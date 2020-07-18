Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
‫حقيبة‬‫ير‬‫ر‬‫التقا‬ ‫وكتابة‬ ‫إعداد‬ ‫ات‬‫ر‬‫مها‬‫اسالت‬‫ر‬‫والم‬–‫محفوظة‬ ‫الحقوق‬ ‫جميع‬‫البحرين‬ ‫مملكة‬ ‫ـ‬‫ة‬‫المتق...
‫حقيبة‬‫ير‬‫ر‬‫التقا‬ ‫وكتابة‬ ‫إعداد‬ ‫ات‬‫ر‬‫مها‬‫اسالت‬‫ر‬‫والم‬–‫محفوظة‬ ‫الحقوق‬ ‫جميع‬‫البحرين‬ ‫مملكة‬ ‫ـ‬‫ة‬‫المتق...
‫حقيبة‬‫ير‬‫ر‬‫التقا‬ ‫وكتابة‬ ‫إعداد‬ ‫ات‬‫ر‬‫مها‬‫اسالت‬‫ر‬‫والم‬–‫محفوظة‬ ‫الحقوق‬ ‫جميع‬‫البحرين‬ ‫مملكة‬ ‫ـ‬‫ة‬‫المتق...
‫حقيبة‬‫ير‬‫ر‬‫التقا‬ ‫وكتابة‬ ‫إعداد‬ ‫ات‬‫ر‬‫مها‬‫اسالت‬‫ر‬‫والم‬–‫محفوظة‬ ‫الحقوق‬ ‫جميع‬‫البحرين‬ ‫مملكة‬ ‫ـ‬‫ة‬‫المتق...
‫حقيبة‬‫ير‬‫ر‬‫التقا‬ ‫وكتابة‬ ‫إعداد‬ ‫ات‬‫ر‬‫مها‬‫اسالت‬‫ر‬‫والم‬–‫محفوظة‬ ‫الحقوق‬ ‫جميع‬‫البحرين‬ ‫مملكة‬ ‫ـ‬‫ة‬‫المتق...
‫حقيبة‬‫ير‬‫ر‬‫التقا‬ ‫وكتابة‬ ‫إعداد‬ ‫ات‬‫ر‬‫مها‬‫اسالت‬‫ر‬‫والم‬–‫محفوظة‬ ‫الحقوق‬ ‫جميع‬‫البحرين‬ ‫مملكة‬ ‫ـ‬‫ة‬‫المتق...
‫حقيبة‬‫ير‬‫ر‬‫التقا‬ ‫وكتابة‬ ‫إعداد‬ ‫ات‬‫ر‬‫مها‬‫اسالت‬‫ر‬‫والم‬–‫محفوظة‬ ‫الحقوق‬ ‫جميع‬‫البحرين‬ ‫مملكة‬ ‫ـ‬‫ة‬‫المتق...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

الإطار التفصيلي لدورة إعداد وكتابة التقارير والمراسلات

45 views

Published on

دورة إعداد وكتابة التقارير والمراسلات

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

الإطار التفصيلي لدورة إعداد وكتابة التقارير والمراسلات

  1. 1. ‫حقيبة‬‫ير‬‫ر‬‫التقا‬ ‫وكتابة‬ ‫إعداد‬ ‫ات‬‫ر‬‫مها‬‫اسالت‬‫ر‬‫والم‬–‫محفوظة‬ ‫الحقوق‬ ‫جميع‬‫البحرين‬ ‫مملكة‬ ‫ـ‬‫ة‬‫المتقدم‬ ‫للحلول‬ ‫ر‬‫الماست‬ ‫كة‬ ‫ر‬‫وش‬ ‫أبوديه‬ ‫رزق‬ ‫أحمد‬ .‫د‬ ‫للمؤلف‬1| P a g e ‫اإلطار‬‫التفصيلي‬‫حقيبة‬‫التقارير‬ ‫وكتابة‬ ‫إعداد‬ ‫مهارات‬ ‫التدريبية‬ ‫بالحقيبة‬ ‫التعريف‬ :‫أوال‬ ‫التدريبية‬ ‫الحقيبة‬ ‫اسم‬‫التقارير‬ ‫وكتابة‬ ‫إعداد‬ ‫مهارات‬‫الحقيبة‬ ‫رمز‬LM 025 ‫التدريبية‬ ‫الساعات‬ ‫عدد‬30‫تدريبية‬ ‫ساعة‬‫االستراحات‬ ‫شاملة‬‫الحقيبة‬ ‫مجال‬‫والقيادي‬ ‫اإلداري‬ ‫التدريب‬LM ‫األيام‬ ‫عدد‬5‫تدريبية‬ ‫أيام‬‫الشهادة‬ ‫نوع‬‫حضور‬‫إكمال‬‫إنجاز‬ ‫الدورة‬ ‫عقد‬ ‫مكان‬‫الراعية‬ ‫الجهة‬ ‫مع‬ ‫بالتنسيق‬‫المانحة‬ ‫الجهة‬‫خارجية‬ ‫جهة‬‫المعهد‬ ‫من‬ ‫المستهدفة‬ ‫الفئة‬‫المستفيدة‬ ‫الجهة‬ ‫من‬ ‫الترشيح‬ ‫المشارك‬ ‫رسوم‬- ‫الفئة‬‫العمرية‬21‫فوق‬ ‫فما‬ ‫سنة‬ ‫المسبقة‬ ‫المتطلبات‬ ‫التدريبية‬ ‫الحقيبة‬ ‫من‬ ‫العام‬ ‫الهدف‬ :‫ثانيا‬ ‫في‬ ‫قدراتهم‬ ‫رفع‬ ‫في‬ ‫تساهم‬ ‫التي‬ ‫األساسية‬ ‫والسلوكيات‬ ‫والمهارات‬ ‫بالمعارف‬ ‫المشاركين‬ ‫تزويد‬‫مجال‬‫التقارير‬ ‫وكتابة‬ ‫إعداد‬‫بطريقة‬ ‫و‬ ‫علمية‬‫منهجية‬‫مدروسة‬.
