Logica y procesos de investigacion presentacion

SECRETARÍA DE EDUCACIÓN EN EL ESTADO SUBSECRETARÍA DE EDUCACIÓN MEDIA SUPERIOR Y SUPERIOR UNIVERSIDAD CONTEMPORÁNEA DE LAS
I Índice DIAPOSITIVA II Introducción 3 III Objetivos 4 1. Diseños no experimentales 1. Diseños trasversales. 5 1.1.1. Inve...
“INVESTIGACIÓN: ELECCIÓN DEL MÉTODO Y DISEÑO DE LA INVESTIGACIÓN” Diseños no experimentales Diseños longitudinales Cuasi- ...
1. Analizar y reflexionar sobre los paradigmas de investigación cuantitativa; a fin de contar con diversos referentes que ...
DISEÑO NO EXPERIMENTAL Se realiza sin manipular deliberadamente variable, basándose fundamentalmente en la observación de ...
Investigación Descriptiva • Recolectan datos sobre cada una de las categorías, conceptos, variables, contextos y reportan ...
1.2 Diseños longitudinales Los estudios longitudinales son un método de investigación que consiste en medir un fenómeno a ...
Diseño Pre-experimental Características No se comparan grupos No hay control y poca validez Las variables no son manipulad...
Los diseños experimentales auténticos o puros, son aquellos en los que se manipulan intencionalmente una o más variables i...
2.2 Experimentos Auténticos o Puros • 2.2.1 CRITERIOS PROCEDENCIA EN EL • AMBITO SOCIAL Manipulación de una variable exper...
2.2 Experimentos Auténticos o Puros • 2.2.3 PREPRUEBA-POSTPRUEBA, • GRUPO DE CONTROL • 2.2.4 DISEÑO SOLOMON Asignaciónalea...
2.3. Cuasi-experimentos En los diseños cuasi experimentales los sujetos no se asignan al azar a los grupos ni se emparejan...
- Se lleva a cabo en una situación real o de campo. -Los sujetos no se asignan a los grupos al azar ni se emparejan, sino ...
Ventajas • Son prácticos • Brindan información útil para generalizar. • pueden usarse para medir resultados a nivel poblac...
3. Causas de invalidez de la experimentación. La improvisación, generar instrumentos poco confiables. Utilizar instrumento...
  1. 1. SECRETARÍA DE EDUCACIÓN EN EL ESTADO SUBSECRETARÍA DE EDUCACIÓN MEDIA SUPERIOR Y SUPERIOR UNIVERSIDAD CONTEMPORÁNEA DE LAS AMÉRICAS Doctorado en Educación. LÓGICA Y PROCESOS DE LA INVESTIGACIÓN CUANTITATIVA EN LA EDUCACIÓN “INVESTIGACIÓN: ELECCIÓN DEL MÉTODO Y DISEÑO DE LA INVESTIGACIÓN” DOCTORANDO: MTRA. MARTHA ELENA NEGRETE PÉREZ ASESOR: Dr. MARCO ANTONIO ALANÍS MARTÍNEZ TOLUCA, MEX; 17 DE AGOSTO 2020
  2. 2. I Índice DIAPOSITIVA II Introducción 3 III Objetivos 4 1. Diseños no experimentales 1. Diseños trasversales. 5 1.1.1. Investigación descriptiva 6 1.1.2. Investigación correlacional 6 1.2. Diseños longitudinales 7 1.2.1. Diseños de tendencia 8 1.2.2. Evolución del grupo 8 1.2.3. Panel 8 2. Investigación experimental 2.1. Pre-experimentos 9 2.1.1. Un grupo, una medición 9 2.1.2. Un grupo, prueba- postprueba 9 2.2. Experimentos puros 10 2.2.1. Criterios, procedencia en el ámbito social 11 2.2.2. Postprueba, grupo de control. 11 2.2.3. Preprueba-postprueba, grupo de control 12 2.2.4. Diseño de Solomon 12 2.3. Cuasi-experimentos 13
  3. 3. “INVESTIGACIÓN: ELECCIÓN DEL MÉTODO Y DISEÑO DE LA INVESTIGACIÓN” Diseños no experimentales Diseños longitudinales Cuasi- experimentos Investigación experimental Causas de invalidez de la experimentación Experimentos Puros Introducción Refiriéndose a la derivación de los estudios experimentales, en los cuales la asignación de los sujetos no es aleatoria, aunque el factor de exposición es manipulado por el investigador. Identificando que tanto la variable independiente como las otras variables son fuentes de variación que afectan contra la validez interna de un experimento, teniendo diferentes situaciones para su invalidez. En donde las variables no son manipuladas ni controladas. El investigador se limita a observar los hechos tal y como ocurren en su ambiente natural. Se obtienen los datos de forma directa y se estudian posteriormente. Describiendo que la planificación de las actividades se puede desarrollar para validar o rechazar las hipótesis. En donde se fundamentan en hipótesis de diferencia de grupos correlaciónales y causales, siendo estos diseños los que recolectan datos sobre categorías, sucesos, comunidades, contextos, variables o sus relaciones para evaluar el cambio de estas. En donde se expone que se tienen dos conjuntos a estudiar. En uno, los elementos se mantienen constantes, mientras que, en el otro, las variables son manipuladas por los investigadores.
