U1 ea1 descargable

Autor UNIDAD 1 - EA1 ECUACIONES E INECUACIONES DE PRIMER Y SEGUNDO GRADO Dilbeni González Duque
www.uniquindio.edu.co Competencias del Espacio de Aprendizaje • Comprende las características de las ecuaciones e inecuac...
www.uniquindio.edu.co Requisitos Pensamiento Lógico Matemático Crítico. Ruta Metodológica Recomendaciones Generales Apreci...
www.uniquindio.edu.co Podemos decir que las matemáticas generales son el fundamento del razonamiento lógico de situaciones...
www.uniquindio.edu.co Desarrollo de la Temática En matemáticas, para representar una situación o problema, se utilizan las...
www.uniquindio.edu.co De acuerdo con la figura 1, resolver una ecuación o una inecuación es encontrar el valor o los valor...
www.uniquindio.edu.co Fuente: UDV (2018). Regla del producto: un término que está multiplicando en un miembro de la expres...
www.uniquindio.edu.co Aplicaciones Las ecuaciones e inecuaciones de primer grado tienen aplicaciones en muchas disciplinas...
www.uniquindio.edu.co Recordemos que una ecuación es de segundo grado cuando el mayor exponente de la variable es 2 y tien...
www.uniquindio.edu.co En cualquier práctica profesional es normal lidiar con equipos, insumos, máquinas y su información a...
www.uniquindio.edu.co Tabla 1. Longitud, volumen y peso A continuación, se expone una tabla con la cual se pueden realizar...
www.uniquindio.edu.co Ahora, veamos algunos ejemplos de ejercicios de conversión de estas unidades: Convertir 5.000 gr a...
www.uniquindio.edu.co Actividad Autónoma Actividad Evaluativa
www.uniquindio.edu.co Resumen
www.uniquindio.edu.co Es de suma importancia tener claro las definiciones de los objetos o conceptos matemáticos. Por cons...
www.uniquindio.edu.co Egoavil, J. (2015). Fundamentos de Matemática. Introducción al nivel universitario. Bogotá: Edicione...
UNIDAD DE VIRTUALIZACIÓN unidaddevirtualizacion@uniquindio.edu.co tel: (57) 6 7 35 9300 Ext 400 Universidad del Quindío Ca...
  Autor UNIDAD 1 - EA1 ECUACIONES E INECUACIONES DE PRIMER Y SEGUNDO GRADO Dilbeni González Duque
  2. 2. www.uniquindio.edu.co Competencias del Espacio de Aprendizaje • Comprende las características de las ecuaciones e inecuaciones, mediante la modelación de una situación de la vida cotidiana en lenguaje algebraico, para solucionar problemas en contextos financieros. • Traduce enunciados al lenguaje algebraico, a través de la modelación de situaciones de la vida cotidiana, para cualificar el razonamiento cuantitativo. • Analiza situaciones financieras en equipo, por medio de la resolución de problemas, que impliquen hallar la solución de una ecuación, inecuación o conversión, para tomar decisiones laborales en grupo y mejorar el aprendizaje cooperativo. Unidad 1 - EA1 Ecuaciones e inecuaciones de primer y segundo grado
  3. 3. www.uniquindio.edu.co Requisitos Pensamiento Lógico Matemático Crítico. Ruta Metodológica Recomendaciones Generales Apreciado estudiante lea las siguientes recomendaciones generales que le servirán para el adecuado proceso del espacio de aprendizaje. • Antes de iniciar con el desarrollo de cada una de las actividades propuestas. Lea con cuidado todas las indicaciones que se describen a lo largo del espacio de aprendizaje, para tener una visión global del propósito, de las lecturas y, sobre todo, de las actividades que requieren realizar con los tiempos programados para ellas. • Es muy importante organizar el tiempo para lo cual le recomiendo tener en cuenta el cronograma de la unidad y realizar un cronograma para alcanzar las actividades del espacio de aprendizaje. • Trabaje en un espacio abierto y tranquilo donde no tenga distractores y pueda hacer sus tareas sin ser interrumpido. Recuerde que las matemáticas no se aprenden solo leyendo u observando, porque se debe practicar y realizar varios ejercicios para adquirir la habilidad. • Es muy importante que establezca una comunicación permanente con su docente, a través de las diferentes herramientas disponibles en la plataforma Moodle o puede solicitar asesorías telefónicas. • Todas las actividades propuestas deben realizarse. Para ello, es importante que realice una programación de las actividades y el tiempo que requiere para su ejecución. • Participe activamente de las actividades autónomas y grupales. • Descargue las lecturas y actividades propuestas. Guarde una copia, ya sea en su computador, memoria USB o disco duro. • Amplíe sus conocimientos con otras fuentes, trabaje en CIPAS, para aclarar dudas y favorecer el proceso de aprendizaje. • Participe en los encuentros sincrónicos y presenciales habiendo trabajado con anterioridad las actividades y revisado los recursos de esta manera aprovechara el encuentro sincrónico y tutorial.