  2. 2. ‫حقيبة‬‫ير‬‫ر‬‫التقا‬ ‫وكتابة‬ ‫إعداد‬ ‫ات‬‫ر‬‫مها‬‫اسالت‬‫ر‬‫والم‬–‫محفوظة‬ ‫الحقوق‬ ‫جميع‬‫البحرين‬ ‫مملكة‬ ‫ـ‬‫ة‬‫المتقدم‬ ‫للحلول‬ ‫ر‬‫الماست‬ ‫كة‬ ‫ر‬‫وش‬ ‫أبوديه‬ ‫رزق‬ ‫أحمد‬ .‫د‬ ‫للمؤلف‬2| P a g e ‫التدريبية‬ ‫الحقيبة‬ ‫عن‬ ‫عامة‬ ‫لمحة‬ :‫ثالثا‬ ‫عليه‬ ‫الملقاة‬ ‫األعباء‬ ‫تنفيذ‬ ‫في‬ ‫االداري‬ ‫التنظيم‬ ‫يعتمد‬–‫كبير‬ ‫حد‬ ‫إلى‬–‫يستطيع‬ ‫التي‬ ‫والبيانات‬ ‫الحقائق‬ ‫وقيمة‬ ‫حجم‬ ‫على‬ ‫والمعلومات‬ ‫البيانات‬ ‫هذه‬ ‫توصيل‬ ‫في‬ ‫قدرته‬ ‫وعلى‬ ‫به‬ ‫المحيطة‬ ‫البيئة‬ ‫من‬ ‫عليها‬ ‫والحصول‬ ‫تجميعها‬ ‫التنظيم‬ ‫وبما‬ ،‫المناسب‬ ‫الوقت‬ ‫في‬ ‫المسئولة‬ ‫المراكز‬ ‫جميع‬ ‫الى‬‫البيانات‬ ‫هذه‬ ‫كانت‬ ‫ولما‬ .‫سليمة‬ ‫قرارات‬ ‫اتخاذ‬ ‫يضمن‬ ‫هذه‬ ‫تقديم‬ ‫هي‬ ‫للتقارير‬ ‫األساسية‬ ‫المهمة‬ ‫فإن‬ ‫مطلق‬ ‫بشكل‬ ‫متابعتها‬ ‫يصعب‬ ‫بحيث‬ ‫الوفرة‬ ‫من‬ ‫والمعلومات‬ ‫الهام‬ ‫تبرز‬ ‫منسقة‬ ‫ملخصة‬ ‫صورة‬ ‫في‬ ‫والمعلومات‬ ‫البيانات‬‫وبهذا‬ ‫منها‬‫وسائل‬ ‫من‬ ‫هامة‬ ‫وسيلة‬ ‫التقارير‬ ‫تصبح‬ ‫االتصال‬‫فعالة‬ ‫وأداة‬‫المنشأة‬ ‫داخل‬ ‫يجري‬ ‫عما‬ ‫دقيقة‬ ‫صورة‬ ‫ونقل‬ ‫واف‬ ‫ملخص‬ ‫تقديم‬ ‫في‬ ‫اإلدارة‬ ‫لخدمة‬ ‫ويأتي‬‫من‬ ‫متنوعة‬ ‫بمجموعة‬ ‫المشاركين‬ ‫ليزود‬ ‫التدريبي‬ ‫البرنامج‬ ‫هذا‬‫وكتابة‬ ‫إعداد‬ ‫مجال‬ ‫في‬ ‫المهارات‬‫بطرقة‬ ‫التقارير‬‫منهجية‬ ‫للمشاركين‬ ‫مدروسة‬‫األ‬ ‫االستراتيجيات‬ ‫اختيار‬ ‫في‬ ‫الحرية‬‫مجموعة‬ ‫ضمن‬ ‫من‬ ‫معهم‬ ‫يتناسب‬ ‫وبما‬ ‫لهم‬ ‫نفع‬ ‫من‬ ‫متكاملة‬‫المهارات‬‫التدريبية‬ ‫القاعة‬ ‫داخل‬ ‫عليها‬ ‫التدريب‬ ‫يتم‬ ‫التي‬ ‫المتنوعة‬‫ثمرتها‬ ‫تؤتي‬‫في‬‫ال‬‫يوم‬‫ال‬‫عملي‬ ‫ال‬‫تطبيقي‬‫الختامب‬. ‫اإلجرائية‬ ‫التدريبية‬ ‫الحقيبة‬ ‫أهداف‬ :‫رابعا‬ ‫من‬ ‫يتوقع‬‫مشارك‬ ‫كل‬‫من‬ ‫االنتهاء‬ ‫بعد‬‫أن‬ ‫التدريبية‬ ‫الحقيبة‬ ‫هذه‬ ‫في‬ ‫المعد‬ ‫التدريبي‬ ‫البرنامج‬‫قادرا‬ ‫يكون‬‫تعالى‬ ‫اهلل‬ ‫شاء‬ ‫إن‬‫على‬:‫أن‬ 1-.‫ووسائلها‬ ‫وأنواعها‬ ‫ومفهومها‬ )‫(المداوالت‬ ‫الكتابية‬ ‫واالتصاالت‬ ‫االتصال‬ ‫ماهية‬ ‫يوضح‬ 2-.‫وأجزاؤها‬ ‫وأنواعها‬ ‫وأهدافها‬ ‫وأهميتها‬ ‫ومفهومها‬ ‫والمراسالت‬ ‫التقارير‬ ‫ماهية‬ ‫يبين‬ 3-‫و‬ ‫الموضوعية‬ ‫األساسية‬ ‫والقواعد‬ ‫المبادئ‬ ‫يراعي‬‫والمراسالت‬ ‫التقارير‬ ‫إلعداد‬ ‫الالزمة‬ ‫الشكلية‬ 4-.‫وأغراضه‬ ‫التقرير‬ ‫أهداف‬ ‫وخدمة‬ ‫دعم‬ ‫في‬ ‫يساهم‬ ‫جيدا‬ ‫توظيفا‬ ‫والمراسالت‬ ‫التقارير‬ ‫يوظف‬ 5-‫األساليب‬ ‫أحدث‬ ‫وفق‬ ‫والمراسالت‬ ‫التقارير‬ ‫إلعداد‬ ‫الالزمة‬ ‫ومهاراته‬ ‫بأسلوبه‬ ‫يرتقي‬ 6-.‫المعتمدة‬ ‫والخطوات‬ ‫المبادئ‬ ‫وفق‬ ‫األجزاء‬ ‫متكامل‬ ‫إدارية‬ ‫ومراسالت‬ ‫تقارير‬ ‫ويكتب‬ ‫يعد‬ 7-.‫عمله‬ ‫مجال‬ ‫في‬ ‫الالزمة‬ ‫والمراسالت‬ ‫التقارير‬ ‫ألحد‬ ‫عمليا‬ ‫نموذجا‬ ‫قالبا‬ ‫يصمم‬ ‫التدريب‬ ‫ومعينات‬ ‫وطرق‬ ‫أساليب‬ :‫خامسا‬ ‫بوينت‬ ‫البور‬ ‫عروض‬‫المحاضرة‬‫المشاركين‬ ‫مع‬ ‫النقاش‬ ‫عمل‬ ‫ورشة‬‫العملية‬ ‫التطبيقات‬‫ميدانية‬ ‫زيارة‬ :‫أخرى‬‫دراسات‬،‫حاالت‬............................................................ ‫شو‬ ‫داتا‬‫الرأس‬ ‫فوق‬ ‫عارض‬‫قالبة‬ ‫لوحة‬ ‫شفافيات‬‫مجسمات‬‫فيديو‬ :‫أخرى‬...................................................................................................
