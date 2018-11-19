Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
PROYECTO ESCOLAR DE ARTE RECICLABLE 2016- 2017 1. DATOS INFORMATIVOS: Nombre de la Institución: “Rosa Josefina Burneo de B...
MIEMBROS DEL PROYECTO NÓMINA DE LOS NIÑOS Y NIÑAS DEL PROYECTO DE ARTE RECICLABLE 2016-2017 N° Orden Apellidos y Nombres G...
2. OBJETIVOS: 2.1. OBJETIVO GENERAL:  Construir conocimientos significativos referentes al reciclaje en cada integrante d...
 Canastascon tapas de botellas 6. RECURSOS: 6.1 TALENTO HUMANO Profesor Alumnos integrantes del proyecto escolar 6.2 TÉCN...
9. CRONOGRAMA: ACTIVIDADES AGOS SEPT OCTUBRE NOVIEMBRE DICIEMBRE ENERO FEBRERO MARZO ABRIL MAYO JUNIO 2 3 4 2 3 4 5 1 2 3 ...
Visitas a los proyectos Entrega de notas parciales Intercambio de experiencias de tutores Presentación de los logros alcan...
10. SEGUIMIENTO ACTIVIDADES CUMPLIÓ NO CUMPLIÓ OBSERVACIONES Conformación de la comisión de proyectos escolares Socializac...
12. FIRMAS DE PRESENTACIÓNY VALIDACIÓN DEL PROYECTO Responsable de dirigirla elaboracióndel proyecto. Comisiónencargada de...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Proyecto Escolar Arte Reciclable (2016 2017)

35 views

Published on

(2016 2017)

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Proyecto Escolar Arte Reciclable (2016 2017)

