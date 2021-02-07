Successfully reported this slideshow.
UIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DE LOJA CARRERA DE MEDICINA VETERINARIA Y ZOOTECNIA Estudiante : Melin Yesenia Jiménez Abad Materia: B...
TRANSFERENCIA DE EMBRIONES
TRANSFERENCIA EMBRIONARIA Se refiere a recoger un embrión de un animal donante y colocarlo en el oviducto o útero de una r...
Calidad Folículos Calidad 1: Miden 21 mm Calidad 2: 18 - 20 mm No sirven: menor a 15 mm VENTAJAS • Intensidad de selección...
• Selección de Donantes; Calidad Genética • Selección de Receptoras; Calidad Sanitaria • Sincronización de Donantes y Rece...
Selección de Donantes Existe criterios importantes que se debe considerar para la selección de una hembra donante: 1. Se s...
SELECCIÓN DE RECEPTORAS Son vacas que no aportan nada genéticamente dentro del proceso de la transferencia, sino que sirve...
La receptora deberá expresar su potencial genético con el fin de ser una hembra lo bastante buena para poder tener y mante...
SUPEROVULACIÓN Consiste en la estimulación hormonal de la donante para la formación y desarrollo de varios folículos y su ...
TRATAMIENTO SUPEROVULATORIO Día 0: AM disp.con P4+2,5 mg EB y 50 mg de P4 Día 4: AM y PM 4 ml Día 5: AM y PM 3 ml Día 6: A...
FACTORES QUE AFECTAN LA RESPUESTA SUPEROVULATORIA Factores Extrínsecos Factores Intrínsecos Gonadotrofinas Status nutricio...
DOSIS DE FOLLTROPIN UTILIZADAS Vacas Holstein: 400 mg (20 ml) Razas de carne Bos Taurus:320 mg(16 ml) Razas Braford y Bran...
CALIDAD DE EMBRIONES Grado 1-Excelente (Calidad 1 sirven para congelar y para poner en fresco) Embrión esférico simétrico,...
ESTADIOS DE DESARROLLO DEL EMBRIÓN Día 3: mórula temprana Día 4: mórula Día 5: blastocisto temprano Día 6: blastocisto Día...
LAVADO Se utilizan sueros enriquecidos con proteínas y nutrientes junto con medios de colecta, los cuales deben dar un con...
FRESCO No deben transcurrir más de dos horas, ya que el embrión sigue viviendo, pero va disminuyendo su supervivencia. De ...
Una vez realizado el trabajo de transferencia de embrión a la vaca receptora, ésta es enviada a un buen potrero en donde s...
Transferencia de embriones
Transferencia de embriones

