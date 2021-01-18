Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
ORANGEPLUS Zumo de Naranjas del coraz�n de la huerta de Murcia.
Fuente natural de vitamina C La vitamina C ayuda a reforzar el sistema inmune y aumenta las defensas.
La naranja contiene flavonoides que reducen el riesgo de infarto hasta un 19%. (investigaci�n realizada en la Universidad ...
Los flavonoides disminuyen la presi�n arterial y previenen problemas cardiovasculares (investigaci�n realizada en la Unive...
Nos ayuda a aportar antioxidantes a nuestro organismo
Un zumo de naranja al d�a previene la formaci�n de piedras en el ri��n gracias a su contenido en citratos
Beber zumo de naranja al comienzo de la ma�ana nos hace sentir de mejor humor
MARIA TERESA CANTERO ROMERO
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Orangeplus (3)

20 views

Published on

ORANGEPLUS

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Orangeplus (3)

  1. 1. ORANGEPLUS Zumo de Naranjas del coraz�n de la huerta de Murcia.
  2. 2. Fuente natural de vitamina C La vitamina C ayuda a reforzar el sistema inmune y aumenta las defensas.
  3. 3. La naranja contiene flavonoides que reducen el riesgo de infarto hasta un 19%. (investigaci�n realizada en la Universidad East Anglia. Reino Unido).
  4. 4. Los flavonoides disminuyen la presi�n arterial y previenen problemas cardiovasculares (investigaci�n realizada en la Universidad East Anglia. Reino Unido).
  5. 5. Nos ayuda a aportar antioxidantes a nuestro organismo
  6. 6. Un zumo de naranja al d�a previene la formaci�n de piedras en el ri��n gracias a su contenido en citratos
  7. 7. Beber zumo de naranja al comienzo de la ma�ana nos hace sentir de mejor humor
  8. 8. MARIA TERESA CANTERO ROMERO

×