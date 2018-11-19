Proyecto Escolar PEQUEÑOS PERIODISTAS DEL SIGLO XXI (2017-2018)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
PROYECTO ESCOLAR DE PEQUEÑOS PERIODISTAS DEL SIGLO XXI 2017- 2018 1. DATOS INFORMATIVOS: Nombre de la Institución: “Rosa J...
capacidad crítica de la realidad mediante actividades que incluyen periódico mural, folletos y locución de radio instituci...
6. PRODUCTO INTERDISCIPLINARIO 7. ACTIVIDADES: Se detallan a continuación: BLOQUE CONTENIDOS SUBTEMAS 1 PERIODISMO a. Peri...
3 GÉNEROS PERIODÍSTIC OS a. La Noticia  Elementos de la noticia  Taller de Lectura e identificación de Noticias  Estruc...
 Los artistas gráficos - les corresponde decidir sobre el diseño del periódico. (colores, tipo de fuente, tamaño de cada ...
11.CRONOGRAMA: ACTIVIDADES AGOS SEPT OCTUBRE NOVIEMBRE DICIEMBRE ENERO FEBRERO MARZO ABRIL MAYO JUNIO 2 3 4 2 3 4 5 1 2 3 ...
de proyectos Construcción de anecdotario Visitas a los proyectos Entrega de notas parciales Intercambio de experiencias de...
ACTIVIDADES AGOS SEPT OCTUBRE NOVIEMBRE DICIEMBRE ENERO FEBRERO MARZO ABRIL MAYO JUNIO 2 3 4 2 3 4 5 1 2 3 4 5 1 2 3 4 5 1...
11.1 SEGUIMIENTO ACTIVIDADES CUMPLIÓ NO CUMPLIÓ OBSERVACIONES  Características de un periodista  Habilidades periodístic...
 Taller de lectura según nivel escolar  Taller de escritura según nivel escolar 12. BIBLIOGRAFÍA: 13.FIRMAS DE PRESENTAC...
MIEMBROS DEL PROYECTO NÓMINA DE LOS NIÑOS Y NIÑAS DEL PROYECTO DE PEQUEÑOS PERIODISTAS DEL SIGLO XXI 2017-2018 N° Orden Ap...
PLANIFICACIÓN DEFASESDE TRABAJO: Nombre del producto/ producto: Quimestre: _____________ Mes: __________________ Fase Sema...
Escuela de Educación Básica “Rosa Josefina Burneo de Burneo” El Valle - Turunuma Año Lectivo 2017-2018 ___________________...
Instrumento 7: Roles, responsabilidades y actividades basadas en metas parciales y finales. Nombre: Nivel: Básica Elementa...
Instrumento 7: Roles, responsabilidades y actividades basadas en metas parciales y finales. Nombre: Nivel: Básica Elementa...
I Recital de Poesía ecuatoriana M edardo Ángel Silva Interdisciplinario - Artístico - Cultural Instrumento 7: Roles, respo...
Interdisciplinario - Artístico - Cultural Instrumento 7: Roles, responsabilidades y actividades basadas en metas parciales...
Instrumento 7: Roles, responsabilidades y actividades basadas en metas parciales y finales. Nombre: Nivel: Básica Elementa...
I Recital de Poesía ecuatoriana Medardo Ángel Silva Interdisciplinario - Artístico - Cultural Instrumento 7: Roles, respon...
Interdisciplinario - Artístico - Cultural Instrumento 7: Roles, responsabilidades y actividades basadas en metas parciales...
I Recital de Poesía ecuatoriana M edardo Ángel Silva Interdisciplinario - Artístico - Cultural Instrumento 7: Roles, respo...
I Recital de Poesía ecuatoriana M edardo Ángel Silva Interdisciplinario - Artístico - Cultural Instrumento 7: Roles, respo...
Escuela de Educación Básica “Rosa Josefina Burneo de Burneo” El Valle - Turunuma Año Lectivo 2017-2018 REGISTRO DE ASISTEN...
Escuela de Educación Básica “Rosa Josefina Burneo de Burneo” El Valle - Turunuma Año Lectivo 2017-2018 REGISTRO DE ASISTEN...
