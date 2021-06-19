Successfully reported this slideshow.
Posicionamiento

Posicionamiento

  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON Martínez Valencia Daniela Amparo Docente: Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Barrientos Materia: Investigación de Mercados II Grupo: 09 Semestre 1/2021 “MORIR ANTES QUE ESCLAVOS VIVIR” POSICIONAMIENTO “La mejor publicidad es la que hacen los clientes satisfechos” “¿Quién debe diseñar en última instancia el producto? El cliente, por supuesto” - Philip Kotler 1. Introducción Para entender con exactitud lo que se refiere con posicionamiento debemos tener en claro que este no se refiere al producto, sino como esta influencia en la mente de nuestros probables clientes o personas que se desea influenciar. Es decir como ellos dan relevancia a nuestro producto en sus decisiones. El posicionamiento es lo primero que viene a la mente cuando se trata de resolver el problema de cómo lograr ser escuchado en una sociedad sobre comunicada. Para el correcto uso del mismo su enfoque no es partir de algo nuevo o diferente, sino manipular lo que ya está en la mente; reordenando la opinión o características que este produzca en la mente del comprador. Su éxito de este método estará sujeto a elegir aquellos medios por los cuales nosotros usemos para llegar a reordenar dicha opinión que tenga el consumidor, así mismo concentrándose en pocos objetivos, practicando la segmentación; esto es “conquista posiciones”. 1 Esto llega a ser un tema complicado debido a que la mente recibe diariamente volúmenes de información sobresaturando el mismo, por tanto este llega a rechazar gran parte de ella, y solo llega a aceptar aquello que encaja con sus conocimientos y experiencias anteriores. Así no hay nada que ayude al cliente a que haga frente a la complejidad abrumadora de la información, y de allí, que el problema de la comunicación sea la comunicación misma. Es para ello que aquella información que brindemos a la persona debe ser un “mensaje sobre simplificado” (afilar el mensaje). La solución al problema no hay que buscarla dentro del producto ni dentro de la propia mente; la solución del problema está en la mente del cliente en perspectiva. Como sólo una parte mínima del mensaje logrará abrirse camino, debemos desentendernos del emisor para concentrarnos en el receptor: concentrarnos en la manera que tiene de percibir la otra persona, y no en la realidad del producto.2
  2. 2. UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON Martínez Valencia Daniela Amparo Docente: Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Barrientos Materia: Investigación de Mercados II Grupo: 09 Semestre 1/2021 “MORIR ANTES QUE ESCLAVOS VIVIR” Podemos utilizar la vieja fórmula de "el cliente siempre tiene la razón"; y aunque parezca cínico aceptar la premisa de que el emisor está equivocado y el receptor está en lo justo, no hay otro medio si se desea que el mensaje lo acepte la mente humana. 1 2. Desarrollo 2.1.Definición El posicionamiento es un concepto de marketing basado en la colocación por parte de las empresas de sus marcas en la mente de los consumidores y potenciales clientes futuros A través del posicionamiento, una compañía busca una posición distinguida y positiva en cuanto a las opiniones que sus potenciales clientes puedan tener de ella. Este conocimiento ayuda a la creación de diferentes acciones en la vida de una firma u organización y a la toma de decisiones, especialmente en el ámbito de la mercadotecnia. 2 El posicionamiento es un importante mecanismo en términos de medición de competencia, ya que las empresas buscan conocer lo que provocan en las personas frente a la reacción por parte de estas frente a sus habituales competidores, valorando esta percepción y sacando conclusiones de dicho análisis de cara a futuras estrategias de marketing. Este llega también a considerarse como una barrera de entrada; ya que un buen posicionamiento en la mente de los compradores supondría en un difícil acceso a la competencia. 2.2. ¿Cómo posicionarse? Para posicionarse en la mente del consumidor, es necesario saber cómo lo está nuestra competencia, también debemos saber cuál será la manera más apropiada de compararnos con ella. 2.2.1. Posicionamiento basado en las características del producto Se define como la forma en que el producto está definido por los clientes según ciertos atributos importantes, esto es, el lugar que ocupa en su mente en relación con los de la competencia. Una estrategia básica de posicionamiento de un producto debe conseguir una ventaja sobre los competidores, ofreciendo a los consumidores más valor que aquellos y logrando que esta idea quede grabada en la mente de estos. 2.2.2. Posicionamiento con base en Precio/Calidad Algunas compañías se apoyan especialmente en estas cualidades. Toyota, por ejemplo se ha posicionado como la marca de mejor relación precio/valor debido a su calidad.
