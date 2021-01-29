Successfully reported this slideshow.
Los Tres Mosquite ros
Golondrina Común (Hirundo rustica) Vencejo Común (Apus apus) Avión Común (Delichum urbicum). Conoce y diferencia estas ave...
Aves que nos visitan para nidificar Como cada primavera, ya han llegado a Barbate los vencejos, golondrinas y aviones y co...
¿Quién es quién? ▪ Vencejo Común (Apus apus) Son más grandes que las golondrinas y los aviones. Alas largas, estrechas y a...
Vencejo Común (Apus apus) Pico pequeño negro que permite gran apertura para la captura de los insectos Longitud: 17-18,5cm...
Golondrina Común (Hirundo rustica) Pico corto negro y plano pero de boca ancha lo que le permite una gran apertura para la...
Avión Común (Delichum urbicum) Alas marrón oscuro o negras Longitud: 12,5cm Peso: 16-23gr Envergadura: 26-29cm Alimentació...
En un agujero de un tejado, una rejilla de ventilación, una persiana... Nido modesto hecho de plumas, paja y otros materia...
Alimentación y Beneficio social La naturaleza ya inventó un insecticida natural (aves insectívoras) sin efectos adversos s...
¿Sabías qué… … Las patas de los vencejos son tan cortas que no pueden caminar en el suelo y que permanecen en vuelo ininte...
Amenazas - El cambio climático está afectando tanto en la cría como en las distancias que deben recorrer estas aves en sus...
Ley 8/2003 de 28 de octubre. Ley de la Flora y Fauna silvestres de Andalucía Aves, huevos, pollos y nidos están protegidos...
¿Cómo puedo ayudar…? - Si alguna de estas especies cría en tu edificio o ventana, no les molestes. - Puedes colocar un cac...
Muro de los vencejos (colonia del Puerto Pesquero de Barbate) Muro de losVencejos Actualmente en construcción. La Consejer...
¿Qué hacer si encuentras un pollo o un adulto en el suelo? - Colócalo en una caja de cartón con agujeros donde pueda estar...
Presentación para niños https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xBoHlcyBOFc. Realización de cajas nidos https://www.youtube.com/wa...
Los 3 mosquiteros

  1. 1. Los Tres Mosquite ros
  2. 2. Golondrina Común (Hirundo rustica) Vencejo Común (Apus apus) Avión Común (Delichum urbicum). Conoce y diferencia estas aves migratorias e insectívoras.
  3. 3. Aves que nos visitan para nidificar Como cada primavera, ya han llegado a Barbate los vencejos, golondrinas y aviones y con ellos la esperanza de retomar en breve las caminatas por el Paseo Fluvial, Paseo Marítimo así como por el Puerto Pesquero o “Paseo de losVencejos”. Mientras permanecíamos en casa, las aves insectívoras han adornado nuestras fachadas y aleros de tejados con sus nidos… ¿Vamos a conocerlas?
  4. 4. ¿Quién es quién? ▪ Vencejo Común (Apus apus) Son más grandes que las golondrinas y los aviones. Alas largas, estrechas y acabadas en punta, diseñadas para volar con forma de hoz. Cola ahorquillada y corta. Su plumaje es marrón oscuro. Se comunican a través de chillidos maravillosos. ▪ Golondrina Común (Hirundo rustica) Es la más conocida por el hombre. Plumaje negro con reflejos azul, blanco por la zona inferior. Frente y garganta de color rojo. Cola muy larga y ahorquillada. Es algo mayor que el avión. Su cántico es el más melodioso. ▪ Avión Común (Delichum urbicum) Es el más pequeño de los 3. Alas largas y cola ahorquillada negra y corta. Cabeza azul metalizado, dorso y pecho en tonos blancos. Suele volar a altura más elevada que la golondrina e inferior en comparación con los vencejos. Son muy charlatanes con sus congéneres.
