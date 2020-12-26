Successfully reported this slideshow.
INSTITUCIÓN EDUCATIVA FISCAL MIGUEL DE SANTIAGO LIC: ING.DIEGO GALLO TEMA; MEMORIAS GRAFICAS CURSO: 1ero A1 NOMBRE: MATEO ...
LA LEYENDA DE CANTUÑA PERSONAJES: CANTUÑA , LUCIFER ,LOS DIABLILLOS , LOS FRASIS CANOS PROTAGONISTA: CANTUÑA ANTAGONISTA: ...
EL GALLO DE LA CATEDRAL PERSONAJES :DON RAMO, MARIANA Y EL GALLO PROTAGONISTA :DONRAMON Y GALLO ANTAGONISTA :DON RAMON Don...
EL PADRE ALMEIDA PERSONAJES: PADRE ALMEIDA, LA ESTATUA DE JESÚS PROTAGONISTA: PADRE ALMEIDA ANTAGONISTA: PADRE ALMEIDA El ...
LA DAMA TAPADA PERSONAJES : LA DAMA Y EL HOMBRE PROTAGONISTA: LA DAMA TAPADA ANTAGONISTA: LA DAMA TAPADA La dama tapada lu...
Leyenda la Casa 1028 PERSONAJES:BELLA AURORA,TORO PROTAGONISTA: BELLA AURORA ANTAGONISTA :EL TORO Cuenta la historia de Be...
LEYENDAS DE ECUADOR

  2. 2. LA LEYENDA DE CANTUÑA PERSONAJES: CANTUÑA , LUCIFER ,LOS DIABLILLOS , LOS FRASIS CANOS PROTAGONISTA: CANTUÑA ANTAGONISTA: LUCFER Cuenta una leyenda que Cantuña un indígena constructor famoso y descendiente directo del gran guerrero Rumiñahui. Los padres franciscanos le encargan la gran tarea construir un atrio para una iglesia en Quito conocida como iglesia de San Francisco, la paga era considerable, pero tenía que cumplir en plazo de seis meses, caso contrario no le pagarían nada. Cantuña al ver que el plazo llegaba a su fin, y la obra no estaba concluida porque el trabajo no era nada fácil le invadió su desesperación, y su sufrimiento llegó a oídos del Diablo. El demonio se presentó ofreciendo realizar un pacto con las siguientes condiciones Cantuña le entregaría su alma como pago. Cantuña aceptó, y miles de pequeños diablillos empezaron a trabajar en cuanto la obscuridad cayó en la ciudad. De pronto Cantuña se dió cuenta de la rapidez con que trabajaban y que su alma estaría destinada a sufrir castigos por toda la eternidad, así que decidió engañar al demonio. Cantuña tomó la última piedra de la construcción y la escondió, cuando el Diablo creyó que había terminado la obra en el plazo establecido se acercó a Cantuña para tomar su alma pero Cantuña le dijo ¡El trato ha sido incumplido. Lucifer, asombrado, vio como un simple mortal lo había engañado. Así, Cantuña salvó su alma y el diablo, sintiéndose burlado, se refugió en los infiernos sin llevarse su paga.
  3. 3. EL GALLO DE LA CATEDRAL PERSONAJES :DON RAMO, MARIANA Y EL GALLO PROTAGONISTA :DONRAMON Y GALLO ANTAGONISTA :DON RAMON Don Ramón Ayala y Sandoval era un sujeto que tenía mucho dinero y que además le encantaba la vida nocturna. Entre sus aficiones preferidas destacaba el tocar la guitarra y desde luego el beber acompañado de sus amigos. Se decía que su corazón le pertenecía a Mariana, una joven que vivía en las cercanías de su hacienda. La rutina diaria de don Ramón no cambiaba en absoluto. Se levantaba a las 6:00 de la mañana y después se disponía a desayunar. El almuerzo consistía en un bistec asado acompañado de papas y huevos fritos . Todo eso acompañado de una taza de humeante y espumoso chocolate. Luego de saciar su apetito, se dirigía a la biblioteca, en donde disfrutaba leyendo un rato. Posteriormente, regresaba a su habitación para tomar una “merecida” siesta. Después se levantaba de la cama para bañarse, pues debía estar listo para salir por la tarde. Don Ramón paseaba por las calles, hasta llegar al local de vino de Mariana (a quien apodaban la Chola). Ya con unas copas encima,– ¡Qué gallito! ¡Qué disparate de gallo! Luego, don Ramón caminaba por la bajada de Santa Catalina. Entraba en la tienda de la señora Mariana a tomar unas mistelas. Allí se quedaba hasta la noche. Al regresar a su casa, don Ramón ya estaba coloradito. Entonces, frente a la iglesia de la Catedral, gritaba: – ¡Para mí no hay gallos que valgan! ¡Ni el gallo de la Catedral! Don Ramón se creía el mejor gallo del mundo! Una vez al pasar, volvió a desafiar al gallo: – ¡Qué tontería de gallo! ¡No hago caso ni al gallo de la Catedral! En ese momento, don Ramón sintió que una espuela enorme le rasgaba las piernas. Cayó herido. El gallo lo sujetaba y no le permitía moverse. Una voz le dijo: – ¡Prométeme que no volverás a tomar mistelas! – ¡Ni siquiera tomaré agua! – ¡Prométeme que nunca jamás volverás a insultarme! – ¡Ni siquiera te nombraré! – ¡Levántate, hombre! ¡Pobre de ti si no cumples tu palabra de honor! – Gracias por tu perdón gallito. Entonces el gallito regresó a su puesto.