  3. 3. UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON Martínez Valencia Daniela Amparo Docente: Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Barrientos Materia: Investigación de Mercados II Grupo: 09 Semestre 1/2021 “MORIR ANTES QUE ESCLAVOS VIVIR” Mientras que el Chrysler Neon se posiciona como el vehículo con la mejor relación precio/valor por la cantidad de atributos y accesorios que tiene (seguridad, comodidad, potencia, capacidad) y la más amplia garantía. Ikea está posicionada como “buena calidad a menor precio” y “Hágalo usted mismo” 2.2.3. Posicionamiento orientado al Usuario Este tipo de posicionamiento está asociado con el usuario como tal o una clase de usuarios. Algunas empresas escogen a un personaje famoso con el cual los consumidores quieren identificarse. Esta estrategia tiene que ver con las características aspiraciones del producto y del target. 2.2.4. Posicionamiento por el estilo de vida Las opiniones, intereses y actitudes de los consumidores permiten desarrollar una estrategia de posicionamiento orientada hacia su estilo de vida. 2.2.5. Posicionamiento con relación a la competencia Existen dos razones por las que puede ser importante posicionarse haciendo referencia a la competencia. La primera, es que resulta mucho más fácil entender algo, cuando lo relacionamos con alguna otra cosa que ya conocemos Posicionarse específicamente con relación a un determinado competidor, puede ser una forma excelente de posicionarse con relación a un atributo o característica en particular, especialmente cuando hablamos de precio o calidad. 4 2.2.5.1. Posicionarse de primero Obviamente, el que se posiciona primero, no lo hace con relación a su competencia, sin embargo debemos hablar del posicionamiento del líder antes de hablar de la competencia, pues es él quién va a marcar la pauta. Los líderes cuando saben manejar adecuadamente su liderazgo, pueden mantenerse en el tope por muchos años.
  4. 4. UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON Martínez Valencia Daniela Amparo Docente: Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Barrientos Materia: Investigación de Mercados II Grupo: 09 Semestre 1/2021 “MORIR ANTES QUE ESCLAVOS VIVIR” 2.2.5.2. Posicionarse de número 2? Otras empresas han encontrado que posicionarse como los segundos puede resultar su nicho y su ventaja competitiva. 2.2.5.3. Reposicionamiento Es posible que un producto pueda mantenerse con un posicionamiento determinado por muchos años, pero hoy en día, con tantas innovaciones tecnológicas, en mercados globales cada vez más competitivos, y con economías tan cambiantes, es posible que sea necesario modificar ese posicionamiento y realizar un Reposicionamiento. 2.2.6. Posicionamiento a través del nombre. Una empresa que está entrando nueva en el mercado, debe tener un nombre que le facilite de inmediato ser ubicada en una "escalera", que le permita ser identificada con el producto que representa. Hace un tiempo atrás, cuando no existía tanta competencia, cualquier nombre podía funcionar, pero hoy en día resulta más importante una relación más directa entre el nombre y el tipo de productos que fabrica facilitar su recordación. 3 2.3. Elementos comunes en una estrategia de posicionamiento Un buen posicionamiento debe ir de la mano de la diferenciación respecto a competidores, buscando la distinción y la originalidad a la vez que se evita la repetición y la copia. No debe dar lugar a equívocos, pues debe servir para dar una imagen fiel sobre la naturaleza de la firma y las virtudes únicas de sus productos. Todo lo relacionado con la estrategia de posicionamiento tiene que ser perfectamente medible desde el punto de vista económico, de cara a la búsqueda de rentabilidad. El posicionamiento en marketing debe ser sinónimo de la creación de valor y nunca debe deteriorar la imagen de la empresa o su funcionamiento en el mercado. 4 2.4. ¿Por qué es importante posicionarse? Hoy en día existen demasiados productos, demasiadas compañías, demasiadas alternativas entre las cuales escoger, cada una gritando: "Soy la mejor opción",
