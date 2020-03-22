Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Paradigmas de Investigación en Psicología Republica Bolivariana de Venezuela Ministerio del P.P.P la Educación Superior Un...
Justificación El paradigma de la investigación psicológica, es en su definición practica es un modelo, tipo o ejemplo, por...
Métodos de Investigación Definición Supuestos Filosóficos Característic as Utilidad Práctica Ubicación en el Paradigma Cua...
Referencias Bibliográficas La investigación cualitativa (s.f.). Recuperado el 20 de noviembre de 2019 de https://www.uaeh....
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Investigacion Aplicada

42 views

Published on

Investigación Aplicada

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Investigacion Aplicada

  1. 1. Paradigmas de Investigación en Psicología Republica Bolivariana de Venezuela Ministerio del P.P.P la Educación Superior Universidad Bicentenaria de Aragua Valle de la Pascua – Edo – Guárico Bachiller: María Daniela Tovar Sección P1 Marzo, 2020
  2. 2. Justificación El paradigma de la investigación psicológica, es en su definición practica es un modelo, tipo o ejemplo, por su etimología griega “Paradeima”, es el resultado de usos y costumbre, creencias que se establecen, un paradigma se releva solo por otro nuevo, este cambio implica una profunda transformación en la mentalidad y visión que se tiene de la realidad. Un paradigma es un cuerpo de creencias, presupuestos, reglas y procedimientos que definen cómo hay que hacer ciencia; son los modelos de acción para la búsqueda del conocimiento. Los paradigmas se convierten en patrones, modelos o reglas a seguir por los investigadores de un campo de acción determinado (Martinez, 2004)
  3. 3. Métodos de Investigación Definición Supuestos Filosóficos Característic as Utilidad Práctica Ubicación en el Paradigma Cualitativo Persigue la descripción lo más exacta de lo que ocurre en la realidad social. Para ello se apoya en las técnicas estadísticas, sobre todo la encuesta y el análisis estadístico de datos secundarios. Se sustenta en la corriente filosófica humanista en donde se da primacía al hombre en su ser y en su contexto, se refiere a interpretar los fenómenos de acuerdo con los significados que tienen para las personas implicadas. Se interesa por el sentir de las personas, implica la utilización y recogida de variedad de materiales. Cuenta con distintos métodos y por lo tanto su utilidad viene dada según el propósito que se emprenda, adecuado la naturaleza de la estructura a estudiar. Hermenéuticos; observación y búsqueda de significado. Fenomenológico; es la descripción de los significados vividos. Investigación-acción; se requiere la participación plena para la creación de conocimiento sociales y personales. Cuantitativo Centra su atención en comprender los significados que los sujetos infieren a las acciones y conductas sociales. Su representación de la realidad es parcial y atomizada. El experto se convierte en una autoridad de verdad. Hurtado y Toro (1998). "Dicen que la investigación Cuantitativa tiene una concepción lineal, es decir que haya claridad entre los elementos que conforman el problema, que tenga definición, limitarlos y saber con exactitud donde se inicia el problema. +Generalizabl e; estudios de caso múltiples. *Positivismo lógico; busca los hechos o causas de fenómenos sociales interesándose poco por estados o comportamie ntos subjetivos o individuales . Consiste en realizar mediciones exactas del comportamien to regular de grupos sociales, los hechos o causas de los fenómenos con independencia de los estados subjetivos de los individuos. Se basa en la recolección de datos numéricos, su análisis estadístico Se basa en la recolección de datos numéricos y análisis estadísticos.
  4. 4. Referencias Bibliográficas La investigación cualitativa (s.f.). Recuperado el 20 de noviembre de 2019 de https://www.uaeh.edu.mx/scige/boletin/tlahuelilpan/n3/e2.html Metodologia de Investigación (s.f.). Recuperado el 20 de noviembre de 2019 de https://sites.google.com/site/51300008metodologia/caracteristicas-cualitativa-cuantitativa Paradigma cuantitativo (s.f.). Recuperado el 20 de noviembre de 2019 de https://www.monografias.com/trabajos88/paradigma-cuantitativo- instrumentos/paradigma- cuantitativo-instrumentos.shtml

×