  4. 4. EL PADRE ALMEIDA PERSONAJES: PADRE ALMEIDA, LA ESTATUA DE JESÚS PROTAGONISTA: PADRE ALMEIDA ANTAGONISTA: PADRE ALMEIDA El padre Almeida es un personaje de las leyendas ecuatorianas del cual se dice que le gustaba salir por las noches sin ser visto para poder tomar un trago deaguardiente en el Centro Histórico de Quito. La manera en la que abandonaba la Iglesia, era un tanto extraña, ya que subía hasta lo alto de una torre y luego se descolgaba hacia la calle. Lo que no todos sabían es que, para arribar a ese lugar, tenía que pararse encima de una estatua de Jesucristo de tamaño natural. Una noche que planeaba salir a “saciar su sed” se posó encima del brazo y cuando estaba a punto de irse, alcanzó a escuchar una voz que le decía: – ¿Cuándo será la última vez que hagas esto padre Almeida? El sacerdote creyó que la voz había sido producto de su imaginación y sin más le contestó: – Hasta que vuelva a tener ganas de tomar otro trago. Luego de decir eso, se dirigió a la cantina clandestina en donde bebía y no salió de ahí hasta que estaba completamente borracho. El cura iba dando tumbos por la calle, hasta que chocó de lleno con unos hombres que llevaban un féretro en camino hacia el cementerio. El féretro cayó a media calle, ocasionando que la tapa se rompiera. El padre Almeida no podía creer lo que veían sus ojos, el hombre que estaba dentro del ataúd era el mismo. Sobra decir que de inmediato recobró la sobriedad y en cuanto llegó a su Iglesia le juró al Cristo de la torre que nunca volvería a probar una gota de vino. Desde ese entonces, la gente afirma que el rostro de dicha imagen cambió completamente y que aún hoy en día se puede ver que esboza una sonrisa de satisfacción, pues una de sus ovejas volvió al redil.
  5. 5. LA DAMA TAPADA PERSONAJES : LA DAMA Y EL HOMBRE PROTAGONISTA: LA DAMA TAPADA ANTAGONISTA: LA DAMA TAPADA La dama tapada luce de manera muy elegante y esbelta además porta una sombrilla. Los pobladores dicen que cuando está cerca de algún hombre, el espíritu comienza a emanar una fragancia muy agradable, a fin de que la víctima se cautive con su aroma y la siga a donde quiera que vaya. La persona seducida por el perfume la sigue sin saber a dónde se dirige. De esa forma, la dama tapada lo va apartando a una zona solitaria donde el individuo no pueda pedir ayuda. Derrepente, la mujer se detiene en medio del camino, se coloca frente de él y al descubrir su rostro, el hombre queda aterrorizado por su al mirar aspecto de su terrrífico rostro de cadáver. Enseguida el agradable perfume se convierte en un olor totalmente desagradable y nauseabundo de carne podrida, enseguida la víctima queda afectado con todo estos horrores que no le permiten moverse y fallece de la impresión. Pocos que han logrado sobrevivir continuando su vida de manera normal superando el encuentro con este ser macabro y se ha quedado en su memoria para poder contar su historia. Peroo otros que huyeron no corrieron con la misma suerte su salud mental se vio afectada teniendo que ser hospitalizados para superar el trauma que les había provocado éste encuentro con el espectro.
  6. 6. Leyenda la Casa 1028 PERSONAJES:BELLA AURORA,TORO PROTAGONISTA: BELLA AURORA ANTAGONISTA :EL TORO Cuenta la historia de Bella Aurora una joven hermosa, hija única que junto a sus padres asistío a una corrida de toros a la Plaza de la Independencia, ya que en aquellos tiempos era habitual que se realizaran corridas allí. Al iniciar el espectáculo, salió un toro negro, muy grande y robusto. Como es normal, el toro dio una vuelta reconociendo la arena. Y luego de mirar a su alrededor, se acercó lentamente y de manera muy extraña hacia donde Bella Aurora estaba y la observó fijamente. La joven se atemorizó tanto por la actitud y la mirada del toro que cayó al suelo, desmayada. Sus padres la socorrieron inmediatamente, salieron de allí con la jóven en brazos hasta su casa, la casa 1028, donde intentaron curarla del espanto. Mientras tanto, el toro que permanecía en la Plaza al no encontraba a la joven, salío corriendo enfurecid o, saltando la barrera protectora, dirigiéndose hacia la casa 1028, y al llegar al lugar derribó la puerta de la entrada asustando a los criados, subió hasta la habitación donde estaba Bella Aurora, que yacía en su cama. Al verlo ella intentó huír pero no tuvo fuerzas. El toro la embistió y la mató con dureza. Al oír que alguien se acercaba el toro se esfumó. Nada se pudo hacer por Bella Aurora, la encotraron bañada en sangre, falleció eso misma tarde. Los padres devastados enterraron a su hija y poco después se marcharon de la ciudad. Nunca se supo ni de dónde surgió este toro, ni el por qué de la ofensiva contra la joven. Jamás lo encontraron.