  4. 4. www.uniquindio.edu.co Podemos decir que las matemáticas generales son el fundamento del razonamiento lógico de situaciones de la vida cotidiana, como ir a la tienda, salir a comer, administrar los pasajes de la semana, entre otras cosas. En consecuencia, conocerlas es de suma importancia, para que tomemos decisiones asertivas en nuestro diario vivir. En este orden de ideas, en esta unidad, pretendemos optimizar nuestro razonamiento lógico-matemático, con el propósito de aplicarlo en el perfil profesional del administrador financiero y en la vida cotidiana. Para lograrlo, comenzamos esbozando las posibles diferencias entre ecuaciones e inecuaciones, mediante, el estudio y aplicación de conceptos asociados a cualquier ecuación o inecuación; por ejemplo: miembros, términos, coeficientes, grado y soluciones necesarias, para desarrollar y trabajar el resto de la unidad. Posteriormente, analizaremos sus características, para tener las herramientas y realizar el proceso que nos lleva a encontrar la solución, es decir, despejarlas. Por último, revisaremos los factores y tablas de conversión, para realizar los procedimientos adecuados y convertir unidades; de tal suerte que mejoremos nuestro pensamiento crítico y lógico. Para ello, estudiaremos los siguientes temas: Ecuaciones e inecuaciones de primer grado Ecuaciones de segundo grado Conversiones de unidades de un sistema a otro Ahora bien, antes de profundizar en estos temas los invitamos a ver el video de Matemáticas de Primaria o Básica (2017). Esta representación explica los conceptos básicos de ecuaciones y como se despejan, de manera general: Introducción a la Temática Video: Matemáticas de Primaria o Básica [Matemáticas de Primaria] (2017, 05, 08). Qué es una ecuación, definición básica [Archivo de video]. Recuperado el 25, 07, 2018, en: https://www.youtube.com/ watch?v=bAtJ5E6Z3ps Ver Video
  5. 5. www.uniquindio.edu.co Desarrollo de la Temática En matemáticas, para representar una situación o problema, se utilizan las expresiones algebraicas o combinación de números y letras mediante una igualdad o una desigualdad y unas operaciones. Una igualdad es una expresión que utiliza el signo =, lo cual significa que tiene únicamente esa o esas soluciones. Mientras que las desigualdades requieren alguno de los signos: <,>, ≤ o ≥ , en consecuencia, su solución es un conjunto de elementos o un intervalo. • Ecuación: es una igualdad algebraica que se cumple o es cierta solo para algunos valores de la variable. Por ejemplo: X-3=5 , esta igualdad solo es verdadera cuando x=8. • Inecuación: es una desigualdad que se cumple para un conjunto o intervalo de elementos. Por ejemplo: X+2<0 , esta desigualdad es verdadera para todos los números menores que -2. • La variable o incógnita de una ecuación o inecuación es la letra con valor desconocido. En nuestro ejemplo anterior la variable es la x . • El grado de una ecuación o inecuación es el mayor exponente con el que aparece la incógnita. Para nuestro ejemplo; la x tiene exponente 1, por tal razón no aparece. luego, es de primer grado las cuales son las que nos atañen en este momento (Egoavil, 2015). Ecuaciones e inecuaciones de primer grado
  6. 6. www.uniquindio.edu.co De acuerdo con la figura 1, resolver una ecuación o una inecuación es encontrar el valor o los valores que satisfacen la expresión, que hacen que la igualdad o la desigualdad sean verdaderos. Para resolver una ecuación o una inecuación de primer grado transponemos términos. Esto consiste, generalmente, en pasar los términos que tienen la variable a un lado de la expresión y al otro lado los términos independientes, los que no tienen variable. Luego realizamos la suma de estos términos, en cada miembro, y por último pasamos a dividir el coeficiente de la variable. Antes de analizar un ejemplo, tengamos en cuenta dos reglas: Regla de la suma: un término que está