  5. 5. Vencejo Común (Apus apus) Pico pequeño negro que permite gran apertura para la captura de los insectos Longitud: 17-18,5cm Peso: 35-45gr Envergadura: 40-44cm Alimentación: insectos que capturan en vuelo. Cola ahorquillada Alas en forma de guadaña, lo que le permite volar con gran eficacia Garganta blanca Huevo de color blanco, con un tamaño de 25x16mm Nº huevos por puesta: 1 – 3 Período: mayo Periodo de incubación: 18 – 26 días Polluelos están en el nido: 25 – 49 días. Color marrón oscuro Machos y hembras son iguales. Los jóvenes se parecen mucho a los adultos Patas cortas, robustas y fuertes que le sirven para poder agarrase. La disposición de las mismas le hace imposible andar sobre ellas.
  6. 6. Golondrina Común (Hirundo rustica) Pico corto negro y plano pero de boca ancha lo que le permite una gran apertura para la captura de los insectos Longitud: 17-21cm (incluyendo la cola 3-6,5cm) Peso: 16-24 gr Envergadura: 32-35 cm Alimentación: insecto que capturan en vuelo. Collar negro Color negro con reflejos azules por arriba, blanco crema en la parte inferior Alas largas y puntiagudas Cola muy ahorquillada con las plumas más externas muy alargadas y finas. Con manchas blancas en las rectrices exteriores Nº huevos por puesta: 4-7 Período: mayo - junio Periodo de incubación: 14-16 días Polluelos están en el nido: días. Huevo de color blanco con manchas rojizas. Tamaño de 20x13mm Pueden realizar varias nidadas en el mismo veranos. Garganta y frente rojizas
  7. 7. Avión Común (Delichum urbicum) Alas marrón oscuro o negras Longitud: 12,5cm Peso: 16-23gr Envergadura: 26-29cm Alimentación: insectos que capturan en vuelo. o en el suelo Obispillo blanco Huevo de color blanco, con un tamaño de 19x13mm aprox. Nº huevos por puesta: 2-7 huevos Período: mayo-junio Periodo de incubación: 13–19 días Polluelos: 24 – 28 días aprenden a volar pero están con los papás en el nido hasta su primera migración de otoño.. Color negro con reflejos azules en la parte superior Machos y hembras son iguales, los jóvenes son parduzcos. Zona ventral blanca Cola mas pequeña y menos horquillada que la de la golondrina común Patas y dedos cubiertos de plumas
  8. 8. En un agujero de un tejado, una rejilla de ventilación, una persiana... Nido modesto hecho de plumas, paja y otros materiales que los padres pueden recoger en el aire durante el vuelo. Suelen anidar en colonias. Nido en forma de taza abierta en una superficie vertical con algún tipo de soporte. Normalmente lo realiza en el interior de edificios con acceso continuo al exterior. Construido con bolitas de barro y fibras vegetales. Pueden anidar en pequeñas colonias o de forma solitaria. Nido en forma redondeada con un orificio de entrada estrecho. Se sitúa debajo de los aleros de los tejados. Hecho de barro, es recubierto por afuera con paja y fibras de raíces, y por dentro con plumas, trozos de hebras, etc. Se reproducen en pequeñas colonias. Reproducción
  9. 9. Alimentación y Beneficio social La naturaleza ya inventó un insecticida natural (aves insectívoras) sin efectos adversos secundarios. ¿Sabías que estas especies nos aportan beneficios en cuanto…? - Son controladores de plagas de cultivos al alimentarse de insectos que son dañinos para los cultivos. - Son controladores de enfermedades ya que comen mosquitos transmisores de ellas. Cada individuo…. (TENEMOSQUETENER LA INFO CIERTA)
  10. 10. ¿Sabías qué… … Las patas de los vencejos son tan cortas que no pueden caminar en el suelo y que permanecen en vuelo ininterrumpido durante diez meses completos y sólo se posa dos meses para poner los huevos y criar a sus polluelos?. … Las golondrinas pueden recorrer distancias kilométricas al día para buscar barro para hacer sus nidos?. … Los aviones presentan sus cortas patas cubiertas de plumas, siendo una característica a diferenciar entre vencejos y golondrinas?. METERALGUNA FOTO O DIBUJO
  11. 11. Amenazas - El cambio climático está afectando tanto en la cría como en las distancias que deben recorrer estas aves en sus migraciones. A la hora de criar, una estación seca hace más difícil que encuentren agua y por tanto barro para realizar sus nidos. - El uso de insecticidas y herbicidas en la agricultura afecta tanto por la escasez de alimento (existen menos insectos) como por la toxicidad al comerlos. - La destrucción de nidos y de los lugares donde anidan. - Ciudades y pueblos más asépticos en los cuales se eliminan espacios donde estas aves pueden descansar y alimentarse (pérdida de seto, arbolado, etc).