  4. 4. 1. Analizar y reflexionar sobre los paradigmas de investigación cuantitativa; a fin de contar con diversos referentes que contribuyan a la configuración de nuevas perspectivas de investigación. 2. Contar con elementos que fortalezcan las competencias profesionales. 3. Conocer la lógica de la investigación, sus variables y causas de invalidación.
  5. 5. DISEÑO NO EXPERIMENTAL Se realiza sin manipular deliberadamente variable, basándose fundamentalmente en la observación de fenómenos tal y como se dan en su contexto natural para después analizarlos.
  6. 6. Investigación Descriptiva • Recolectan datos sobre cada una de las categorías, conceptos, variables, contextos y reportan los datos que obtienen. Investigación correlacional • Describen vinculaciones y asociaciones entre categorías, conceptos o variables y establecen procesos de casualidad entre esos términos.
  7. 7. 1.2 Diseños longitudinales Los estudios longitudinales son un método de investigación que consiste en medir un fenómeno a través de un intervalo temporal determinado.
  8. 8. Diseño Pre-experimental Características No se comparan grupos No hay control y poca validez Las variables no son manipuladas Conjunto de métodos y procedimientos que analiza una sola variable, no existe control, manipulación de la variable independiente y baja validez. -Recurso para la inferencia. -Útil para primer acercamiento. -Cuando no se cuentan con recursos. -No son adecuados una relación entre variable -No son convenientes para fines científicos. -Corre el riesgo de encontrar un grupo atípico. ventajas desventajas UN SOLO GRUPO, UNA MEDICIÓN un estímulo a un grupo una medición en una o más variables POSTPRUEBA CON UN SOLO GRUPO aplica una prueba Se le manda el estimulo
  9. 9. Los diseños experimentales auténticos o puros, son aquellos en los que se manipulan intencionalmente una o más variables independientes, para analizar las consecuencias que la manipulación tiene sobre una o más variables dependientes, dentro de una situación de control para el investigador”. 2.2 Experimentos Puros 1) Manipulación intencional de una o más variables independientes. • La variable independiente es considerada como supuesta causa en una relación entre variables; es la condición antecedente, y al efecto provocado por dicha causa se le denomina variable dependiente (consecuente). 2) Se mide el efecto que la variable independiente tiene en la dependiente. • En la variable dependiente se observa el efecto, por lo que la medición debe ser válida y confiable. • En el experimento se debe precisar cómo se van a manipular las variables independientes y cómo a medir las dependientes. 3) Control o validéz interna de la situación experimental. • Realizar una “observación controlada“, determinando la influencia de otras variables extrañas en las variables dependientes, para poder saber realmente si las variables independientes tienen o no efecto en la dependientes. REQUISITOS
  10. 10. 2.2 Experimentos Auténticos o Puros • 2.2.1 CRITERIOS PROCEDENCIA EN EL • AMBITO SOCIAL Manipulación de una variable experimental no controlada Condiciones rigurosamente controladas Descripción de relaciones causales • 2.2.2 POSTPRUEBA, GRUPO DE CONTROL Asignaciónaleatoriade2grupos Experimental (presencia VD) Administración de postprueba Resultados Control (ausencia VD) Administración de postprueba Resultados Equivalentes o no
  11. 11. 2.2 Experimentos Auténticos o Puros • 2.2.3 PREPRUEBA-POSTPRUEBA, • GRUPO DE CONTROL • 2.2.4 DISEÑO SOLOMON Asignaciónaleatoriade2grupos Experimental administración de preprueba Presencia de tratamiento Postprueba Control administración de preprueba Ausencia de tratamiento Postprueba 2 grupos experimentales: aplicación de preprueba y postprueba 2 grupos experimentales: aplicación de postprueba únicamente. Posibilidad de diferentes combinaciones de grupos probados y no probados con el tratamiento y verificación diversa de efectos
  12. 12. 2.3. Cuasi-experimentos En los diseños cuasi experimentales los sujetos no se asignan al azar a los grupos ni se emparejan, sino que dichos grupos ya están formados antes del experimento: son grupos intactos (la razón por la que surgen y la manera como se formaron es independiente o aparte del experimento). Los diseños cuasi-experimentales también manipulan deliberadamente, al menos, una variable independiente para observar su efecto y relación con una o más variables.
