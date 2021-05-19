Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
DERMATISTIS CUTANEA (Gangrenosa) Marlon Andrés Sánchez Duran 710840 Diego Humberto Gelvis Alva 710852 Asignatura producció...
Definición La dermatitis gangrenosa (GD) es una enfermedad que afecta la alimentación y el crecimiento de las aves, y está...
Sinónimos • Dermatitis gangrenosa. • Edema maligno aviar. • Celulitis gangrenosa. • Gangrena del ala. • Enfermedad del ede...
Las consecuencias de la dermatitis gangrenosa son alta mortalidad y decomisos parciales o de toda la canal. La dermatitis ...
Reseña histórica El primer reporte de la enfermedad fue presentado en 1930, describiendo una necrosis grave del músculo y ...
Frecuencia ( Especies susceptibles ): • pollos • Pavos • Hombre • Gallinas • Patos • Bovinos https://es.pngtree.com/so/pol...
Incidencia y distribución Muchos brotes se presentan en pollos de engorde a la edad de 4 a 8 semanas. La enfermedad se obs...
Etiología Los agentes causales son Clostridium septicum, C. perfringens tipo A y Staphylococcus aureus. Se encuentran frec...
Periodo de incubación • Inicia al formarse el medio anaeróbico. • 24 – 48 horas a 37 °C. • Morbilidad: 1 – 60% en pollos. ...
Transmisión La dermatitis gangrenosa, una infección bacteriana también conocida como celulitis gangrenosa o pudrición de a...
Signos y lesiones La infección afecta a las puntas de las alas, muslos, espalda y pecho, y a veces las patas. Poco después...
Lesiones anatomopatológicas La dermatitis gangrenosa por lo general comienza con la aparición de pequeños granos en la pie...
Diagnóstico de Laboratorio El diagnóstico se confirma aislado el agente bacteriano puede ser de las lesiones celulíticas. ...
Diagnóstico diferencial: • Las lesiones son muy características, aunque se debe diferenciar da la diátesis exudativa por c...
Control • Vacunación • Limpieza y desinfección de la granja • Control de los accesos a la granja • Control en el pienso y ...
Tratamiento los niveles elevados de antibióticos (penicilina) en el alimento disminuyen la mortalidad, también se recomien...
Zoonosis Gangrena es un término en medicina humana y veterinaria que se refiere a la muerte de las células de la piel acom...
Bibliografía • Sanchez, J. D. S. (2017, 2 octubre). Presentacion de dermatitis gangrenosa. Slideshare. https://es.slidesha...
• Dermatitis gangrenosa - Enfermedades de las aves. (s. f.). Elsitio Avicola. Recuperado 18 de mayo de 2021, de https://ww...
Dermatitis gangrenosa
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Health & Medicine
36 views
May. 19, 2021

Dermatitis gangrenosa

Enfermedad que afecta la alimentación y el crecimiento de las aves, y está caracterizada por la necrotización de diferentes áreas de la piel