  12. 12. Ley 8/2003 de 28 de octubre. Ley de la Flora y Fauna silvestres de Andalucía Aves, huevos, pollos y nidos están protegidos por la legislación europea, nacional y andaluza. “Infracción grave” Su destrucción, captura, molestia, etc., son consideradas como infracción grave, con multas de 601,02 € a 60.101,21 €uros.
  13. 13. ¿Cómo puedo ayudar…? - Si alguna de estas especies cría en tu edificio o ventana, no les molestes. - Puedes colocar un cacharro de barro con agua en tu ventana para que ellos, así como otras especies, puedan disponer de agua. - Participa en el censo de nidos de tu ciudad. Si conoces alguna zona donde haya nido de cualquiera de estas especies, por favor ponte en contacto con nosotros a través de: ??? email? Tlf? Ambas cosas?? - En tu día a día no uses insecticidas ni pesticidas en tu jardín, huerta o macetas. - Puedes plantar flores o colocar macetas en tus balcones y ventanas, eso potenciará la presencia de algunos insectos presa de estas especies. - Lo mas importante, ¡RESPÉTALAS! ¡¡SON NUESTROS INSECTICIDAS NATURALES!!
  14. 14. Muro de los vencejos (colonia del Puerto Pesquero de Barbate) Muro de losVencejos Actualmente en construcción. La Consejería de Fomento atendió nuestra petición y el muro está creciendo. Esperamos que sea posible su utilización por la colonia en este año 2020, albergará 120 cajas nidos. Durante más de 60 años la antigua Fábrica de Hielo del puerto pesquero alojó a una colonia de vencejo común de más de 40 parejas, luchamos por su mantenimiento hasta el abandono de los pollos de la misma, tras su demolición reivindicamos desde la Agrupación de Voluntarios Trafalgar la construcción de un muro donde se habilitaran los huecos para las futuras nidificaciones.
  15. 15. ¿Qué hacer si encuentras un pollo o un adulto en el suelo? - Colócalo en una caja de cartón con agujeros donde pueda estar tranquilo y mantelo en una zona donde no le de el sol directo. - No le intentes dar de comer ni beber. - Si está herido, no intestes realizar ninguna cura. - Comunícalo a tus padres para que avisen al 112 desde allí te derivarán al CREA del Puerto de Santa María. - También puedes entregarlo en la policía local, guardia civil o agente forestal de tu municipio o con contacta con Voluntarios Trafalgar: 670 271 105
  16. 16. Presentación para niños https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xBoHlcyBOFc. Realización de cajas nidos https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ux2scPgqauo La Aventura del Saber: aves urbanas https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JYlmPD16alc Ecourbe (vencejos) https://ecourbe.org/2019/05/26/descarga-la-silueta-de-vencejo-para-el-world-swift-day/ Voluntarios Trafalgar (vencejos) https://trafalgarsite.wordpress.com/2020/03/12/la-junta-de-andalucia-construye-el-nuevo- hogar-para-la-colonia-de-vencejos-comunes-del-puerto-pesquero-de-barbate-12-03-2020/ Recursos para escolares:

