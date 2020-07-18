الاختبار التحصيلي النهائي

Successfully reported this slideshow.
‫وكتابة‬ ‫إعداد‬ ‫ات‬‫ر‬‫مها‬‫التقارير‬‫اسالت‬‫ر‬‫والم‬–‫محفوظة‬ ‫الحقوق‬ ‫جميع‬‫البحرين‬ ‫مملكة‬ ‫ـ‬‫ة‬‫المتقدم‬ ‫للحلول‬...
‫وكتابة‬ ‫إعداد‬ ‫ات‬‫ر‬‫مها‬‫التقارير‬‫اسالت‬‫ر‬‫والم‬–‫محفوظة‬ ‫الحقوق‬ ‫جميع‬‫البحرين‬ ‫مملكة‬ ‫ـ‬‫ة‬‫المتقدم‬ ‫للحلول‬...
‫وكتابة‬ ‫إعداد‬ ‫ات‬‫ر‬‫مها‬‫التقارير‬‫اسالت‬‫ر‬‫والم‬–‫محفوظة‬ ‫الحقوق‬ ‫جميع‬‫البحرين‬ ‫مملكة‬ ‫ـ‬‫ة‬‫المتقدم‬ ‫للحلول‬...
‫وكتابة‬ ‫إعداد‬ ‫ات‬‫ر‬‫مها‬‫التقارير‬‫اسالت‬‫ر‬‫والم‬–‫محفوظة‬ ‫الحقوق‬ ‫جميع‬‫البحرين‬ ‫مملكة‬ ‫ـ‬‫ة‬‫المتقدم‬ ‫للحلول‬...
‫وكتابة‬ ‫إعداد‬ ‫ات‬‫ر‬‫مها‬‫التقارير‬‫اسالت‬‫ر‬‫والم‬–‫محفوظة‬ ‫الحقوق‬ ‫جميع‬‫البحرين‬ ‫مملكة‬ ‫ـ‬‫ة‬‫المتقدم‬ ‫للحلول‬...
  1. 1. ‫وكتابة‬ ‫إعداد‬ ‫ات‬‫ر‬‫مها‬‫التقارير‬‫اسالت‬‫ر‬‫والم‬–‫محفوظة‬ ‫الحقوق‬ ‫جميع‬‫البحرين‬ ‫مملكة‬ ‫ـ‬‫ة‬‫المتقدم‬ ‫للحلول‬ ‫ر‬‫الماست‬ ‫كة‬ ‫ر‬‫وش‬ ‫أبوديه‬ ‫رزق‬ ‫أحمد‬ .‫د‬ ‫للمؤلف‬1| P a g e ‫اال‬( ‫النهائي‬ ‫التحصيلي‬ ‫ختبار‬Final Assessment) ‫عزيزي‬‫المتدرب‬،‫عزيزتي‬‫المتدربة‬ ‫ختام‬ ‫على‬ ‫نشكرك‬‫هذا‬‫البرنامج‬‫التدريبي‬‫ونتمنى‬‫منكم‬ ‫االجابة‬‫على‬‫جميع‬‫االسئلة‬‫التالية‬‫اجتياز‬ ‫متطلبات‬ ‫الستكمال‬ .‫التدريبي‬ ‫البرنامج‬ Dear apprentice we would like to thank you in the end of this program and we wish that you could answer all the following questions attached to complete the requirements of completion of the training. :‫مالحظة‬‫معلومات‬.‫المتدرب‬ ‫قبل‬ ‫من‬ ‫تعبأ‬ ‫الثالثي‬ ‫المتدرب‬ ‫اسم‬‫يخ‬‫ر‬‫التا‬ ‫الرقم‬‫الوظيفي‬‫ة‬‫ر‬‫الدو‬ ‫مكان‬ ‫العمل‬ ‫جهة‬ .‫المصحح‬ ‫قبل‬ ‫من‬ ‫تعبأ‬ ‫العالمات‬ :‫مالحظة‬ ‫االسئلة‬121110987654321Questions ‫العالمة‬ ‫الكبرى‬ 109126128810889Max mark ‫العالمات‬Marks ‫المجموع‬100Total ‫المالحظات‬Notes