  5. 5. UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON Martínez Valencia Daniela Amparo Docente: Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Barrientos Materia: Investigación de Mercados II Grupo: 09 Semestre 1/2021 “MORIR ANTES QUE ESCLAVOS VIVIR” demasiado "ruido" en el mercado. Cada día, miles de mensajes compiten por una participación en la mente del consumidor: sobre todo si tomamos en cuenta que según algunos estudios, el consumidor promedio está expuesto a 500 mil mensajes publicitarios (no incluye otros mensajes que también influyen) en un año; por otra parte, nada más en Estados Unidos, existen más de medio millón de marcas registradas sin contar aquellas que no lo están oficialmente. Además, el ser humano objetivo de toda esta información, puede leer sólo entre 25 y 50 mil palabras en el mismo período y hablar apenas una quinta parte de esta cantidad. A fin de poder manejar (administrar) toda esa compleja información publicitaria que le bombardea por todos lados, el individuo ha aprendido a clasificar los productos en escaleras. Cuando los productos nuevos no pueden relacionarse con una categoría conocida, por lo general es más difícil desarrollar una estrategia de mercadeo, debido a que los consumidores no tienen un punto de referencia que les permita razonar si el producto realmente vale lo que cuesta o es muy caro. 5 3. Conclusiones  Actualmente, vivimos en una sociedad sobre comunicada por mucha información sobre diversidad de productos y servicios; ante esta realidad las compañías deben crear una posición en la mente del cliente en perspectiva.  Las exigencias del consumidor se presentan de manera escalonada por lo cual es vital lograr que nuestro producto destaque entre otros ya que con el constante crecimiento del mercado es más la competencia a lo largo del tiempo llegando a presentar mordida cantidad de productos.  La propuesta del nombre del producto requiere mucha creatividad e imaginación para que produzca el impacto y posicionarse en la mente del consumidor o usuario, en caso de servicios.  El posicionamiento de un producto es la imagen que éste proyecta en relación con otros de la competencia.  La mejor manera de penetrar en la mente del consumidor es siendo el primero en llegar.  El nombre del producto puede ser crucial ya que dependerá del mismo la facilidad con la que el consumir asimile sus necesidades con nuestro producto y por ende nos prefiera antes que otros.
  6. 6. UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON Martínez Valencia Daniela Amparo Docente: Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Barrientos Materia: Investigación de Mercados II Grupo: 09 Semestre 1/2021 “MORIR ANTES QUE ESCLAVOS VIVIR” 4. Referencias Referencia 1: https://www.monografias.com/trabajos7/posic/posic.shtml Referencia 2: https://economipedia.com/definiciones/posicionamiento.html Referencia 3: https://grupoacir.com.mx/blog/tipos-de-posicionamiento-de-marca/ Referencia 4: https://murciaeconomia.com/art/24640/posicionamiento-de-la-empresa-en-el-mercado Referencia 5: https://sisbib.unmsm.edu.pe/bibvirtual/publicaciones/quipukamayoc/2000/segundo/posicion amiento.htm 5. Videos Video 1: Como posicionar una marca- ¿Qué es el posicionamiento? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcBA4K0oHmY El enfoque básico de posicionamiento no es crear algo nuevo o diferente, sino manipular lo que ya está en la mente, y atar de nuevo las conexiones que ya existen Es así como estos productos llegan a ser más conocidos por las personas, poseen precios más altos y son relevantes al pasar del tiempo.
  7. 7. UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON Martínez Valencia Daniela Amparo Docente: Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Barrientos Materia: Investigación de Mercados II Grupo: 09 Semestre 1/2021 “MORIR ANTES QUE ESCLAVOS VIVIR” Video 2: 6 estrategias de POSICIONAMIENTO de tu empresa (y un trucazo) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pVdb5iaZqf4 Entrar en la mente de las personas es complicado ya que tienen ya definido sus preferencias; ahora si bien queremos cambiar la imagen de nuestro producto se puede mejorar el servicio que ofrecemos o enfocar esfuerzos en el ente cibernético (internet). 6. Prezi https://prezi.com/_5twjrggsxfm/posicionamiento-de-marca/ Las percepciones se forman como consecuencia de las diferentes experiencias, sensaciones e informaciones del producto o marca.

