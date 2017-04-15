MARCO TEORICO LEVANTAMIENTO TOPOGRÁFICO Los levantamientos topográficos se realizan con el fin de determinar la configurac...
su influencia sobre las lecturas horizontales, y los de colimación e inclinación del eje secundario, con el mismo comporta...
ejemplo para la ubicación de un punto en un terreno, necesario para alguna actividad topográfica. Para realizar los alinea...
  1. 1. MARCO TEORICO LEVANTAMIENTO TOPOGRÁFICO Los levantamientos topográficos se realizan con el fin de determinar la configuración del terreno y la posición sobre la superficie de la tierra, de elementos naturales o instalaciones construidas por el hombre. En un levantamiento topográfico se toman los datos necesarios para la representación gráfica o elaboración del mapa del área en estudio. Existen herramientas necesarias para la representación gráfica o elaboración de los mapas topográficos, así como métodos y procedimientos utilizados en la representación de superficies.1 LEVANTAMIENTO CON ESTACIÓN TOTAL Una de las grandes ventajas de levantamientos con estación total es que la toma y registro de datos es automático, eliminando los errores de lectura, anotación, trascripción y cálculo; los datos se almacenan en forma digital y los cálculos de coordenadas se realizan por medio de programas de computación incorporados a dichas estaciones.2 Generalmente estos datos son archivados en formato ASCII para poder ser leídos por diferentes programas de topografía, diseño geométrico y diseño y edición gráfica. ESTACIÓN TOTAL Se denomina estación total a un aparato electro-óptico utilizado en topografía, cuyo funcionamiento se apoya en la tecnología electrónica. Consiste en la incorporación de un distanciómetro y un microprocesador a un teodolito electrónico. Algunas de las características que incorpora, y con las cuales no cuentan los teodolitos, son una pantalla alfanumérica de cristal líquido (LCD), leds de avisos, iluminación independiente de la luz solar, calculadora, distanciómetro, trackeador (seguidor de trayectoria) y en formato electrónico, lo cual permite utilizarla posteriormente en ordenadores personales. Vienen provistas de diversos programas sencillos que permiten, entre otras capacidades, el cálculo de coordenadas en campo, replanteo de puntos de manera sencilla y eficaz y cálculo de azimuts y distancias. Vista como un teodolito; una estación total se compone de las mismas partes y funciones. El estacionamiento y virtualización son idénticos, aunque para la estación total se cuenta con niveles electrónicos que facilitan la tarea. Los tres ejes y sus errores asociados también están presentes: el de verticalidad, que con la doble compensación ve reducida 1 (Luis,2017) 2 Ibid1 (Luis,2017)
  2. 2. su influencia sobre las lecturas horizontales, y los de colimación e inclinación del eje secundario, con el mismo comportamiento que en un teodolito clásico, salvo que el primero puede ser corregido por software, mientras que en el segundo la corrección debe realizarse por métodos mecánicos. El instrumento realiza la medición de ángulos a partir de marcas realizadas en discos transparentes. Las lecturas de distancia se realizan mediante una onda electromagnética portadora (generalmente microondas o infrarrojos) con distintas frecuencias que rebota en un prisma ubicado en el punto a medir y regresa, tomando el instrumento el desfase entre las ondas. Algunas estaciones totales presentan la capacidad de medir "a sólido", lo que significa que no es necesario un prisma reflectante. Este instrumento permite la obtención de coordenadas de puntos respecto a un sistema local o arbitrario, como también a sistemas definidos y materializados. Para la obtención de estas coordenadas el instrumento realiza una serie de lecturas y cálculos sobre ellas y demás datos suministrados por el operador. Las lecturas que se obtienen con este instrumento son las de ángulos verticales, horizontales y distancias. Otra particularidad de este instrumento es la posibilidad de incorporarle datos como coordenadas de puntos, códigos, correcciones de presión y temperatura, etc. La precisión de las medidas es del orden de la diezmilésima de gonio en ángulos y de milímetros en distancias, pudiendo realizar medidas en puntos situados entre 2 y 5 kilómetros según el aparato y la cantidad de prismas usada.3 LEVANTAMIENTOS TAQUIMETRICOS La taquimetría es la disciplina topográfica que comprende todos los procesos destinados a determinar simultáneamente la situación de los puntos en el terreno tanto proyección en un plano horizontal, lo que vendrá reflejado en las coordenadas (x,y), así como su distancia a un plano horizontal de comparación, lo que determinara su coordenada (z), refiriendo estas coordenadas a un sistema espacial cuyo eje (yy’) tenga la dirección Norte -Sur, y el eje (zz’) la vertical. La taquimetría, combina los procedimientos de planimetría y altimetría, y es la base de la elaboración de los planos de configuración del terreno mediante las curvas de nivel, o bien la representación de puntos en un sistema de planos acotados. Los instrumentos que se usan en taquimetría son el taquímetro y la estación total. ALGUNAS APLICACIONES DE LA ESTACION TOTAL Las posibles aplicaciones de la estación total son: El determinar distancias horizontales es importante en todo trabajo topográfico, ya que siempre es y será necesario calcular las longitudes de diversas distancias, lo que la estación total hace es calcular automáticamente el azimut, la distancia horizontal, la distancia inclinada, y la diferencia de alturas de los puntos medidos. También utilizaremos el teodolito para la medición de ángulos horizontales, lo cual será necesario por 3 Ibid 3 (Luis, 2017)
  3. 3. ejemplo para la ubicación de un punto en un terreno, necesario para alguna actividad topográfica. Para realizar los alineamientos también será necesaria la utilización de la estación total pues necesitaremos conocer tanto longitudes como ángulos para poder realizar dichos alineamientos, también para realizar replanteos, el azimut entre dos puntos, las nivelaciones de terrenos, para las poligonaciones, los cálculos de áreas, las líneas de referencia, las alturas remotas. El replanteo nos permite replantear en el terreno los puntos de las coordenadas conocidas, dichos valores pueden ser recuperadas de la memoria interna de la estación total o pueden ser introducidos de forma manual y luego ubicados con la ayuda de dicho instrumento.4 4 http://www.academia.edu/8615097/Levantammiento_curvas_de_nivel
  4. 4. Bibliografía Luis,M. (21 de 3 de 2017). Obtenidode http://www.academia.edu/8615097/Levantammiento_curvas_de_nivel