Escuela de Educación Básica “Rosa Josefina Burneo de Burneo” El Valle - Turunuma Año Lectivo 2017-2018 PROYECTO DE _______...
Escuela de Educación Básica “Rosa Josefina Burneo de Burneo” El Valle - Turunuma Año Lectivo 2017-2018 PROYECTO DE _______...
Escuela de Educación Básica “Rosa Josefina Burneo de Burneo” El Valle - Turunuma Año Lectivo 2017-2018 PROYECTO DE _______...
  1. 1. PROYECTO ESCOLAR DE PEQUEÑOS PERIODISTAS DEL SIGLO XXI 2017- 2018 1. DATOS INFORMATIVOS: Nombre de la Institución: “Rosa Josefina Burneo de Burneo” Zona: 7 Distrito: 11D01 Circuito: C08_ 15_19 Año Lectivo: 2017 2018 Nombre del Proyecto: PEQUEÑOS PERIODISTAS DEL SIGLO XXI Problemática identificada: En la actualidad el periodismo estudiantil de la institución educativa, cuenta con un grupo de estudiantes, que tienen desarrolladas escasa destrezas de comunicación, pero que estimulados desde las cátedras de lenguaje y literatura, se convertirán en periodistas, aunque la finalidad no es meramente de informar, más bien, de lograr una formación de los niños y los jóvenes en el buen uso de la comunicación. Campo de acción: Producto interdisciplinario: (Solución a la problemática) Los estudiantes que consumen medios de información en su centro de estudios, adoptarán el hábito de estar informados y utilizar los medios informativos como instrumentos de participación ciudadana. Los estudiantes periodistas aprenden periodismo mientras hacen periodismo. Los errores por descuidos y por impulsos serán inevitables, pero siempre corregidos y de ser graves y culposos serán sancionados. Subnivel Media Número de estudiantes del club: 27 Nombre del facilitador: Prof. Víctor Maza Nombre del proyecto: PEQUEÑOS PERIODISTAS DEL SIGLO XXI Fecha de inicio: Fecha de terminación: Lema del Proyecto: Los niños también informan Logotipo: 2. PROBLEMÁTICA Se ha evidenciado un porcentaje significativo de estudiantes que presentan escaso interés por la lectura y por el análisis crítico de la misma. Para que los estudiantes se integren en un grupo social, homogéneo, que posibilite el desarrollo integral de sus habilidades para expresarse mediante la redacción y confección de artículos y temas de diversa índole que pongan de manifiesto su
  2. 2. capacidad crítica de la realidad mediante actividades que incluyen periódico mural, folletos y locución de radio institucional. 3. OBJETIVOS: a. OBJETIVO GENERAL: Fomentar y mejorar las relaciones sociales en comunidad, así como fortalecer las herramientas de comunicación en los estudiantes con el ejercicio de prácticas periodísticas radio y prensa institucional con la participación activa. b. OBJETIVOS ESPECÍFICOS: (mínimo 3) 1. Fomentar el sentido crítico y espontáneo en los estudiantes con responsabilidad y compromiso social apegándonos a las normativas vigentes de la Ley de Comunicación. 2. Estimular el espíritu de iniciativa y el sentido de responsabilidad que nace del trabajo compartido. 3. Brindar un espacio desde el grupo de periodistas hacia la institución donde los actores educativos podrán expresar sus sugerencias diarias en cuanto a las actividades que se efectúen dentro y fuera de la institución. 4. Motivar en todo el alumnado los valores cívicos, morales y humanos con la presentación de la cartelera y su descripción según el calendario festivo y patrio de nuestro país. 4. IMPORTANCIA: El presente escolar es importante porque permitirá ejercitar la expresión oral y escrita con actividades de intercomunicación que motivarán a la integración y además promoverá la participación estudiantil como gestores de la comunicación libre y democrática elaborando un medio de comunicación radial y escrito interno donde los estudiantes vivirán la experiencia de socializar ideas, críticas, investigaciones y comentarios con sus pares. 5. VALORES Y COMPROMISOS: Nos proponemos a realizar y a cumplir los siguientes valores y compromisos: Valores: • Asistir puntualmente a las actividades programadas para la realización de las clases y actividades programadas. • Traer puntualmente el material a utilizarse. • Mantener el orden y la disciplina • Respetar y valorar el criterio y trabajos de los demás. • Participar activamente y en forma responsable en dichas actividades. • Realizar una crítica constructiva a cada acción emprendida. Compromisos: • Responsabilidad • Puntualidad • Respeto • Amor • Paz • Gratitud • Compromiso • Honestidad • Compañerismo • Solidaridad • Identidad. • Espontaneidad
  3. 3. 6. PRODUCTO INTERDISCIPLINARIO 7. ACTIVIDADES: Se detallan a continuación: BLOQUE CONTENIDOS SUBTEMAS 1 PERIODISMO a. Periodismo y Periodista  Características de un periodista  Habilidades periodísticas b. La Información  Tipos de Información 2 MEDIOS DE COMUNCACIÓ N a. La Comunicación  Medios de Comunicación  Ley orgánica de comunicación del Ecuador b. Radio  Libreto para radio  Elementos de un programa radial  Ejercicios de locución  Taller de radio escolar c. Prensa Escrita  Taller de Lectura de prensa escrita  Tipos de Prensa Escrita  Ejemplos de Prensa escrita El periodismoforma parte del ser humano para poder contar los aspectos significativos que han sucedido con respecto al medio ambiente. El periodismo como tal nace en Roma El primer periódico en la historia del periodismo que fue impreso se publicó en Alemania, en el año 1457. Crear un mediode comunicación digital. Escritura y diálogos de temas de interés a través de publicación en prensa digital y radio Entrevistas a deportistas de la institución
  4. 4. 3 GÉNEROS PERIODÍSTIC OS a. La Noticia  Elementos de la noticia  Taller de Lectura e identificación de Noticias  Estructura de la noticia  Taller redactar noticia b. La Entrevista  Cómo formular preguntas  Tipos de preguntas  Temas para entrevistas  Taller formular entrevista  Redactar resumen de entrevistas c. El Reportaje  Investigación de Campo  Tipos de reportajes  Estructura del reportaje  Taller de lectura de reportajes  Taller periodistas de campo  Redacción de Reportaje  Citar la fuente d. Opinión  Editorial  Comentario  Artículo de opinión  Ley de Comunicación 4 PERIÓDICO a. Producción de prensa escrita  Características  Estructura  Objetivo de esta producción  Funcionamiento interno  Credibilidad de la prensa  Difusión y venta 5 LECTURA a. Evaluación  Taller de lectura según nivel escolar 6 ESCRITURA a) Evaluación  Taller de escritura según nivel escolar Las tareas de los integrantes del club serán presentadas en talleres de capacitación encaminadas a la formación de:  El director del periódico- es el estudiante encargado de coordinar todo el grupo. Recordar que el maestro es un asesor. Escribirá siempre el editorial principal en cada nueva edición.  El jefe de información - se encarga de dar las asignaciones a los reporteros, les sugiere historias que cubrir, gente que entrevistar, etc. Los reporteros - que se ocupan en buscar las noticias y escribirlas.  Los columnistas - escriben artículos donde opinan sobre temas de interés para todos.  Los correctores - aquellos estudiantes que sean buenos en gramática se pueden encargar de las correcciones.  Los fotógrafos - acompañan a los reporteros para tomar las fotografías que van con las noticias.  Los ilustradores - los que tengan habilidad para el dibujo o cómic pueden ser los ilustradores de los artículos.
  5. 5.  Los artistas gráficos - les corresponde decidir sobre el diseño del periódico. (colores, tipo de fuente, tamaño de cada espacio)  Otro personal de apoyo técnico que se estimare necesario. 8. RECURSOS: 8.1 TALENTO HUMANO Docente Niños Personal de radio online 8.2TÉCNICOS. Equipos de transmisión de radio 8.3MATERIALES. • Equipo de proyección • Computadora • Periódicos modelo • Computadora • Impresora y • Escáner • Computadora Portátil • Parlantes • Computadora • Impresora • Escáner • Cámara • Teléfonos inteligentes 9. RESPONSABLES Y ALIADOS ESTRATÉGICOS: RESPONSABLES • Autoridad de la Institución. • Comisión Institucional Proyectos Escolares • Facilitadoras: • Prof. Víctor Maza • Estudiantes • Padres de Familia ALIADOS ESTRATÉGICOS (Pendiente) 10.RESULTADOS: Publicar, al terminar la capacitación periodística, la primera edición del periódico estudiantil, que sea el fruto del trabajo de los alumnos asociados en el Proyecto de Periodismo, el mismo que será distribuido a los alumnos de la institución. Emitir, una vez a la semana, un programa radial para la comunidad educativa en el que todos los estudiantes puedan interactuar directamente con sus locutores dando sus puntos de vista. Publicar en la cartelera institucional imágenes y creaciones de los estudiantes con un tema semanal. Lograr que nuestros mejores alumnos de periodismo estudiantil representen a la institución, mediante sus aportaciones periodísticas, ante otros organismos de comunicación colectiva, de orden educativo o cultural y reciban de ellos el apoyo o la capacitación necesaria para su labor.
  6. 6. 11.CRONOGRAMA: ACTIVIDADES AGOS SEPT OCTUBRE NOVIEMBRE DICIEMBRE ENERO FEBRERO MARZO ABRIL MAYO JUNIO 2 3 4 2 3 4 5 1 2 3 4 5 1 2 3 4 5 1 2 3 4 5 1 2 3 4 5 1 2 3 4 5 1 2 3 4 5 1 2 3 4 5 1 2 3 4 5 1 2 3 4 5 Conformación de la comisión de proyectos escolares Socialización al personal docente Socialización con estudiantes Socialización con representantes legales Definición y conformación de grupos por proyectos escolares Elaboración y presentación de proyectos escolares Recepción de proyectos Validación de proyectos Ejecución de proyectos Evaluación del proyecto Proceso de auto evaluación y evaluación
  7. 7. de proyectos Construcción de anecdotario Visitas a los proyectos Entrega de notas parciales Intercambio de experiencias de tutores Presentación de los logros alcanzados de los proyectos Elaboración de informe final
  8. 8. ACTIVIDADES AGOS SEPT OCTUBRE NOVIEMBRE DICIEMBRE ENERO FEBRERO MARZO ABRIL MAYO JUNIO 2 3 4 2 3 4 5 1 2 3 4 5 1 2 3 4 5 1 2 3 4 5 1 2 3 4 5 1 2 3 4 5 1 2 3 4 5 1 2 3 4 5 1 2 3 4 5 1 2 3 4 5 Ejecución del Club. Bloque de Contenidos 1 Ejecución del Club. Bloque de Contenidos 2 Ejecución del Club. Bloque de Contenidos 3 Ejecución del Club. Bloque de Contenidos 4 Ejecución del Club. Bloque de Contenidos 5 Ejecución del Club. Bloque de Contenidos 6 Transmisión de Programa Radial Buzón de Sugerencias Periódico Mural Evaluación del Proyecto Informe Final de Club de Periodismo
