CUENTOS COVID,19

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
¡Elena tiene poder caza-coronavirus! Un día la pequeña Elena descubrió que todos los niños deben quedarse en casa. Elena n...
Mama abrazaba mucho a su pequeña, pero Elena aun así seguía triste y enfadada, no podía hacer nada de lo que la gusta y ap...
Entonces, ¿qué más podemos hacer para protegernos y proteger a otros del coronavirus? 1. En primer lugar lavarse las manos...
Scanned with CamScanner
Scanned with CamScanner
UN VIAJE POR EL MUNDO HECHO POR CECILIA
Esta foto de Autor desconocido está bajo licencia CC BY-SA Esta foto de Autor desconocido está bajo licencia CC BY-SA Esta...
CHINA: CHINA ES EL PAÍS MÁS POBLADO DEL MUNDO. EN ÉL VIVEN 1.380 MILLONES DE PERSONAS, EL DOBLE DEL NÚMERO DE PERSONAS QUE...
Esta foto de Autor desconocido está bajo licencia CC BY-SA YO ME QUEDO EN CASA Y MI PROFE ME MANDA LAS TAREAS. POR LA TARD...
CORONA TIME Todo empezó a finales del dos mil diecinueve cuando apareció por primera vez el “CORONA VIRUS” o también conoc...
Había una vez una niña pequeña llamada Sara que no le gustaba estar en cuarentena porque quería jugar en el parque con sus...
MI GATO Y YO ¡Hola! Me llamo Víctor y curso 6º de primaria y os voy a contar cómo pasamos el tiempo mi gato y yo durante e...
Había una vez una joven chica llamada Mica. Hace unos días, habían conocido un virus nuevo llamado “coronavirus . Al princ...
PERSONAJES: Dog, el perro. La madre: Susana. El padre: Pedro. Hijos: María (15 años), Marcos (12 años), Mar (11 años), Mar...
El Coronavirus Hola me llamo Dani y os quiero contar que hay mucha gente que habla sobre algo que se llama el coronavirus....
En un lugar muy lejano, el bosque encantado, había una pequeña casa de madera. Dentro de la casa había un muchacho llamado...
duende se quedó más tranquilo y le invitó a Miguel a conocer su aldea. Él sabía que no podía salir de casa, porque su abue...
estado regañando a Miguel y era un lugar extraordinario, así que le pidió perdón. Camila, también le pidió perdón por habe...
CUENTOS COVID,19
CUENTOS COVID,19
CUENTOS COVID,19
CUENTOS COVID,19
CUENTOS COVID,19
CUENTOS COVID,19
CUENTOS COVID,19
CUENTOS COVID,19
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

