INSTITUTO POLITÉCNICO NACIONAL Escuela Superior de Comercio y Administración Unidad Tepepan Unidad de Tecnología Educativa...
Las redes sociales En el Mercado Digital
REDES SOCIALES • Las redes sociales, en el mundo virtual, son sitios y aplicaciones que operan en niveles diversos – como ...
TIPOS DE REDES SOCIALES • Red social de relaciones • Facebook, cuyo propósito, al menos en su concepción, era el de conect...
RED SOCIAL PROFESIONAL • Son aquellas en que los usuarios tienen como objetivo crear relaciones profesionales con otros us...
PAGINASWEB Se conoce como páginaWeb, página electrónica o página digital a un documento digital de carácter multimediático...
TIPOS DE PÁGINAS WEB • Páginas Web estáticas. Operan mediante la descarga de un fichero programado en código HTML, en el q...
BUSCADORES • Una gran base de datos digital. • Yahoo! • Históricamente es conocido como uno de los primero sistemas de bús...
BING • En la actualidad, Bing es uno de los competidores más directos que tiene Google. Pertenece a la compañía Microsoft ...
ASK • Entre la lista de algunos buscadores alternativos a Google, también destacaAsk. Esta plataforma fue diseñada princip...
DuckDuckGo • Se trata de un motor de búsqueda que ha tomado mucho auge en los últimos años. • Su base de datos se nutre de...
Conclusión • Las redes sociales son páginas web destinas exclusivamente para usuarios que quieran interactuar con otras pe...
BIBLIOGRAFIAS • 14 de febrero de 2020. Cómo citar: "PáginaWeb". Autor: María Estela Raffino. De: Argentina. Para: Concepto...
Redes sociales en el mercado digital

  1. 1. INSTITUTO POLITÉCNICO NACIONAL Escuela Superior de Comercio y Administración Unidad Tepepan Unidad de Tecnología Educativa y Campus Virtual LICENCIATURA EN RELACIONES COMERCIALES Unidad de Aprendizaje: OpB “Estrategia de Mercadotecnia Digital” UNIDAD 3. Actividad 1 Slideshare Profesora Asesora: M. en C. Sonia Ramírez Ramírez ESTUDIANTE: Hernández Cortinez Rosa GRUPO:4RX2
  2. 2. Las redes sociales En el Mercado Digital
  5. 5. REDES SOCIALES • Las redes sociales, en el mundo virtual, son sitios y aplicaciones que operan en niveles diversos – como el profesional, de relación, entre otros – pero siempre permitiendo el intercambio de información entre personas y/o empresas. • sitios como Facebook,Twitter y LinkedIn o aplicaciones como Snapchat e Instagram, típicos de la actualidad.
  6. 6. TIPOS DE REDES SOCIALES • Red social de relaciones • Facebook, cuyo propósito, al menos en su concepción, era el de conectar personas. Pero podemos citar innumerables otras redes, que también encajan en los otros tipos, como Instagram, LinkedIn,Twitter, Google+. • Red social de entretenimiento • Las redes sociales de entretenimiento son aquellas en las que el objetivo principal no es relacionarse con las personas, sino consumir contenido. • El ejemplo más icónico esYouTube, la mayor plataforma de distribución de vídeos del mundo, en la que el objetivo es publicar y ver vídeos. Otro caso es el de Pinterest, en el que las personas publican y consumen imágenes
  7. 7. RED SOCIAL PROFESIONAL • Son aquellas en que los usuarios tienen como objetivo crear relaciones profesionales con otros usuarios, divulgar proyectos y conquistas profesionales, presentar su currículum y habilidades, además de conseguir indicaciones, empleos,. • LinkedIn es la red social profesional más conocida y utilizada, pero hay otras que también vienen conquistando espacio, como Bebee, Bayt,Xing yViadeo. Adicionalmente, otras redes que no son exclusivamente profesionales también se han utilizado para este fin, como Facebook, Instagram,YouTube,Twitter y Pinterest.
