at each picture. Write words from the box to complete the sentence. 1. The sun is in the 2. Why do birds fly 3. Lets turn on the 4. Do you like apple 5. Now it is ? wall three together fall smiled
  37. 37. 1. They sit 2. He does not want to want 4. She got 3. Two birds are on the hats.
  38. 38. Cut out the pictures. Paste each one next to the sentence that tells about it. Some books are on the rug. The books are on the shelf. The trashcan is by the door. There is a square brown table.
  39. 39. 1. I can kick a ball. 2. I can paint a picture. 3. we can read books. 4. I can smell the flowers. 5. I can play basketball.
  40. 40. Write words from the box to name the pictures.
  41. 41. eggs pet baby chick
  42. 42. Look at the picture. Then complete the sentence. Thank you Yes please you are welcome 1. May I see the kitten? 2. . I will get it for you.
  43. 43. Look at the picture. Then complete the sentence. 3. 4. Thank you Yes please you are welcome 1. May I have some carrots? 2. . I will some for you.
  44. 44. Match the images on the left with their corresponding image on the right.
  45. 45. Tick ( ) the faster and cross out ( X ) the slower.
  46. 46. Cut out each place. Paste it above it is name. to create the town.
  47. 47. Write a vocabulary word in each web. meals lion dinner male female Wild animals brother
  48. 48. Write a word to complete each sentence. 1. Many people live in a 2. Flowers grow in the 3. I can the ball. 4. We can play on the 5. I my shoe. catch park wish lost city swings
  49. 49. Write a word to name each picture. 6. I for a new bike. catch park wish city swings
  50. 50. Cut out the cards. Use the words to tell your partner where to put the cat, chip.
  51. 51. Cut out the cards. Use the words to tell your partner where to put the dog, lola. behind by in
  52. 52. Cut out the cards. Put them together to build sentences. near on under The world The shoe The pencil The baby The giraffe is tall is young is round is big is old
  53. 53. Write the word that tells when you do each thing. Talk to a partner about the pictures and words. Morning afternoon evening night
  54. 54. Write the word under the picture it tells about. Tell a partner about each picture. earth melt push strongest
  55. 55. Cut out the pictures. Put them in order. Tell a partner about the pictures.
  56. 56. Write the sentence that tells about the picture. 1. I eat. I will eat.

×