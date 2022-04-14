Tips to Improve Your Public Speaking Skills.pptx

Successfully reported this slideshow.

Public speaking is a valuable ability, whether you're called upon to give a talk at a companion's wedding, move volunteers at an establishment event, or memorialize a companion or relative at an entombment administration. Whether or not you make customary presentations before a get-together, making strong manner of speaking capacities can help you adjust and chip away at your overall confidence in excited or upsetting conditions, especially expecting that you live with social anxiety issues. Here are a few public speaking tips to get you started.

Public speaking is a valuable ability, whether you're called upon to give a talk at a companion's wedding, move volunteers at an establishment event, or memorialize a companion or relative at an entombment administration. Whether or not you make customary presentations before a get-together, making strong manner of speaking capacities can help you adjust and chip away at your overall confidence in excited or upsetting conditions, especially expecting that you live with social anxiety issues. Here are a few public speaking tips to get you started.

  1. 1. Public speaking is a valuable ability, whether you're called upon to give a talk at a companion's wedding, move volunteers at an establishment event, or memorialize a companion or relative at an entombment administration. Whether or not you make customary presentations before a get-together, making strong manner of speaking capacities can help you adjust and chip away at your overall confidence in excited or upsetting conditions, especially expecting that you live with social anxiety issue. Here are a few public speaking tips to get you started.
  2. 2. Know Your Audience Do some research on the people who will hear your presentation. What you learn can help inform what you say and how you say it. Consider: • Their makeup (age group, sex, likely opinions—anything that might affect how they perceive your message and delivery) • Their familiarity or expertise with your topic. Get on their level. For example, don't bore a room full of experts with the basics. Likewise, if your audience is new to the topic, fill in the gaps so you can begin on an even footing. • Their purpose in hearing your speech. Why are they here? • Their expectations. How will your presentation benefit them? What can they get out of their investment of time?
  3. 3. Know Your Material Don't fake your way through; your speech will come off as lifeless. Instead, learn all you can about the subject. Be a confident, credible authority your audience can trust. If you're presenting a certain position, your passion can help engage and motivate your audience.
  4. 4. Snatch and Keep Their Consideration At most, you have about 60 seconds to introduce your topic and get your audience's attention. Use this time to ask a rhetorical thought- provoking question, tell a captivating story, or share a shocking statistic—anything that might intrigue them enough to continue listening. Acknowledge your audience as soon as you take the stage so you seem like a "real" person inviting a conversation.
  5. 5. Use Diaphragmatic Unwinding Your voice is your most important tool as a public speaker. One simple way to improve your voice is by learning to breathe fully and deeply from your diaphragm.
  6. 6. Use Strong Non-Verbal Communication Body language helps you communicate without words. The combination of facial expressions, gestures, and movements conveys what's going on in your mind.
  7. 7. Make Eye Contact Connect visually with the individuals in your audience. If they feel seen, you're more likely to be heard. Moreover, eye contact conveys sincerity, empathy, honesty, and intimacy.
  8. 8. Don't Fill the Pauses Great public speakers often pause for two or three seconds (or even longer) between thoughts. A well-placed pause can: • Give the audience time to digest what you've said • Help you sound confident and in control • Convey drama, thoughtfulness, emotion, or the importance of the point you just made
  9. 9. Ask for Feedback After your speech, request feedback. For example, distribute a short survey, or simply ask your audience, "Is there anything I could improve upon in this presentation to help your understanding of topic?" The answers can help you identify areas in which you need to improve and thus advance your public speaking skills.