  8. 8. PAGINASWEB Se conoce como páginaWeb, página electrónica o página digital a un documento digital de carácter multimediático (es decir, capaz de incluir audio, video, texto y sus combinaciones), adaptado a los estándares de la WorldWide Web (WWW) y a la que se puede acceder a través de un navegadorWeb y una conexión activa a Internet.Se trata del formato básico de contenidos en la red. Las páginasWeb se encuentran programadas en un formato HTML o XHTML, y se caracterizan por su relación entre unas y otras a través de hipervínculos: enlaces hacia contenidos diversos que permiten una lectura compleja, simultánea y diversa, muy distinta a la que podemos hallar en los libros y revistas
  9. 9. TIPOS DE PÁGINAS WEB • Páginas Web estáticas. Operan mediante la descarga de un fichero programado en código HTML, en el que están todas las instrucciones para que el navegador reconstruya la página Web, accediendo a las ubicaciones de sus elementos y siguiendo un orden preconcebido, rígido, que no permite la interacción con el usuario. Este tipo de páginas son meramente informativas, documentales, no interactivas. • Páginas Web dinámicas. A diferencia de las anteriores, las páginas Web dinámicas se generan en el momento mismo del acceso del usuario, empleando para ello algún lenguaje interpretado (como el PHP), lo cual le permite recibir solicitudes del usuario, procesarlas en bases de datos y ofrecer una respuesta acorde a sus requerimientos.
  10. 10. BUSCADORES • Una gran base de datos digital. • Yahoo! • Históricamente es conocido como uno de los primero sistemas de búsqueda online. Yahoo!, aunque no lo creas, fue un gigante del Internet en los años 90 y durante buena parte de la primera década del 2000. • El buscador deYahoo! cuenta con características específicas como la búsqueda independiente de palabras clave y en formatos específicos (imagen, noticia, videos).
  11. 11. BING • En la actualidad, Bing es uno de los competidores más directos que tiene Google. Pertenece a la compañía Microsoft y es por defecto el buscador de inicio en las computadoras que tienen instalado sus sistemas. • las herramientas de trabajo del Office se sincronizan con lo que buscas, de manera que todo el material de trabajo queda guardado de forma inmediata. • Para las empresas que invierten en Marketing Digital, Bing podría resultar un motor de búsqueda interesante para ayudar a alcanzar un sólido posicionamiento web, en un segmento de los consumidores que prefieren esta opción antes queGoogle.
  12. 12. ASK • Entre la lista de algunos buscadores alternativos a Google, también destacaAsk. Esta plataforma fue diseñada principalmente con el propósito de hacer tareas de búsqueda, pero enfocado en temas bastante específicos. • diferencia de otros buscadores,Ask se enfoca en el formato de pregunta-respuesta, en lugar de filtrar palabra por palabra.Además se puede buscar en diferentes idiomas y las respuestas que recibirás serán inmediatas y bastante precisas.
  13. 13. DuckDuckGo • Se trata de un motor de búsqueda que ha tomado mucho auge en los últimos años. • Su base de datos se nutre de otros buscadores importantes y de páginas web de dominio público, y con todo eso datos filtra lo que considera más importante.
  14. 14. Conclusión • Las redes sociales son páginas web destinas exclusivamente para usuarios que quieran interactuar con otras personas, desde cualquier lugar del mundo siempre y cuando se disponga de una computadora o un dispositivo con la tecnología de redes sociales incorporado. actualmente son infinitas las redes sociales o paginas sociales, a pesar de la gran variedad todas tienen prácticamente el mismo propósito y trabajan bajo un mismo sistema, registro y compartir información, ya sea en forma de texto, imágenes o videos. • Es una herramienta didáctica-tecnológica muy útil para los estudiantes y profesores de este momento histórico. Las redes sociales indudablemente constituyen literalmente una herramienta tecnológica a la cual se le puede sacar grandes provechos en pro de los negocios en línea.
