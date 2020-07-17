Contaminacionambiental

Successfully reported this slideshow.
CONTAMINACIÓN AMBIENTAL Alumna: María José Medina Garboza C.I 26.493.946 ARQUITECTURA E IMPACTO AMBIENTAL República Boliva...
PRINCIPALES FACTORES DEL AMBIENTE QUE INFLUYEN EN EL DESARROLLO DE LA CIUDADA) FÍSICOS En ellos se encuentran el clima, e...
 B) FACTORES BIOLÓGICOS Flora y fauna: En la actualidad son muy pocas las poblaciones que deben su ubicación a la presenc...
LOS TIPOS DE CONTAMINACIÓN Contaminación del aire: Es la adición dañina a la atmósfera de gases tóxicos, CO, u otros que a...
Contaminación térmica: refiere a la emisión de fluidos a elevada temperatura; se puede producir en cursos de agua. El incr...
CAUSAS Y EFECTOS DE LA CONTAMINACIÓN CAUSAS DE LA CONTAMINACION : Estas son algunas de las causas por la que el medio ambi...
EFECTOS DE LA CONTAMINACION: El efecto persistente de la contaminación del aire respirado, en un proceso silencioso de año...
REPERCUSIÓN DE LAS CONSTRUCCIONES EN LA CONTAMINACIÓN DEL AMBIENTEAcosta (2002) afirma que el vertido de desechos y escomb...
PUNTO DE VISTA PERSONAL SOBRE CÓMO ACTUAR PARA DEFENDER EL AMBIENTE DE LOS AGENTES CONTAMINANTES La contaminación del aire...
Cámbiate a sistemas y equipos de calefacción de alta eficiencia para el hogar. Ahorra energía; apaga las luces y los apa...
CONCLUSIONES El mejoramientos de las condiciones y el medio ambiente de trabajo, es esencial para el bienestar y la dignid...
REFERENCIAS BIBLIOGRÁFICAS Y ELECTRÓNICAS http://www.lineaverdehuelva.com/lv/consejos- ambientales/contaminantes/Que-es-la...
  1. 1. CONTAMINACIÓN AMBIENTAL Alumna: María José Medina Garboza C.I 26.493.946 ARQUITECTURA E IMPACTO AMBIENTAL República Bolivariana de Venezuela Instituto Universitario Santiago Mariño San Cristóbal Julio, 2020
  2. 2. PRINCIPALES FACTORES DEL AMBIENTE QUE INFLUYEN EN EL DESARROLLO DE LA CIUDADA) FÍSICOS En ellos se encuentran el clima, el suelo, la oceánida, la vegetación y la naturaleza geológica. Clima: es el que más directa y eficazmente deja sentir su influencia sobre los seres vivos. Los climas más favorables para la formación de las grandes concentraciones son los templados con invierno frío y los de monzón (Cw, Am, Cm). Estos climas estimulan las actividades humanas como la agricultura y la ganadería. Relieve: el más apropiado para los asentamientos humanos son las llanuras y las mesetas, en este orden, ya que facilitan las actividades económicas y la urbanización. Hidrología: las riveras de los lagos y los valles de los principales ríos, han sido polos de atracción y asentamientos de los grupos humanos. La cercanía de los mares trae consigo beneficio en el clima y posibilidad de vías de comunicación. Suelo: determina la formación de grandes poblaciones humanas dedicadas a la explotación de varios productos cómo el petróleo, el oro, la plata, el carbón mineral, cobre. El suelo, como
  3. 3.  B) FACTORES BIOLÓGICOS Flora y fauna: En la actualidad son muy pocas las poblaciones que deben su ubicación a la presencia de algún recurso biológico.  C) FACTORES ECONÓMICOS Y SOCIALES Factores económicos: se refiere a la concentración de grupos humanos en la cercanía de centros industriales y comerciales. Factores sociales: Se caracteriza por la presencia de centros de estudio superior, museos, centros de investigación. Definición de Contaminación La contaminación es la introducción de sustancias u otros elementos físicos en un medio que provocan que éste sea inseguro o no apto para su uso. El medio puede ser un ecosistema, un medio físico o un ser vivo. El contaminante puede ser una sustancia química, energía (como sonido, calor, luz o radiactividad). Es siempre una alteración negativa del estado natural del medio, y por lo general, se genera como consecuencia de la actividad humana considerándose una forma de impacto ambiental.
  4. 4. LOS TIPOS DE CONTAMINACIÓN Contaminación del aire: Es la adición dañina a la atmósfera de gases tóxicos, CO, u otros que afectan el normal desarrollo de plantas, animales y que afectan negativamente la salud de los humanos CONTAMINACION AMBIENTAL SEGUN EL CONTAMINANTE. Contaminación química: Refiere a cualquiera de las comentadas en los apartados anteriores, en las que un determinado compuesto químico se introduce en el medio. Contaminación radiactiva: Es aquella derivada de la dispersión de materiales radiactivos, como el uranio enriquecido, usados en instalaciones médicas o de investigación, reactores nucleares de centrales energéticas, munición blindada con metal aleado con uranio, submarinos, satélites artificiales, etc., y que se produce por un accidente (como el accidente de Chernóbil), por el uso o por la disposición final deliberada de los residuos radiactivos. Contaminación térmica: refiere a la emisión de fluidos a elevada temperatura; se puede producir en cursos de agua. El incremento de la temperatura del medio disminuye la solubilidad del oxígeno en el agua.