TRANSFERENCIA DE EMBRIONES

Transferencia de embriones

  1. 1. UIVERSIDAD NACIONAL DE LOJA CARRERA DE MEDICINA VETERINARIA Y ZOOTECNIA Estudiante : Melin Yesenia Jiménez Abad Materia: Biotecnologías reproductivas Docente: Dr. Manuel Quezada Ciclo: 9 “A”
  2. 2. TRANSFERENCIA DE EMBRIONES
  3. 3. TRANSFERENCIA EMBRIONARIA Se refiere a recoger un embrión de un animal donante y colocarlo en el oviducto o útero de una receptora Existen factores influyentes que se debe tomar en consideración para obtener buenos resultados en la TE, como: • Tipo de protocolo que se vaya a utilizar • Las hormonas con las que se vaya ha realizar • El estado nutricional de los animales • La raza • La edad • El clima • El manejo que se les esté dando a la hembra
  4. 4. Calidad Folículos Calidad 1: Miden 21 mm Calidad 2: 18 - 20 mm No sirven: menor a 15 mm VENTAJAS • Intensidad de selección de hembras • Aumento progresivo genético • Aumentar el número de hijos de una buena vaca • Rápida multiplicación de razas exóticas • Prueba de descendencia de vacas DESVENTAJAS • Inversión en equipos, materiales, productos veterinarios • Contratación del personal • Se puede alterar el metabolismo de la vaca por el tratamiento hormonal • El costo es elevado • Requiere técnicas especializadas
  5. 5. • Selección de Donantes; Calidad Genética • Selección de Receptoras; Calidad Sanitaria • Sincronización de Donantes y Receptores • Procesos de Transferencia de Embriones
  6. 6. Selección de Donantes Existe criterios importantes que se debe considerar para la selección de una hembra donante: 1. Se selecciona al animal genéticamente que esté sobre la media 2. Buena Condición Corporal y nutricional 3. Ciclos estrales regulares que hayan comenzado a temprana edad 4. Dos o menos servicios por concepción en años anteriores 5. Se recomienda entre 15 meses y 10 años de edad.
  7. 7. SELECCIÓN DE RECEPTORAS Son vacas que no aportan nada genéticamente dentro del proceso de la transferencia, sino que sirven como recipientes Tienen que estar libres de enfermedades reproductivas, y ser candidatas a buenas madres Una excelente reproductora es aquella hembra con capacidad de recibir un embrión y encaminarlo al término.
  8. 8. La receptora deberá expresar su potencial genético con el fin de ser una hembra lo bastante buena para poder tener y mantener la cría lo mejor posible.
  9. 9. SUPEROVULACIÓN Consiste en la estimulación hormonal de la donante para la formación y desarrollo de varios folículos y su ovulación en ambos ovarios en un momento previamente fijado. La inducción de la superovulación se sucede en el diestro entre el día 8 y 14 del ciclo mediante la inyección de hormonas gonadotropinas como la FSH, PMSG o HCG.
  10. 10. TRATAMIENTO SUPEROVULATORIO Día 0: AM disp.con P4+2,5 mg EB y 50 mg de P4 Día 4: AM y PM 4 ml Día 5: AM y PM 3 ml Día 6: AM 2 ml y PM 2 ml + PGF2a Día 7: AM 1 ml+ PGF2a y PM 1ml retiro dispositivo Día 8: AM GnRH y PM IA Día 9: AM IA Día 15: AM Colección de embriones
  11. 11. FACTORES QUE AFECTAN LA RESPUESTA SUPEROVULATORIA Factores Extrínsecos Factores Intrínsecos Gonadotrofinas Status nutricional Pureza de la Hormona Historia Reproductiva Dosis Edad Vías de administración Status Ovárico Frecuencia Lugar de administración
  12. 12. DOSIS DE FOLLTROPIN UTILIZADAS Vacas Holstein: 400 mg (20 ml) Razas de carne Bos Taurus:320 mg(16 ml) Razas Braford y Brangus: 260 mg(13 ml) Brahman y Nelore: 133-140 mg (6.3 a 7 ml) Vaquillas Holstein: 260 mg(13ml) Razas de carne Bos Taurus: 200mg(10ml) Razas Braford y Brangus:133- 140mg (6.3 a 7ml) Brahman y nelore:100 mg (5 ml)
  13. 13. CALIDAD DE EMBRIONES Grado 1-Excelente (Calidad 1 sirven para congelar y para poner en fresco) Embrión esférico simétrico, con células de tamaño color y apariencia uniforme, contenido embrionario fijo y ZP intacta. Grado2-Regulares (Calidad 2 sirven para poner en fresco, pero no sirven para congelar) Presentan pequeñas imperfecciones como blastómeros extruidas, de menor tamaño, forma irregular con algunas vesículas.
  14. 14. ESTADIOS DE DESARROLLO DEL EMBRIÓN Día 3: mórula temprana Día 4: mórula Día 5: blastocisto temprano Día 6: blastocisto Día 7: blastocisto expandido Día 8:blastocisto en eclosión Día 8:blastocisto eclosionado
  15. 15. LAVADO Se utilizan sueros enriquecidos con proteínas y nutrientes junto con medios de colecta, los cuales deben dar un confort al embrión que es colectado. Se utiliza una vía que es de circuito cerrado Actúa de la siguiente forma: • Por uno de los catéteres introducir el medio dentro del útero • Por el otro catéter Se debe extraer el medio que fue Preparado para colectar el líquido A su vez es pasado por un filtro
  16. 16. FRESCO No deben transcurrir más de dos horas, ya que el embrión sigue viviendo, pero va disminuyendo su supervivencia. De cada 100 vacas transferidas en fresco, los porcentajes de preñez oscilan normalmente entre el 50% y 60%. CONGELADO El embrión no puede pasar más de una hora fuera de su ambiente, y rápidamente debe ser llevado a otro medio de preservación que es para mantener a los embriones latentes. El porcentaje de preñez en embriones congelados es de 40% a 50%.
  17. 17. Una vez realizado el trabajo de transferencia de embrión a la vaca receptora, ésta es enviada a un buen potrero en donde se le suministra buena alimentación, cuidando de que sufra el menor estrés posible, porque se encuentra en el primer período de preñez, en el cual se da la mortalidad embrionaria. TERMINADA LA TRANSFERENCIA

