Marine Mobile vehicle (sea robot) by Satyajeetsinh

Jun. 17, 2021

Sea mobile robot for sea waste management and marine biodiversity and (sea healer) by having over and under sea capability. Waste trapping strategy and recycling.

  1. 1. Welcome Namaste Walang anuman
  2. 2. Marine mobile vehicle (robot) mark 1 Basic idea is that Learning from marine animal kingdom And using modern physics technological avenues accompanying For solving global sea waste problem
  3. 3. Goal : - make sea cline so liken can grow there Lichens are widely used as environmental indicators or bio-indicators. If air is very badly polluted with sulphur dioxide there may be no lichens present, just green algae may be found. If the air is clean, shrubby, hairy and leafy lichens become abundant.
  4. 4. Type of sea waste (debris) • Ghost Nets • Plastic waste • Deep sea waste
  5. 5. Major plan waste management supply chain Collecting debris Moving to the supply chain Recycling plant
  6. 6. Collecting sea waste by using robot (phase of collection) 1. Mapping sea waste by sensors on the robot (Analyzing velocity of the debris over and under sea) After this phase there are many possibility of collection 1. by using robot According to size of debris number of robot will trap debris in side the sea after that a high performance robot will move towards sea cost and dumped to the sea recycling supply chain at the same time to the seacoast 2. local people will be employee by using their boats for mid sea to seacoast and dumped to the sea recycling supply chain at the same time to the seacoast. ( these is just possibility I know we need to use robot)
  7. 7. Over sea debris (floating debris) Flosting debris f1 Under water U f2 Trapping machenism
  8. 8. a1v1 = a2v2 a1 >> a2 v2 >> v1 that will generate thrust extra propellant is always preferred fro physical condition that will produce extra thrust for horizontal movement