  1. 1. PROYECTO ESCOLAR DE ARTE RECICLABLE 2016- 2017 1. DATOS INFORMATIVOS: Nombre de la Institución: “Rosa Josefina Burneo de Burneo” Zona: 7 Distrito: 11D01 Circuito: C08_ 15_19 Año Lectivo: 2016-2017 Nombre del Proyecto: ARTE RECICLABLE Problemática identificada: Se ha detectadoenlosestudiantesque existepococonocimiento sobre el temade reciclaje loque llevaa desechardistintosobjetosymaterialesaumentandolacantidadde basuray contaminacióndel medio ambiente,desconociendoque muchosde estosmaterialespuedenserutilizadosporel serhumano para mejorambientesatravésdel arte. Campo de acción: Ciencias Naturales Producto interdisciplinario: Mediante el presente proyecto escolar (Arte Reciclable) se pretende que todos tomemos conciencia de reutilizarlosobjetosymateriales que sirvan para crear coas nuevas que se los puede considerar como arte. Subnivel Medio Número de estudiantes del proyecto escolar: 25 Nombre del facilitador: Prof.Víctor Maza Nombre del proyecto: Arte Reciclable Fecha de inicio: 30/09/2016 Fecha de terminación: 30/06/2017 Lema del Proyecto: Todo puede tener otra vida: ¡Recicla! Logotipo:
  2. 2. MIEMBROS DEL PROYECTO NÓMINA DE LOS NIÑOS Y NIÑAS DEL PROYECTO DE ARTE RECICLABLE 2016-2017 N° Orden Apellidos y Nombres Grado Edad (años) 1 MURQUINCHO ANGAMARCA ISABEL AUXILIADORA 5º 9 años 2 MACAS PACHECO XIOMARA ALEJANDRA 5º 9 años 3 AGILA RAMON DOMENICA BRIGGITH 5º 9 años 4 PINEDA MORA THIAGO YAIR 5º 9 años 5 MARQUEZ CABRERA MARÍA DEL CISNE 5º 9 años 6 CABRERA CHIMBO ANTHONY FERNANDO 5º 9 años 7 POMA CUENCA JENNIFER ANAHÍ 5º 9 años 8 PUCHA MACAS JANELY CRISTINA 6º 10 años 9 POMA QUEZADA JOSSELYN DAYANA 6º 10 años 10 PUGLLA CARTUCHE NELSO ISMAEL 6º 10 años 11 GONZALEZ JARAMILLO ANA GABRIELA 6º 10 años 12 GUAMAN CUENCA KAROL JAMILETH 6º 10 años 13 CHIMBO GUTIERREZ MARY CECIBEL 6º 10 años 14 MEDINA POMA JHOMAYRA LIZBETH 6º 10 años 15 SOTO PINEDA JEFFERSON DARIO 6º 10 años 16 VALLADAREZ SOLANO STIVEN ALEXIS 6º 10 años 17 ESPARZA FAJARDO YONDER FABRICIO 6º 11 años 18 MATAILO MACAS ANGEL ALEXANDER 6º 10 años 19 GONZALES CRIOLLO MARLON DAVID 6º 10 años 20 BERMEO MACAS MAYRA CECILIA 7º 11 años 21 BERMEO MACAS DAYANA MISHELL 7º 11 años 22 MACAS NAMICELA LAURA YOLANDA 7º 11 años 23 HIDALGO HIDALGO DANNA FERNANDA 7º 11 años 24 MAZA PINTADO PAULINA STEFANIA 7º 11 años 25 MARQUEZ CABRERA LUIS FERNANDO 7º 11 años
  3. 3. 2. OBJETIVOS: 2.1. OBJETIVO GENERAL:  Construir conocimientos significativos referentes al reciclaje en cada integrante del proyecto escolar por medio de la reutilización de materiales que ya no se utiliza para poderlos plasmar en arte. 2.2. OBJETIVOS ESPECÍFICOS:  Formar un equipo sólido decidido a trabajar por el bienestar de la naturaleza para poder cumplir nuestro objetivo.  Exponerlostrabajosde losdiferentesestudiantesdondese podráevidenciarladedicación y el trabajo en equipo.  Aplicar los principios de la metodología para poder ejecutar las diferentes actividades, orientadas a satisfacer las necesidades de los estudiantes. 3. IMPORTANCIA: El presente proyecto permitir fortalecer el valor del respeto y responsabilidadfrente a la naturaleza que hoyendíaestásufriendolasconsecuenciasdelhombrequenohasabidomanejaradecuadamente los recursos para lo cual es necesario reciclar. El presente proyectoescolarpermitiráalosestudiantesexponerlosresultadosde manerasignificativa de sus diferentestrabajosrealizadosalo largode todo este periodoenque se desarrollaranlosclubs. 4. VALORES Y COMPROMISOS: Nosproponemosarealizary a cumplirlossiguientesvaloresycompromisos: VALORES  Compañerismo  Puntualidad  Respeto  Responsabilidad  Amor Compromisos  Recolectar el material solicitado por el docente en los tiempos establecidos.  Optimizar el horario de tal manera que podamos utilizar el tiempo y cumplir con lo planificado.  Noemplearestetiempoenactividadesajenasal proyectocomojugar,observarvideos que no estén acorde al contenido, etc.  Apoyar al trabajo de cada compañero especialmente con aquellos que presenten algún inconveniente en la realización de tareas.  Responsabilidad ante todo lo que disponga el docente encargado del proyecto. 5. ACTIVIDADES:  Conformacióndel ProyectoEscolaryelaboracióndel Proyecto  Presentaciónyaprobacióndel proyectode arte reciclable  Elecciónde temaspara el proyectode arte reciclable  Elaboraciónde canastas con botellas.  Elaboraciónde un árbol de navidadcon CD’S.  Marcos para fotoscon CD’S.
  4. 4.  Canastascon tapas de botellas 6. RECURSOS: 6.1 TALENTO HUMANO Profesor Alumnos integrantes del proyecto escolar 6.2 TÉCNICOS. Computadora Proyectorde video 6.3 MATERIALES.  Botellas  Tapas de botellas  Alambre  CD’S  Pegamento (goma, silicona)  Pintura 7. RESPONSABLES Y ALIADOS ESTRATÉGICOS: ACTIVIDAD RESPONSABLES Investigaciónysocializaciónsobre lostemasde los proyectos. Profesor: Víctor Maza Conformación del Proyecto Escolar y elaboración del Proyecto Prof. Víctor Maza y estudiantes integrantes del proyecto escolar. Presentación y aprobación del proyecto de arte reciclable Prof. Víctor Maza Elección de temas para el proyecto de arte reciclable Prof. Víctor Maza y estudiantes integrantes del proyecto escolar. Elaboración de canastas con botellas. Prof. Víctor Maza y estudiantes integrantes del proyecto escolar. Exposición de trabajos manuales realizados en el proyecto de arte reciclable. Prof. Víctor Maza, estudiantes integrantes del proyecto escolar y padres de familia. 8. RESULTADOS: Para evidenciarlosresultados obtenidosenel desarrollodel proyectoescolarde arte reciclable, se lo realizara con las siguientes actividades:  Exposición de trabajos donde los alumnos puedan dar a conocer sus trabajos.  Estudiantes practicando reciclaje en sus hogares y en la escuela
  5. 5. 9. CRONOGRAMA: ACTIVIDADES AGOS SEPT OCTUBRE NOVIEMBRE DICIEMBRE ENERO FEBRERO MARZO ABRIL MAYO JUNIO 2 3 4 2 3 4 5 1 2 3 4 5 1 2 3 4 5 1 2 3 4 5 1 2 3 4 5 1 2 3 4 5 1 2 3 4 5 1 2 3 4 5 1 2 3 4 5 1 2 3 4 5 Conformación de la comisión de proyectos escolares Socialización al personal docente Socialización con estudiantes Socialización con representantes legales Definición y conformación de grupos por proyectos escolares Elaboración y presentación de proyectos escolares Recepción de proyectos Validación de proyectos Ejecución de proyectos Evaluación del proyecto Proceso de auto evaluación y evaluación de proyectos Construcción de anecdotario
  6. 6. Visitas a los proyectos Entrega de notas parciales Intercambio de experiencias de tutores Presentación de los logros alcanzados de los proyectos Elaboración de informe final
  7. 7. 10. SEGUIMIENTO ACTIVIDADES CUMPLIÓ NO CUMPLIÓ OBSERVACIONES Conformación de la comisión de proyectos escolares Socialización al personal docente Socialización con estudiantes Socialización con representantes legales Definición y conformación de grupos por proyectos escolares Elaboración y presentación de proyectos escolares Recepción de proyectos Validación de proyectos Ejecución de proyectos Evaluación del proyecto Proceso de auto evaluación y evaluación de proyectos Construcción de anecdotario Visitas a los proyectos Entrega de notas parciales Intercambio de experiencias de tutores Presentación de los logros alcanzados de los proyectos Elaboración de informe final 11. BIBLIOGRAFÍA:
  8. 8. 12. FIRMAS DE PRESENTACIÓNY VALIDACIÓN DEL PROYECTO Responsable de dirigirla elaboracióndel proyecto. Comisiónencargada de la validacióndel proyecto NOMBRE: Prof.Víctor Maza NOMBRE: Mgs. SoniaCorrea FIRMA: FIRMA:

×