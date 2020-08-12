Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Best MBA Admission & Application Consultant in India | MBA Decoder • MBA Decoder is a leading MBA application and admissio...
For More Details Visit : www.mbadecoder.com Call : +91 9901566772 Email : contact@mbadecoder.com Get Free MBA profile eval...
Best MBA Admission & Application Consultant in India | MBA Decoder
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Best MBA Admission & Application Consultant in India | MBA Decoder

23 views

Published on

MBA Decoder is a leading MBA application and admission consultancy in India. It established in the summer of 2011 with the top MBA consultant in India. GMAT preparation, GRE scores, MBA Essay, Essay feedback, Ding Analysis, Interview preparation, MBA application roadmap, Deferred MBA Programs all MBA details will provide with the alumni of international Colleges. Some of the top B-schools in which we are serving Harvard Business School, INSEAD, Darden, Oxford, HEC, and ISB, Wharton, Kellogg, Yale, Tuck, Tuck NYU Stern, Duke, LBS, IE, IESC, NUS, SMU, and many more.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Best MBA Admission & Application Consultant in India | MBA Decoder

  1. 1. Best MBA Admission & Application Consultant in India | MBA Decoder • MBA Decoder is a leading MBA application and admission consultancy in India. It established in the summer of 2011 with the top MBA consultant in India. • GMAT preparation, GRE scores, MBA Essay, Essay feedback, Ding Analysis, Interview preparation, MBA application roadmap, Deferred MBA Programs all MBA details will provide with the alumni of international Colleges. • Some of the top B-schools in which we are serving Harvard Business School, INSEAD, Darden, Oxford, HEC, and ISB, Wharton, Kellogg, Yale, Tuck, Tuck NYU Stern, Duke, LBS, IE, IESC, NUS, SMU, and many more. • We firmly believe that an MBA application is not JUST a combination of GMAT score, essays, and recommendations. It is a reflection of an individual’s capability, personality and importantly, future potential. • An MBA is a life-changing decision. And therefore its preparation has to be driven by a compelling application strategy that differentiates YOU from a highly competitive pool of applicants. • We invest significant time and effort in crafting this application strategy, following our structured methodology and then translate this strategy into a winning application via a rigorous process.
  2. 2. For More Details Visit : www.mbadecoder.com Call : +91 9901566772 Email : contact@mbadecoder.com Get Free MBA profile evaluation now!!!

×