Blogger parte 1

Si eres profesor, podrás utilizar un blog para escribir un diario de aquello que se ha realizado cada día del curso, con l...
CREAR/USAR CUENTA E INGRESAR DESDE GOOGLE CHROME
Descarga TRES imágenes que tengan relación con un tema educativo de tu interés y guárdalas en el escritorio de la PC (en u...
PASO 1: Título y dirección  Generar el título o nombre del Blog  Generar la Dirección URL ( sin espacios ni mayúsculas) ...
PASO 2: Temas  En el menú de la izquierda (escritorio) elige TEMAS.  En personalizar elige una plantilla básica.  Da cl...
PASO 3: Diseño de estructura  En el mismo menú elige el diseño o estructura deseada para tu blog (ESQUELETO)  Lo recomen...
PASO 4: Diseño de Contenidos  Ahora ve al escritorio y elige la opción DISEÑO.  Edita la opción de “Título”, se abrirá u...
PASO 5: AGREGAR GADGETS  Los gadgets pueden ser por ejemplo imágenes o hipervínculos de interés (adicionales al contenido...
PASO 6: Configurar cantidad de Entradas  En las entradas se agrega la información esencial de tu blog. Al ser una red soc...
PASO 7: Agregar entradas  Desde escritorio/entrada agrega la información que desees socializar con tus usuarios y recibir...
PASO 8: Crear páginas  Las páginas son las secciones de contenido de tu blog.  Se agregan desde escritorio/páginas.  Cr...
PASO 9: Personaliza las pestañas de las secciones de tu blog  Accede a escritorio/temas o “diseñador de temas” y da click...
  1. 1. Si eres profesor, podrás utilizar un blog para escribir un diario de aquello que se ha realizado cada día del curso, con la posibilidad de poner los ejercicios, las notas y todo aquello que crea conveniente. Esto sería muy útil tanto de guía de seguimiento del profesor como de guía de referencia para los alumnos. Si eres un alumno, para compartir imágenes e ideas sobre el tema que más te guste. Para tener un medio de expresión personal, tu propio periódico digital, donde poner tus opiniones o reflexiones sobre los temas que creas más oportunos, compartir tus fotos o videos con un grupo de amigos y/o relacionarte con los lectores del blog a través de los comentarios que dejan
  2. 2. CREAR/USAR CUENTA E INGRESAR DESDE GOOGLE CHROME
  3. 3. Descarga TRES imágenes que tengan relación con un tema educativo de tu interés y guárdalas en el escritorio de la PC (en un momento más las utilizaremos)
  4. 4. PASO 1: Título y dirección  Generar el título o nombre del Blog  Generar la Dirección URL ( sin espacios ni mayúsculas) esta segunda opción es la que utilizarán tus usuarios para ingresar a tu blog.  Blogger verificará la disponibilidad de tu URL
  5. 5. PASO 2: Temas  En el menú de la izquierda (escritorio) elige TEMAS.  En personalizar elige una plantilla básica.  Da click en personalizar y selecciona el tema: SENCILLO (para diversificar tus futuras posibilidades de diseño).  Elige una imagen de fondo. En todo momento pon atención a los indicadores en naranja que utiliza Blogger para opciones de añadir, aplicar, … Aplicar al Blog +
  6. 6. PASO 3: Diseño de estructura  En el mismo menú elige el diseño o estructura deseada para tu blog (ESQUELETO)  Lo recomendable es de 1 o 2 columnas máximo.  Para el diseño de pie de página elige solo una columna.  Desde ahí puedes ajustar el ancho de los elementos de tu blog
  7. 7. PASO 4: Diseño de Contenidos  Ahora ve al escritorio y elige la opción DISEÑO.  Edita la opción de “Título”, se abrirá una ventana emergente.  En esa ventana realiza una descripción de tu BLOG (su propósito), recuerda utilizar un estilo de redacción dirigido a tus usuarios,
  8. 8. PASO 5: AGREGAR GADGETS  Los gadgets pueden ser por ejemplo imágenes o hipervínculos de interés (adicionales al contenido central de tu blog).  Se agregan desde escritorio/diseño.  Por el momento evita agregar gadgets en la opción “Todas las Columnas o “Cross Column”(lo reservaremos para más adelante).  Existen muchos tipos de gadgets, los que utilizaremos serán: Imagen, Imagen con vínculo, HTLM, Páginas, Texto.
  9. 9. PASO 6: Configurar cantidad de Entradas  En las entradas se agrega la información esencial de tu blog. Al ser una red social, es la parte donde esperas la participación de tus usuarios.  Desde escritorio/configuración puedes elegir el número de entradas que se mostrarán automáticamente en tu blog.  Es conveniente permitir que se muestren como máximo 3 entradas para no saturar tu blog. (tus usuarios podrán acceder a todo el contenido si así lo desean)
  10. 10. PASO 7: Agregar entradas  Desde escritorio/entrada agrega la información que desees socializar con tus usuarios y recibir comentarios.  Pueden ser imágenes con hipervínculos a artículos, videos, o únicamente texto.
  11. 11. PASO 8: Crear páginas  Las páginas son las secciones de contenido de tu blog.  Se agregan desde escritorio/páginas.  Crea las páginas (Para este ejemplo te sugiero: Bloque 1, Bloque 2, Tareas, Imprimibles, Contacto con padres).  Agrega el gadget “páginas” en la opción multicolumnas para dividir tu blog en las secciones elegidas.  Se recomienda configurarlas en modo “No Comentarios” (Excepto la sección “Contacto con Padres“.
  12. 12. PASO 9: Personaliza las pestañas de las secciones de tu blog  Accede a escritorio/temas o “diseñador de temas” y da click en “personalizar”  Selecciona “opciones avanzadas”  Elige la fuente tipográfica para las pestañas indicadoras  Elige un color para tus pestañas