  9. 9. 11.1 SEGUIMIENTO ACTIVIDADES CUMPLIÓ NO CUMPLIÓ OBSERVACIONES  Características de un periodista  Habilidades periodísticas  Tipos de Información  Medios de Comunicación  Ley orgánica de comunicación del Ecuador  Libreto para radio  Elementos de un programa radial  Ejercicios de locución  Taller de radio escolar  Taller de Lectura de prensa escrita  Tipos de Prensa Escrita  Ejemplos de Prensa escrita  Elementos de la noticia  Taller de Lectura e identificación de Noticias  Estructura de la noticia  Taller redactar noticia  Cómo formular preguntas  Tipos de preguntas  Temas para entrevistas  Taller formular entrevista  Redactar resumen de entrevistas  Investigación de Campo  Tipos de reportajes  Estructura del reportaje  Taller de lectura de reportajes  Taller periodistas de campo  Redacción de Reportaje  Citar la fuente  Editorial  Comentario  Artículo de opinión  Ley de Comunicación  Características  Estructura  Objetivo de esta producción  Funcionamiento interno  Credibilidad de la prensa  Difusión y venta
  10. 10.  Taller de lectura según nivel escolar  Taller de escritura según nivel escolar 12. BIBLIOGRAFÍA: 13.FIRMAS DE PRESENTACIÓN Y VALIDACIÓN DEL PROYECTO Responsable de dirigirlaelaboracióndel proyecto. NOMBRE: Prof.Víctor Maza FIRMA: Comisiónencargadade lavalidacióndel proyecto NOMBRE: Lic. CeciliaMorocho FIRMA:
  11. 11. MIEMBROS DEL PROYECTO NÓMINA DE LOS NIÑOS Y NIÑAS DEL PROYECTO DE PEQUEÑOS PERIODISTAS DEL SIGLO XXI 2017-2018 N° Orden Apellidos y Nombres Grado/Paralelo 1 AGILA RAMON DOMENICA BRIGGITH 6º “A” 2 BrionesBuri SantiagoIsaac 5º "B" 3 ChambaGualan GeovannyAngel 5º "A" 4 GalvanCondoyXavierMiguel 5º "A" 5 Granda Cartuche Maria Berenis 5º "A" 6 Granda Paccha KeyraEmily 5º "A" 7 Guaman Cajamarca FabianAndres 5º "A" 8 Guartan BenitezCamilaElizabeth 5º "A" 9 GutierrezRoaNathalyMichelle 5º "A" 10 Jara Guaman PatriciaEsperanza 6º "A" 11 JumboSamaniegoDaniel Alejandro 6º "A" 12 LopezAguirre DenisFabricio 5º "B" 13 Macas PachecoXiomaraAlejandra 6º "A" 14 Marquez CabreraMaria Del Cisne 6º "A" 15 MedinaSucunutaMarybel Aracely 6º "A" 16 Mera Angamarca JavierAndres 6º "A" 17 PomaCuencaJenniferAnahi 6º "A" 18 Pucha Sarango Matias Andres 5º "A" 19 QuezadaTene LeninFranco 6º "A" 20 RodriguezMachuca ShaquiraAnayeli 6º "A" 21 PUCHA MACASJANELY CRISTINA 7º "A" 22 RosilloRosilloAlex Bladimir 5º "B" 23 Saca Labanda RonaldJavier 5º "B" 24 SanmartinOrdoñezJose Miguel 5º "B" 25 Sinche Buri JulianJosue 6º "A" 26 Uchuari AguinsacaJoel Alejandro 6º "A" 27 BrionesBuri SantiagoIsaac 5º "B" 28 EstivenFernandoTigre Uchuari 7º “A”
  12. 12. PLANIFICACIÓN DEFASESDE TRABAJO: Nombre del producto/ producto: Quimestre: _____________ Mes: __________________ Fase Semana 1 Semana 2 Semana 3 Semana 4 Fase 1: Investigación: Fase 2: Trabajos Prácticos Fase 3: Coevaluación RUBRICA DE EVALUACIÓN DEL DESEMPEÑO PARA EL TRABAJO DE PROYECTOS ESCOLARES HABILIDADES COGNITIVAS Actividades R B MB EX Investigación y análisis Práctica y transferencia Construcción de producto y experimentación Interrelación de conocimiento RUBRICA DE EVALUACIÓN DEL DESEMPEÑO PARA EL TRABAJO DE PROYECTOS ESCOLARES HABILIDADES SOCIOEMOCIONALES Actividades R B MB EX Exposición y compartir de aprendizajes Coevaluacióny autoevaluación
  13. 13. Escuela de Educación Básica “Rosa Josefina Burneo de Burneo” El Valle - Turunuma Año Lectivo 2017-2018 _______________________________________ Interdisciplinario - Artístico - Cultural Instrumento 7: Roles, responsabilidades y actividades basadas en metas parciales y finales. Nombre: Nivel: Básica Elemental Octubre 20 días laborables Para proyecto ………….días I Recital de Poesía ecuatoriana M edardo Ángel Silva Quimestre: Primero Fase 1 : Contacto con la Poesía Roles Actividades Meta / Fase Semana 1 Semana 2 Semana 3 Semana 4 Observaciones: ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………..
