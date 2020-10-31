Successfully reported this slideshow.
ACTIVIDAD DE SEGUIMIENTO PARA FORTALECER LAS PRUEBAS SABER PRO T Y T 10% Presentado por: MELINA GALEANO ECHAVARRÍA Docente...
MAPA MENTAL GESTION DE LAS ORGANIZACIONES 1. Teorías administrativas y organizacional evalúa el conocimiento disciplinar a...
ENSAYO SOBRE LA COMPETENCIA DE INGLES PRUEBAS T Y T Hablar de una segunda lengua es muy importante debido a lo necesario q...
Formarciudadanosqueactúendemaneraconstructiva para la sociedad Conocer los derechos que tenemos como ciudadanos Conocer lo...
CONCLUSIONES  Las pruebas de estado son necesarias para medir el grado de conocimiento de los futuros graduandos, identif...
  ACTIVIDAD DE SEGUIMIENTO PARA FORTALECER LAS PRUEBAS SABER PRO T Y T 10% Presentado por: MELINA GALEANO ECHAVARRÍA Docente ORLANDO CASTELLANOS POLO Asignatura REGULACION CONTABLE INTERNACIONAL FUNDACIÓN UNIVERSITARIA CATÓLICA DEL NORTE FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS ECONÓMICAS, ADMINISTRATIVAS Y CONTABLES MEDELLÍN 2020
  2. 2. MAPA MENTAL GESTION DE LAS ORGANIZACIONES 1. Teorías administrativas y organizacional evalúa el conocimiento disciplinar adquirido b.Toma de decisiones a. Conocimiento teórico sobre las organizaciones c. Capacidad para situar el conocimiento Conocer contenido propio de las teoríasadministrativa y organizacional. Comprender los elementos que caracterizan a las organizaciones como objetode estudiode la administración. 2. Organización evalúa la compresión lograda por el estudiante. 3. El proceso administrativo evalúa las habilidades de gestión alcanzadas por el estudiante en cuanto a la planeación. OBJETIVO GENERAL Generarinformaciónútil parala toma de decisiones, buscandouna herramientaque nospermitallevarun control de las operaciones financieras AFIRMACIONES BÁSICAS Aplicarloselementosdel proceso administrativo en el marco de gestión organizacional. COMPETENCIA EVALUADA EN MODULO Esta evaluación permite determinar la capacidad del estudiante para entender la aplicación de las ciencias contables con otras disciplinas lo que permite tener entendimiento de otras teorías y fenómenos para poder identificar los factores externos e internos de las empresas esto facilita la planeación, organización, dirección y control de los procesos.
  3. 3. ENSAYO SOBRE LA COMPETENCIA DE INGLES PRUEBAS T Y T Hablar de una segunda lengua es muy importante debido a lo necesario que se hace hoy en día comunicarnos no solo con nuestros compatriotas, sino que a la medida de lo posible se va viendo mas la necesidad de contar con un conocimiento básico en otra lengua para poder tener acceso a la información estandarizada e incluso la comunicación con personas del extranjero. Por lo tanto, el Gobierno Nacional ha establecido como un ítem de obligatoriedad en los graduandos de las universidades alcanzar un mínimo de conocimiento del idioma inglés, para poder culminar con los estudios satisfactoriamente. Realizar un anexo de el mismo en el programa universitario de cualquier universidad mas que un requisito es la oportunidad de garantizarle a los mismos poder tener conocimientos avanzados y por lo tanto estar a la orden del día en comparación con estudiantes de otros países. Mas que pensar en tener esto como obligación es concientizar al estudiante de lo importante que es adquirir esta clase de saberes que permitan que ser una persona con un perfil mas completo que le permita competir como profesional no solo en su área del saber especifico sino con otras personas que quizá no conozcan del tema o no hayan tenido la oportunidad de acceder a dicha formación. A pesar de tener costos elevados no es tan valioso como poder decir que mínimamente un estudiante debe alcanzar logros como leer y comprender, hablar y escuchar lo que permite que pueda tener una conversación amena con quien así lo requiera y por lo tanto será de manera más fácil incluso familiarizarse con la gramática de otro idioma sus expresiones entre otros Podemos decir que para garantizar el conocimiento de los estudiantes se elaboran pruebas con personal calificado que pueda abarcar los temas necesarios para poder evaluar de manera amplia todo lo requerido para identificar el estado de conocimiento de los estudiantes.
  4. 4. Formarciudadanosqueactúendemaneraconstructiva para la sociedad Conocer los derechos que tenemos como ciudadanos Conocer los deberes que tenemos como ciudadanos. Respetar las leyes del Pais para ser excelentes ciudadanos de bien EJEMPLOSDECONVIVENCIA CIUDADANA 1, Convivencia en paz 2. participación y responsabilidad democrática 3. pluralidad, identidad y valoración de las diferencias. ASERTIVIDAD ESCUCHA ACTIVA AUTORREGULACIÓN EMPATÍA En la familia los padres deben dar ejemplo a los hijos En la escuela aprender las normas de los ciudadanos.
  5. 5. CONCLUSIONES  Las pruebas de estado son necesarias para medir el grado de conocimiento de los futuros graduandos, identificar las falencias para fortalecer y conocer los temas en los cuales se destaca sobre todo en su área de conocimiento.  Los simulacros en la Universidad son necesarios para que los estudiantes podamos ver como podría ser su posible resultado lo que permite identificar las falencias, además es un punto importante para poder como estudiantes fortalecer y tomar conciencia de prepáranos mucho más.  La Universidad junto con los docentes tiene la tarea de forjar en el estudiante el habito de estar continuamente evaluándose lo que nos permite mejorar aspectos desconocidos y prepararnos mucho mejor para la vida laboral.