  2. 2. ‫وكتابة‬ ‫إعداد‬ ‫ات‬‫ر‬‫مها‬‫التقارير‬‫اسالت‬‫ر‬‫والم‬–‫محفوظة‬ ‫الحقوق‬ ‫جميع‬‫البحرين‬ ‫مملكة‬ ‫ـ‬‫ة‬‫المتقدم‬ ‫للحلول‬ ‫ر‬‫الماست‬ ‫كة‬ ‫ر‬‫وش‬ ‫أبوديه‬ ‫رزق‬ ‫أحمد‬ .‫د‬ ‫للمؤلف‬2| P a g e ‫مما‬ ‫بكل‬ ‫المقصود‬ ‫ما‬ ‫وضح‬ :‫األول‬ ‫السؤال‬: ‫ي‬‫يل‬9‫درجات‬ 1-‫االتصال‬:......................................................................................................... 2-‫الكتاب‬ ‫االتصال‬:......................................................................................................... 3-‫التقرير‬.................. :....................................................................................... ‫االتصال‬ ‫وعيوب‬ ‫ات‬‫ز‬‫ممي‬ ‫أدناه‬ ‫الجدول‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ز‬ ‫ف‬ ‫وضح‬ ) ‫ي‬ ‫ز‬ ‫الثان‬ ‫السؤال‬: ‫ي‬‫الكتان‬8‫درجات‬ ‫الكتاب‬ ‫االتصال‬ ‫ايا‬‫ز‬‫م‬‫الكتاب‬ ‫االتصال‬ ‫عيوب‬ 1- 2- 1- 2- )‫الثالث‬ ‫السؤال‬‫عدد‬4‫التقرير‬ ‫لكاتب‬ ‫الالزمة‬ ‫الصفات‬ ‫من‬.8‫درجات‬ 1-............................................................................ 2-............................................................................ 3-............................................................................ 4-............................................................................. ‫عدد‬ )‫ابع‬‫ر‬‫ال‬ ‫السؤال‬‫الصحيح‬ ‫بالتسلسل‬ ‫التقرير‬ ‫اء‬‫ز‬‫أج‬10‫درجات‬ 1-............................................................................ 2-............................................................................ 3-............................................................................ 4-............................................................................ 5-............................................................................ ‫السؤال‬‫الخامس‬‫الكتابية‬ ‫االتصاالت‬ ‫أنواع‬ ‫من‬ ‫أربعة‬ ‫عدد‬ :8‫درجات‬ 1-...................................... 2-....................................... 3-...................................... 4-.....................................