  13. 13. - Se lleva a cabo en una situación real o de campo. -Los sujetos no se asignan a los grupos al azar ni se emparejan, sino que dichos grupos ya estaban formados antes del experimento.
  14. 14. Ventajas • Son prácticos • Brindan información útil para generalizar. • pueden usarse para medir resultados a nivel poblacional o de programa. Desventajas • Pueden surgir varias hipótesis rivales que compiten con la hipótesis de manipulación experimental en la explicación de los resultados observados. • el grupo de tratamiento puede diferir del grupo control en características que están correlacionadas con los resultados estudiados, distorsionando los resultados del impacto.
  15. 15. 3. Causas de invalidez de la experimentación. La improvisación, generar instrumentos poco confiables. Utilizar instrumentos desarrollados en el extranjero que no han sido validados en nuestro contexto. El instrumento resulta inadecuado para las personas a quienes se les aplica. Agrupa diversas cuestiones vinculadas con los estilos personales de los participantes. Las condiciones en las que se aplica el instrumento de medición: El ruido, la iluminación, el frío. La falta de estandarización: Por ejemplo, que las instrucciones no sean las mismas para todos los participantes. Aspectos mecánicos: como que si el instrumento es escrito, que no sean legibles las instrucciones, falten páginas.
  16. 16. Fuentes de Consulta 1. Álvarez Cáceres R. (1996) El método científico en las ciencias de la salud. Las bases de la investigación biomédica. Madrid: Díaz de Santos. 2. Alvira Martín, F. (2002). Perspectiva cualitativa / perspectiva cuantitativa en la metodología sociológica. Mc Graw Hill. México DF. 3. Arnau, J. y Bono, R. (2008). Estudios longitudinales de medidas repetidas. Modelos de diseño y análisis. Escritos de Psicología. Barcelona. p. 32-41. 4. Delgado, M. y Llorca, J. (2004). Estudios longitudinales: concepto y particularidades. Salud Pública, España. P. 141-148. 5. García, Córdoba, Fernando, (2019), La Tesis y El Trabajo de Tesis en la perspectiva, cuantitativa, cualitativa y tecnológica. ed. Limusa. México. pp.169.
  17. 17. Fuentes de Consulta . Fuentes de Consulta 6. Hernández, Zamperi, Roberto, Fernández, Collado, Carlos, Baptista, Bucio, Pilar, (2003), Metodología de la Investigación, Mc GRAW-HILL/INTERAMERICANA EDITORES S.A. de C.V. México. p.p.705. 7. Hernández Zampieri, R., Fernández Collado, C., & Baptista Lucio, P. (2014). Metodología de la investigación: Roberto Hernández Sampieri, Carlos Fernández Collado y Pilar Baptista Lucio (6a. ed. --.). México D.F.: McGraw-Hill. 8. Hernández, Zamperi, Roberto, Fernández, Collado, Carlos, Baptista, Bucio, Pilar, (2003), Metodología de la Investigación, Mc GRAW-HILL/INTERAMERICANA EDITORES S.A. de C.V. México. p.p.705. 9. Jiménez, O. 2020. Estudio longitudinal sobre los efectos de la comida chatarra en calidad de vida. [Diapositiva]. México. 10. Kerlinger, F. (1979). Enfoque conceptual de la investigación del comportamiento. Nueva Editorial Interamericana. México.

