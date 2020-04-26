Successfully reported this slideshow.
CORONA VIRUS

  1. 1. Prof. María Luisa Jaime Ortiz
  2. 2. ¿QUÉ ES EL CORONA VIRUS? El virus se contagia entre humanos. Se transmite por vía aérea. Ataca especialmente al sistema respiratorio. Prof. María Luisa Jaime Ortiz
  3. 3. SINTOMAS DEL CORONA VIRUS FIEBRE ALTA TOS DOLOR DE GARGANTA INSUFICIENCIA RESPIRATORIA Prof. María Luisa Jaime Ortiz
  4. 4. ¿CÓMO EVITAR EL CONTAGIO? LAVARSE LAS MANOS UTILIZANDO JABÓN USAR PAPEL O PAÑUELOS DESECHABLES UTILIZAR ALCOHOL EN GEL Prof. María Luisa Jaime Ortiz
  5. 5. ¿CÓMO EVITAR EL CONTAGIO? OJOS NARIZ NO TOCARSE: Prof. María Luisa Jaime Ortiz
  6. 6. SI TE ENCUENTRAS ENFERMO AVISALE A UN ADULTO Prof. María Luisa Jaime Ortiz
  7. 7. EN CASA PODEMOS REALIZAR DIVERSAS ACTIVIDADES COMO: REALIZAR LA TAREA DE LA PLATAFORMA “APRENDO EN CASA” PODEMOS USAR EL CELULAR PODEMOS COLOREAR PODEMOS JUGAR Prof. María Luisa Jaime Ortiz
  8. 8. EL CORONA VIRUS ESTA AVANZANDO POR TODO EL MUNDO A PASOS AGIGANTADOS Prof. María Luisa Jaime Ortiz
  9. 9. POR ESTAS RAZONES DEBEMOS QUEDARNOS EN CASA Prof. María Luisa Jaime Ortiz
  10. 10. Prof. María Luisa Jaime Ortiz AHORA NOS TOCA VER EL VIDEO VIDEO https://youtu.be/Hh2pASHNY8gTAMBIEN TIENE EL LINK DEL VIDEO

