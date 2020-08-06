Successfully reported this slideshow.
AUTOMATAS

Teoria basica para el inicio al tema de Automatas, uso didactico para estudiantes interesados en aprender un poco mas acerca del tema.

AUTOMATAS

  1. 1. PONTIFICIA UNIVERSIDAD CATOLICA DEL ECUADOR – SEDE IBARRA NOMBRE: MAURICIO PINTO FECHA: 04/08/2020 TEMA: AUTÓMATAS INTRODUCCION: Un autómata es algo que pretende imitar las funciones humanas, en el campo de los traductores, procesadores, compiladores e intérpretes, la función fundamental es la simulación de los procesos que se realizan para tratar la información. La información que ingresa para trabajar el autómata se codifica en cadenas de símbolos y este manipula esas cadenas para luego presentar una nueva cadena de símbolos resultantes, esto lo hace para generar un estado inicial y otro estado final que es la resultante del proceso de manipulación por parte del autómata. DEFINICION FORMAL DE UN AUTOMATA: Un autómata es una quíntupla A = {E, S, Q, f, g} donde: E = conjunto de entrada o vocabulario de entrada S = conjunto de salida o vocabulario de salida Q = conjunto de estados f: ExQ Q g: ExQ S E es un conjunto finito, y sus elementos se llaman entradas o símbolos de entrada. S es un conjunto finito, y sus elementos se llaman salidas o símbolos de salida. Q es un conjunto de estados posibles, puede ser finito o infinito. f es la función de transición o función de estado siguiente, y para un par de conjunto ExQ devuelve un estado perteneciente al conjunto Q. ExQ es un conjunto producto cartesiano de E por Q. g es la función de salida, y un par de conjunto ExQ, devuelve un símbolo de salida del conjunto S. REPRESENTACIONES DE AUTOMATAS: Los autómatas se pueden representar mediante: • Tabla de transiciones En este caso las funciones f y g pueden representarse mediante una tabla, con tantas filas como estados y tantas columnas como entradas.
  2. 2. Ejemplo: A = {E, S, Q, f, g} donde E = {a, b}, S = {0, 1}, Q = {q1, q2, q3} y las funciones f y g se pueden representar por: O también: • Diagrama de Moore En este caso los diagramas de Moore son grafos orientados en el que cada nodo corresponde a un estado. Ejemplo: AUTOMATAS PROGRAMABLES: Un autómata programable (o PLC) es un equipo electrónico que realiza procesos secuenciales a nivel industrial. Monitoriza entradas y salidas (input/output) y toma decisiones lógicas para automatizar procesos o máquinas. Son componentes robustos que, en algunos casos, pueden aguantar condiciones severas: calor, frío, polvo y humedad extrema. Su lenguaje de programación en ladder o en bloques de función se entiende fácilmente, por lo que se pueden programar sin mucha dificultad. Son modulares con lo que permiten añadir módulos (E/S digitales, Analógicas, comunicación, pesaje o temperatura) en caso de necesidad.
  3. 3. TIPOS: • Pequeño: uno con menos de 500 E / S analógicas y digitales. • Medio: tiene E / S que van de 500 a 5.000. • Grande: un sistema con más de 5.000 E / S. EJEMPLOS DE AUTOMATAS: EJEMPLO 1: EJEMPLO 2: BIBLIOGRAFIA: • https://campusvirtual.pucesi.edu.ec/eva2018/pluginfile.php/468182/mod_resource/c ontent/4/gramaticas_lenguajes_automatas.pdf • https://mecmod.com/automatas-programables-y-el-sector-industrial/ • https://www2.infor.uva.es/~cllamas/fi2/Automatas.pdf