CUENTOS COVID,19

36 views

Published on

Cuentos 6ºA Villalpando

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

CUENTOS COVID,19

  1. 1. ¡Elena tiene poder caza-coronavirus! Un día la pequeña Elena descubrió que todos los niños deben quedarse en casa. Elena no irá a la guardería y su hermano Fer no irá a la escuela, Mamá tampoco irá a trabajar. El señor de la televisión usaba palabras muy difíciles: virus, pandemia, cuarentena………….. Elena no entendía nada de esto. Además Mama parecía asustada. Elena quería hacer algo:  Quería ir a jugar fueracon su mejor amiga María, pero Mamá dijo que NO!  Quería ir al parque, pero mama dijo que NO!  Quería salira por su helado favorito, pero Mamá dijo que NO!  Quería ir a ver a su abuela, pero Mamá también dijo que NO!
  2. 2. Mama abrazaba mucho a su pequeña, pero Elena aun así seguía triste y enfadada, no podía hacer nada de lo que la gusta y apetece. Se puso a llorar mucho. Y cuando Elena ya se sintió más tranquila empezó a preguntar: ¿Qué es este coronavirus? Los virus se ven diferentes y se comportan de manera diferente, pero tienen una cosa en común: todos son tan pequeños que no podemos verlos a simple vista. Los especialistas están mirando virus a través de microscopios, es decir, dispositivos que amplían la imagen millones de veces. Gracias al microscopio el coronavirus fue visto por primera vez. Fue llamado así porque parece que lleva una corona. ¿Y quién sabe, tal vez el coronavirus incluso se siente como un rey? Además, se multiplica muy rápidamente, así que cada día hay más de estos pequeños bichitos, más, más, más…..cada día más, y ya está en todo el mundo, en Europa, Asia, África, América…….esta por todos los lados. ¿Y la Pandemia, qué es? A veces sucede que enfermamos. Esto es normal, pero cuando muchas personas tienen la misma enfermedad al mismo tiempo y en muchos sitios se llama Pandemia. Cuando una persona tiene un virus, tal vez completamente inconscientemente lo pasa a otra persona y de esta manera se enferman más y más personas. Algunas personas son resistentes al virus, sus cuerpos son resistentes, fuertes y saludables, así ni siquiera lo notan. Sin embargo, el virus todavía está en ellos y cuando tal persona irá ver a un amigo, a un bar o a visitar su abuela, tal vez puede transmitir el virus, por ejemplo, estornudando. Entonces la mejor solución, cuando hay una epidemia, que te quedes en casa, sin salir, incluso cuando estás sana. Esto de quedarnos todos en casa se llama Cuarentena!
  3. 3. Entonces, ¿qué más podemos hacer para protegernos y proteger a otros del coronavirus? 1. En primer lugar lavarse las manos muy frecuentemente, también después de soplar los mocos. 2. Los coronavirus tienen mucho miedo al jabón. Para ahuyentarlos, debes lavarte bien las manos y frotarlos por lo menos 20 segundos. 3. Cuando toses o estornudas, no te tapes la boca con la mano, hazlo mejor con el codo. 4. Evita tocar los ojos, la nariz o la boca, Coronavirus ama estos lugares y es por donde entra en el cuerpo. 5. No te lamas los dedos y no metas las manos a la boca. 6. ¡Quédate en casa! Hazlo por ti, por mí y por todos a quien quieres. Elena ya sabe y entiende todo sobre el coronavirus, pandemia y cuarentena. Se queda en casacon su súper poder caza-coronavirus! Depende mucho del comportamiento de cada uno de nosotros, no importa la edad que tengas. Tú también puedes! Tienes ese poder!
  4. 4. Scanned with CamScanner
  5. 5. Scanned with CamScanner
  6. 6. UN VIAJE POR EL MUNDO HECHO POR CECILIA
  7. 7. Esta foto de Autor desconocido está bajo licencia CC BY-SA Esta foto de Autor desconocido está bajo licencia CC BY-SA Esta foto de Autor desconocido está bajo HOLA ME LLAMO CECILIA Y HOY VAMOS A CONOCER: CHINA, ITALIA Y ESPAÑA.