  3. 3. ‫حقيبة‬‫ير‬‫ر‬‫التقا‬ ‫وكتابة‬ ‫إعداد‬ ‫ات‬‫ر‬‫مها‬‫اسالت‬‫ر‬‫والم‬–‫محفوظة‬ ‫الحقوق‬ ‫جميع‬‫البحرين‬ ‫مملكة‬ ‫ـ‬‫ة‬‫المتقدم‬ ‫للحلول‬ ‫ر‬‫الماست‬ ‫كة‬ ‫ر‬‫وش‬ ‫أبوديه‬ ‫رزق‬ ‫أحمد‬ .‫د‬ ‫للمؤلف‬3| P a g e ‫التدريبية‬ ‫الحقيبة‬ ‫محتوى‬ :‫سادسا‬ ‫الوحدة‬‫األول‬‫ى‬‫والتقرير‬ ‫الكتابي‬ ‫االتصال‬ ‫في‬ ‫مقدمة‬ : ‫اوال‬‫االتصال‬ ‫ماهية‬ : •1‫االتصاالت‬ ‫تعريف‬ : •2‫عملية‬ ‫وفحوى‬ ‫محتوى‬ :‫والتواصل‬ ‫االتصال‬ •3‫والتواصل‬ ‫االتصال‬ ‫عملية‬ ‫من‬ ‫الهدف‬ : •4‫االتصاالت‬ ‫أهمية‬ : •5‫االتصاالت‬ ‫أنواع‬ : •6:‫االتصال‬ ‫وسائل‬ •7.‫اآلخرين‬ ‫مع‬ ‫التعامل‬ ‫في‬ ‫االتصال‬ ‫أثر‬ : ‫ثانيا‬‫الكتابية‬ ‫االتصاالت‬ ‫ماهية‬ : •1‫الكتابية‬ ‫االتصاالت‬ ‫تعريف‬ : •2‫الكتابية‬ ‫االتصاالت‬ ‫أهمية‬ : •3‫وعيوب‬ ‫مزايا‬ :‫الكتابية‬ ‫االتصاالت‬ •4‫الكتابية‬ ‫االتصاالت‬ ‫أنواع‬ : •5‫اإلدارية‬ ‫الكتابة‬ ‫عملية‬ ‫مراحل‬ : •6‫اإلدارية‬ ‫الكتابة‬ ‫مواصفات‬ : •7‫اإلداري‬ ‫الكاتب‬ ‫في‬ ‫توفرها‬ ‫الواجب‬ ‫الشروط‬ : •8‫اإلدارية‬ ‫الكتابة‬ ‫عند‬ ‫مراعاتها‬ ‫يجب‬ ‫أمور‬ : ‫ثالثا‬‫التقرير‬ ‫ماهية‬ : •1‫التقرير‬ ‫تعريف‬ : •2‫التقرير‬ ‫كتابة‬ ‫أهداف‬ : •3‫التقرير‬ ‫أهمية‬ : •4‫التقارير‬ ‫أنواع‬ : •5‫التقرير‬ ‫كاتب‬ ‫وصفات‬ ‫مهارات‬ : •6‫التقرير‬ ‫كتابة‬ ‫عند‬ ‫مراعاتها‬ ‫يجب‬ ‫أمور‬ : ‫الوحدة‬‫الثاني‬‫ة‬‫التقرير‬ ‫كتابة‬ ‫في‬ ‫وقواعد‬ ‫مبادئ‬ : ‫اوال‬‫الموضوعية‬ ‫الشروط‬ : •1‫التقرير‬ ‫محتوى‬ ‫في‬ ‫الموضوعية‬ ‫الشروط‬ : •2‫التقرير‬ ‫محتوى‬ ‫في‬ ‫الموضوعية‬ ‫الشروط‬ ‫على‬ ‫عملية‬ ‫تطبيقات‬ : •3‫اإليجابية‬ ‫اللغة‬ : •4‫الشائعة‬ ‫اللغوية‬ ‫األخطاء‬ : •5‫المحتوى‬ ‫في‬ ‫التسلسل‬ : ‫ثانيا‬‫الشكلية‬ ‫الشروط‬ : •1‫التقرير‬ ‫في‬ ‫الشكلية‬ ‫الشروط‬ : •2‫التقرير‬ ‫في‬ ‫الشكلية‬ ‫الشروط‬ ‫على‬ ‫عملية‬ ‫تطبيقات‬ : 3‫الترقيم‬ ‫عالمات‬ : ‫الوحدة‬‫الثالث‬‫ة‬‫التقرير‬ ‫إعداد‬ ‫خطوات‬ : ‫اوال‬‫المشكلة‬ ‫أو‬ ‫الهدف‬ ‫أو‬ ‫الموضوع‬ ‫تحديد‬ : •1.‫عنها‬ ‫سيتحدث‬ ‫التي‬ ‫المشكلة‬ ‫أو‬ ‫والموضوع‬ ‫التقرير‬ ‫من‬ ‫الهدف‬ : ‫ثانيا‬.)