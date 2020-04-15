Successfully reported this slideshow.
Sarampión
El sarampión es una enfermedad infecciosa exantemática como la rubeola o la varicela, bastante frecuente, especialmente en...
 El período de incubación del sarampión suele durar de 4 a 12 días, durante los cuales no hay síntomas. Las personas infe...
 El diagnóstico se hace a través del cuadro clínico y la detección de anticuerpos en la sangre. No existe terapia específ...
 Síntomas  Los signos y síntomas del sarampión aparecen entre 10 y 14 días después de la exposición al virus. Los signos...
 La infección ocurre en etapas secuenciales durante un período de dos a tres semanas.  Infección e incubación. Durante l...
 Cuándo debes consultar con un médico  Llama al médico si tú o tu hijo se expusieron al sarampión o si alguno presenta u...
historia del sarampión

  1. 1. Sarampión
  2. 2. El sarampión es una enfermedad infecciosa exantemática como la rubeola o la varicela, bastante frecuente, especialmente en niños, causada por un virus, específicamente de la familia paramyxoviridae del género Morbillivirus. Se caracteriza por las típicas manchas en la piel de color rojo (exantema), así como la fiebre y un estado general debilitado. Si se presentan complicaciones, el sarampión puede causar inflamación en los pulmones y en el cerebro que amenazan la vida del paciente.
  3. 3.  El período de incubación del sarampión suele durar de 4 a 12 días, durante los cuales no hay síntomas. Las personas infectadas siguen siendo contagiosas desde la aparición de los primeros síntomas hasta los 3 a 5 días posteriores a la aparición del sarpullido.
  4. 4.  El diagnóstico se hace a través del cuadro clínico y la detección de anticuerpos en la sangre. No existe terapia específica para el tratamiento de la enfermedad; sin embargo, se puede prevenir mediante la administración de la vacuna contra el sarampión. En el pasado, la vacuna triple vírica (también conocida como SPR) ha reducido el número de infecciones. En la mayoría de los países, la enfermedad es de declaración obligatoria a las autoridades de salud social.
  5. 5.  Síntomas  Los signos y síntomas del sarampión aparecen entre 10 y 14 días después de la exposición al virus. Los signos y los síntomas del sarampión generalmente incluyen:  Fiebre  Tos seca  Resfrío  Dolor de garganta  Ojos inflamados (conjuntivitis)  Manchas blancas diminutas con centro blanco azulado y fondo rojo dentro de la boca, en el revestimiento interno de las mejillas, también denominados manchas de Koplik  Sarpullido constituido por manchas grandes y planas que generalmente se funden entre sí  La infección ocurre en etapas secuenciales durante un período de dos a tres semanas.
  6. 6.  La infección ocurre en etapas secuenciales durante un período de dos a tres semanas.  Infección e incubación. Durante los primeros 10 a 14 días después de contraer la infección, el virus del sarampión se incuba. Durante ese período, no tienes signos ni síntomas.  Signos y síntomas inespecíficos. El sarampión generalmente comienza con fiebre leve a moderada, a menudo acompañada de tos constante, resfrío, ojos inflamados (conjuntivitis) y dolor de garganta. Esta enfermedad relativamente leve pude durar dos o tres días.  Enfermedad aguda y erupción cutánea. La erupción cutánea consiste en pequeñas manchas rojas, algunas de las cuales están levemente elevadas. Los puntos y bultos en grupos estrechos le dan a la piel un aspecto rojo moteado. La erupción primero aparece en el rostro.
  7. 7.  Cuándo debes consultar con un médico  Llama al médico si tú o tu hijo se expusieron al sarampión o si alguno presenta un sarpullido que se parezca al sarampión.  Revisa los registros de vacunación de la familia con el médico, especialmente antes de que tus hijos comiencen la escuela primaria o la universidad y antes de viajar al extranjero.