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Dermatitis gangrenosa

  1. 1. DERMATISTIS CUTANEA (Gangrenosa) Marlon Andrés Sánchez Duran 710840 Diego Humberto Gelvis Alva 710852 Asignatura producción avícola octavo semestre MSc. MYRIAM MEZA QUINTERO Docente-Coordinadora Proyecto Avícola https://bit.ly/31M3vQY
  2. 2. Definición La dermatitis gangrenosa (GD) es una enfermedad que afecta la alimentación y el crecimiento de las aves, y está caracterizada por la necrotización de diferentes áreas de la piel y una celulitis severa del tejido subcutáneo
  3. 3. Sinónimos • Dermatitis gangrenosa. • Edema maligno aviar. • Celulitis gangrenosa. • Gangrena del ala. • Enfermedad del edema con gas. • Putrefacción del ala. • Dermatomiositis gangrenosa. • Dermatitis necrótica. • Necrosis cutánea. • Gangrena. https://acortar.link/LQ1HC
  4. 4. Las consecuencias de la dermatitis gangrenosa son alta mortalidad y decomisos parciales o de toda la canal. La dermatitis gangrenosa puede ser devastadora y en algunas operaciones causa índices de mortalidad hasta del 8% por semana. Esto es sumamente costoso para los aparceros individuales. https://acortar.link/d2V0P Importancia económica
  5. 5. Reseña histórica El primer reporte de la enfermedad fue presentado en 1930, describiendo una necrosis grave del músculo y tejido subcutáneo después de inoculaciones intramusculares con Clostridium Welchii, aislado en sangre cardiaca e hígado de pollos. • En 1931 investigadores holandeses aíslan clostridium. • En 1939, Fenstermache informaron de la muerte de reproductoras de pavo. https://acortar.link/CavdI
  6. 6. Frecuencia ( Especies susceptibles ): • pollos • Pavos • Hombre • Gallinas • Patos • Bovinos https://es.pngtree.com/so/pollo https://bit.ly/3dAuuoe https://acortar.link/Lj0NA https://bit.ly/3mmPF0N https://bit.ly/3dyOVC0 https://bit.ly/3dyOVC0
  7. 7. Incidencia y distribución Muchos brotes se presentan en pollos de engorde a la edad de 4 a 8 semanas. La enfermedad se observa también en ponedoras de caja a la edad de 6 a 20 semanas y en reproductoras de pollos de engorde a la edad de 20 semanas. Los brotes se observan frecuentemente en aves alimentadas con pre mezclas muy húmedas y calientes. https://bit.ly/3s1rtm9
  8. 8. Etiología Los agentes causales son Clostridium septicum, C. perfringens tipo A y Staphylococcus aureus. Se encuentran frecuentemente en las granjas, en las instalaciones, en el intestino y en la piel de las aves. Su presencia a bajas concentraciones no siempre se relaciona con un desafío, ya que se trata de patógenos mayoritariamente oportunistas https://bit.ly/39KLKWN
  9. 9. Periodo de incubación • Inicia al formarse el medio anaeróbico. • 24 – 48 horas a 37 °C. • Morbilidad: 1 – 60% en pollos. • Mortalidad: 1 – 40 %. • No se destruye con desinfectantes, puede ceder al hipoclorito de sodio al 5%. • Se puede destruir a una temperatura de 170 °C por 30 minutos. https://bit.ly/3mouZp6
  10. 10. Transmisión La dermatitis gangrenosa, una infección bacteriana también conocida como celulitis gangrenosa o pudrición de ala, es un problema importante para los pollos y pavos en todo el engorde que puede ser transmitida por el consumo de excrementos contaminados, alimentación, agua o cama. https://bit.ly/3cSESbO
  11. 11. Signos y lesiones La infección afecta a las puntas de las alas, muslos, espalda y pecho, y a veces las patas. Poco después de mostrar signos como: las aves afectadas suelen mantenerse acostadas son pisoteadas hasta la muerte, Las aves que sufren de dermatitis se ven deprimidas, no quieren comer y pueden exhibir un comportamiento no coordinado. https://bit.ly/3fKKDKs
  12. 12. Lesiones anatomopatológicas La dermatitis gangrenosa por lo general comienza con la aparición de pequeños granos en la piel y pronto progresa a una amplia zona que parece estar descomponiéndose y presenta edemas teñidos de sangre debajo de la piel. La piel aparece de color rojo brillante, se desgarra muy fácilmente y puede tener líquido claro o rojizo en la superficie https://bit.ly/3uspLfc
  13. 13. Diagnóstico de Laboratorio El diagnóstico se confirma aislado el agente bacteriano puede ser de las lesiones celulíticas. A menudo se observan necrosis simples o múltiples. https://bit.ly/3mnMm9V
  14. 14. Diagnóstico diferencial: • Las lesiones son muy características, aunque se debe diferenciar da la diátesis exudativa por carencia de vitamina E. https://bit.ly/31ONyJL
  15. 15. Control • Vacunación • Limpieza y desinfección de la granja • Control de los accesos a la granja • Control en el pienso y camas • Medida de todo dentro-todo fuera • Seguimiento serológico • Nutrir adecuadamente cada ave con vitaminas y minerales https://bit.ly/3fJJp27
  16. 16. Tratamiento los niveles elevados de antibióticos (penicilina) en el alimento disminuyen la mortalidad, también se recomienda mejorar la higiene de la granja y la inmunidad de los animales. Puede ser tratada con tetraciclinas, sulfato de cobre, ampicilina en el agua. https://bit.ly/3cUrtA1
  17. 17. Zoonosis Gangrena es un término en medicina humana y veterinaria que se refiere a la muerte de las células de la piel acompañada de una descoloración característica y pérdida irreversible de este tejido. • Gangrena gaseosa La gangrena gaseosa es una infección bacteriana que produce gas dentro de los tejidos gangrenados. Es una forma mortal de gangrena usualmente causada por la bacteria Clostridium perfringens https://bit.ly/3cSDgyx
  18. 18. Bibliografía • Sanchez, J. D. S. (2017, 2 octubre). Presentacion de dermatitis gangrenosa. Slideshare. https://es.slideshare.net/JesusDaniloSanchezSa/presentacion-de-dermatitis-gangrenosa-80347889 • Tellez, G. (2011, 4 septiembre). Dermatitis en aves. Engormix. https://www.engormix.com/avicultura/articulos/dermatitis-en-aves-t29047.htm • Veterinaria Digital S.A. (2021, 3 mayo). Dermatitis gangrenosa en avicultura - Producción Animal. Veterinaria Digital - Avicultura, Porcicultura, Rumiantes y Acuicultura. https://www.veterinariadigital.com/articulos/dermatitis-gangrenosa-en-avicultura/ • A. JAIME. (2011, 20 mayo). pPRESENTACION DERMATITIS GANGRENOSA EN AVES. slideshare. https://es.slideshare.net/ALEJANDRAJAIME/ppresentacion-dermatitis-gangrenosa-en-aves • Romero, J. (2017, 23 septiembre). Clostridium Perfringens. YaSalud. https://yasalud.com/clostridium- perfringens/
  19. 19. • Dermatitis gangrenosa - Enfermedades de las aves. (s. f.). Elsitio Avicola. Recuperado 18 de mayo de 2021, de https://www.elsitioavicola.com/publications/6/enfermedades-de-las-aves/259/dermatitis- gangrenosa/#:%7E:text=El%20incremento%20de%20la%20susceptibilidad,y%20la%20higiene%20no%20a decuada. • Estiven, E. (2014, 27 septiembre). DERMATITIS GANGRENOSA AVIAR. slideshare. https://es.slideshare.net/RinconEstiven/dermatitis-gangrenosa-aviar-38334994

×