  5. 5. Contaminación térmica: refiere a la emisión de fluidos a elevada temperatura; se puede producir en cursos de agua. El incremento de la temperatura del medio disminuye la solubilidad del oxígeno en el agua. Contaminación acústica: es la contaminación debida al ruido provocado por las actividades industriales, sociales y del transporte, que puede provocar malestar, irritabilidad, insomnio, sordera parcial, etc. Contaminación electromagnética: es la producida por las radiaciones del espectro electromagnético que afectan a los equipos electrónicos y a los seres vivos. Contaminación lumínica: refiere al brillo o resplandor de luz en el cielo nocturno producido por la reflexión y la difusión de la luz artificial en los gases y en las partículas del aire por el uso de luminarias ó excesos de iluminación, así como la intrusión de luz o de determinadas longitudes de onda del espectro en lugares no deseados. Contaminación visual: se produce generalmente por instalaciones
  6. 6. CAUSAS Y EFECTOS DE LA CONTAMINACIÓN CAUSAS DE LA CONTAMINACION : Estas son algunas de las causas por la que el medio ambiente sufre de contaminación :  • Desechos sólidos domésticos  • Desechos sólidos industriales • Exceso de fertilizante y productos químicos • Tala • Quema • Basura • El monóxido de carbono de los vehículos • Desagües de aguas negras o contaminadas al mar o ríos
  7. 7. EFECTOS DE LA CONTAMINACION: El efecto persistente de la contaminación del aire respirado, en un proceso silencioso de años, conduce finalmente al desarrollo de afecciones cardiovasculares agudas, como el infarto. Al inspirar partículas ambientales con un diámetro menor de 2,5 micrómetros, ingresan en las vías respiratorias más pequeñas y luego irritan las paredes arteriales. Los investigadores hallaron que por cada aumento de 10 microgramos por metro cúbico de esas partículas, la alteración de la pared íntima media de las arterias aumenta un 5,9 %. El humo del tabaco y el que en general proviene del sistema de escape de los autos producen la misma cantidad de esas partículas. Normas estrictas de aire limpio contribuirían a una mejor salud con efectos en gran escala. Otro de los efectos es el debilitamiento de la capa de ozono, que protege a los seres vivos de la radiación ultravioleta del Sol, debido a la destrucción del ozono estratosférico por Cl y Br procedentes de la contaminación; o el calentamiento global provocado por el aumento de la concentración de CO2 atmosférico que acompaña a la combustión masiva de materiales fósiles.
  8. 8. REPERCUSIÓN DE LAS CONSTRUCCIONES EN LA CONTAMINACIÓN DEL AMBIENTEAcosta (2002) afirma que el vertido de desechos y escombros de la construcción tiene numerosos efectos negativos en el medio ambiente, entre otros: Contaminación Utilización excesiva de materiales con la consecuente pérdida de recursos naturales Degradación de la calidad del paisaje y alteración de drenajes naturales
  9. 9. PUNTO DE VISTA PERSONAL SOBRE CÓMO ACTUAR PARA DEFENDER EL AMBIENTE DE LOS AGENTES CONTAMINANTES La contaminación del aire afectan a nuestra salud y al medio ambiente. Es por esta razón que es importante tomar medidas para mejorar el aire que respiramos. A menudo ni siquiera se puede ver, pero la contaminación atmosférica está en todas partes por ende debemos actuar de la mejor manera y para mi estas son las medidas mas necesarias: Usa transporte público o comparte coche, muévete en bicicleta o simplemente camina. Cámbiate a un vehículo híbrido o eléctrico y cuando cojas un taxi, intenta que sea eléctrico. Apaga el motor del coche cuando estés parado. Reduce tu consumo de carne y productos lácteos; ayudarás a reducir las emisiones de metano que emite el ganado. Composta alimentos orgánicos y recicla la basura no orgánica.
  10. 10. Cámbiate a sistemas y equipos de calefacción de alta eficiencia para el hogar. Ahorra energía; apaga las luces y los aparatos electrónicos cuando no los estés utilizando. Nunca quemes basura; contribuirías a aumentar la contaminación del aire. Elige pintura no tóxica. Disminuye el uso de plásticos para cuidar los océanos.
  11. 11. CONCLUSIONES El mejoramientos de las condiciones y el medio ambiente de trabajo, es esencial para el bienestar y la dignidad del ser humano, justifica la movilización de las energías en un triple ataque contra la ignorancia.
  12. 12. REFERENCIAS BIBLIOGRÁFICAS Y ELECTRÓNICAS http://www.lineaverdehuelva.com/lv/consejos- ambientales/contaminantes/Que-es-la-contaminacion-ambiental.asp http://es.slideshare.net/yoseethgonnzalez/principales-factores-del- ambiente-que-influyen-en-el-desarrollo-de-la- ciudad#:~:text=Principales%20factores%20del%20ambiente%20que%2 0influyen%20en%20el%20desarrollo%20de%20la%20ciudad,- 1.&text=2

