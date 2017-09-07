EDUCACION A DISTANCIA

EDUCACIÓN A DISTANCIA Instituto Universitario del Altiplano Licenciatura en Pedagogía Educación Tecnológica y a Distancia ...
INTRODUCCIÓN ◦EstrategiaEducativa,basadaenelusointensifydelasnuevastecnologías. ◦Losestudiantestrabajanpormediodeunaplataf...
HISTORIA ◦LaEducaciónaDistancia,comounmovimientoparaleloalaescolarización,quenacióparadarcabidaaquienesnoentrabanenlostiem...
EDUCACIÓN A DISTANCIA EN MEXICO ◦EnMéxico,laeducaciónadistanciaesdelargadatayatravésdeltiemposehanincrementadolasinstituci...
LA EDUCACIÓN A DISTANCIA Y EL FENOMENO DE LA GLOBALIZACIÓN ◦Laglobalizacióntieneunainfluenciadirectaenlaeducación,yaqueseo...
EDUCACIÓNADISTANCIAYLOSNIVELESEDUCATIVOS ◦EnelPlanNacionaldeEducación1995-2000delaSEP,seestablececomoprioritarioelhacerlle...
EDUCACIÓN A DISTANCIA Y LOS NIVELES EDUCATIVOS ◦ActualmentelaANUIEStieneregistradas14institucionesconprogramasdeeducacióna...
BIBLIOGRAFÍA: ANUIES (2004). Asociación Nacional de Universidades e Instituciones de Educación Superior. MORENO Castañeda ...
  1. 1. EDUCACIÓN A DISTANCIA Instituto Universitario del Altiplano Licenciatura en Pedagogía Educación Tecnológica y a Distancia Octavo Cuatrimestre Mtra. Georgina Gómez Morquecho Alumna. Ma. Trinidad Ocampo García
  2. 2. INTRODUCCIÓN ◦EstrategiaEducativa,basadaenelusointensifydelasnuevastecnologías. ◦Losestudiantestrabajanpormediodeunaplataformavirtual. ◦Esunaoportunidadyformadeaprendizajequeseacoplaaltiempoynecesidadesdelestudiante. ◦Laeducaciónadistanciaestárompiendoconlaviejaideadequeenseñanzaadistanciaessinónimodeestudioaislado,ensoledad
  3. 3. HISTORIA ◦LaEducaciónaDistancia,comounmovimientoparaleloalaescolarización,quenacióparadarcabidaaquienesnoentrabanenlostiempos,lugaresymodosdelossistemasescolares. ◦Laprimeraacciónformalparaimpulsaréstamodalidadeducativaenelcontextointernacional,tuvolugarenelañode: ◦1938,enlaCiudaddeVictoria(Canadá),dondeserealizólaprimerconferenciainternacionalsobrelaEducaciónporCorrespondencia. ◦En1960secrealaOpenUniversity(UniversidadAbiertaBritánica)enInglaterra. ◦En1968,secrearonlosCentrosdeEducaciónBásicadeAdultos(CEBA),enesemismoañosecreaelSistemadeTelesecundaria. ◦En1976,iniciael(SUA),SistemadeUniversidadAbiertadelaUNAM. ◦Enelañode1982surgeelINEA ◦En1996naceelPROED,ProgramadeEducaciónaDistancia. ◦1998secreaelprogramaEMSAD,EducaciónMediaSuperioraDistanciayenelSigloXX,surgelaRevolucióninformáticadelaEducacióndenivelSuperior.
  4. 4. EDUCACIÓN A DISTANCIA EN MEXICO ◦EnMéxico,laeducaciónadistanciaesdelargadatayatravésdeltiemposehanincrementadolasinstituciones,losprogramasylosmodelosdesuoferta,asícomosusáreasysuscomponentes. ◦GarcíaAretio(2001)“Laeducaciónadistanciasebasaenundiálogodidácticomediadoentreelprofesor(institución)yelestudianteque,ubicadoenespaciodiferentealdeaquél,aprendedeformaindependiente(colaborativa)”. ◦LaEducaciónaDistancia,estamediadaporelaprendizajeautónomo,yaqueestepermiteaprenderaaprenderconautonomíaeindependencia,lograndounaprendizajeprofundo. ◦Laenseñanzaadistanciaserequierendiferentescomportamientos,tantoeneldocentecomoenelestudiante;estánrevolucionandolasestructurasdeinteracciónentreprofesoryalumno,hoyendíaenlaprácticadeestamodalidadeducativa.
  5. 5. LA EDUCACIÓN A DISTANCIA Y EL FENOMENO DE LA GLOBALIZACIÓN ◦Laglobalizacióntieneunainfluenciadirectaenlaeducación,yaqueseorientaaunosintereseparticulares. ◦Elfenómenodelaglobalización,imponealaeducación,enparticularalaeducaciónsuperior,elretodeconceptualizarprofundamentetodosuquehaceryaquelatecnologíadelainformacióncomoinstrumentodelaampliaciónyuniversalizacióndelamisma,cambiaelroldeldocente,pasandoaserunproductordelconocimientoyunprofesionalcapazdeconvertirlavoluminosainformaciónenconocimientoútil.
  6. 6. EDUCACIÓNADISTANCIAYLOSNIVELESEDUCATIVOS ◦EnelPlanNacionaldeEducación1995-2000delaSEP,seestablececomoprioritarioelhacerllegarlaeducaciónalamayorpartedelapoblacióndelaRepúblicaMexicana,loquehacenecesariorecurriramétodosyherramientasnoconvencionales,empleandotecnologíayrecursosdepuntacomolossistemassagitales,ylasTecnologíasdelaInformaciónylaComunicación(TIC). ◦ElusogeneralizadodelasTICseplaneacomolaestrategiaidóneapararesolvertalproblema.Poreso,laSEPyelILCEhandesarrolladolosprogramasestratégicossiguientes: ◦1)ENCICLOMEDIA,unsistemaqueintegradiversosmedioseducativosparaenriquecerlasenseñanzasyelaprendizajeenelsalóndeclases. ◦2)EDUSATunsistemaderedrestringidaparatransmitirprogramasdevídeoalossalonesdeclase. ◦3)VNE,lavideotecanacionaleducativaparalapreservacióndeprogramasaudiovisuales. ◦4)SEC21,redvirtualpormediodelacualsepretendehacerllegarlatecnologíaa2000escuelassecundariasenelaño2006. ◦5)SEA,secundariaadistanciaparamayoresde15años,inauguradaenel2000.
  7. 7. EDUCACIÓN A DISTANCIA Y LOS NIVELES EDUCATIVOS ◦ActualmentelaANUIEStieneregistradas14institucionesconprogramasdeeducaciónadistancia,perotodaslasgrandesuniversidadesparticulares,lasquecuentanconinfraestructurasuficiente,estándesarrollandoprogramasquecatalogancomodeeducaciónadistancia.EnestaúltimaetapadeldesarrollodelaeducaciónadistanciaenMéxicoelcrecimientohasidoexplosivodebidoalsurgimientodeInternetyalainclusióndelasTICengeneral.
  8. 8. BIBLIOGRAFÍA: ANUIES (2004). Asociación Nacional de Universidades e Instituciones de Educación Superior. MORENO Castañeda M. (2006) La calidad de la educación a distancia: Criterios para la autoevaluación. GARCÍA ARETIO, L. (2001) La educación a distancia. De la teoría a la práctica. Barcelona, Ariel.