  8. 8. CHINA: CHINA ES EL PAÍS MÁS POBLADO DEL MUNDO. EN ÉL VIVEN 1.380 MILLONES DE PERSONAS, EL DOBLE DEL NÚMERO DE PERSONAS QUE EN EUROPA. YO ME HE ENTERADO Y DICEN QUE HAY UN BICHITO MALO QUE MATA A LAS PERSONAS. ALLÍ ES DONDE EMPEZÓ TODO, PORQUE ELLOS COMEN COSAS DIFERENTES, COMO: RATAS, PERROS, MURCIÉLAGOS… ES EL MURCIÉLAGO EL QUE EMPEZÓ TODO ESTO POR QUE SE LO COMIERON LOS CHINOS Y SE CONTAGIARON Y ESE VIRUS HA VIAJADO POR CASI TODO EL MUNDO. ALLÍ SE HAN CERRADO LOS COLES Y SE HAN TENIDO QUE QUEDAR EN CASA EN CUARENTENA, QUE ES NO SALIR. ITALIA: ITALIA ES UN PAÍS DE EUROPA DEL SUR, QUE FORMA PARTE DE LA UNIÓN EUROPEA. ALLÍ TAMBIEN HA LLEGADO EL BICHITO LLAMADO COVID-19 MUNDIALMENTE CONOCIDO COMO CORONAVIRUS. LA GENTE NO SABE POR QUÉ ESTE BICHITO LLEGÓ A ITALIA PERO TAMBIÉN SE TUVIERON QUE QUEDAR EN CASITA. HUBO UN ITALIANO QUE SE CONTAGIÓ Y VINO A ESPAÑA Y FUE POR ESO POR LO QUE ESPAÑA SE CONTAGIÓ. AHORA MISMO ITALIA ES EL PAÍS CON MÁS CONTAGIADOS EN EL MUNDO PERO SEGURO QUE LA CIFRA DE CONTAGIADOS IRÁ BAJANDO. ESPAÑA: ESPAÑA ES UN PAÍS QUE ESTÁ EN EUROPA. EN ESPAÑA EL BICHITO NOS HA DEJADO MUCHOS MUERTOS, SOBRE TODO LOS ABUELETES, PERO COMO EN OTROS PAISES, NOS HEMOS TENIDO QUE QUEDAR EN CASITA. A MÍ ME HAN DICHO QUE PARA COMBATIR EL VIRUS TENEMOS QUE LAVARNOS MUCHO LAS MANOS Y CUANDO SALGAMOS LLEVARNOS GEL DESINFECTANTE, MASCARILLA, GUANTES Y SOBRE TODO NO SALIR DE CASA SI NO ES NECESARIO.
  9. 9. Esta foto de Autor desconocido está bajo licencia CC BY-SA YO ME QUEDO EN CASA Y MI PROFE ME MANDA LAS TAREAS. POR LA TARDE ME DIVIERTO CON MI MADRE. ESPERO QUE LO HAYAIS ENTENDIDO TODO.
  10. 10. CORONA TIME Todo empezó a finales del dos mil diecinueve cuando apareció por primera vez el “CORONA VIRUS” o también conocido por “covid-19”. Apareció en China, parecía una gripe normal, pero aun no sabíamos de lo que era capaz. Se cree que apareció de murciélagos, o eso dicen, pero es que algunos chinos ¡¡comían murciélagos!! De pronto se empezó a extender a una velocidad ¡¡MUNDIAL!! . Primero se fue extendiendo por toda China y se tomaron medidas pero un poco tarde. Las medidas fueron: “NO SALIR DE CASA” solo salir lo necesario y con mascarilla etc. Poco a poco fueron cayendo más países como: Italia, Estados unidos… Hasta que un día llegó a “ESPAÑA” Se fueron tomando medidas como: Salir de casa solo para lo necesario, las clases y los trabajos desde casa, siempre que salimos con guantes y mascarilla. Actualmente la gente a las ocho de la tarde sale a los balcones a aplaudir a todos los sanitarios. Espero que se acabe pronto. FIN Camilo 14 de abril de 2020
  11. 11. Había una vez una niña pequeña llamada Sara que no le gustaba estar en cuarentena porque quería jugar en el parque con sus amigas. Siempre sus padres le hacían compañía e intentaban que no se aburriera. Sara y su madre siempre hacían recetas como, churros, crepes, bizcocho…Ella echaba mucho de menos a sus abuelos pero sabía que quedarse en casa es mucho mejor. Siempre veía las noticias aunque no entendía todo y se lo preguntaba a sus padres. Su padre siempre tenía que salir a hacer la compra o a tirar la basura. A Sara le obligaban a ponerse guantes, mascarilla y no acercarse mucho a las personas. Sara empezaba a agobiarse por estar tanto tiempo confinada en casa y se hizo un rincón en el balcón para leer, hacer ejercicio y aplaudir con sus padres. Fátima.
  12. 12. MI GATO Y YO ¡Hola! Me llamo Víctor y curso 6º de primaria y os voy a contar cómo pasamos el tiempo mi gato y yo durante estos días. Mi gato está muy raro, no entiende que estemos todos en casa, yo ya le he explicado que fuera hay un virus muy malo que enferma a la gente, aunque no podamos verlo, llamado coronavirus. Al virus le gusta viajar y siempre lo hace acompañado, pues lo hace a través de la gente. Ha venido desde China y está visitando todas las ciudades del mundo. Pero para que se marche pronto, todos nos tenemos que quedar en casa. Aun así, nos lavamos las manos con agua y jabón con frecuencia. Mi gato está flipando, cuando le salpico sale corriendo. Ya no se asusta cuando estornudo y me ve poniéndome la boca en el codo. Me mira raro, pero con cariño. Durante el día, nos levantamos pronto y después de desayunar hacemos las tareas que nos mandan desde el colegio. Después de comer, jugamos con la consola al “fortnite” con los amigos, vemos series en la televisión, me peleo con mi hermano, etc. Todos los días a las ocho, salimos al balcón para aplaudir por todas las personas que están trabajando por