  14. 14. I Recital de Poesía ecuatoriana M edardo Ángel Silva Interdisciplinario - Artístico - Cultural Instrumento 7: Roles, responsabilidades y actividades basadas en metas parciales y finales. Nombre: Nivel: Básica Elemental Noviembre 22 días laborables Para proyecto ………….días I Recital de Poesía ecuatoriana M edardo Ángel Silva Quimestre: Primero Fase 1 : Contacto con la Poesía (continuación) Roles Actividades Meta / Fase Semana 1 Semana 2 Semana 3 Semana 4 Observaciones: ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… …………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………….. I Recital de Poesía ecuatoriana M edardo Ángel Silva Interdisciplinario - Artístico - Cultural
  15. 15. Instrumento 7: Roles, responsabilidades y actividades basadas en metas parciales y finales. Nombre: Nivel: Básica Elemental Diciembre 21 días laborables Para proyecto ………….días I Recital de Poesía ecuatoriana M edardo Ángel Silva Quimestre: Primero Fase 2 : Elección Personal del Poema Roles Actividades Meta / Fase Semana 1 Semana 2 Semana 3 Semana 4 Observaciones: ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… ……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………..
  16. 16. I Recital de Poesía ecuatoriana M edardo Ángel Silva Interdisciplinario - Artístico - Cultural Instrumento 7: Roles, responsabilidades y actividades basadas en metas parciales y finales. Nombre: Nivel: Básica Elemental Enero 20 días laborables Para proyecto ………….días I Recital de Poesía ecuatoriana M edardo Ángel Silva Quimestre: Primero Fase 3 : Trabajar con la Poesía Roles Actividades Meta / Fase Semana 1 Semana 2 Semana 3 Semana 4 Observaciones: _____________________________________________________________________________________ _____________________________________________________________________________________ I Recital de Poesía ecuatoriana M edardo Ángel Silva
  17. 17. Interdisciplinario - Artístico - Cultural Instrumento 7: Roles, responsabilidades y actividades basadas en metas parciales y finales. Nombre: Nivel: Básica Elemental Febrero 23 días laborables Para proyecto ………….días I Recital de Poesía ecuatoriana M edardo Ángel Silva Quimestre: Primero Fase 4 : Elección Colectiva del Poema Roles Actividades Meta / Fase Semana 1 Semana 2 Semana 3 Semana 4 Observaciones: ______________________________________________________________________________________ ______________________________________________________________________________________ I Recital de Poesía ecuatoriana M edardo Ángel Silva Interdisciplinario - Artístico - Cultural
  18. 18. Instrumento 7: Roles, responsabilidades y actividades basadas en metas parciales y finales. Nombre: Nivel: Básica Elemental Marzo 10 días laborables Para proyecto ………….días I Recital de Poesía ecuatoriana M edardo Ángel Silva Quimestre: Segundo Fase 5 : Ensayo del Poema Roles Actividades Meta / Fase Semana 1 Semana 2 Semana 3 Semana 4 Observaciones: _____________________________________________________________________________________ _____________________________________________________________________________________
  19. 19. I Recital de Poesía ecuatoriana Medardo Ángel Silva Interdisciplinario - Artístico - Cultural Instrumento 7: Roles, responsabilidades y actividades basadas en metas parciales y finales. Nombre: Nivel: Básica Elemental Abril 19 días laborables Para proyecto ………….días I Recital de Poesía ecuatoriana M edardo Ángel Silva Quimestre: Segundo Fase 5 : Ensayo del Poema Roles Actividades Meta / Fase Semana 1 Semana 2 Semana 3 Semana 4 Observaciones: _______________________________________________________________________________________ _______________________________________________________________________________________ I Recital de Poesía ecuatoriana Medardo Ángel Silva
