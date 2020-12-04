Successfully reported this slideshow.
Procesamiento de imagenes 2

Segunda parte de ejemplos de algoritmos para procesamiento de imágenes en la herramienta matlab

  1. 1. PONTIFICIA UNIVERSIDAD CATOLICA DEL ECUADOR – SEDE IBARRA NOMBRE: MAURICIO PINTO FECHA: 04/12/2020 TRANSFORMACIONES DE INTESIDAD REALIZAR LA TRANSFORMACIÓN DE INTENSIDAD GAMMA DE LAS IMÁGENES DESCARGADAS, UTILIZANDO EL COMANDO IMADJUST.
  2. 2. REALIZAR LA TRANSFORMACIÓN DE LOG A UNA IMAGEN .TIF UTILIZANDO LA SECUENCIA DE LOS COMANDOS DOUBLE(), LOG(), MAT2GRAY(),IM2UNIT8(), LUEGO IMPRIMIR LA IMAGEN EN SU FORMATO ORIGINAL Y LUEGO IMPRIMIR EN LA TRANSFORMACIÓN LOG UTILIZANDO SUBPLOT() E IMSHOW() Y TITTLE()
  3. 3. PRESENTARUNAIMAGEN SELECCIONADA EN EL HISTOGRAMADE IMAGEN EN ESCALA DE GRISES CON EL COMANDO IMHIST() PRESENTARUNAIMAGEN SELECCIONADAEN ELHISTOGRAMA NORMALIZADOCON EL COMANDO IMHIST(,)/NUMEL()
  4. 4. PRESENTAR UNA IMAGEN SELECCIONADA EN EL HISTOGRAMA ECUALIZADO CON EL COMANDO HISTEQ(,)
  5. 5. TRANSFORMACIONES GEOMETRICAS RELLENAR LA IMAGEN SELECCIONADA, AÑADIENDO M FILAS DE CEROS EN LA PARTE SUPERIOR E INFERIOR DE LA IMAGEN Y N COLUMNAS DE CERROS EN LA DERECHA E IZQUIERDA DE LA IMAGEN CON EL COMANDO PADARRAY(,[]), LUEGO PRESENTE LA COMPARACIÓN DE LA IMAGEN ORIGINAL Y LA IMAGEN MODIFICADA.
  6. 6. SELECCIONE UNA IMAGEN Y REALICE EL PROCESO PARA GENERAR LA IMAGEN REFLEJADA UTILIZANDO EL COMANDO FLIPLR(), LUEGO PRESENTE EL RESULTADO ADJUNTANDO LA IMAGEN ORIGINAL Y LA IMAGEN REFLEJADA SELECCIONE UNA IMAGEN EL REALICE EL PROCESO DE ROTACIÓN DE ROTACIÓN DE IMAGEN UTILIZANDO EL COMANDO IMROTATE(,), EN LA PRIMERA ROTACIÓN DE LA IMAGEN AÑADA EL FORMATO "CROP" Y EN LA SEGUNDA SIN "CROP", FINALMENTE MUESTRELA IMAGEN ORIGINALY LAS 2 IMÁGENES RESTANTES A50° DEINCLINACIÓN.
  7. 7. SELECCIONE UNA IMAGEN Y REALICE EL PROCESO DE CAMBIO DE TAMAÑO CON EL COMANDO IMRESIZE(,ESCALA) TRABAJE CON ESCALAS DE 0.2, 0.6 Y 0.9 RESPECTIVAMENTE; Y LUEGO PRESENTE LOS RESULTADOS DE LAS OPERACIONES GRÁFICAS, IMPRIMIENDO LA IMAGEN ORIGINAL Y LAS IMÁGENES PROCESADAS (3).
  8. 8. FILTROS ESPACIALES SELECCIONE UNA IMAGEN Y AÑADA RUIDOS A LA IMAGEN, COMPRUEBE CON LOS RUIDOS DE RUIDO GAUSSIANO, RUIDO DE POISSON, SAL Y PIMIENTA Y RUIDO MULTIPLICATIVO, UTILIZANDO EL COMANDO IMNOISE(,'',0.2) Y LUEGO SELECCIONE UNA IMAGEN Y APLIQUE EL FILTRO DE MEDIA DE 3 X 3 Y FILTRO DE MEDIANA DE 3X3. (TOTAL 4 IMÁGENES CON RUIDO Y 2 IMÁGENES CON FILTROS INDICADOS ANTERIORMENTE.
  9. 9. SELECCIONE UNA IMAGEN Y AÑADA EL FILTRO DE LAPLACIAN Y REPLICATE CON EL COMANDO IMFILTER(,,'REPLICATE')