sumando en un miembro de la expresión pasa al otro miembro a restar y viceversa. Por ejemplo: x-3=4, queda x=4+3. En las inecuaciones funciona igual, aunque su solución puede estar expresada de tres formas diferentes. Por ejemplo, al resolver la inecuación 2x-5 ≤=9 , obtenemos la solución x≤=7. Dicha respuesta, también se puede expresar como un intervalo (-∞,7]y en forma gráfica: Fuente: UDV (2018). Elementos de una ecuación o inecuación Para comprender los elementos de una ecuación; a saber: primer miembro, segundo miembro, términos, coeficientes y variables, los invito a ver en la siguiente figura:
  7. 7. www.uniquindio.edu.co Fuente: UDV (2018). Regla del producto: un término que está multiplicando en un miembro de la expresión pasa al otro miembro a dividir y viceversa. Por ejemplo: 5. x = 10 queda x =10/5. En inecuaciones de multiplicar también pasa a dividir pero se debe tener en cuenta, por una propiedad de las inecuaciones, que si el número es negativo invierte la desigualdad. Es decir: -2x<-8, queda x > -8/-2 x > 4 Ejemplos:
  8. 8. www.uniquindio.edu.co Aplicaciones Las ecuaciones e inecuaciones de primer grado tienen aplicaciones en muchas disciplinas; pero, hoy, nos ocuparemos de un ejemplo, que tiene que ver con economía: Para una compañía que fabrica calentadores para acuarios, el costo combinado de mano de obra y material es de $210.000 por calentador. Los costos fijos de la empresa son de $7´000.000. Si el precio de venta de un calentador es $350.000. ¿Cuántos calentadores deben venderse para que la compañía genere utilidades? (Haeussler, 1997). Solución: Intervalo (-∞,5) y gráficamente: b. 2(x-4)-3>2x-1 2x-8-3>2x-1 2x-11>2x-1 2x-2x>-1+11 0>10 Recordemos que: Utilidad = Ingreso total - Costo total Ingreso total → # artículos vendidos * $ venta Costo total → costo variable + costos fijos Sea q el numero de calentadores que deben venderse, entonces el costo total es: Costo total = 210.000q + 7’000.000 y el ingreso total = 350.000 Se desea que la utilidad > 0, por tanto: Ingreso total - costo total > 0 350.000 q - (210.000 q + 7’ 000.000) > 0 350.000 q - 210.000 q + 7’ 000.000 > 0 140.000 q > 7’ 000.000 > 0 140.000 q > 7’ 000.000 q > 7’ 000.000/140.000 q > 50
  9. 9. www.uniquindio.edu.co Recordemos que una ecuación es de segundo grado cuando el mayor exponente de la variable es 2 y tiene dos raíces o soluciones. En este orden de ideas, una ecuación cuadrática es una igualdad de la forma: ax2 + bx + c = 0 con a ≠ 0 Ahora bien, para hallar sus soluciones (2 raíces), se pueden llevar acabo dos caminos: 1. Factorización. Por ejemplo: para hallar la solución de la ecuación cuadrática x2 - 1 = 0, podemos aplicar la diferencia de cuadrados, (x+ 1)(x - 1) = 0, si el producto es cero es porque x = -1, o, x = 1. 2. Fórmula general. Por ejemplo para encontrar las soluciones de la ecuación cuadrática 4x2 - 17x + 15 = 0 utilizando la fórmula general procedemos así: a = 4 b = -17c c = 15 En consecuencia, el número de calentadores que deben venderse son, al menos, 51 para que la empresa genere utilidades. Ecuaciones de segundo grado
  10. 10. www.uniquindio.edu.co En cualquier práctica profesional es normal lidiar con equipos, insumos, máquinas y su información asociada proveniente de distintos lugares del mundo y, consecuentemente, con diferentes criterios de nomenclatura y descripción de unidades. Es así, como convertir una unidad de un sistema a otro es escribir dicha magnitud en un múltiplo o submúltiplo de la misma o en una cantidad de una magnitud diferente, pero que sea equivalente y se caracteriza por realizar reglas de tres para llegar a la conversión. Por ejemplo, si deseamos saber cuántos segundos tardamos en llegar a la casa, desde la universidad en bus urbano. Podemos suponer que, más o menos, nos demoramos 45 minutos. Entonces haríamos una regla de tres, así: Por lo tanto, tardaremos 2.700 segundos en llegar a la universidad. Conversión de unidades de un sistema a otro Ahora, observa la siguiente figura. En ella se describen los sistemas más comunes; a saber: Sistema Internacional y Sistema Inglés, y sus respectivas unidades que no son las únicas; pero sí, las más utilizadas