‫(المجال‬ ‫تناولها‬ ‫سيتم‬ ‫التي‬ ‫المهمة‬ ‫العناصر‬ ‫تحديد‬ : •1‫التقرير‬ ‫سيغطيها‬ ‫التي‬ ‫المواضيع‬ : •2‫التقرير‬ ‫عناصر‬ ‫على‬ ‫أمثلة‬ : ‫ثالثا‬.‫للتقرير‬ ‫العام‬ ‫الهيكل‬ ‫إعداد‬ : ‫رابعا‬.‫والمعلومات‬ ‫البيانات‬ ‫جمع‬ : •1‫والمعارف‬ ‫والمعلومات‬ ‫البيانات‬ ‫ماهية‬ : •2‫والمعلومات‬ ‫البيـــــــانات‬ ‫جـــمع‬ ‫طرق‬ : •3.‫والمعلومات‬ ‫البيانات‬ ‫مصادر‬ : •4‫جوجل‬ ‫محرك‬ ‫خالل‬ ‫من‬ ‫المعلومات‬ ‫جمع‬ ‫على‬ ‫تطبيق‬ : ‫خامسا‬.‫وتفسيرها‬ ‫وتهيئتها‬ ‫والمعلومات‬ ‫البيانات‬ ‫تنظيم‬ : •1‫التقرير؟‬ ‫في‬ ‫البيانات‬ ‫تنظيم‬ ‫يتم‬ ‫كيف‬ : •2‫البيانات‬ ‫على‬ ‫إجراؤها‬ ‫يتم‬ ‫التي‬ ‫العمليات‬ ‫أهم‬ : ‫سادسا‬.‫الفني‬ ‫واإلخراج‬ ‫التقرير‬ ‫صياغة‬ : •1‫التقرير‬ ‫صياغة‬ ‫خطوات‬ : •2‫معارف‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫المعلومات‬ ‫لتحويل‬ ‫التشغيلية‬ ‫العمليات‬ : •3‫التقرير‬ ‫وإخراج‬ ‫تحرير‬ ‫مبادئ‬ : •4‫النهائي‬ ‫الفني‬ ‫اإلخراج‬ ‫جودة‬ : ‫الوحدة‬‫الرابع‬‫ة‬‫التقارير‬ ‫أجزاء‬ : ‫اوال‬‫التمهيدي‬ ‫الجزء‬ : •1‫للتقرير‬ ‫الخارجي‬ ‫الغالف‬ : •2:‫الداخلي‬ ‫الغالف‬ ‫صفحة‬ •3‫المقدمة‬ : •4)‫(الفهارس‬ ‫والتوضيحات‬ ‫المحتويات‬ ‫قائمة‬ : ‫ثانيا‬‫التقرير‬ ‫جسم‬ : •1‫والتحليل‬ ‫العرض‬ : •2‫والصور‬ ‫البيانية‬ ‫والرسوم‬ ‫واألشكال‬ ‫الجداول‬ : •3‫والتوصيات‬ ‫النتائج‬ : ‫ثالثا‬‫الملخص‬ ‫أو‬ ‫الخالصة‬ : •1‫الملخص‬ ‫أو‬ ‫الخالصة‬ ‫ماهية‬ : •2‫أو‬ ‫الخالصة‬ ‫أهمية‬ :‫الملخص‬ •3‫الخالصة‬ ‫على‬ ‫مثال‬ : ‫رابعا‬‫المالحق‬ : •1‫المالحق‬ ‫ماهية‬ : •2‫والمالحق‬ ‫المرفقات‬ ‫أهمية‬ : •3‫والمالحق‬ ‫المرفقات‬ ‫مع‬ ‫التعامل‬ : ‫خامسا‬‫المراجع‬ : •1.‫المراجع‬ ‫ماهية‬ •2‫التقرير‬ ‫من‬ ‫المراجع‬ ‫موقع‬ : •3‫والمراجع‬ ‫المصادر‬ ‫بين‬ ‫الفرق‬ : •4‫والمراجع‬ ‫المصادر‬ ‫أنواع‬ : •5‫توثيق‬ ‫طرق‬ :‫المراجع‬ •6‫المصادر‬ ‫توثيق‬ ‫لطرق‬ ‫نماذج‬ : ‫الوحدة‬‫الخامس‬‫ة‬‫العملي‬ ‫التطبيق‬ : ‫اوال‬‫متكامل‬ ‫تقرير‬ ‫إعداد‬ ‫على‬ ‫عملي‬ ‫تطبيق‬ : •1‫جاهز‬ ‫تقرير‬ ‫نموذج‬ : •2‫التقرير‬ ‫أجزاء‬ ‫على‬ ‫تدقيق‬ ‫قائمة‬ : ‫ثانيا‬‫للتقارير‬ ‫نماذج‬ : •1‫قطر‬ ‫شرطة‬ ‫من‬ ‫تقارير‬ ‫نماذج‬ : •2.‫لتقرير‬ ‫نموذجي‬ ‫قالب‬ ‫تصميم‬ :