  3. 3. ‫وكتابة‬ ‫إعداد‬ ‫ات‬‫ر‬‫مها‬‫التقارير‬‫اسالت‬‫ر‬‫والم‬–‫محفوظة‬ ‫الحقوق‬ ‫جميع‬‫البحرين‬ ‫مملكة‬ ‫ـ‬‫ة‬‫المتقدم‬ ‫للحلول‬ ‫ر‬‫الماست‬ ‫كة‬ ‫ر‬‫وش‬ ‫أبوديه‬ ‫رزق‬ ‫أحمد‬ .‫د‬ ‫للمؤلف‬3| P a g e ‫السؤال‬‫السادس‬‫اذكر‬ :4‫من‬‫مع‬ ‫والموضوعية‬ ‫الشكلية‬ ‫التقرير‬ ‫جودة‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ز‬ ‫ف‬ ‫اعاتها‬‫ر‬‫م‬ ‫يجب‬ ‫ي‬‫الت‬ ‫الجوانب‬‫منها‬ ‫كل‬‫عل‬ ‫مثال‬8‫درجات‬ ‫المبادئ‬‫الجانب‬‫عليها‬ ‫مثال‬ ‫الموضوعية‬ ‫وط‬ ‫ر‬‫الش‬ ‫الموضوعية‬ ‫وط‬ ‫ر‬‫الش‬ ‫الشكلية‬ ‫وط‬ ‫ر‬‫الش‬ ‫الشكلية‬ ‫وط‬ ‫ر‬‫الش‬ ‫السؤال‬‫السابع‬‫ي‬ ‫ز‬ ‫الثان‬ ‫العمود‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ز‬ ‫ف‬ ‫المناسب‬ ‫استخدامها‬ ‫مع‬ ‫األول‬ ‫العمود‬ ‫ي‬ ‫ز‬ ‫ف‬ ‫قيم‬‫الي‬ ‫عالمة‬ ‫صل‬ :12‫درجة‬ ‫السؤال‬‫الثامن‬:‫البيانات‬ ‫من‬ ‫كل‬ ‫ز‬‫بي‬ ‫قارن‬‫كل‬‫عل‬ ‫واحد‬ ‫ومثال‬ ‫تعريفها‬ ‫خالل‬ ‫من‬ ‫والمعرفة‬ ‫والمعلومات‬‫منها‬6‫درجات‬ ‫المبادئ‬‫تعريفها‬‫عليها‬ ‫مثال‬ ‫البيانات‬ ‫المعلومات‬ ‫المعرفة‬
  4. 4. ‫وكتابة‬ ‫إعداد‬ ‫ات‬‫ر‬‫مها‬‫التقارير‬‫اسالت‬‫ر‬‫والم‬–‫محفوظة‬ ‫الحقوق‬ ‫جميع‬‫البحرين‬ ‫مملكة‬ ‫ـ‬‫ة‬‫المتقدم‬ ‫للحلول‬ ‫ر‬‫الماست‬ ‫كة‬ ‫ر‬‫وش‬ ‫أبوديه‬ ‫رزق‬ ‫أحمد‬ .‫د‬ ‫للمؤلف‬4| P a g e ‫السؤال‬:‫التاسع‬‫ثم‬ ‫التالية‬ ‫المعطيات‬ ‫ادرس‬‫التالية‬ ‫التقرير‬ ‫اء‬‫ز‬‫أج‬ ‫من‬ ‫وجزء‬ ‫محتوى‬ ‫كل‬‫عل‬ ‫مثاال‬ ‫أعط‬12‫درجة‬ ‫المحتوى‬‫عليه‬ ‫مثال‬ ‫التقرير‬ ‫هدف‬ ‫التقرير‬ ‫عنارص‬ ‫بي‬‫ا‬‫مهمة‬ ‫نات‬ ‫البيانات‬ ‫جمع‬ ‫طريقة‬ ‫البيانات‬ ‫تنظيم‬ ‫طريقة‬ ‫مصدر‬ ‫مرجع‬ ‫نتيجة‬ ‫استنتاج‬ ‫توصية‬ ‫ملحق‬ ‫توثيق‬‫مرجع‬ ‫السؤال‬‫العاش‬:‫يلزم‬ ‫ما‬ ‫عليه‬ ‫ووضح‬ ‫درستها‬ ‫ي‬‫الت‬ ‫السابقة‬ ‫البينات‬ ‫ينظم‬ ‫بيانيا‬ ‫شكال‬ ‫ارسم‬9‫درجات‬
  5. 5. ‫وكتابة‬ ‫إعداد‬ ‫ات‬‫ر‬‫مها‬‫التقارير‬‫اسالت‬‫ر‬‫والم‬–‫محفوظة‬ ‫الحقوق‬ ‫جميع‬‫البحرين‬ ‫مملكة‬ ‫ـ‬‫ة‬‫المتقدم‬ ‫للحلول‬ ‫ر‬‫الماست‬ ‫كة‬ ‫ر‬‫وش‬ ‫أبوديه‬ ‫رزق‬ ‫أحمد‬ .‫د‬ ‫للمؤلف‬5| P a g e ‫السؤال‬‫عش‬ ‫الحادي‬:‫عليه‬ ‫الغالف‬ ‫عنارص‬ ‫وضع‬ ‫مع‬ ‫لتقرير‬ ‫غالفا‬ ‫صمم‬10‫درجات‬ ‫اهتمامك‬ ‫على‬ ‫لكم‬ ‫ا‬‫ر‬‫شك‬

