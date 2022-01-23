Successfully reported this slideshow.
HEALTH AND FITNESSUntitled document (1)

Jan. 23, 2022
It can be frustrating and confusing to find out what really works for a man’s prostate health. In this article I’ve summarized some of the major guidelines and recommendations you should know. And if you’ve found something that has really worked for you, which you have verified through trial and observation, please let me know.

  1. 1. https://www.digistore24.com/redir/382296/Ball12/ The 21st Century is best characterised by the advent of ultra-modern technology, global commercial and business, and the unstoppable desire to get and stay ahead. Because of these factors, business corporations compete in a world where the economy is active 24 hours a day, seven days a week. This phenomenon created a demand for employees that would work even during the night upto the wee hours of the morning. This work schedule reversed employee lifestyle, making the day their time for sleeping. Shifts may disrupt the normal body functions, hamper sleep cycles, and reduce the body’s serotonin levels. Serotonin is a neurotransmitter that is found in the central nervous system and impacts multiple functions like mood, sleep, sexuality, and appetite. This neurotransmitter may also promote cell regeneration. Studies show that non-day shift workers tend to have lower levels of “feel-good” hormones called serotonin. Researchers at the University of Buenos Aires led by Dr. Carlos J. Pirola studied 683 men and compared 437 day workers to 246 shift workers. The results, the shift workers’ serotonin levels, measured through blood tests were significantly lower than those on regular day schedules. In addition to reduced serotonin levels, shift workers were also found to have higher cholesterol, hip-to-waist ratios, increased blood pressure, and higher triglyceride levels. Because serotonin levels administer sleep patterns and other body functions, the University of Buenos Aires study suggested that shift work may also lead to a so-called Shift Work Sleep Disorder. People with this disorder tend to remain awake when they
  2. 2. should be sleeping. These individuals can be very tired during waking hours. This disorder takes place because of a work schedule that takes place during the normal sleep period. Because of this, people who have difficulty getting sleep because their bodies are still programmed to be awake. The time of being asleep and being awake is different from what the body’s internal clock expects. Other studies also found out that non-standard and night shift work may affect the cardiovascular and metabolic systems. These studies suggest that there is a possibility that shift work is directly responsible for high blood pressure and increased body fat, according to the researchers of the Buenos Aires study. In addition to the disruption of sleep patterns, reduced levels of serotonin are also linked to other conditions like stress, anxiety, and depression. Lifestyle changes can lead to improved serotonin levels. To make serotonin levels consistent, sleep patterns should be consistent and food regimens should include necessary vitamins and minerals to control the serotonin levels. Certain drugs and substances like caffeine, nicotine, alcohol, and antidepressants should be avoided because they may deplete serotonin production. Individuals who want to improve their serotonin levels can use medication to aid them in their goal. The amino acid 5-HTP can be taken as a supplement and improve the body’s ability to manufacture serotonin. Another amino acid called L-tryptophan is used by the body to produce serotonin. However, before taking these supplements, patients are advised to seek the approval of doctors and other health professionals. Individuals who choose to work in the night should maintain adequate rest to lessen ill-effects that may
  3. 3. develop. Healthy lifestyles and nutritious food regimens may improve serotonin levels and improve one’s quality of life. https://www.digistore24.com/redir /409599/Ball12/ It can be frustrating and confusing to find out what really works for a man’s prostate health. In this article I’ve summarised some of the major guidelines and recommendations you should know. And if you’ve found something that has really worked for you, which you have verified through trial and observation, please let me know. I’d like to be able to share it with others. First, read the following list of helpful hints related to improved prostate health and benign prostate enlargement. 1. Urinary tract infections (UTI’s) are mostly related to an enlarged prostate. Candida and infections like prostatitis are also related. Candida is a common and insidious condition you should be sure to eliminate. At my website I have a simple self-test for candidates. 2. Do pelvic exercises to increase circulation by tightening your pelvic muscles intentionally at least 100 times a day. Raise your awareness of the inner world of your pelvic area. Give separate consideration to your buttocks, lower abdominals, scrotum, urethra, and sphincter. 3. Use Prosperon to raise your testosterone level naturally.