nosotros: sanitarios, personal de supermercados, limpieza, fuerzas de seguridad del estado, etc. Cuando pasan por nuestra calle las ambulancias y los coches de la policía, suenan las sirenas y todos aplaudimos con más ganas a su paso. Mi gato solo maúlla, pero con eso es suficiente, de momento, los gatos no saben aplaudir. Cada día que pasa es un día menos para que todos los niños y niñas podamos volver al colegio, abrazarnos, jugar, reír, aprender… Sé que esto pasará pronto, mientras tanto mi balcón es mi pequeño parque en la ciudad, con su banco, sus macetas con plantas llenas de flores que nos recuerdan que ya es primavera, aunque no podamos salir a la calle y mi gato un fiel compañero de juegos. FIN
  13. 13. Había una vez una joven chica llamada Mica. Hace unos días, habían conocido un virus nuevo llamado “coronavirus . Al principio la familia de Mico y Mica, se asustó, pero la situación fue empeorando poco a poco. En las noticias habían dicho que había que quedarse en casa 15 días hasta que se calme un poco la situación. Cuando empezó era solo ver la televisión, pero Mica cada vez pensaba más en qué podía hacer… Un día, limpiando el trastero, encontraron muchas cosas: libros, puzles, pinturas, etc… Mica entusiasmada llamó a su familia para que fueran al salón y jugasen a juegos de mesa. Ahí se pasaron horas divirtiéndose. Les dio tiempo a limpiar toda la casa, e incluso construyeron una cabaña con mantas y sillas. Como todo niño, llegó la hora de que hiciera las tareas. Cuando terminó, llamó a su profesora y estuvieron charlando un poco Mica, su madre y la profesora. Y así diariamente… Mica ya empezaba a echar de menos a todos sus amigos. ¡Y por fin! Al acabar la cuarentena, Mica, fue temprano al colegio y vio a todos sus amigos. ¡¡ Gracias a todo esto puede acabar! (KATHALINA)
  14. 14. PERSONAJES: Dog, el perro. La madre: Susana. El padre: Pedro. Hijos: María (15 años), Marcos (12 años), Mar (11 años), Martín (8 años), Marta (1 año). Abuelos y primos. Feliz. HISTORIA: Hola, me llamo Dog, tengo unos dueños muy majos que tienen cinco niñas. Están todos los días en mi casa y no sé por qué. Antes Mar, Marcos y Martín iban al cole y María iba al instituto. Eso pasaba antes y ahora están en casa. María tiene cara de enfadada porque ya no sale con sus amigos, a veces solo sale para dar un paseo y se aburre porque no ve a nadie. Cuando me sacan de paseo, es todo muy extraño porque las calles están casi vacías. En el parque al que íbamos a jugar, la parte de los columpios tiene una cinta de poli. Ya entiendo por qué Mar y Martín no van al parque. Además los humanos llevan una tela rara en la cara, no sé si es para no morderse. El otro día me crucé con mi amigo Feliz que es un dálmata que vive cerca, y me decía que su familia no salía de casa. Todas los días, por la tarde, Susana y Pedro llaman a los abus y primos, se preguntan cómo están y les piden que no salgan, sobre todo a los abuelos. Todos los días a la misma hora salimos al balcón y toda la familia se pone a aplaudir. Los vecinos ponen música y aplauden, no sé lo que celebran, pero yo me pongo a ladrar. Estoy contento de que estén en casa porque me hacen caso, pero estoy deseando volver a dar largos paseos e ir al parque para jugar con los niños, así que espero que se les pase pronto esto a los humanos. FIN KIM
  15. 15. El Coronavirus Hola me llamo Dani y os quiero contar que hay mucha gente que habla sobre algo que se llama el coronavirus. Una vez les pregunté a mis padres qué era el coronavirus y ellos me dijeron que era un virus que afecta a las vías respiratorias. Yo me asusté mucho, pero mis padres me dijeron que a mí no me afecta casi, pero también me dijeron que sí lo podía pasar. Me asusté por si se lo podía pasar a mis padres, a mis abuelos y a mis amigos. Después de que hubiera escuchado esto, mis padres me dijeron los síntomas: tos, fiebre y que cuesta más respirar. Les dije a mis amigos que hiciéramos cuarentena para evitar que se expanda. Nos pusimos tapa bocas, guantes y evitábamos toser para no asustar a las personas cuando salíamos. Fue muy duro todo, pero al final logramos detener al coronavirus. Fin LUAR