  11. 11. www.uniquindio.edu.co Tabla 1. Longitud, volumen y peso A continuación, se expone una tabla con la cual se pueden realizar conversiones del Sistema Internacional (SI), con unidades, múltiplos y submúltiplos de longitud, peso y volumen. Fuente: Gonzáles (2018). Ahora, veamos algunos ejemplos de ejercicios de conversión de estas unidades: Convertir 24.000 cm a metros. Para realizar esta conversión podemos utilizar la multiplicación o división en múltiplos de 10, según el siguiente gráfico. 1
  12. 12. www.uniquindio.edu.co Ahora, veamos algunos ejemplos de ejercicios de conversión de estas unidades: Convertir 5.000 gr a kg. Al igual que en las unidades de longitud podemos realizar la conversión con ayuda de la gráfica. 2 Convertir 5.000 gr a Kg 5.000 gr = 5 Kg. Convertir 2 T a gr 2 T = 2.000 Kg = 2´000.000 gr Pasar 15 L a ml Finalmente, para que comprendamos mejor las ecuaciones, inecuaciones (de primer y segundo grado), conversión de unidades de un sistema a otro y aclarar dudas, se presentan algunos ejemplos de cada tema. Para ello, observemos la siguiente recurso educativo: Recurso Resolución de ecuaciones, inecuaciones y conversiones de sistema. González, D. (2018,08,03). Resolución de ecuaciones, inecuaciones y conversiones de un sistema a otro [Recurso Interactivo]. Armenia: Unidad de Virtualización, Universidiad del Quindío. Ir al recurso 3 4 5 Litros Centímetros Cúbicos Galones 1 L= 1.000 cc = 1.000 gr 1 galón = 3.785 L Pasar 15 L a ml 15 L = 15.000 ml ¿Cuantos hay en 2 galones? 2 galones = 7,57 L = 757 cl
  13. 13. www.uniquindio.edu.co Actividad Autónoma Actividad Evaluativa
  14. 14. www.uniquindio.edu.co Resumen
  15. 15. www.uniquindio.edu.co Es de suma importancia tener claro las definiciones de los objetos o conceptos matemáticos. Por consiguiente, debemos analizar los siguientes términos. Cabe aclarar que algunos términos de este glosario han sido tomados del libro Santillana: Matemáticas 4.° B ESO Material Fotocopiable (2014) Ecuación Es una igualdad algebraica que solo es cierta para algunos valores. Inecuación Es una desigualdad algebraica que es cierta para un conjunto de elementos. Incógnita de una ecuación o una inecuación Es la letra de valor desconocido. Grado de una ecuación o una inecuación Es el mayor exponente al que está elevada la incógnita. Solución o soluciones de una ecuación Son los valores de la incógnita que hacen que se cumpla la igualdad. Glosario
  16. 16. www.uniquindio.edu.co Egoavil, J. (2015). Fundamentos de Matemática. Introducción al nivel universitario. Bogotá: Ediciones de la U. Haeussler, E. y Richard, P. (1997). Matemáticas para administración, economía, ciencias sociales y de la vida. México: Prentice Hall. Santillana (2014). Matemáticas 4.° B ESO Material Fotocopiable. Recuperado el 2018, 05, 15 en: http://www.vedrunav.org/ESO/Matem%C3%A0tiques/m4/acm404.pdf Referencias Bibliografía Daccarett, E. (2005). Investigación de Operaciones. Bucaramanga: Universidad Industrial de Santander. Grossman, Stanley y Flores, J. (2012). Algebra Lineal. México: Mc. Graw Hill. Haeussler, E. y Richard, P. (2015). Matemáticas para la administración y la economía. México: Pearson. RENDER, Barry y Heizer, B. (2009). Principios de administración de operaciones. México: Pearson. Soler, F., Molina, F. y Rojas, L. (2016). Algebra Lineal y programación Lineal. Bogotá: ECOE Ltda. 8/6/2018
  17. 17. UNIDAD DE VIRTUALIZACIÓN unidaddevirtualizacion@uniquindio.edu.co tel: (57) 6 7 35 9300 Ext 400 Universidad del Quindío Carrera 15 Calle 12 Norte Bloque de Ciencias Básicas – Primer Piso Armenia, Quindío - Colombia