  20. 20. Interdisciplinario - Artístico - Cultural Instrumento 7: Roles, responsabilidades y actividades basadas en metas parciales y finales. Nombre: Nivel: Básica Elemental Mayo 17 días laborables Para proyecto ………….días I Recital de Poesía ecuatoriana M edardo Ángel Silva Quimestre: Segundo Fase 5 : Ensayo del Poema Roles Actividades Meta / Fase Semana 1 Semana 2 Semana 3 Semana 4 Observaciones: _______________________________________________________________________________________ _______________________________________________________________________________________
  21. 21. I Recital de Poesía ecuatoriana M edardo Ángel Silva Interdisciplinario - Artístico - Cultural Instrumento 7: Roles, responsabilidades y actividades basadas en metas parciales y finales. Nombre: Nivel: Básica Elemental Junio 20 días laborables Para proyecto ………….días I Recital de Poesía ecuatoriana M edardo Ángel Silva Quimestre: Segundo Fase 5 : Ensayo del Poema Roles Actividades Meta / Fase Semana 1 Semana 2 Semana 3 Semana 4 Observaciones:___________________________________________________________________________ _______________________________________________________________________________________
  22. 22. I Recital de Poesía ecuatoriana M edardo Ángel Silva Interdisciplinario - Artístico - Cultural Instrumento 7: Roles, responsabilidades y actividades basadas en metas parciales y finales. Nombre: Nivel: Básica Elemental Febrero 19 días laborables Para proyecto ………….días I Recital de Poesía ecuatoriana M edardo Ángel Silva Quimestre: Segundo Fase 5 : Ensayo del Poema Fase 6 RECITAL Roles Actividades Meta / Fase Semana 1 Semana 2 Semana 3 Semana 4 Observaciones:
  23. 23. Escuela de Educación Básica “Rosa Josefina Burneo de Burneo” El Valle - Turunuma Año Lectivo 2017-2018 REGISTRO DE ASISTENCIA DE LOS NIÑOS/AS DEL PROYECTO DE _________________________________________ Primer Quimestre N° Apellidos y Nombres SEPT OCTUBRE NOVIEMBRE DICIEMBRE ENERO Fecha: 29 6 13 20 27 3 10 17 24 1 8 15 22 29 5 12 19 26 01 02 03 04 05 06 07 08 09 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30
  24. 24. Escuela de Educación Básica “Rosa Josefina Burneo de Burneo” El Valle - Turunuma Año Lectivo 2017-2018 REGISTRO DE ASISTENCIA DE LOS NIÑOS/AS DEL PROYECTO DE ________________________________________ Segundo Quimestre N° Apellidos y Nombres FEBRERO MARZO ABRIL MAYO JUNIO Fecha: 2 9 16 23 2 9 16 23 30 6 13 20 27 4 11 18 25 1 8 15 22 29 01 02 03 04 05 06 07 08 09 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30
  25. 25. Escuela de Educación Básica “Rosa Josefina Burneo de Burneo” El Valle - Turunuma Año Lectivo 2017-2018 PROYECTO DE ______________ PARCIAL:__________________ N° Orden ApellidosyNombres Grado/Paralelo NOTA 01 02 03 04 05 06 07 08 09 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 Facilitador/a: Lic._______________________________
  26. 26. Escuela de Educación Básica “Rosa Josefina Burneo de Burneo” El Valle - Turunuma Año Lectivo 2017-2018 PROYECTO DE ______________ QUIMESTRE:__________________ N° Orden ApellidosyNombres Grado/Paralelo NOTA 1º Par. NOTA 2º Par. NOTA 3º Par. NOTA Promedio 01 02 03 04 05 06 07 08 09 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 Facilitador/a: Lic._______________________________
  27. 27. Escuela de Educación Básica “Rosa Josefina Burneo de Burneo” El Valle - Turunuma Año Lectivo 2017-2018 PROYECTO DE ______________ PROMEDIO ANUAL N° Orden ApellidosyNombres Grado/Paralelo NOTA 1º Quim. NOTA 2º Quim. NOTA Promedio Anual 01 02 03 04 05 06 07 08 09 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 Facilitador/a: Lic._______________________________

