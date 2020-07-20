Marburgo reto 3

Successfully reported this slideshow.
MARBURGO 1
Índice • Introducción • Estructura del virus • Replicación viral • Anatomía patológica • Clínica • Diagnostico • Terapia f...
Introducción El virus toma su nombre de la ciudad alemana de Marburgo, donde fue aislado en 1967 tras una epidemia de fieb...
Estructura del virus El virus de Marburgo presenta la estructura clásica de los filovirus. El virión presenta una morfolog...
Replicación viral → El ingreso del virus a la célula hospedante es mediado por la glicoproteína de superficie. → Se cree q...
Anatomía patológica Es común la presencia de necrosis focales de hígado, nódulos linfáticos, testículos, ovarios, pulmones...
Clínica El periodo de incubación de la enfermedad es de alrededor de 3 a 9 días. Es característica la fiebre alta (39-40 °...
Diagnostico  El diagnóstico se basa esencialmente en el decurso clínico y en los datos epidemiológicos.  Un diagnóstico ...
Terapia farmacologíca Hay que recurrir a una terapia de apoyo para controlar el volumen hemático, el balance electrolítico...
Fuentes  http://es.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Virus_de_Marburgo  Un muerto en Uganda por el marburg, similar al ébola; El Peri...