  4. 4. ‫حقيبة‬‫ير‬‫ر‬‫التقا‬ ‫وكتابة‬ ‫إعداد‬ ‫ات‬‫ر‬‫مها‬‫اسالت‬‫ر‬‫والم‬–‫محفوظة‬ ‫الحقوق‬ ‫جميع‬‫البحرين‬ ‫مملكة‬ ‫ـ‬‫ة‬‫المتقدم‬ ‫للحلول‬ ‫ر‬‫الماست‬ ‫كة‬ ‫ر‬‫وش‬ ‫أبوديه‬ ‫رزق‬ ‫أحمد‬ .‫د‬ ‫للمؤلف‬4| P a g e ‫التدريبية‬ ‫للحقيبة‬ ‫الزمني‬ ‫اإلطار‬ :‫سابعا‬ ‫اليوم‬‫الجلسة‬‫الجلسة‬‫مالحظات‬ ‫اليوم‬‫األول‬ 8:00–9:30‫الجلسات‬1+2 9:30–10:00‫استراحة‬ 10:00–11:30‫الجلسات‬3+4 11:30–12:00‫استراحة‬ 12:00–2:00‫الجلسة‬5 ‫الثاني‬‫اليوم‬ 8:00–9:30‫الجلسات‬6+7 9:30–10:00‫استراحة‬ 10:00–11:30‫الجلسات‬8+9 11:30–12:00‫استراحة‬ 12:00–2:00‫الجلسة‬10 ‫الثالث‬‫اليوم‬ 8:00–9:30‫الجلسات‬11+12 9:30–10:00‫استراحة‬ 10:00–11:30‫الجلسة‬13+14 11:30–12:00‫استراحة‬‫صالة‬ + ‫خفيفة‬ 12:00–2:00‫الجلسة‬15 ‫الرابع‬‫اليوم‬ 8:00–9:30‫الجلسات‬16+17 9:30–10:00‫استراحة‬ 10:00–11:30‫الجلسات‬18+19 11:30–12:00‫استراحة‬ 12:00–2:00‫الجلسة‬20 ‫الخامس‬‫اليوم‬ 8:00–9:30‫الجلسة‬21+22‫العملي‬ ‫التطبيق‬ / 9:30–10:00‫استراحة‬ 10:00–11:30‫الجلسة‬23+24‫العملي‬ ‫التطبيق‬ / 11:30–12:00‫استراحة‬ 12:00–2:00‫الجلسة‬25‫التقييم‬ +
  5. 5. ‫حقيبة‬‫ير‬‫ر‬‫التقا‬ ‫وكتابة‬ ‫إعداد‬ ‫ات‬‫ر‬‫مها‬‫اسالت‬‫ر‬‫والم‬–‫محفوظة‬ ‫الحقوق‬ ‫جميع‬‫البحرين‬ ‫مملكة‬ ‫ـ‬‫ة‬‫المتقدم‬ ‫للحلول‬ ‫ر‬‫الماست‬ ‫كة‬ ‫ر‬‫وش‬ ‫أبوديه‬ ‫رزق‬ ‫أحمد‬ .‫د‬ ‫للمؤلف‬5| P a g e ‫التدريبية‬ ‫للحقيبة‬ ‫التقييم‬ ‫أنظمة‬ :‫ثامنا‬ ‫االجتياز‬ ‫متطلبات‬ •‫بنسبة‬ ‫الحضور‬80‫الدورة‬ ‫ساعات‬ ‫مجمل‬ ‫من‬ %.‫التدريبية‬ •‫عن‬ ‫تقل‬ ‫ال‬ ‫درجة‬ ‫على‬ ‫الحصول‬60.‫التدريبية‬ ‫للمادة‬ ‫الختامي‬ ‫التقييم‬ ‫في‬ % •.‫التدريبية‬ ‫القاعة‬ ‫داخل‬ ‫للتعلم‬ ‫والدافعية‬ ‫اإليجابية‬ ‫الفاعلة‬ ‫المشاركة‬ •‫والتمارين‬ ‫األنشطة‬ ‫كافة‬ ‫إتمام‬‫العملية‬ ‫والتطبيقات‬.