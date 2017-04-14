Sesion 1 comunicacion peru educa

PLANIFICACIÓN DE SESIÓN DE APRENDIZAJE TÍTULO DELASESIÓN Conversamos sobre los propósitos de la unidad APRENDIZAJESESPERAD...
ANEXO IMÁGENES SOBRE SEMANA SANTA
Recomendaciones básicas para hablar en público Extraído de: http://www.mailxmail.com/curso-trabajo-entrevista-empresa/comu...
  1. 1. PLANIFICACIÓN DE SESIÓN DE APRENDIZAJE TÍTULO DELASESIÓN Conversamos sobre los propósitos de la unidad APRENDIZAJESESPERADOS COMPETENCIAS CAPACIDADES INDICADORES Se expresaoralmente - Adecúa sus textos orales a la situación comunicativa. - Expresa con claridad sus ideas. - Adapta, según normas culturales, el contenido y registro de su texto oral al oyente, de acuerdo con su propósito yel tema. Comprendetextosorales - Escucha activamente diversos textos orales. - Practica modos y normas culturales de convivencia que permiten la comunicación oral y las formas de interacción propias de su cultura. SECUENCIA DIDÁCTICA INICIO (15 minutos)  El docentedala bienvenidaalos estudiantesy conversacon ellossobre lasfestividades que se avecinan en la comunidad. Entre esas festividades, se hace referencia a la Semana Santa.  A partir de la conversación anterior, los estudiantes observan las imágenes sobre la Semana Santa (ver anexo)presentadasporel profesor e identifican cuáles de ellas se refieren a actividades que se realizan en su comunidad.Enconjuntodanrespuestaalas preguntas:¿porqué laSemana Santa se celebra de distinta maneraenel país y en elmundo? ¿quésepuedehacer para difundir la forma como se celebra la Semana Santa en la comunidad? ¿qué tipo de texto será más adecuado para mostrar cómo se celebra un acontecimiento? ¿por qué?  Por consenso, los estudiantes yel maestro acuerdan elaborar un reportaje sobre la Semana Santa. DESARROLLO (60 minutos)  El docente organiza equipos de trabajo y solicita que en cada uno de ellos den respuesta a las siguientes preguntas: ¿qué necesitamos saber para redactar un reportaje sobre la Semana Santa? ¿cómo podemos organizarnos para redactar un reportaje sobre la Semana Santa?  Antes de iniciarlaconversaciónenlosequiposdetrabajo,losestudiantesy elprofesor acuerdanlaforma de interactuar con los demás. Se anotan los acuerdos en la pizarra, tomando como referencia las recomendaciones básicas para hablar en público (ver anexo).  Terminadoeltiempoasignado,cadaequipodetrabajopresentalasconclusionesenunpapelote. El profesor da orientaciones sobre cómo adecuar el mensaje a los destinatarios.  Terminada la presentación de las conclusiones, los estudiantes sistematizan la información en una tabla como la siguiente: NÚMERO DESESIÓN 01/10
  2. 2.  El docente indica que en cada equipo se elabore un cronograma tentativo para redactar el reportaje. En el cronograma se debe determinar las principales actividades que se realizarán. Cada equipo elabora el cronograma,teniendoencuentaeltiempoquelesasigneelmaestro, enfuncióndela duraciónde la unidad.  A partir de los productosanteriores,elprofesorpresenta losaprendizajesquese espera lograraltérmino de la unidad ylas principales actividades para hacerlo. Lo quenecesitamossaber sobre el reportaje Lo quenecesitamossabersobrelaSemanaSanta CIERRE (15 minutos)  El docente solicitaalosestudiantesque expresendemanerageneralloquese hará en la unidad, así como lo que se espera que aprendan.  En conjunto,reflexionansobrelaformadeparticipaciónquehan tenido en los equipos de trabajo ycómo se puede mejorar la comunicación con los demás, especialmente sobre la adecuación del mensaje y el seguimiento de las convenciones de participación en grupos. Se identifica las dificultades que tuvieron y cómo lograron superarlas. TAREA PARA REALIZAR EN CASA MATERIALES O RECURSOS - Proyector multimedia - Imágenes sobre la Semana Santa - Láminas - Papelotes - Plumones - Cinta adhesiva
  3. 3. ANEXO IMÁGENES SOBRE SEMANA SANTA
  4. 4. Recomendaciones básicas para hablar en público Extraído de: http://www.mailxmail.com/curso-trabajo-entrevista-empresa/comunicacion-verbal-discurso-debate