  4. 4. ty of water, every day, to flush out your system. 4. Drink plen 5. Move to a low animal-protein and grain-rich diet, or some variation on the macrobiotic. 6. Keep your weight in check. 7. Keep a journal in order to track and recognize, as soon as possible, what is working for you, and what is not. Think about your symptoms for yourself; don’t just depend on your doctor! 8. Realise that hormones are hormones and vitamins are vitamins. When his PSA test results were too high, a friend decided to heal himself by doing an anti-parasite treatment. It did no harm, but your prostate has to do with hormones, and needs to be dealt with on this level. You can’t put fresh oil in your car when you’re out of gas and then wonder why your engine won’t work! 9. Visualise that you are much healthier and that your prostate and urethra function well. Approach your body with love, as it is part of your temple where the soul resides. ACCEPT . Melatonin: An excellent study done at Tel Aviv University showed that the melatonin receptors in the prostate could suppress prostate enlargement. Researchers found that an enlarged prostate is due to the imbalance of oestrogen and testosterone that occurs as we age. They further noted that the excess oestrogen also interferes with the normal metabolism of melatonin (J. Clin. Endoc. Metab. Their advice then, is to take 1-3 mg. of melatonin supplement every night. (Stick with this dosage; as with most medicines, more is by no means better.) Take it ONLY in the darkness of night, in order not to interfere with the body’s natural production of melatonin before sunrise. Go to bed by ten o’clock also, to get a good night’s rest. Good luck, warmly, Pieternel
  5. 5. Doing Dead Lift Exercises The Proper Way Individuals who want to improve their strength, posture, and overall health usually include dead lift exercises in their fitness program. This exercise is an integral component of a strength development program that virtually works every muscle in the body and emphasises hips, thighs, buttocks, lower back, the shoulders, and the forearms. These body parts are the postural chain of the body and are essential for maintaining proper posture. The deadlift is taught by fitness experts to people who want to increase their level of strength and muscle mass. The deadlift is one of the best exercises for improving one’s physique, especially if that fitness goal wants to be attained in just a short period of time. The best thing about this exercise is that it does not require any fancy gadgets and equipment. All one needs is a barbell and a flat surface. The barbell can be loaded with as much weight as one can handle and pick it off the ground while keeping the back straight. The dead lift also has possible rehabilitation benefits. Research has shown that the moderate to high hamstring activity performed as part of a deadlift routine may help strengthen the Anterior Cruciate Ligament during rehabilitation. The movement of this exercise translates well into real life because it can be likened to bending and lifting.
  6. 6. However, unsupervised and incorrect execution of dead lifts may cause injury. It is important to consult a doctor before engaging in high intensity exercises like the dead lift. Individuals who experience back pain and other muscle aches because of high intensity exercise may take Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved pain relievers like Tramadol. Tramadol is a synthetic pain reliever that has gained the approval of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). It works by binding the receptors of the brain which are responsible for transmitting painful sensations throughout the body. The use of this drug combined with physical therapy hastens the recovery process and restores normal physical activity. Several medical studies show that this medication has a low abuse rate compared to other pain relievers. In addition, Tramadol side effects are milder compared to other pain relieving drugs out in the market. These side effects may include nausea, constipation, dizziness, headache, drowsiness, and vomiting. Individuals should consult their doctors before taking this medicine. Though Tramadol side effects are mild and bearable, it may not be used by individuals with certain health conditions and medical history. This drug may also interact with other drugs which may lead to development of more unwanted side effects. Prevention is better than cure. Rather than seeking medical attention to treat injuries, this condition can be prevented by properly engaging in weight lifting and other forms of exercise. A doctor-approved fitness program which includes flexibility training, warm-up, and cool down exercises may lessen the development of injuries. If these things fail, ask your doctor about Tramadol.

