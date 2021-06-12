Access to electronic information resources in libraries

Recent advances in the field of Information Technology have already influenced the life in more than one direction. Its impact on the field of Library and Information Science is also quite significant, more so in advanced countries. Most obviously the situation is a resultant of the growth of electronic publishing and of networks that facilitate scholarly communication. Technological advances, especially the Information Technology are facilitating a fascinating change in libraries with a vision and are trying to accommodate all types of media for providing electronic information services to the users in a more convenient and effective way. The article describes various types of eminent Electronic resources used in libraries. It briefly touches their advantages, disadvantages and usage in libraries.