  16. 16. En un lugar muy lejano, el bosque encantado, había una pequeña casa de madera. Dentro de la casa había un muchacho llamado Miguel. Él, tenía una familia, pero sus padres habían fallecido, así que vivía con su abuela y su hermana pequeña, Camila. A Miguel, le encantaba dibujar cosas de la naturaleza, salir a explorar y jugar al aire libre… Miguel ya estaba harto de que su abuela no le dejara salir, ni dar un paso hacia el exterior. Un día Miguel, estaba en su habitación y pensó que él en toda su vida no había salido fuera de su casa. Él era un niño aventurero y muy valiente. Su abuelita, le contaba cada noche algo sobre sus padres. Una noche, la abuelita arriesgándose a que Miguel se pusiera triste le contó lo sucedido: Miguel, el bosque encantado, es un lugar donde nadie ha entrado, solo tus padres una vez y acabaron muertos nada más entrar, no se sabe por qué. Miguel, como era tan valiente, no tenía miedo. A la mañana siguiente, Miguel estaba estudiando en su habitación y de repente oyó fuera un ruido muy extraño. Él, se asomó a la ventana y contempló un lugar inolvidable, lleno de hadas y duendes, que vivían en pequeñas setas rojas. Miguel se quedó boquiabierto e intentó atraerles para hablar con ellos. Dio golpes en la ventana y grito, pero nadie le oía. Él, estaba tan desesperando, que abrió la ventana y sacó la mano. De repente un duende distraído de los demás, miró a Miguel muy asustado. El niño, le dijo que no le iba a hacer daño y que era bueno. El MIGUEL EN EL BOSQUE ENCANTADO
  17. 17. duende se quedó más tranquilo y le invitó a Miguel a conocer su aldea. Él sabía que no podía salir de casa, porque su abuelita no le dejaba, pero como era muy valiente, salió sin que nadie se diera cuenta. Miguel, era feliz en aquel lugar, le acogieron como uno más, pero tenía el remordimiento, de que tenía que ir se a casa para cenar. Llegaron las nueve de la noche y Miguel prometió a los duendes y a las hadas que mañana volvería a verles toda la tarde. Después de cenar, Miguel estaba ilusionado y quería que fuera ya mañana, para ir a visitarles. Al día siguiente, Miguel, por la mañana hacía las tareas y por la tarde, visitaba a los duendes y a las hadas. Así estuvo una semana entera. Llegó el lunes e hizo lo mismo, por la mañana hizo las tareas y por la tarde visitó a los duendes y a las hadas. Pero esta vez, no le salió bien la jugada, su hermana Camila, le observaba desde la ventana de su habitación. Camila gritó: - Miguel. Él, le dijo a Camila: - Por favor no se lo digas a la abuelita, que si no me va a castigar toda mi vida. Camila, se lo dijo a la abuelita y así fue, a él, le castigó toda la vida sin salir de su habitación. Un día, Miguel se encontró a su abuelita en la habitación y este le dijo a la abuelita: - por favor, déjame salir, fuera de la casa, es algo imprescindible para nosotros, quiero ver el sol, el agua, las plantas, los animales…. La abuelita le dijo a Miguel: - a ver, Miguel, yo no quiero que salgas al exterior, porque mira lo que les pasó a tus padres. Él, le dijo: - mira ven, te lo enseñaré. Los dos salieron de la casa y la abuelita se quedó muy impresionada, vio lo mismo que Miguel al principio. A la abuelita, le empezaron a caer bastante bien aquellas criaturas, así que al día siguiente volvieron a verlas. La abuelita se divertía mucho: jugaba al escondite, saltaba a la comba con ellos, hacía carreras de sacos. La abuelita, se dio cuenta de que había
  18. 18. estado regañando a Miguel y era un lugar extraordinario, así que le pidió perdón. Camila, también le pidió perdón por haberse chivado de él. Se llevaban tan bien la abuelita, Miguel, Camila, los duendes y las hadas que decidieron que las hadas y los duendes se quedaran a dormir en la casa, como una familia. Todos estaban muy contentos: la abuelita, porque le ayudaban los duendes y las hadas a cocinar, a planchar, a doblar la ropa…, Camila, porque jugaba con las hadas y Miguel, porque salía cada día a explorar, a jugar y a pintar cuadros de la naturaleza al bosque encantado. Vivieron como una autentica familia y todos fueron muy felices. FIN SANDRA

×