‫التدريب‬ ‫قاعة‬ ‫داخل‬ •‫النهائي‬ ‫اليوم‬ ‫في‬ ‫العملي‬ ‫التطبيق‬‫الشامل‬ ‫النهائي‬ ‫التقرير‬ ‫إلعداد‬‫في‬ ‫الفاعلة‬ ‫والمشاركة‬‫الزمالء‬ ‫تقييم‬. ‫من‬ ‫النهائية‬ ‫التقييم‬ ‫نتيجة‬100‫درجة‬ ‫ضعيف‬ .‫اعتماده‬ ‫يمكن‬ ‫ال‬ ‫المستوى‬ ‫هذا‬ ‫عند‬ ‫األداء‬ ،‫العمل‬ ‫لهذا‬ ‫المطلوبة‬ ‫األداء‬ ‫معايير‬ ‫من‬ ‫وأدنى‬ ٍ‫ف‬‫كا‬ ‫غير‬ ‫األداء‬ ‫مرضي‬ ‫غير‬ .‫األداء‬ ‫لتحسين‬ ‫ُبذل‬‫ت‬ ‫أن‬ ‫يجب‬ ‫جادة‬ ‫جهود‬ ،‫العمل‬ ‫لهذا‬ ‫المطلوبة‬ ‫األداء‬ ‫معايير‬ ‫يقابل‬ ‫ال‬ ‫األداء‬ ‫المتوقع‬ ‫األداء‬ ‫األداء‬.‫العمل‬ ‫لهذا‬ ‫المطلوبة‬ ‫األداء‬ ‫معايير‬ ‫يقابل‬ ‫للمتوقع‬ ‫تجاوز‬ ‫األداء‬.‫العمل‬ ‫لهذا‬ ‫المطلوبة‬ ‫األداء‬ ‫معايير‬ ‫من‬ ‫أعلى‬ ‫ومميز‬ ‫بارز‬ ‫أداء‬ ‫األداء‬.‫العمل‬ ‫لهذا‬ ‫المطلوبة‬ ‫األداء‬ ‫معايير‬ ‫من‬ ‫بكثير‬ ‫أميز‬ ‫مطبقة‬ ‫غير‬(N/A) .‫أساسها‬ ‫على‬ ‫تقييمه‬ ‫يتم‬ ‫ولن‬ ،‫الناحية‬ ‫هذه‬ ‫في‬ ‫يمارس‬ ‫أن‬ ‫المشارك‬ ‫من‬ ‫مطلوب‬ ‫غير‬ ‫ضعيف‬ ‫عالجية‬ ‫خطة‬ ‫يحتاج‬ ‫من‬ ‫أقل‬40% ‫مرضي‬ ‫غير‬ ‫األداء‬ ‫تحسين‬ ‫خطة‬ ‫يحتاج‬ 40–59% ‫المتوقع‬ ‫األداء‬ ‫األداء‬ ‫تحسين‬ ‫خطة‬ ‫اقتراح‬ 60–79% ‫للمتوقع‬ ‫تجاوز‬ ‫تحسين‬ ‫خطة‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫يحتاج‬ ‫ال‬ 80–89% ‫ومميز‬ ‫بارز‬ ‫أداء‬ ‫تحسين‬ ‫خطة‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫يحتاج‬ ‫ال‬ 90–100%
  6. 6. ‫حقيبة‬‫ير‬‫ر‬‫التقا‬ ‫وكتابة‬ ‫إعداد‬ ‫ات‬‫ر‬‫مها‬‫اسالت‬‫ر‬‫والم‬–‫محفوظة‬ ‫الحقوق‬ ‫جميع‬‫البحرين‬ ‫مملكة‬ ‫ـ‬‫ة‬‫المتقدم‬ ‫للحلول‬ ‫ر‬‫الماست‬ ‫كة‬ ‫ر‬‫وش‬ ‫أبوديه‬ ‫رزق‬ ‫أحمد‬ .‫د‬ ‫للمؤلف‬6| P a g e :‫ثامنا‬‫وطرق‬ ‫التعلم‬ ‫مخرجات‬‫تقويمها‬ ‫وأساليب‬ ‫م‬ ‫التعلم‬ ‫مخرجات‬ ‫رقم‬ ‫المتطلب‬ ‫التقويم‬ ‫أساليب‬ ‫رقم‬‫الجلسة‬ ‫اإلجابة‬ ‫زمن‬‫مالحظات‬ ‫التقرير‬ ‫كاتب‬ ‫مهارات‬C01‫كوتشينج‬ ‫جلسة‬410‫د‬ ‫االختصار‬C02‫كوتشينج‬ ‫جلسة‬510‫د‬ ‫التسلسل‬C03‫كوتشينج‬ ‫جلسة‬610‫د‬ ‫المحكمة‬ ‫قرار‬C04‫كوتشينج‬ ‫جلسة‬715‫د‬ ‫الترقيم‬ ‫عالمات‬C05‫كوتشينج‬ ‫جلسة‬710‫د‬ ‫البيانات‬ ‫اجمع‬C06‫جلسة‬‫كوتشينج‬910‫د‬ ‫جوجل‬ ‫في‬ ‫ابحث‬C07‫كوتشينج‬ ‫جلسة‬910‫د‬ ‫والمعلومات‬ ‫البيانات‬ ‫نظم‬C08‫كوتشينج‬ ‫جلسة‬1010‫د‬ ‫المعرفة‬ ‫توليد‬C09‫كوتشينج‬ ‫جلسة‬1110‫د‬ ‫التقارير‬ ‫مقارنة‬C10‫كوتشينج‬ ‫جلسة‬1210‫د‬ ‫التقرير‬ ‫غالف‬C11‫كوتشينج‬ ‫جلسة‬1315‫د‬ ‫الغالف‬ ‫صفحة‬‫الداخلية‬C12‫كوتشينج‬ ‫جلسة‬1310‫د‬ ‫التقرير‬ ‫مقدمة‬C13‫كوتشينج‬ ‫جلسة‬1420‫د‬ ‫قائمة‬ ‫صمم‬C14‫كوتشينج‬ ‫جلسة‬1520‫د‬ ‫اإلجراءات‬ ‫صمم‬C15‫كوتشينج‬ ‫جلسة‬1620‫د‬ ‫المراجع‬ ‫وثق‬C16‫كوتشينج‬ ‫جلسة‬2015‫د‬ ‫النهائي‬ ‫التقرير‬C17‫كوتشينج‬ ‫جلسة‬21-2225‫د‬ ‫قالب‬‫تقرير‬ ‫نموذج‬C18‫كوتشينج‬ ‫جلسة‬2335‫د‬ ‫الخطأ‬ ‫اكتشف‬G01‫تدريبية‬ ‫لعبة‬310‫د‬‫بوربوينت‬ ‫عرض‬ ‫أو‬ ‫الحل؟‬ ‫وما‬ ‫الخطأ؟‬ ‫ما‬E01‫ورقي‬ ‫نشاط‬25‫د‬‫جماعي‬ ‫نقاش‬ ‫اإلداري‬ ‫االتصال‬ ‫عملية‬E02‫ورقي‬ ‫نشاط‬35‫د‬‫جماعي‬ ‫نقاش‬ ‫الكتابي‬ ‫االتصال‬ ‫تطبيق‬E03‫ورقي‬ ‫نشاط‬35‫د‬ ‫التقارير‬ ‫أهمية‬E04‫ورقي‬ ‫نشاط‬45‫د‬ ‫االختصار‬E05‫ورقي‬ ‫نشاط‬515‫د‬ ‫والسهولة‬ ‫الوضوح‬E06‫ورقي‬ ‫نشاط‬65‫د‬ ‫اللطيفة‬ ‫العبارات‬E07‫ورقي‬ ‫نشاط‬65‫د‬
  7. 7. ‫حقيبة‬‫ير‬‫ر‬‫التقا‬ ‫وكتابة‬ ‫إعداد‬ ‫ات‬‫ر‬‫مها‬‫اسالت‬‫ر‬‫والم‬–‫محفوظة‬ ‫الحقوق‬ ‫جميع‬‫البحرين‬ ‫مملكة‬ ‫ـ‬‫ة‬‫المتقدم‬ ‫للحلول‬ ‫ر‬‫الماست‬ ‫كة‬ ‫ر‬‫وش‬ ‫أبوديه‬ ‫رزق‬ ‫أحمد‬ .‫د‬ ‫للمؤلف‬7| P a g e ‫اإليجابية‬ ‫اللغة‬E08‫ورقي‬ ‫نشاط‬65‫د‬ ‫يلزم‬ ‫ما‬ ‫عدل‬E09‫ورقي‬ ‫نشاط‬65‫د‬ ‫والتنقيط‬ ‫الترقيم‬E10‫نشاط‬‫ورقي‬65‫د‬ ‫والهوامش‬ ‫والخط‬ ‫المسافات‬E11‫ورقي‬ ‫نشاط‬75‫د‬ ‫الترقيم‬ ‫عالمات‬E12‫ورقي‬ ‫نشاط‬75‫د‬ ‫والعناصر‬ ‫الهدف‬ ‫كتابة‬E13‫ورقي‬ ‫نشاط‬820‫د‬ ‫بيانيا‬ ‫رسما‬ ‫صمم‬E14‫ورقي‬ ‫نشاط‬1720‫د‬ ‫والتوصيات‬ ‫االستنتاجات‬ ‫كتابة‬E15‫ورقي‬ ‫نشاط‬1820‫د‬ ‫الملخص‬ ‫كتابة‬E16‫ورقي‬ ‫نشاط‬1930‫د‬ ‫النهائي‬ ‫التقرير‬ ‫كتابة‬E17‫ورقي‬ ‫نشاط‬21-2220‫د‬ ‫التقرير‬ ‫أجزاء‬ ‫على‬ ‫تدقيق‬ ‫قائمة‬E18‫ورقي‬ ‫نشاط‬2435‫د‬ ‫اهلل‬ ‫بحمد‬ ‫تم‬

×